Image 1 of 10 Jasmin Glaesser (Rally Cycling) takes out stage 2 (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/Tour of the Gila) Image 2 of 10 Riders go up the road as the breakaway tries to respond (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 10 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) held onto her overall lead (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 10 The women’s break slows before the final attacks come (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 10 Today's top three for the women’s race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 10 The jersey leaders after the women’s stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 10 Jasmine Glaesser (Rally) and Leah Thomas (Twenty 16) go off the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 10 Abigail Mickey (UnitedHealthcare) leads the break before the attacks (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 10 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) shows off the climbers jersey during stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 10 The women head out of the feed zone climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Jasmin Glaesser (Rally Cycling) claimed the first UCI road victory of her career by attacking the successful breakaway on the second stage of the Tour of the Gila then out-sprinting Twenty16-RideBiker's Leah Thomas in Fort Bayard. UnitedHealthcare's Abigail Mickey chased furiously trying to take the race lead from stage 1 winner Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation), but fell short by 49 seconds.

Glaesser, who was part of Canada's Olympic bronze medal winning team pursuit squad in 2012, is splitting her season between road racing with Rally and preparing for the Rio Olympics with her national team, and showed impressive form to battle the strong, blustery winds to take out the win. "It's my first UCI stage win, and I'm super excited," she said. "It was a little tactical [in the breakaway] with some teams being more committed to the break than others, but I'm glad that Jessie [Prinner] and I were able to ride smart and come away with the win."

Glaesser went clear with Hagens Berman-Supermint's Scotti Lechuga on the mesa before the fast, technical descent from the second mountain sprint 44km into the 119.3km stage. They were joined by Thomas and Mickey, and then on the long, headwind grind along highway 35 from Lake Roberts to the feed zone, three more riders came across: Brianne Walle (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank), Linda Villumsen (UHC) and Glaesser's teammate Prinner.

"It was really tough," Glaesser said of pushing into the headwind. "It's hard when you're out front and you're just crawling along and it feels so hard just to keep moving. It looked like they weren't going to let us go, and we fought for it. Eventually we started working pretty well together, so I'm glad we hung in there."

Behind, Abbott was isolated after beginning the race with four teammates, then losing one in a crash on stage 1. As the gap to the breakaway threatened both Abbott's lead and Kristin Armstrong's third place, with UnitedHealthcare's Mickey starting the day 3:05 behind, Armstrong and Abbott themselves were forced to hit the front and bring the gap down.

As the finish drew nearer, Glaesser pushed the pace on the final climb, pulling Thomas away. Mickey chased 30 seconds behind but could not close the gap in the blustery winds. Glaesser let Thomas lead into the final stretch into the wind, then jumped around to win handily.

"I didn't feel so great, so I wanted to set a hard tempo on the last climb to make sure we weren't getting attacked by the other teams, and then I heard there was a 15 second gap, so I looked back and it was just myself and Leah. It caught me by surprise, but we worked well together over the last 5k or so. It was surprising how that worked out, but I think it just shows how hard of a day it was. It really came down to who saved a little bit for the end.

"I had a really tough day yesterday," Glaesser said (she finished 5:11 down on Abbott at Mogollon). "I was really disappointed in myself and I felt like I let my team down. I wanted to fight back today. I didn't want to settle for having a bad day to start the race. It's a five day race, and anything can happen. We showed that today. My whole team rode fantastic. We had Jessie come back after being dropped on the first climb, and then she joined me in the break. We did a lot of work out there. This is my fifth time doing this race, and today was definitely the hardest this stage has been. I'm really proud of myself and so proud of my teammates."

Mickey and Walle were the top riders on the general classification in the breakaway, at 3:05 and 3:10, respectively, but Abbott's Amy D Foundation team was decimated by the pace on the climbs. Abbott was isolated in the chasing peloton for a long stretch, and had to choose between putting in effort to chase and letting her nearest competitors see their chances slip away, like Twenty16's Kristin Armstrong, who had Thomas in the breakaway, but at 7:20 on GC she would be hard pressed to take the race lead from Abbott.

Amy D Foundation director Katheryn Curi said although her team was weakened, they only had to keep the gap to the breakaway around two minutes: "We had a rider hit the deck yesterday and she pulled out, and we started one short, so we were down to four. It was really hard through Pinos Altos. We got to the bottom of the descent and that group of four was off, a group of three bridged, and UnitedHealthcare put us in a position - not to panic - but we couldn't just cruise through the valley. I know Mara and Kristin worked together to keep the gap in check. Julie Emmerman was in a group that caught back up and she buried herself to bring the gap down to a controllable level. We didn't need to bring the break back, but we felt comfortable with two minutes."

Although Abbott kept her lead, Armstrong tumbled to 8th overall, still at 2:34 as the breakaway riders slotted in between her, Katie Hall and Abbott.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 3:27:37 2 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:00:03 3 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:00:43 4 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:17 5 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 6 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 7 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 8 Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:02:53 9 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 10 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi 11 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 12 Mindy McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:02:55 13 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 14 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 15 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 16 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 17 Sara Bergen (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 18 Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 19 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi 20 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 21 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 22 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 23 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:02:59 24 Diane Moug (Can) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 25 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:03:01 26 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 27 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:03:04 28 Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:03:06 29 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:03:07 30 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:03:12 31 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:03:15 32 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:03:23 33 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:03:24 34 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:03:25 35 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:03:26 36 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:03:38 37 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:08:33 38 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation 0:08:36 39 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:09:24 40 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 41 Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 42 Laura Brown (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 43 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Asahi MUUR Zero 44 Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:09:27 45 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:09:35 46 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:09:56 47 Bethany Allen (USA) Amy D Foundation 48 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 49 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 50 Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita Bianchi 51 Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 52 Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 53 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 54 Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 55 Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 56 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:11:51 57 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 0:12:43 58 Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 59 Dawn Andres (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:13:26 60 Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 61 Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 62 Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:14:15 63 Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:16:53 64 Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:19:26 65 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:20:54 66 Cheryl Clarke (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:29:39 67 Daphne Karaginias (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:32:04 68 Nicole Mertz (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:32:38 69 Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:37:32 70 Anne Donnely (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 71 Dulce Pliego (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 72 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 73 Jill Patterson (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero OTL Luciene Ferreira Da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:48:42 DNS Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker DNF Caitlin Laroche (USA) Amy D Foundation DNF Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team DNF Courteney Lowe (USA) Happy Tooth Dental DNF Kat Salthouse (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports DNF Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canadian Women's National Team DNF Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa DNF Erina Hoshikawa (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 3 3 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 3 3 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 15 pts 2 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 12 3 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 10 4 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 8 5 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 5 7 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 4 8 Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 2 10 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi 1

Mountain 1 - Pinos Altos # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi 3 3 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 2 4 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Meadow Creek # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 3 3 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 2 4 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Mountain 3 - High Spot # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 3 3 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 2 4 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 3:27:37 2 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:17 3 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:55 4 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:03:25 5 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation 0:08:36 6 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:09:35 7 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 0:09:56 8 Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 9 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 0:12:43 10 Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 11 Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:37:32 12 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rally Cycling 10:27:01 2 UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:00:51 3 Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:02:14 4 Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling 0:03:01 5 Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 6 Colavita/Bianchi 0:04:39 7 Podium Ambition Pro Cycling Powered by Club La Santa 0:05:03 8 Amy D Foundation 0:10:59 9 Canadian Women's National Team 0:17:33 10 Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:18:16 11 Groove Subaru Excel Sport 0:18:41 12 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:21:41 13 Happy Tooth Dental 0:25:41 14 Asahi MUUR Zero 0:46:01 15 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:47:42 16 Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:51:02

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 6:50:59 2 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:00:49 3 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:37 4 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:03 5 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:02:23 6 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:02:31 7 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:34 8 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 9 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:02:43 10 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:02:54 11 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:03:32 12 Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:03:39 13 Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:03:51 14 Mindy McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:04:02 15 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:06 16 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita Bianchi 17 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:04:22 18 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:04:29 19 Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:04:38 20 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:53 21 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:05:07 22 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:14 23 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:18 24 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 25 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:05:30 26 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi 0:05:32 27 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:05:55 28 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:06:25 29 Sara Bergen (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:06:33 30 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:06:40 31 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:06:46 32 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:07:28 33 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:07:55 34 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:08:15 35 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:08:53 36 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:11:29 37 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:11:41 38 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:12:11 39 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:12:52 40 Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:13:26 41 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:14:25 42 Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:15:21 43 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:15:31 44 Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:15:33 45 Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 46 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:16:07 47 Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:16:16 48 Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:17:33 49 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:18:09 50 Diane Moug (Can) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:18:10 51 Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:18:23 52 Dawn Andres (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:19:16 53 Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:19:22 54 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation 0:19:47 55 Laura Brown (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:20:35 56 Bethany Allen (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:20:44 57 Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:20:57 58 Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:21:08 59 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 0:21:38 60 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 0:22:35 61 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:23:20 62 Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:23:28 63 Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:26:29 64 Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:32:51 65 Cheryl Clarke (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:35:27 66 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:38:23 67 Jill Patterson (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:42:06 68 Nicole Mertz (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:45:10 69 Daphne Karaginias (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:45:35 70 Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:45:37 71 Dulce Pliego (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:46:45 72 Anne Donnely (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:47:52 73 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:50:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 20 pts 2 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 15 3 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 12 4 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 10 5 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 8 6 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 7 7 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 6 8 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 6 9 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 6 10 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 6 11 Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 3 12 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi 1 13 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 1 14 Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 22 pts 2 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 20 3 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 9 4 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 8 5 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi 8 6 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 3 8 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 3 9 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 3 10 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 2 11 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 1 12 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 6:53:02 2 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:31 3 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:15 4 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:04:22 5 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:09:26 6 Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:13:30 7 Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:15:30 8 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation 0:17:44 9 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 0:19:35 10 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 0:20:32 11 Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:43:34 12 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:48:29