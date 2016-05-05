Trending

Image 1 of 10

Jasmin Glaesser (Rally Cycling) takes out stage 2

(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/Tour of the Gila)
Riders go up the road as the breakaway tries to respond

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) held onto her overall lead

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The women’s break slows before the final attacks come

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Today's top three for the women’s race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The jersey leaders after the women’s stage 2

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jasmine Glaesser (Rally) and Leah Thomas (Twenty 16) go off the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Abigail Mickey (UnitedHealthcare) leads the break before the attacks

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) shows off the climbers jersey during stage 2

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The women head out of the feed zone climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Jasmin Glaesser (Rally Cycling) claimed the first UCI road victory of her career by attacking the successful breakaway on the second stage of the Tour of the Gila then out-sprinting Twenty16-RideBiker's Leah Thomas in Fort Bayard. UnitedHealthcare's Abigail Mickey chased furiously trying to take the race lead from stage 1 winner Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation), but fell short by 49 seconds.

Glaesser, who was part of Canada's Olympic bronze medal winning team pursuit squad in 2012, is splitting her season between road racing with Rally and preparing for the Rio Olympics with her national team, and showed impressive form to battle the strong, blustery winds to take out the win. "It's my first UCI stage win, and I'm super excited," she said. "It was a little tactical [in the breakaway] with some teams being more committed to the break than others, but I'm glad that Jessie [Prinner] and I were able to ride smart and come away with the win."

Glaesser went clear with Hagens Berman-Supermint's Scotti Lechuga on the mesa before the fast, technical descent from the second mountain sprint 44km into the 119.3km stage. They were joined by Thomas and Mickey, and then on the long, headwind grind along highway 35 from Lake Roberts to the feed zone, three more riders came across: Brianne Walle (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank), Linda Villumsen (UHC) and Glaesser's teammate Prinner.

"It was really tough," Glaesser said of pushing into the headwind. "It's hard when you're out front and you're just crawling along and it feels so hard just to keep moving. It looked like they weren't going to let us go, and we fought for it. Eventually we started working pretty well together, so I'm glad we hung in there."

Behind, Abbott was isolated after beginning the race with four teammates, then losing one in a crash on stage 1. As the gap to the breakaway threatened both Abbott's lead and Kristin Armstrong's third place, with UnitedHealthcare's Mickey starting the day 3:05 behind, Armstrong and Abbott themselves were forced to hit the front and bring the gap down.

As the finish drew nearer, Glaesser pushed the pace on the final climb, pulling Thomas away. Mickey chased 30 seconds behind but could not close the gap in the blustery winds. Glaesser let Thomas lead into the final stretch into the wind, then jumped around to win handily.

"I didn't feel so great, so I wanted to set a hard tempo on the last climb to make sure we weren't getting attacked by the other teams, and then I heard there was a 15 second gap, so I looked back and it was just myself and Leah. It caught me by surprise, but we worked well together over the last 5k or so. It was surprising how that worked out, but I think it just shows how hard of a day it was. It really came down to who saved a little bit for the end.

"I had a really tough day yesterday," Glaesser said (she finished 5:11 down on Abbott at Mogollon). "I was really disappointed in myself and I felt like I let my team down. I wanted to fight back today. I didn't want to settle for having a bad day to start the race. It's a five day race, and anything can happen. We showed that today. My whole team rode fantastic. We had Jessie come back after being dropped on the first climb, and then she joined me in the break. We did a lot of work out there. This is my fifth time doing this race, and today was definitely the hardest this stage has been. I'm really proud of myself and so proud of my teammates."

Mickey and Walle were the top riders on the general classification in the breakaway, at 3:05 and 3:10, respectively, but Abbott's Amy D Foundation team was decimated by the pace on the climbs. Abbott was isolated in the chasing peloton for a long stretch, and had to choose between putting in effort to chase and letting her nearest competitors see their chances slip away, like Twenty16's Kristin Armstrong, who had Thomas in the breakaway, but at 7:20 on GC she would be hard pressed to take the race lead from Abbott.

Amy D Foundation director Katheryn Curi said although her team was weakened, they only had to keep the gap to the breakaway around two minutes: "We had a rider hit the deck yesterday and she pulled out, and we started one short, so we were down to four. It was really hard through Pinos Altos. We got to the bottom of the descent and that group of four was off, a group of three bridged, and UnitedHealthcare put us in a position - not to panic - but we couldn't just cruise through the valley. I know Mara and Kristin worked together to keep the gap in check. Julie Emmerman was in a group that caught back up and she buried herself to bring the gap down to a controllable level. We didn't need to bring the break back, but we felt comfortable with two minutes."

Although Abbott kept her lead, Armstrong tumbled to 8th overall, still at 2:34 as the breakaway riders slotted in between her, Katie Hall and Abbott.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling3:27:37
2Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:00:03
3Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:00:43
4Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:17
5Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
6Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
7Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
8Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:02:53
9Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
10Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi
11Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
12Mindy McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:02:55
13Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
14Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
15Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
16Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
17Sara Bergen (Can) Canadian Women's National Team
18Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
19Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi
20Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker
21Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
22Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation
23Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:02:59
24Diane Moug (Can) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
25Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:03:01
26Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
27Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:03:04
28Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:03:06
29Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:03:07
30Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:03:12
31Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero0:03:15
32Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:03:23
33Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:03:24
34Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:03:25
35Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:03:26
36Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation0:03:38
37Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:08:33
38Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation0:08:36
39Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:09:24
40Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team
41Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian Women's National Team
42Laura Brown (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team
43Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Asahi MUUR Zero
44Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:09:27
45Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:09:35
46Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:09:56
47Bethany Allen (USA) Amy D Foundation
48Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling
49Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
50Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita Bianchi
51Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
52Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
53Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
54Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
55Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
56Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:11:51
57Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi0:12:43
58Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
59Dawn Andres (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:13:26
60Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental
61Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
62Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:14:15
63Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:16:53
64Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:19:26
65Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:20:54
66Cheryl Clarke (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:29:39
67Daphne Karaginias (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:32:04
68Nicole Mertz (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:32:38
69Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:37:32
70Anne Donnely (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
71Dulce Pliego (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
72Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
73Jill Patterson (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero
OTLLuciene Ferreira Da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:48:42
DNSAllie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker
DNFCaitlin Laroche (USA) Amy D Foundation
DNFLiza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team
DNFCourteney Lowe (USA) Happy Tooth Dental
DNFKat Salthouse (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
DNFAnnie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canadian Women's National Team
DNFElizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
DNFErina Hoshikawa (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker3
3Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling5pts
2Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team3
3Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling15pts
2Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker12
3Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team10
4Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling8
5Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team6
6Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank5
7Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team4
8Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team3
9Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling2
10Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi1

Mountain 1 - Pinos Altos
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi3
3Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation2
4Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Meadow Creek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation3
3Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental2
4Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling1

Mountain 3 - High Spot
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team3
3Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling2
4Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling3:27:37
2Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:17
3Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:55
4Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:03:25
5Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation0:08:36
6Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:09:35
7Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:09:56
8Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
9Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi0:12:43
10Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports
11Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:37:32
12Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling10:27:01
2UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:00:51
3Twenty16 - RideBiker0:02:14
4Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling0:03:01
5Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
6Colavita/Bianchi0:04:39
7Podium Ambition Pro Cycling Powered by Club La Santa0:05:03
8Amy D Foundation0:10:59
9Canadian Women's National Team0:17:33
10Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:18:16
11Groove Subaru Excel Sport0:18:41
12Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:21:41
13Happy Tooth Dental0:25:41
14Asahi MUUR Zero0:46:01
15Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:47:42
16Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:51:02

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation6:50:59
2Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:00:49
3Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:37
4Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:03
5Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:02:23
6Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:02:31
7Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:34
8Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker
9Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:02:43
10Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:02:54
11Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:03:32
12Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:03:39
13Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:03:51
14Mindy McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:04:02
15Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:04:06
16Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita Bianchi
17Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:04:22
18Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:04:29
19Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:04:38
20Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:04:53
21Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:05:07
22Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:14
23Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:18
24Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
25Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:05:30
26Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi0:05:32
27Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:05:55
28Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:06:25
29Sara Bergen (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:06:33
30Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero0:06:40
31Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:06:46
32Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:07:28
33Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:07:55
34Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:08:15
35Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation0:08:53
36Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:11:29
37Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:11:41
38Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:12:11
39Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:12:52
40Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:13:26
41Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:14:25
42Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:15:21
43Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:15:31
44Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:15:33
45Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
46Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:16:07
47Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:16:16
48Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:17:33
49Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:18:09
50Diane Moug (Can) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:18:10
51Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:18:23
52Dawn Andres (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:19:16
53Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:19:22
54Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation0:19:47
55Laura Brown (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:20:35
56Bethany Allen (USA) Amy D Foundation0:20:44
57Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:20:57
58Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:21:08
59Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi0:21:38
60Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:22:35
61Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:23:20
62Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:23:28
63Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:26:29
64Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:32:51
65Cheryl Clarke (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:35:27
66Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Asahi MUUR Zero0:38:23
67Jill Patterson (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero0:42:06
68Nicole Mertz (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:45:10
69Daphne Karaginias (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:45:35
70Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:45:37
71Dulce Pliego (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:46:45
72Anne Donnely (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:47:52
73Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:50:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling20pts
2Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling15
3Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker12
4Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team10
5Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling8
6Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team7
7Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi6
8Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank6
9Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team6
10Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker6
11Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team3
12Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi1
13Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team1
14Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team22pts
2Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation20
3Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker9
4Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling8
5Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi8
6Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team5
7Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling3
8Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team3
9Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team3
10Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental2
11Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling1
12Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling6:53:02
2Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:31
3Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:15
4Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:04:22
5Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:09:26
6Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:13:30
7Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:15:30
8Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation0:17:44
9Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi0:19:35
10Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:20:32
11Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:43:34
12Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:48:29

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team20:38:46
2Rally Cycling0:02:40
3Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank0:04:48
4Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling0:05:04
5Twenty16 - RideBiker0:06:06
6Colavita/Bianchi0:06:43
7Podium Ambition Pro Cycling Powered by Club La Santa0:09:47
8Amy D Foundation0:22:28
9Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:22:57
10Canadian Women's National Team0:28:16
11Groove Subaru Excel Sport0:29:55
12Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:37:27
13Happy Tooth Dental0:40:05
14Canyon Bicycles - Shimano1:07:06
15Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team1:09:41
16Asahi MUUR Zero1:21:20

