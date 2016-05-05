Image 1 of 27 Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) wins the final stage (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 2 of 27 The jersey leaders after stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 27 Two riders get off the front of the mens field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 27 The men on the climb to Pinos Altos (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 27 The break that got away for most of the day goes up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 27 Jelly Belly spent the day riding tempo on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 27 The peloton heads through the Gila forest (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 27 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) riding in the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 27 The men hit the feed zone (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 27 The front of the mens field gets stung out to bring back an attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 27 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Aexon) sneaks off the front of the mens field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 27 The mens field gets split up going over the final climbs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 27 Todays top three in the mens race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 27 Travis McCabe (Holowesko) happy after taking the stage win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 27 Travis McCabe (Holowesko) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 27 Team Jamis riders wait on the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 27 Kyle Murphy (Jamis) and Emerson Oronte (Rally) try to sneak off the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 27 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) and Nicolau Tanovitchii (Lupus) bridge to the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 27 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) on today's descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 27 Janez Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare) rides near the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 27 Rob Britton (Rally) riding in today's polkadot jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 27 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) spends another day in the leader jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 27 The group passes by Lake Roberts (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 27 The peloton heads toward the other end of Lake Roberts (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 27 Jelly Belly controls the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 27 The peloton passes through an area wrecked by wildfire (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 27 Travis McCabe (Holowesko) had fun on today's podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) claimed his first Tour of the Gila stage victory in Fort Bayard after coming second last year and third place in 2014. McCabe topped Italian Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare) and Neilson Powless (Axeon-Hagens Berman) in a reduced bunch sprint.

"It's awesome. I've been hunting this win for three years now," McCabe said. "It's been a progression, I was third two years ago, second last year, and now I finally won it. It feels fantastic. The team rode great today. I had Rob [Squire] leading me out into the last corner, and just kept it fast and furious. Robin Carpenter was off the front for the last 20km, so we were able to sit back and just wait for the sprint. I had good legs and was able to hold it to the line. It's exciting."

Race leader Lachlan Morton enjoyed a stage that was well-controlled by his Jelly Belly-Maxxis team, and took fourth in the sprint to maintain his 25 second advantage over Rally's Rob Britton.

McCabe protected his points jersey, while Sepp Kuss (Gateway-Harley Davidson) held onto the best young rider jersey. Morton remains in the lead of the mountains classification after a stage with three category three climbs.

The stage started at a rapid pace, with multiple attacks popping off the front along highway 180, but nothing could go clear until the race approached the first intermediate sprint, just 9.2km into the 122.6km stage.

The move was sparked when Emerson Oronte (Rally Cycling) got away with Kyle Murphy (Jamis) and Alfredo Ajpacaja Tax (Guatamala) shot out of the pack. They were chased by Bailey McKnight (H&R Block), who was in the attack on stage 1 and was placed second in the sprint competition. McKnight joined up with the leaders with Paul Thomas (Superissimo) and James Piccoli (Transports Lacombe/Devinci), while behind the Lupus team kept trying to get a rider into the move.

McKnight took out the sprint and then dropped back to the bunch, leaving Oronte and Murphy out front, being chased by Nicolau Tanovitchii (Lupus) and Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare). On the climb to Pinos Altos, the four riders came together, but before the crest, Tanovitchii dropped off the pace, making it three men out front for the majority of the stage.

Murphy was the virtual leader on the road as the trio got their maximum lead at the second mountain sprint at Meadow Creek, holding 3:30 on the Jelly Belly-Maxxis led field. However, a stiff, gusty headwind in the valley along highway 35 kept the lead on a steady decline. With 45km still to race, the gap fell under the minute mark to 55 seconds. By the time they hit the turn onto the highway, the gap was in the single digits and their time out front was over.

"It was such a strong headwind that the break was doomed," McCabe said. "They came back, and it turned into a cross tailwind on the climb. Whenever it's a crosswind like that it's always hard."

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) attempted to attack up the climb after the feed zone, but the peloton was not letting him go. Axeon went to the front and shattered the peloton into two, with a dozen riders struggling in the cross tailwind in no man's land. Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) took the mountain sprint over Acevedo and Murphy. Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) and Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) popped off the front on the descent, gaining 20 seconds, but were pulled back by Jamis, looking to set up Sebastian Haedo and Jelly Belly, looking to protect Morton's race lead.

Holowesko-Citadel took control to put McCabe into position, and delivered him to the front at the final turn, and he took out the bunch sprint with apparent ease over Canola.

"Axeon went to the front and just drilled it. They were trying to get rid of sprinters like me and Haedo," McCabe said. "But I'm climbing well, and was really at the limit but able to make it up and over that. It broke the field up quite a bit, so it was a pretty reduced group coming into the sprint for the finish, and we had four guys there."

McCabe says he hopes to keep the sprint jersey until the end, but his next chance for a second stage win in Saturday's criterium might be handed over to teammate Miguel Bryan.

"Right now I'm just enjoying it and we'll see. I came into this race a little fatigued getting ready for Tour of California, so just to have the form that I have is exciting, and I'd love to keep it to the finish."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko | Citadel 3:04:38 2 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:02 4 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 5 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 7 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 8 Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 9 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:00:08 11 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 12 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 13 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 14 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 15 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 17 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 18 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 19 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 20 Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing 21 Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko | Citadel 22 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 23 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 24 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 25 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 26 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 27 Nicolau Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 28 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 29 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 30 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko | Citadel 31 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 32 Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 33 Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team 34 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 35 Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 36 Nervin Jiatz (Gua) Guatemala National Team 37 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 38 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 39 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 40 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko | Citadel 41 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:24 42 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:26 43 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:28 44 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 45 Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 46 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel 47 Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:00:40 48 Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:00:41 49 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 50 Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 51 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 52 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:50 53 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 54 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:04 55 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:01:21 56 Robert Gutgessel (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:01:32 57 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:01:58 58 Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:02:11 59 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:02:18 60 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 61 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:02:26 62 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 63 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 64 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 65 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 66 Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing 67 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 68 Cristhian Avila (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 69 Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 70 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 71 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 72 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 73 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 74 Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing 75 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:32 76 Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 77 Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 78 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 79 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 80 Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team 81 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 82 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 83 Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 84 Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 85 Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 86 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 87 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 88 Joshua Taylor (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 89 Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 90 Bjørn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling 91 Stefano Barberi (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 92 Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team 93 Chris Brennan (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 94 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 95 Rudyard Peterson (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 96 Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 97 Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo 98 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 99 Marc Dubois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 100 Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 101 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 102 Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team 103 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 104 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:02:41 105 David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 106 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:55 107 James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:03:04 108 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 109 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko | Citadel 110 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:29 111 Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:04:53 112 Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team 113 Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo 0:05:26 114 Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 115 Daniel Parkman (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 116 David Goodman (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 117 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:05:31 118 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 119 Austin Stephens (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:05:38 120 Cole House (USA) Superissimo 0:07:05 121 Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo 0:09:22 122 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek Team 123 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 124 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 125 Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 126 Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 127 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 128 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 129 Taylor Warren (USA) Landis/Trek Team 130 Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing 131 William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 132 Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 133 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 134 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 135 Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 136 Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 137 Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 138 Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:09:33 139 Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:09:37 140 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 141 Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko | Citadel 142 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 143 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team 144 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 145 Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 146 Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 147 Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 148 Ajejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team 149 Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 150 Jake Henningsen (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:10:47 151 Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:14:52 152 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek Team 153 Michael Dutczak (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:16:34 154 Richard Arnopol (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:25:32 155 Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo 0:25:33 156 Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:27:15 157 Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 158 Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo 0:29:35 159 Brian Firle (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:30:06 160 Timothy Savre (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:32:35 DNS Jack Montgomerie (NZl) Amore&Vita-USA Racing DNS Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 DNF Mitchell Sides (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World DNF Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery DNF Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery DNF Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery DNF Robby Ketterhagen (USA) Landis/Trek Team DNF Jason Gandzjuk (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team DNF Gorgi Popstefanov (Mkd) Amore&Vita-USA Racing DNF Tim Speciale (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes DNF Ian London (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite DNF Rudy Peterson (USA) Superissimo DNF Michael Hermann (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion DNF Mitchell Macdonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci DNF Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 3 3 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 5 pts 2 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 3 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko | Citadel 15 pts 2 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 4 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 8 5 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 6 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 5 7 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 4 8 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 3 9 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 10 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 1

Mountain 1 - Pinos Altos # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 5 pts 2 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 3 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 4 Nicolau Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 1

Mountain 2 - Meadow Creek # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 3 3 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 2 4 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 1

Mountain 3 - High Spot # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 3 3 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 2 4 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3:04:40 2 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:00:06 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:08 4 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 8 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:18 9 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:22 10 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:43 11 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:48 12 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:02 13 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:02:24 14 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 15 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 16 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 17 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:02:30 18 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 19 Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 20 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 21 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 22 Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:05:24 23 Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo 0:09:20 24 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 25 Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 26 Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 27 Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 28 Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 29 Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 30 Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:09:35 31 Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko | Citadel 32 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team 33 Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 34 Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:27:13 35 Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 18:48:19 2 Rally Cycling 0:01:06 3 Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:28 4 Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:25 5 Lupus Racing Team 0:05:51 6 Holowesko | Citadel 0:06:54 7 Team Jamis 0:07:13 8 Guatemala National Team 0:07:38 9 Elbowz Racing 0:09:29 10 Astellas Cycling Team 0:09:52 11 Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:14:20 12 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:45 13 Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:18:51 14 ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:26:11 15 Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:26:28 16 H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:27:04 17 Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:29:18 18 Landis/Trek Team 0:32:31 19 Superissimo 0:39:22 20 Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:39:26 21 Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:39:48 22 EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes 0:45:48 23 Team Humard Velo Passion 0:56:40 24 Amore & Vita - USA Racing 1:00:53 25 Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 1:12:39

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 6:14:28 2 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:25 3 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 4 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:01:25 5 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44 6 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:48 7 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 0:01:49 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:58 9 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:15 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:17 11 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:23 12 Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:38 13 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:42 14 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:09 15 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:03:11 16 Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:03:13 17 Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko | Citadel 0:03:21 18 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 19 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:24 20 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 21 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko | Citadel 0:03:30 22 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:03:40 23 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:42 24 Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing 0:03:58 25 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:04:12 26 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:04:16 27 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:28 28 Nicolau Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 29 Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:04:40 30 Nervin Jiatz (Gua) Guatemala National Team 31 Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:04:46 32 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:51 33 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:05:11 34 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko | Citadel 0:05:18 35 Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:05:22 36 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:23 37 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:05:33 38 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:05:40 39 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:05:46 40 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel 41 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:06:14 42 Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 43 Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:06:20 44 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:06:27 45 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:51 46 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:52 47 Robert Gutgessel (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:06:55 48 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:07:02 49 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:07:11 50 Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 0:07:46 51 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:02 52 Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:08:26 53 Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:08:30 54 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:08:38 55 Cristhian Avila (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:08:45 56 Bjørn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:47 57 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:08:57 58 Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:09:02 59 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:09:18 60 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:09:22 61 Joshua Taylor (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:09:42 62 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:09:47 63 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:09:55 64 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko | Citadel 0:09:56 65 Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:10:18 66 Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:10:25 67 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:10:44 68 Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:10:45 69 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:10:52 70 Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:11:08 71 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:11:18 72 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:11:29 73 Austin Stephens (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:12:00 74 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:12:07 75 David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:12:27 76 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 0:12:32 77 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:12:55 78 Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:13:03 79 Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing 0:13:34 80 Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:13:40 81 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 82 Marc Dubois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 83 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:13:50 84 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:52 85 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:14:12 86 Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:14:16 87 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:14:46 88 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:14:49 89 Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 90 Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:14:59 91 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 0:15:11 92 Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo 0:16:13 93 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:16:14 94 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 95 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 0:16:20 96 Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team 97 Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 98 Stefano Barberi (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 99 Chris Brennan (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 100 Rudyard Peterson (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 101 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:16:43 102 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:16:52 103 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko | Citadel 104 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:17:26 105 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:17:48 106 James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:18:07 107 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:18:34 108 Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:19:14 109 David Goodman (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 110 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:19:19 111 Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo 112 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:20:09 113 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:21:14 114 Cole House (USA) Superissimo 0:22:48 115 Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:23:10 116 William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 117 Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 118 Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing 119 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:23:25 120 Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko | Citadel 121 Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team 122 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 123 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:23:41 124 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:24:11 125 Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 126 Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:24:30 127 Taylor Warren (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:24:32 128 Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo 0:24:38 129 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:25:02 130 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:25:12 131 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:25:55 132 Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:26:14 133 Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:26:30 134 Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:26:39 135 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:27:10 136 Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:27:13 137 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:27:59 138 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:28:08 139 Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:28:25 140 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:28:33 141 Ajejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:30:06 142 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:30:20 143 Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:31:16 144 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:32:09 145 Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:32:25 146 Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:32:32 147 Jake Henningsen (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:33:09 148 Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:34:14 149 Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:38:13 150 Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:39:22 151 Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:39:30 152 Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo 0:40:21 153 Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:41:03 154 Daniel Parkman (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:41:37 155 Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:42:40 156 Michael Dutczak (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:43:50 157 Brian Firle (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:46:51 158 Timothy Savre (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:48:51 159 Richard Arnopol (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:54:23 160 Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo 0:57:40

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko | Citadel 23 pts 2 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 5 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 8 6 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 6 7 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 8 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 6 9 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 5 10 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 5 11 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 12 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 3 13 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 1 14 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 15 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 1 16 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 15 pts 2 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 3 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 12 4 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 10 5 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 7 7 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 6 8 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 9 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 5 10 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1 11 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 1 12 Nicolau Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 1 13 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 6:15:53 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:52 3 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:17 4 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:03 5 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:26 6 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:46 7 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:58 8 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:05:02 9 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:05:37 10 Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:07:05 11 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:07:53 12 Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:09:00 13 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:09:19 14 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:09:53 15 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:10:04 16 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:10:42 17 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:11:30 18 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:12:25 19 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:12:47 20 Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:17:49 21 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:19:49 22 Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:21:45 23 Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 24 Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko | Citadel 0:22:00 25 Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team 26 Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:23:05 27 Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo 0:23:13 28 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:23:37 29 Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:25:05 30 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:26:34 31 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:28:55 32 Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:37:57 33 Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:38:05 34 Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:39:38 35 Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:41:15