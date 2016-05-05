Tour of the Gila: McCabe wins stage 2 sprint in Fort Bayard
Jelly Belly's Lachlan Morton holds onto overall lead over Rally's Rob Britton
Men Stage 2: Fort Bayard -
Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) claimed his first Tour of the Gila stage victory in Fort Bayard after coming second last year and third place in 2014. McCabe topped Italian Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare) and Neilson Powless (Axeon-Hagens Berman) in a reduced bunch sprint.
"It's awesome. I've been hunting this win for three years now," McCabe said. "It's been a progression, I was third two years ago, second last year, and now I finally won it. It feels fantastic. The team rode great today. I had Rob [Squire] leading me out into the last corner, and just kept it fast and furious. Robin Carpenter was off the front for the last 20km, so we were able to sit back and just wait for the sprint. I had good legs and was able to hold it to the line. It's exciting."
Race leader Lachlan Morton enjoyed a stage that was well-controlled by his Jelly Belly-Maxxis team, and took fourth in the sprint to maintain his 25 second advantage over Rally's Rob Britton.
McCabe protected his points jersey, while Sepp Kuss (Gateway-Harley Davidson) held onto the best young rider jersey. Morton remains in the lead of the mountains classification after a stage with three category three climbs.
The stage started at a rapid pace, with multiple attacks popping off the front along highway 180, but nothing could go clear until the race approached the first intermediate sprint, just 9.2km into the 122.6km stage.
The move was sparked when Emerson Oronte (Rally Cycling) got away with Kyle Murphy (Jamis) and Alfredo Ajpacaja Tax (Guatamala) shot out of the pack. They were chased by Bailey McKnight (H&R Block), who was in the attack on stage 1 and was placed second in the sprint competition. McKnight joined up with the leaders with Paul Thomas (Superissimo) and James Piccoli (Transports Lacombe/Devinci), while behind the Lupus team kept trying to get a rider into the move.
McKnight took out the sprint and then dropped back to the bunch, leaving Oronte and Murphy out front, being chased by Nicolau Tanovitchii (Lupus) and Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare). On the climb to Pinos Altos, the four riders came together, but before the crest, Tanovitchii dropped off the pace, making it three men out front for the majority of the stage.
Murphy was the virtual leader on the road as the trio got their maximum lead at the second mountain sprint at Meadow Creek, holding 3:30 on the Jelly Belly-Maxxis led field. However, a stiff, gusty headwind in the valley along highway 35 kept the lead on a steady decline. With 45km still to race, the gap fell under the minute mark to 55 seconds. By the time they hit the turn onto the highway, the gap was in the single digits and their time out front was over.
"It was such a strong headwind that the break was doomed," McCabe said. "They came back, and it turned into a cross tailwind on the climb. Whenever it's a crosswind like that it's always hard."
Janier Acevedo (Jamis) attempted to attack up the climb after the feed zone, but the peloton was not letting him go. Axeon went to the front and shattered the peloton into two, with a dozen riders struggling in the cross tailwind in no man's land. Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) took the mountain sprint over Acevedo and Murphy. Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) and Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) popped off the front on the descent, gaining 20 seconds, but were pulled back by Jamis, looking to set up Sebastian Haedo and Jelly Belly, looking to protect Morton's race lead.
Holowesko-Citadel took control to put McCabe into position, and delivered him to the front at the final turn, and he took out the bunch sprint with apparent ease over Canola.
"Axeon went to the front and just drilled it. They were trying to get rid of sprinters like me and Haedo," McCabe said. "But I'm climbing well, and was really at the limit but able to make it up and over that. It broke the field up quite a bit, so it was a pretty reduced group coming into the sprint for the finish, and we had four guys there."
McCabe says he hopes to keep the sprint jersey until the end, but his next chance for a second stage win in Saturday's criterium might be handed over to teammate Miguel Bryan.
"Right now I'm just enjoying it and we'll see. I came into this race a little fatigued getting ready for Tour of California, so just to have the form that I have is exciting, and I'd love to keep it to the finish."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko | Citadel
|3:04:38
|2
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:02
|4
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|5
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|7
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|9
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:00:08
|11
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|12
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|13
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|14
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|15
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|17
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|18
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
|21
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko | Citadel
|22
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|23
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|24
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|25
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|26
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|27
|Nicolau Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|28
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|29
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|30
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko | Citadel
|31
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|32
|Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|33
|Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|34
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|36
|Nervin Jiatz (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|37
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|38
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|39
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|40
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko | Citadel
|41
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:24
|42
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:26
|43
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:28
|44
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|45
|Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|46
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel
|47
|Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:00:40
|48
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|49
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|50
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|51
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|52
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:50
|53
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|54
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:04
|55
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:01:21
|56
|Robert Gutgessel (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:01:32
|57
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:01:58
|58
|Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:02:11
|59
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:02:18
|60
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|61
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|0:02:26
|62
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|63
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|65
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|66
|Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing
|67
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|68
|Cristhian Avila (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|69
|Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|70
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|72
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|73
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|74
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
|75
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:32
|76
|Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|77
|Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|78
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|79
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|80
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|81
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|83
|Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|85
|Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|86
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|87
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|88
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|89
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|90
|Bjørn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|91
|Stefano Barberi (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|92
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|93
|Chris Brennan (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|94
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|95
|Rudyard Peterson (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|96
|Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|97
|Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
|98
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|99
|Marc Dubois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|100
|Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|101
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|103
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|104
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:02:41
|105
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|106
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:55
|107
|James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:03:04
|108
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|109
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko | Citadel
|110
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|111
|Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|0:04:53
|112
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|113
|Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo
|0:05:26
|114
|Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|115
|Daniel Parkman (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|116
|David Goodman (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|117
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|0:05:31
|118
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|119
|Austin Stephens (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|0:05:38
|120
|Cole House (USA) Superissimo
|0:07:05
|121
|Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo
|0:09:22
|122
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|123
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|124
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|125
|Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|126
|Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|127
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|128
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|129
|Taylor Warren (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|130
|Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing
|131
|William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|132
|Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|133
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|134
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|135
|Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|137
|Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|138
|Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:09:33
|139
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:09:37
|140
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|141
|Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko | Citadel
|142
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|144
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|145
|Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|146
|Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|147
|Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|148
|Ajejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|149
|Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|150
|Jake Henningsen (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|0:10:47
|151
|Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:14:52
|152
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|153
|Michael Dutczak (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:16:34
|154
|Richard Arnopol (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:25:32
|155
|Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo
|0:25:33
|156
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:27:15
|157
|Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|158
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo
|0:29:35
|159
|Brian Firle (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|0:30:06
|160
|Timothy Savre (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:32:35
|DNS
|Jack Montgomerie (NZl) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|DNS
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|DNF
|Mitchell Sides (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|DNF
|Sam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|DNF
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|DNF
|Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|DNF
|Robby Ketterhagen (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|DNF
|Jason Gandzjuk (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|DNF
|Gorgi Popstefanov (Mkd) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|DNF
|Tim Speciale (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|DNF
|Ian London (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|DNF
|Rudy Peterson (USA) Superissimo
|DNF
|Michael Hermann (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|DNF
|Mitchell Macdonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|DNF
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|3
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|5
|pts
|2
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko | Citadel
|15
|pts
|2
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|4
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|8
|5
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|5
|7
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|4
|8
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|5
|pts
|2
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Nicolau Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|3
|3
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|4
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|3
|3
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|2
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3:04:40
|2
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:00:06
|3
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:08
|4
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|8
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|9
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:22
|10
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|11
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:48
|12
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:02
|13
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|0:02:24
|14
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|16
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|17
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|18
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|20
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|21
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|22
|Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:05:24
|23
|Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo
|0:09:20
|24
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|25
|Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|26
|Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|27
|Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|28
|Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|30
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:09:35
|31
|Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko | Citadel
|32
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|33
|Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|34
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:27:13
|35
|Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|18:48:19
|2
|Rally Cycling
|0:01:06
|3
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:28
|4
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:25
|5
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:05:51
|6
|Holowesko | Citadel
|0:06:54
|7
|Team Jamis
|0:07:13
|8
|Guatemala National Team
|0:07:38
|9
|Elbowz Racing
|0:09:29
|10
|Astellas Cycling Team
|0:09:52
|11
|Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:14:20
|12
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:15:45
|13
|Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:18:51
|14
|ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:26:11
|15
|Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|0:26:28
|16
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:04
|17
|Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:29:18
|18
|Landis/Trek Team
|0:32:31
|19
|Superissimo
|0:39:22
|20
|Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:39:26
|21
|Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:39:48
|22
|EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes
|0:45:48
|23
|Team Humard Velo Passion
|0:56:40
|24
|Amore & Vita - USA Racing
|1:00:53
|25
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|1:12:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|6:14:28
|2
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:25
|3
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|4
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:01:25
|5
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|6
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:48
|7
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|0:01:49
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|9
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:15
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:17
|11
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:23
|12
|Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:38
|13
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:42
|14
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:09
|15
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|16
|Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:03:13
|17
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko | Citadel
|0:03:21
|18
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|19
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|20
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|21
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko | Citadel
|0:03:30
|22
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:03:40
|23
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:42
|24
|Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
|0:03:58
|25
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:04:12
|26
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:04:16
|27
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:28
|28
|Nicolau Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|29
|Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:04:40
|30
|Nervin Jiatz (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|31
|Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|0:04:46
|32
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:51
|33
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:11
|34
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko | Citadel
|0:05:18
|35
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:05:22
|36
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:23
|37
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:05:33
|38
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:05:40
|39
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:05:46
|40
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel
|41
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:06:14
|42
|Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|43
|Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:06:20
|44
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:27
|45
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:06:51
|46
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:52
|47
|Robert Gutgessel (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:06:55
|48
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:07:02
|49
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:07:11
|50
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:07:46
|51
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:02
|52
|Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:08:26
|53
|Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:08:30
|54
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:38
|55
|Cristhian Avila (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:08:45
|56
|Bjørn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:47
|57
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:57
|58
|Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:09:02
|59
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:18
|60
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:09:22
|61
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:09:42
|62
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:09:47
|63
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:09:55
|64
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko | Citadel
|0:09:56
|65
|Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:10:18
|66
|Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:10:25
|67
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|0:10:44
|68
|Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:10:45
|69
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:10:52
|70
|Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|0:11:08
|71
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:11:18
|72
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:11:29
|73
|Austin Stephens (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|0:12:00
|74
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:12:07
|75
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:12:27
|76
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|0:12:32
|77
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:12:55
|78
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:13:03
|79
|Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing
|0:13:34
|80
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|0:13:40
|81
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|82
|Marc Dubois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|83
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:13:50
|84
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:52
|85
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:14:12
|86
|Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:14:16
|87
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:46
|88
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:14:49
|89
|Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|90
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|0:14:59
|91
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|0:15:11
|92
|Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo
|0:16:13
|93
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:16:14
|94
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:16:20
|96
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|97
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|98
|Stefano Barberi (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|99
|Chris Brennan (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|100
|Rudyard Peterson (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|101
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:16:43
|102
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:16:52
|103
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko | Citadel
|104
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:17:26
|105
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:48
|106
|James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:18:07
|107
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:18:34
|108
|Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:19:14
|109
|David Goodman (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|110
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:19:19
|111
|Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
|112
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:20:09
|113
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:14
|114
|Cole House (USA) Superissimo
|0:22:48
|115
|Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:23:10
|116
|William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|117
|Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|118
|Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing
|119
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:25
|120
|Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko | Citadel
|121
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|122
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|123
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|0:23:41
|124
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:24:11
|125
|Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|126
|Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|0:24:30
|127
|Taylor Warren (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|0:24:32
|128
|Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo
|0:24:38
|129
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:25:02
|130
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|0:25:12
|131
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:25:55
|132
|Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|0:26:14
|133
|Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:26:30
|134
|Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:26:39
|135
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|0:27:10
|136
|Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|0:27:13
|137
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:59
|138
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:28:08
|139
|Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:28:25
|140
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|0:28:33
|141
|Ajejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:30:06
|142
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:30:20
|143
|Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:31:16
|144
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:32:09
|145
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:32:25
|146
|Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:32
|147
|Jake Henningsen (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|0:33:09
|148
|Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:34:14
|149
|Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|0:38:13
|150
|Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:22
|151
|Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:39:30
|152
|Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo
|0:40:21
|153
|Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|0:41:03
|154
|Daniel Parkman (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|0:41:37
|155
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:42:40
|156
|Michael Dutczak (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:43:50
|157
|Brian Firle (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|0:46:51
|158
|Timothy Savre (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:48:51
|159
|Richard Arnopol (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:54:23
|160
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo
|0:57:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko | Citadel
|23
|pts
|2
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|5
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|8
|6
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|6
|7
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|8
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|9
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|5
|10
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|5
|11
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|12
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|1
|14
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|1
|16
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|15
|pts
|2
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|12
|4
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|10
|5
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|7
|7
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|6
|8
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|10
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|11
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1
|12
|Nicolau Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|1
|13
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|6:15:53
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:52
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:17
|4
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:03
|5
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:26
|6
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:46
|7
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:58
|8
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|9
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:05:37
|10
|Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:07:05
|11
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:53
|12
|Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:09:00
|13
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|0:09:19
|14
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:09:53
|15
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:10:04
|16
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:10:42
|17
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:11:30
|18
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:12:25
|19
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:12:47
|20
|Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:17:49
|21
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:49
|22
|Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:21:45
|23
|Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|24
|Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko | Citadel
|0:22:00
|25
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|26
|Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|0:23:05
|27
|Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo
|0:23:13
|28
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:23:37
|29
|Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:25:05
|30
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:34
|31
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:28:55
|32
|Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:57
|33
|Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:38:05
|34
|Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|0:39:38
|35
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:41:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|18:48:19
|2
|Rally Cycling
|0:01:06
|3
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:28
|4
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:25
|5
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:05:51
|6
|Holowesko | Citadel
|0:06:54
|7
|Team Jamis
|0:07:13
|8
|Guatemala National Team
|0:07:38
|9
|Elbowz Racing
|0:09:29
|10
|Astellas Cycling Team
|0:09:52
|11
|Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:14:20
|12
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:15:45
|13
|Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:18:51
|14
|ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:26:11
|15
|Primal - Audi Denver Elit
|0:26:28
|16
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:04
|17
|Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:29:18
|18
|Landis/Trek Team
|0:32:31
|19
|Superissimo
|0:39:22
|20
|Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:39:26
|21
|Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:39:48
|22
|EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes
|0:45:48
|23
|Team Humard Velo Passion
|0:56:40
|24
|Amore & Vita - USA Racing
|1:00:53
|25
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|1:12:39
