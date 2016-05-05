Trending

Tour of the Gila: McCabe wins stage 2 sprint in Fort Bayard

Jelly Belly's Lachlan Morton holds onto overall lead over Rally's Rob Britton

Image 1 of 27

Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) wins the final stage

Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) wins the final stage
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)
Image 2 of 27

The jersey leaders after stage 2

The jersey leaders after stage 2
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 27

Two riders get off the front of the mens field

Two riders get off the front of the mens field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 27

The men on the climb to Pinos Altos

The men on the climb to Pinos Altos
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 27

The break that got away for most of the day goes up the road

The break that got away for most of the day goes up the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 27

Jelly Belly spent the day riding tempo on the front

Jelly Belly spent the day riding tempo on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 27

The peloton heads through the Gila forest

The peloton heads through the Gila forest
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 27

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) riding in the bunch

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) riding in the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 27

The men hit the feed zone

The men hit the feed zone
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 27

The front of the mens field gets stung out to bring back an attack

The front of the mens field gets stung out to bring back an attack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 27

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Aexon) sneaks off the front of the mens field

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Aexon) sneaks off the front of the mens field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 27

The mens field gets split up going over the final climbs

The mens field gets split up going over the final climbs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 27

Todays top three in the mens race

Todays top three in the mens race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 27

Travis McCabe (Holowesko) happy after taking the stage win

Travis McCabe (Holowesko) happy after taking the stage win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 27

Travis McCabe (Holowesko) wins stage 2

Travis McCabe (Holowesko) wins stage 2
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 27

Team Jamis riders wait on the start line

Team Jamis riders wait on the start line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 27

Kyle Murphy (Jamis) and Emerson Oronte (Rally) try to sneak off the front

Kyle Murphy (Jamis) and Emerson Oronte (Rally) try to sneak off the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 27

Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) and Nicolau Tanovitchii (Lupus) bridge to the break

Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) and Nicolau Tanovitchii (Lupus) bridge to the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 27

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) on today's descent

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) on today's descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 27

Janez Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare) rides near the front

Janez Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare) rides near the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 27

Rob Britton (Rally) riding in today's polkadot jersey

Rob Britton (Rally) riding in today's polkadot jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 27

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) spends another day in the leader jersey

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) spends another day in the leader jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 27

The group passes by Lake Roberts

The group passes by Lake Roberts
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 27

The peloton heads toward the other end of Lake Roberts

The peloton heads toward the other end of Lake Roberts
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 27

Jelly Belly controls the front

Jelly Belly controls the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 27

The peloton passes through an area wrecked by wildfire

The peloton passes through an area wrecked by wildfire
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 27

Travis McCabe (Holowesko) had fun on today's podium

Travis McCabe (Holowesko) had fun on today's podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) claimed his first Tour of the Gila stage victory in Fort Bayard after coming second last year and third place in 2014. McCabe topped Italian Marco Canola (UnitedHealthcare) and Neilson Powless (Axeon-Hagens Berman) in a reduced bunch sprint.

"It's awesome. I've been hunting this win for three years now," McCabe said. "It's been a progression, I was third two years ago, second last year, and now I finally won it. It feels fantastic. The team rode great today. I had Rob [Squire] leading me out into the last corner, and just kept it fast and furious. Robin Carpenter was off the front for the last 20km, so we were able to sit back and just wait for the sprint. I had good legs and was able to hold it to the line. It's exciting."

Race leader Lachlan Morton enjoyed a stage that was well-controlled by his Jelly Belly-Maxxis team, and took fourth in the sprint to maintain his 25 second advantage over Rally's Rob Britton.

McCabe protected his points jersey, while Sepp Kuss (Gateway-Harley Davidson) held onto the best young rider jersey. Morton remains in the lead of the mountains classification after a stage with three category three climbs.

The stage started at a rapid pace, with multiple attacks popping off the front along highway 180, but nothing could go clear until the race approached the first intermediate sprint, just 9.2km into the 122.6km stage.

The move was sparked when Emerson Oronte (Rally Cycling) got away with Kyle Murphy (Jamis) and Alfredo Ajpacaja Tax (Guatamala) shot out of the pack. They were chased by Bailey McKnight (H&R Block), who was in the attack on stage 1 and was placed second in the sprint competition. McKnight joined up with the leaders with Paul Thomas (Superissimo) and James Piccoli (Transports Lacombe/Devinci), while behind the Lupus team kept trying to get a rider into the move.

McKnight took out the sprint and then dropped back to the bunch, leaving Oronte and Murphy out front, being chased by Nicolau Tanovitchii (Lupus) and Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare). On the climb to Pinos Altos, the four riders came together, but before the crest, Tanovitchii dropped off the pace, making it three men out front for the majority of the stage.

Murphy was the virtual leader on the road as the trio got their maximum lead at the second mountain sprint at Meadow Creek, holding 3:30 on the Jelly Belly-Maxxis led field. However, a stiff, gusty headwind in the valley along highway 35 kept the lead on a steady decline. With 45km still to race, the gap fell under the minute mark to 55 seconds. By the time they hit the turn onto the highway, the gap was in the single digits and their time out front was over.

"It was such a strong headwind that the break was doomed," McCabe said. "They came back, and it turned into a cross tailwind on the climb. Whenever it's a crosswind like that it's always hard."

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) attempted to attack up the climb after the feed zone, but the peloton was not letting him go. Axeon went to the front and shattered the peloton into two, with a dozen riders struggling in the cross tailwind in no man's land. Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) took the mountain sprint over Acevedo and Murphy. Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) and Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) popped off the front on the descent, gaining 20 seconds, but were pulled back by Jamis, looking to set up Sebastian Haedo and Jelly Belly, looking to protect Morton's race lead.

Holowesko-Citadel took control to put McCabe into position, and delivered him to the front at the final turn, and he took out the bunch sprint with apparent ease over Canola.

"Axeon went to the front and just drilled it. They were trying to get rid of sprinters like me and Haedo," McCabe said. "But I'm climbing well, and was really at the limit but able to make it up and over that. It broke the field up quite a bit, so it was a pretty reduced group coming into the sprint for the finish, and we had four guys there."

McCabe says he hopes to keep the sprint jersey until the end, but his next chance for a second stage win in Saturday's criterium might be handed over to teammate Miguel Bryan.

"Right now I'm just enjoying it and we'll see. I came into this race a little fatigued getting ready for Tour of California, so just to have the form that I have is exciting, and I'd love to keep it to the finish."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko | Citadel3:04:38
2Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
3Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:02
4Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
5Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
6Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
7Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
8Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team
9Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
10Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:00:08
11Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
12Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
13Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
14Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
15Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
16Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
17Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
18Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
19Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
20Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
21Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko | Citadel
22Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
23Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
24Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
25Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
26Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
27Nicolau Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
28Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
29Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
30Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko | Citadel
31Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
32Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
33Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team
34Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
35Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
36Nervin Jiatz (Gua) Guatemala National Team
37Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
38Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
39Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
40Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko | Citadel
41Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:24
42William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:26
43Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:00:28
44Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
45Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
46Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel
47Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:00:40
48Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:00:41
49Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
50Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
51Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
52Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:50
53Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
54William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:04
55Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:01:21
56Robert Gutgessel (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:01:32
57Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:01:58
58Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:02:11
59Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:02:18
60Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
61Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:02:26
62Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
63Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
64Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
65Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
66Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing
67Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
68Cristhian Avila (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
69Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
70Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
71Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
72Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
73Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
74Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
75Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:32
76Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
77Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
78Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
79Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
80Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team
81Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
82Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
83Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
84Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
85Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
86Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
87George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
88Joshua Taylor (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team
89Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
90Bjørn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
91Stefano Barberi (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
92Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team
93Chris Brennan (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
94Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
95Rudyard Peterson (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
96Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
97Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
98Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
99Marc Dubois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
100Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
101Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
102Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
103Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
104Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:02:41
105David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
106Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:55
107James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:03:04
108Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
109Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko | Citadel
110Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
111Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:04:53
112Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team
113Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo0:05:26
114Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
115Daniel Parkman (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
116David Goodman (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
117Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:05:31
118Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
119Austin Stephens (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:05:38
120Cole House (USA) Superissimo0:07:05
121Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo0:09:22
122Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek Team
123Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
124Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
125Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
126Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
127Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
128Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
129Taylor Warren (USA) Landis/Trek Team
130Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing
131William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
132Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
133Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
134Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
135Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
136Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
137Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
138Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:09:33
139Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:09:37
140Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
141Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko | Citadel
142Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
143Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team
144Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
145Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
146Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
147Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team
148Ajejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
149Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
150Jake Henningsen (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:10:47
151Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:14:52
152Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek Team
153Michael Dutczak (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:16:34
154Richard Arnopol (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:25:32
155Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo0:25:33
156Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:27:15
157Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
158Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo0:29:35
159Brian Firle (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:30:06
160Timothy Savre (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:32:35
DNSJack Montgomerie (NZl) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
DNSIsaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
DNFMitchell Sides (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
DNFSam Cerruti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
DNFJustin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
DNFRyan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
DNFRobby Ketterhagen (USA) Landis/Trek Team
DNFJason Gandzjuk (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
DNFGorgi Popstefanov (Mkd) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
DNFTim Speciale (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
DNFIan London (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
DNFRudy Peterson (USA) Superissimo
DNFMichael Hermann (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
DNFMitchell Macdonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
DNFHendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling3
3Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis5pts
2Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling3
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko | Citadel15pts
2Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
3Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10
4Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis8
5Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling6
6Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling5
7Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling4
8Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team3
9Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
10Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U251

Mountain 1 - Pinos Altos
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis5pts
2Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling3
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
4Nicolau Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team1

Mountain 2 - Meadow Creek
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis3
3Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling2
4Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis1

Mountain 3 - High Spot
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis3
3Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis2
4Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3:04:40
2Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:00:06
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:08
4Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
5Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
6Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
7Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
8Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:18
9Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:22
10Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:43
11Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:48
12William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:02
13Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:02:24
14Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
15Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
16Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
17Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:02:30
18Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
19Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
20Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
21Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
22Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:05:24
23Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo0:09:20
24Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
25Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
26Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
27Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
28Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
29Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
30Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:09:35
31Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko | Citadel
32Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team
33Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team
34Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:27:13
35Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team18:48:19
2Rally Cycling0:01:06
3Silber Pro Cycling0:03:28
4Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:25
5Lupus Racing Team0:05:51
6Holowesko | Citadel0:06:54
7Team Jamis0:07:13
8Guatemala National Team0:07:38
9Elbowz Racing0:09:29
10Astellas Cycling Team0:09:52
11Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:14:20
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:45
13Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:18:51
14ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:26:11
15Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:26:28
16H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:27:04
17Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:29:18
18Landis/Trek Team0:32:31
19Superissimo0:39:22
20Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:39:26
21Echelon-Storck Development Team0:39:48
22EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes0:45:48
23Team Humard Velo Passion0:56:40
24Amore & Vita - USA Racing1:00:53
25Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery1:12:39

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis6:14:28
2Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:25
3Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
4Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:01:25
5Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
6Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:48
7Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis0:01:49
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:58
9Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:15
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:17
11Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:23
12Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:38
13Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:42
14Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:09
15Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:03:11
16Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:03:13
17Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko | Citadel0:03:21
18Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
19Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:24
20Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
21Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko | Citadel0:03:30
22Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:03:40
23Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:42
24Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing0:03:58
25Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing0:04:12
26Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:04:16
27Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:28
28Nicolau Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
29Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:04:40
30Nervin Jiatz (Gua) Guatemala National Team
31Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:04:46
32Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:51
33William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:11
34Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko | Citadel0:05:18
35Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:05:22
36Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:23
37Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:05:33
38Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:05:40
39Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:05:46
40Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko | Citadel
41Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing0:06:14
42Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
43Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:06:20
44Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:06:27
45William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:51
46Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:52
47Robert Gutgessel (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:06:55
48Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:07:02
49Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:07:11
50Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis0:07:46
51Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:02
52Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:08:26
53Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:08:30
54Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:08:38
55Cristhian Avila (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:08:45
56Bjørn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling0:08:47
57Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:57
58Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:09:02
59Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:09:18
60Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:09:22
61Joshua Taylor (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:09:42
62Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:09:47
63Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:09:55
64Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko | Citadel0:09:56
65Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:10:18
66Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:10:25
67Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:10:44
68Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:10:45
69Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:10:52
70Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:11:08
71Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:11:18
72Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:11:29
73Austin Stephens (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:12:00
74Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:12:07
75David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:12:27
76Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis0:12:32
77Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:12:55
78Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing0:13:03
79Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing0:13:34
80Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:13:40
81Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
82Marc Dubois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
83Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:13:50
84Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:52
85Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:14:12
86Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:14:16
87Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:14:46
88Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:14:49
89Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
90Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:14:59
91Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:15:11
92Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo0:16:13
93Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:16:14
94Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
95Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis0:16:20
96Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team
97Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
98Stefano Barberi (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
99Chris Brennan (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
100Rudyard Peterson (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
101Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:16:43
102Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:16:52
103Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko | Citadel
104Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:17:26
105Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:17:48
106James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:18:07
107Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:18:34
108Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:19:14
109David Goodman (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
110Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:19:19
111Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
112Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:20:09
113Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:21:14
114Cole House (USA) Superissimo0:22:48
115Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:23:10
116William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
117Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
118Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing
119Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:23:25
120Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko | Citadel
121Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
122Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
123Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:23:41
124George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:24:11
125Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
126Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:24:30
127Taylor Warren (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:24:32
128Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo0:24:38
129Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:25:02
130Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:25:12
131Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:25:55
132Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:26:14
133Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:26:30
134Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:26:39
135Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:27:10
136Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:27:13
137Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:27:59
138Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:28:08
139Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:28:25
140Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:28:33
141Ajejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:30:06
142Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:30:20
143Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:31:16
144Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:32:09
145Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:32:25
146Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:32:32
147Jake Henningsen (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:33:09
148Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:34:14
149Thomas Jondall (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:38:13
150Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:39:22
151Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:39:30
152Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo0:40:21
153Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:41:03
154Daniel Parkman (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:41:37
155Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:42:40
156Michael Dutczak (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:43:50
157Brian Firle (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:46:51
158Timothy Savre (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:48:51
159Richard Arnopol (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:54:23
160Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo0:57:40

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko | Citadel23pts
2Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
3Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team10
4Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10
5Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis8
6Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis6
7Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling6
8Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling6
9Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling5
10Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling5
11Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
12Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team3
13Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U251
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
15Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U251
16Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis15pts
2Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team14
3Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling12
4Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis10
5Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U257
7Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis6
8Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
9Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling5
10Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1
11Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1
12Nicolau Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team1
13Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U256:15:53
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:52
3Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:17
4Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:03
5Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:26
6William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:46
7Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:58
8Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:05:02
9Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:05:37
10Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:07:05
11Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:07:53
12Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:09:00
13Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:09:19
14Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:09:53
15Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:10:04
16Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:10:42
17Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:11:30
18Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:12:25
19Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:12:47
20Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:17:49
21Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:19:49
22Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:21:45
23Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
24Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko | Citadel0:22:00
25Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
26Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:23:05
27Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo0:23:13
28Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:23:37
29Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:25:05
30Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:26:34
31Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:28:55
32Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:37:57
33Celso Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:38:05
34Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:39:38
35Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:41:15

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team18:48:19
2Rally Cycling0:01:06
3Silber Pro Cycling0:03:28
4Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:25
5Lupus Racing Team0:05:51
6Holowesko | Citadel0:06:54
7Team Jamis0:07:13
8Guatemala National Team0:07:38
9Elbowz Racing0:09:29
10Astellas Cycling Team0:09:52
11Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:14:20
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:45
13Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:18:51
14ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:26:11
15Primal - Audi Denver Elit0:26:28
16H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:27:04
17Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:29:18
18Landis/Trek Team0:32:31
19Superissimo0:39:22
20Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:39:26
21Echelon-Storck Development Team0:39:48
22EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes0:45:48
23Team Humard Velo Passion0:56:40
24Amore & Vita - USA Racing1:00:53
25Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery1:12:39

 

