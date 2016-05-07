Image 1 of 15 Eric Marcotte (Team Jamis) giving it his all (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 15 Eric Marcotte (Jamis) moving up the inside on the final laps (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 15 Jelly Belly controlling the front of the race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 15 Jelly Belly moves back to the front of the race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 15 Danny Pate (Rally) goes solo for several laps (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 15 Travis McCabe (Holowesko) moving towards the front on the final laps (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 15 Riders attack on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 15 Jelly Belly sets tempo on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 15 Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) waits to get called to the line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 15 Eric Marcotte (Jamis) easily takes todays sprint win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 15 Adam Bryfogle (Landis) had some troubles with his bike today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 15 Axeon comes to the front with 1 lap to go (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 15 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) riding at the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 15 The men ready to go on the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 15 A crash interrupts the mens race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Eric Marcotte (Jamis) claimed his first victory of the season in a chaotic bunch sprint on stage 4 of the Tour of the Gila, topping sprint leader Travis McCabe and Kris Dahl (Silber) in the 40-lap criterium.

The Jelly Belly-Maxxis team was well represented at the head of affairs to keep race leader Lachlan Morton out of trouble. Morton finished in the peloton safely behind the sprint, keeping a close eye on second placed Alex Cataford (Silber) and Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) who is third.

Marcotte, a former criterium and road race national champion joined the Jamis team this year, and has spent the majority of the season working for team leader Janier Acevedo, who wore the leader's jersey in three stage races this season, so he hasn't yet been able to show his prowess in the sprints. But when he and Argentinean sprinter Sebastian Haedo lost each other in the final few laps, it was every man for himself.

"It was a good sprint for Travis McCabe, Kris Dahl of Silber and Haedo because it's such a fast run-in, and those guys are really good at high speeds," Marcotte said. "But Seba and I lost each other's wheels in the final laps, and I put a flyer out there and let him sit in with the lead-outs that were with Axeon, Silber and Hincapie (Holowesko-Citadel). He found a spot, and I think Travis and Dahl got him at the line, but he knew I won it, so it was good."

"This is only the second time I've done this [crit], it's a bit more difficult and the longer the race is, the better I do, and the more punchy and harder the crit is the better I have the chance of getting up there in the finish," he said. "It's really good to represent the team and come away with some positive results."

Morton's Jelly Belly crew kept close tabs on all of the attacks that went down in the stage, ensuring that no breakaway ever got firmly established. There were three time bonuses during the stage, but the only drama in those sprints came between two teammates - with Axeon's Tao Geoghegan Hart taking the second in one sprint and moving ahead of Neilson Powless in the best young rider classification.

The only multi-lap breakaway come from veteran Danny Pate, who took a three-lap solo flyer before being joined by Holowesko-Citadel's Robin Carpenter. They were absorbed after the final intermediate sprint.

McCabe's second place on the stage ensured his sprint jersey went uncontested, and he is likely to carry it to the end, should he survive the Gila Monster stage.

The general classification remained otherwise unchanged, with Morton keeping his 1:06 over Cataford and 1:10 over Britton with one difficult mountain stage to come.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 1:29:57 2 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 3 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 6 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 8 Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 12 William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 13 Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 14 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team 16 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 17 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 18 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 19 Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 20 Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing 21 Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team 22 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 23 Cole House (USA) Superissimo 24 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 25 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 26 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 27 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 28 Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 29 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 30 Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team 31 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 32 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 33 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 34 Bjørn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling 35 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 36 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 37 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 38 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 39 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 40 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 41 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 42 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 43 Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team 44 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 45 Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 46 Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing 47 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 48 Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 49 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 50 Joshua Taylor (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 51 Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing 52 Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 53 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 54 Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 55 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 56 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 57 Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing 58 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 59 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 60 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 61 Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 62 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 63 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 64 Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 65 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 66 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 67 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 68 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 69 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 70 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 71 Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 72 Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 73 Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 74 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 75 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 76 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 77 Brian Firle (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 78 Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 79 Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 80 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 81 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 82 Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 83 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 84 Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 85 Cristhian Avila (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 86 Cameron Clark (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 87 Ajejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team 88 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 89 Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:00:24 90 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 91 David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 92 Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 93 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 94 Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team 95 Taylor Warren (USA) Landis/Trek Team 96 Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 97 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 98 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 99 Chris Brennan (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 100 Daniel Parkman (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:00:34 101 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:00:36 102 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:00:37 103 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 104 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 105 Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo 0:00:41 106 Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo 0:00:55 107 Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo 0:01:00 108 Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:01:03 109 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:01:07 110 Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:01:10 111 Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:01:12 112 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 113 Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:01:15 114 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:18 115 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek Team 116 Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 117 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:21 118 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:22 119 Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:01:26 120 Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:27 121 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:28 122 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 123 David Goodman (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 124 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:30 125 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 126 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team 127 Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:01:32 128 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:01:37 129 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:51 130 Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 131 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:54 132 Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 133 Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:01:59 134 James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 135 Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:02:14 136 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 0:02:21 137 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 138 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:02:23 139 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 0:02:42 140 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:43 141 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:04:00 142 Stefano Barberi (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:04:03 143 Richard Arnopol (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:04:05 144 Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:04:09 145 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:12 146 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:29 147 Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo 0:06:44 148 Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team OTL Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo OTL Nervin Jiatz (Gua) Guatemala National Team OTL Austin Stephens (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite OTL Jake Henningsen (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing OTL Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing OTL Marc Dubois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion DNF Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing

Sprint 1 - 30 laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 3 3 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 1

Sprint 1 - 20 laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 3 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 - 10 laps to go # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 3 3 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 15 pts 2 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 12 3 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 4 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 6 6 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 7 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 4 8 Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 3 9 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 1:29:57 2 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 3 Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 6 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 7 Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team 10 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 12 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 13 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 14 Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 15 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 16 Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 17 Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 18 Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 19 Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 20 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 21 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 22 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 23 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:00:24 24 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 25 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:00:37 26 Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo 0:01:00 27 Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:01:12 28 Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:01:26 29 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:01:30 30 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:51 31 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:54 32 Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:02:14 33 Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:04:09 34 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:29

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Jamis 4:29:51 2 Axeon Hagens Berman 3 H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 4 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 Silber Pro Cycling 6 Guatemala National Team 7 Rally Cycling 8 Lupus Racing Team 9 Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 10 Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 11 Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 12 Elbowz Racing 13 Canyon Bicycles Shimano 14 Astellas Cycling Team 15 Echelon-Storck Developmen 16 ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 17 Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 18 Landis/Trek Team 0:00:24 19 Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:01:10 20 Superissimo 0:01:18 21 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:21 22 EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes 0:01:26 23 Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:04:22 24 Team Humard Velo Passion 0:07:47

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8:19:42 2 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:06 3 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:10 4 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:53 5 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 0:01:59 6 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:07 7 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:09 8 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:23 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:02:28 10 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:31 11 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:39 12 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:42 13 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:03:46 14 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:47 15 Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:04:07 16 Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:10 17 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:04:11 18 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:17 19 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:30 20 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:40 21 Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:04:59 22 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:05:34 23 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:38 24 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 0:05:40 25 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:05:43 26 Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:05:46 27 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:06:31 28 Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:06:34 29 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:06:42 30 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:06:45 31 Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:06:49 32 Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:06:50 33 Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing 0:06:51 34 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 0:06:57 35 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:07:09 36 Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:14 37 Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:07:18 38 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:07:55 39 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:08:27 40 Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 0:08:42 41 Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:08:58 42 Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:09:09 43 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:14 44 Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:09:26 45 Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:09:40 46 Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:09:41 47 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:10:06 48 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:10:20 49 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:10:32 50 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:11:02 51 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:07 52 Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:11:11 53 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:22 54 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:11:41 55 Cristhian Avila (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:11:46 56 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:48 57 Bjørn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling 0:11:56 58 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:12:00 59 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 0:12:35 60 David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:12:56 61 Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:13:01 62 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:13:25 63 Joshua Taylor (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:13:52 64 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:13:53 65 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:14:05 66 Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:14:16 67 Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 68 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:24 69 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 0:14:27 70 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:14:29 71 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:15:10 72 Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:15:17 73 Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:15:19 74 Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:16:21 75 Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:16:25 76 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:16:29 77 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:43 78 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:58 79 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:17:31 80 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 0:17:34 81 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:18:46 82 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:18:50 83 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:19:13 84 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:19:39 85 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:19:54 86 Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:19:59 87 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 0:20:02 88 Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:20:03 89 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:20:07 90 Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:20:15 91 Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:20:37 92 Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team 93 Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo 0:21:04 94 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:21:13 95 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:21:14 96 Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo 0:21:25 97 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:21:31 98 Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing 0:21:33 99 James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:21:50 100 Cameron Clark (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:22:25 101 Chris Brennan (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:22:41 102 Stefano Barberi (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:23:54 103 Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:24:47 104 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:24:50 105 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:25:03 106 Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:25:09 107 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:25:13 108 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:25:27 109 Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:25:38 110 David Goodman (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:25:48 111 William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:26:58 112 Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:27:19 113 Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing 0:27:20 114 Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:27:32 115 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:27:48 116 Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:27:58 117 Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:28:23 118 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:28:29 119 Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:28:40 120 Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:29:23 121 Cole House (USA) Superissimo 0:29:52 122 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:30:31 123 Taylor Warren (USA) Landis/Trek Team 0:30:36 124 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:30:53 125 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:31:31 126 Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo 0:32:27 127 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:32:57 128 Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:33:29 129 Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:33:59 130 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano 0:34:05 131 Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:34:32 132 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:34:46 133 Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:34:50 134 Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:34:58 135 Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:35:44 136 Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:35:46 137 Ajejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:35:48 138 Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:36:16 139 Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:37:15 140 Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:39:52 141 Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:41:24 142 Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:44:59 143 Daniel Parkman (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing 0:45:45 144 Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:46:44 145 Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:48:39 146 Brian Firle (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite 0:53:18 147 Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo 0:53:41 148 Richard Arnopol (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 1:04:22

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 35 pts 2 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 20 3 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 15 4 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 5 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 13 6 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 11 7 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 8 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 9 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 6 10 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 11 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 6 12 Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 6 13 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 5 14 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 5 15 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 5 16 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 17 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 5 18 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 19 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 3 20 Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team 3 21 Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 3 22 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 23 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 1 24 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 25 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 1 26 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 27 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team -5

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 pts 2 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 3 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 12 4 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 10 5 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 7 7 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 6 8 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 9 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 5 10 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1 11 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 1 12 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 1 13 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 14 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team -5

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 8:21:49 2 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:02 3 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:00:21 4 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:31 5 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:36 6 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:05:02 7 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:05:48 8 Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:06:51 9 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:00 10 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:09:34 11 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:09:53 12 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:11:18 13 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:11:58 14 Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:12:09 15 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:12:22 16 Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo 0:13:03 17 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:14:22 18 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:15:24 19 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:16:39 20 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:22:56 21 Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:23:02 22 Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:25:12 23 Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:25:25 24 Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:26:16 25 Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing 0:26:33 26 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:28:24 27 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:28:46 28 Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo 0:30:20 29 Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes 0:31:52 30 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 0:32:39 31 Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion 0:33:39 32 Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery 0:42:52 33 Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:44:37 34 Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:46:32