Trending

Marcotte wins men's Silver City criterium

Morton keeps race lead, Geoghegan Hart moves into best young rider jersey

Image 1 of 15

Eric Marcotte (Team Jamis) giving it his all

Eric Marcotte (Team Jamis) giving it his all
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 15

Eric Marcotte (Jamis) moving up the inside on the final laps

Eric Marcotte (Jamis) moving up the inside on the final laps
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 15

Jelly Belly controlling the front of the race

Jelly Belly controlling the front of the race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 15

Jelly Belly moves back to the front of the race

Jelly Belly moves back to the front of the race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 15

Danny Pate (Rally) goes solo for several laps

Danny Pate (Rally) goes solo for several laps
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 15

Travis McCabe (Holowesko) moving towards the front on the final laps

Travis McCabe (Holowesko) moving towards the front on the final laps
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 15

Riders attack on the front

Riders attack on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 15

Jelly Belly sets tempo on the front

Jelly Belly sets tempo on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 15

Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) waits to get called to the line

Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) waits to get called to the line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 15

Eric Marcotte (Jamis) easily takes todays sprint win

Eric Marcotte (Jamis) easily takes todays sprint win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 15

Adam Bryfogle (Landis) had some troubles with his bike today

Adam Bryfogle (Landis) had some troubles with his bike today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 15

Axeon comes to the front with 1 lap to go

Axeon comes to the front with 1 lap to go
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 15

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) riding at the front

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) riding at the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 15

The men ready to go on the start line

The men ready to go on the start line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 15

A crash interrupts the mens race

A crash interrupts the mens race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Eric Marcotte (Jamis) claimed his first victory of the season in a chaotic bunch sprint on stage 4 of the Tour of the Gila, topping sprint leader Travis McCabe and Kris Dahl (Silber) in the 40-lap criterium.

The Jelly Belly-Maxxis team was well represented at the head of affairs to keep race leader Lachlan Morton out of trouble. Morton finished in the peloton safely behind the sprint, keeping a close eye on second placed Alex Cataford (Silber) and Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) who is third.

Marcotte, a former criterium and road race national champion joined the Jamis team this year, and has spent the majority of the season working for team leader Janier Acevedo, who wore the leader's jersey in three stage races this season, so he hasn't yet been able to show his prowess in the sprints. But when he and Argentinean sprinter Sebastian Haedo lost each other in the final few laps, it was every man for himself.

"It was a good sprint for Travis McCabe, Kris Dahl of Silber and Haedo because it's such a fast run-in, and those guys are really good at high speeds," Marcotte said. "But Seba and I lost each other's wheels in the final laps, and I put a flyer out there and let him sit in with the lead-outs that were with Axeon, Silber and Hincapie (Holowesko-Citadel). He found a spot, and I think Travis and Dahl got him at the line, but he knew I won it, so it was good."

"This is only the second time I've done this [crit], it's a bit more difficult and the longer the race is, the better I do, and the more punchy and harder the crit is the better I have the chance of getting up there in the finish," he said. "It's really good to represent the team and come away with some positive results."

Morton's Jelly Belly crew kept close tabs on all of the attacks that went down in the stage, ensuring that no breakaway ever got firmly established. There were three time bonuses during the stage, but the only drama in those sprints came between two teammates - with Axeon's Tao Geoghegan Hart taking the second in one sprint and moving ahead of Neilson Powless in the best young rider classification.

The only multi-lap breakaway come from veteran Danny Pate, who took a three-lap solo flyer before being joined by Holowesko-Citadel's Robin Carpenter. They were absorbed after the final intermediate sprint.

McCabe's second place on the stage ensured his sprint jersey went uncontested, and he is likely to carry it to the end, should he survive the Gila Monster stage.

The general classification remained otherwise unchanged, with Morton keeping his 1:06 over Cataford and 1:10 over Britton with one difficult mountain stage to come.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis1:29:57
2Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
3Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
4Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
6Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
7Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
8Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
11Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
12William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
13Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team
14Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
15Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
16Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
17Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
18Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
19Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team
20Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing
21Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team
22Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
23Cole House (USA) Superissimo
24Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
25Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
26Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
27Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
28Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
29Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
30Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
31Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
32Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
33Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
34Bjørn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
35Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
36Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
37Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
38Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
39Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
40Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
41Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
42Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
43Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team
44Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
45Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
46Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
47Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
48Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
49Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
50Joshua Taylor (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team
51Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing
52Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
53Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
54Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
55Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
56Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
57Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
58Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
59Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
60Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
61Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
62Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
63Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
64Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
65Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
66Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
67Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
68Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
69Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
70Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
71Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
72Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
73Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
74Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
75Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
76Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
77Brian Firle (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
78Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
79Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
80William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
81Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
82Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
83Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
84Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
85Cristhian Avila (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
86Cameron Clark (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
87Ajejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
88Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
89Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:00:24
90Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
91David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
92Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
93Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
94Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team
95Taylor Warren (USA) Landis/Trek Team
96Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
97Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
98Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
99Chris Brennan (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
100Daniel Parkman (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:00:34
101Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:00:36
102George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:00:37
103Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
104Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
105Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo0:00:41
106Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo0:00:55
107Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo0:01:00
108Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:01:03
109Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:01:07
110Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:01:10
111Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:01:12
112Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
113Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:01:15
114William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:18
115Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek Team
116Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
117Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:21
118Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:22
119Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:01:26
120Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:27
121Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:28
122Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
123David Goodman (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
124Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:30
125Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
126Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team
127Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:01:32
128Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:01:37
129Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:51
130Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
131Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:54
132Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
133Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:01:59
134James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
135Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:02:14
136Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis0:02:21
137Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
138Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:02:23
139Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis0:02:42
140Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:43
141Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:04:00
142Stefano Barberi (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:04:03
143Richard Arnopol (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:04:05
144Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:04:09
145Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:12
146Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:29
147Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo0:06:44
148Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team
OTLQuinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo
OTLNervin Jiatz (Gua) Guatemala National Team
OTLAustin Stephens (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
OTLJake Henningsen (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
OTLBrett Wachtendorf (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
OTLMarc Dubois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
DNFSpencer Oswald (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing

Sprint 1 - 30 laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling3
3Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World1

Sprint 1 - 20 laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling5pts
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman3
3Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 1 - 10 laps to go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team3
3Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis15pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team12
3Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling10
4Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
5Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis6
6Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5
7Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U254
8Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing3
9Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1:29:57
2Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
3Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
5Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
6Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
7Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team
8Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
10Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
11Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
12Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
13Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
14Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
15Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
16Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
17Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
18Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
19Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
20William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
21Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
22Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
23Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:00:24
24Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
25Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:00:37
26Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo0:01:00
27Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:01:12
28Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:01:26
29Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:01:30
30Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:51
31Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:54
32Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:02:14
33Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:04:09
34Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:29

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jamis4:29:51
2Axeon Hagens Berman
3H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
4UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Silber Pro Cycling
6Guatemala National Team
7Rally Cycling
8Lupus Racing Team
9Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
10Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
11Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
12Elbowz Racing
13Canyon Bicycles Shimano
14Astellas Cycling Team
15Echelon-Storck Developmen
16ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
17Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
18Landis/Trek Team0:00:24
19Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:01:10
20Superissimo0:01:18
21Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:21
22EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes0:01:26
23Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:04:22
24Team Humard Velo Passion0:07:47

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8:19:42
2Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:06
3Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:10
4Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:53
5Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis0:01:59
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:07
7Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:09
8Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:23
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:02:28
10Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:31
11Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:39
12Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:42
13Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:03:46
14Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:47
15Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:04:07
16Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:10
17Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:04:11
18Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:17
19Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:30
20Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:40
21Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:04:59
22Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:05:34
23Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:38
24Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis0:05:40
25William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:43
26Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:05:46
27Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:06:31
28Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:06:34
29Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:06:42
30Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:06:45
31Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing0:06:49
32Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:06:50
33Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing0:06:51
34Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team0:06:57
35Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:07:09
36Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:14
37Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:07:18
38Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:07:55
39Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:08:27
40Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis0:08:42
41Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:08:58
42Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:09:09
43Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:14
44Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:09:26
45Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:09:40
46Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:09:41
47Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:10:06
48Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:10:20
49Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:10:32
50Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:11:02
51Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:07
52Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:11:11
53Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:22
54Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:11:41
55Cristhian Avila (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:11:46
56Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:48
57Bjørn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:56
58Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:12:00
59William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:12:35
60David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:12:56
61Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:13:01
62Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:13:25
63Joshua Taylor (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:13:52
64Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:13:53
65Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:14:05
66Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing0:14:16
67Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
68Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:24
69Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis0:14:27
70Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:14:29
71Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:15:10
72Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:15:17
73Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:15:19
74Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing0:16:21
75Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:16:25
76Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:16:29
77Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:43
78Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:58
79Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:17:31
80Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:17:34
81Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:18:46
82Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:18:50
83Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19:13
84Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19:39
85Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:19:54
86Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:19:59
87Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis0:20:02
88Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:20:03
89Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:20:07
90Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:20:15
91Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:20:37
92Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team
93Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo0:21:04
94Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:21:13
95Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:21:14
96Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo0:21:25
97Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:21:31
98Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing0:21:33
99James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:21:50
100Cameron Clark (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:22:25
101Chris Brennan (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:22:41
102Stefano Barberi (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:23:54
103Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:24:47
104Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:24:50
105Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:25:03
106Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:25:09
107Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:25:13
108Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:25:27
109Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:25:38
110David Goodman (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:25:48
111William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:26:58
112Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:27:19
113Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing0:27:20
114Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:27:32
115George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:27:48
116Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:27:58
117Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:28:23
118Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:28:29
119Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:28:40
120Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:29:23
121Cole House (USA) Superissimo0:29:52
122Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:30:31
123Taylor Warren (USA) Landis/Trek Team0:30:36
124Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:30:53
125Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:31:31
126Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo0:32:27
127Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:32:57
128Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:33:29
129Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:33:59
130Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:34:05
131Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:34:32
132Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:34:46
133Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:34:50
134Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:34:58
135Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:35:44
136Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:35:46
137Ajejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:35:48
138Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:36:16
139Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:37:15
140Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:39:52
141Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:41:24
142Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:44:59
143Daniel Parkman (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing0:45:45
144Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:46:44
145Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:48:39
146Brian Firle (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:53:18
147Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo0:53:41
148Richard Arnopol (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes1:04:22

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team35pts
2Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team20
3Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis15
4Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling15
5Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling13
6Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team11
7Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10
8Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8
9Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis6
10Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling6
11Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling6
12Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis6
13Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling5
14Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team5
15Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling5
16Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5
17Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U255
18Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman4
19Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team3
20Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team3
21Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing3
22Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
23Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U251
24Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
25Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World1
26Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
27Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team-5

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15pts
2Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team14
3Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling12
4Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis10
5Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U257
7Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis6
8Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team5
9Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling5
10Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1
11Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1
12Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team1
13Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
14Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team-5

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman8:21:49
2Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:02
3Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:00:21
4Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:31
5William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:36
6Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:05:02
7Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:48
8Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:06:51
9Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:00
10Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:09:34
11Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:09:53
12Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:11:18
13Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:11:58
14Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:12:09
15Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:12:22
16Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo0:13:03
17Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:14:22
18Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:15:24
19Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:16:39
20Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:22:56
21Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:23:02
22Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:25:12
23Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:25:25
24Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:26:16
25Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:26:33
26Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:28:24
27Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:28:46
28Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo0:30:20
29Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes0:31:52
30Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:32:39
31Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion0:33:39
32Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery0:42:52
33Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:44:37
34Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:46:32

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling25:05:09
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
3Silber Pro Cycling0:01:52
4Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:07
5Team Jamis0:06:38
6Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:07:07
7Lupus Racing Team0:08:43
8Astellas Cycling Team0:10:52
9Guatemala National Team0:13:00
10Canyon Bicycles Shimano0:16:43
11Elbowz Racing0:17:09
12Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:17:19
13Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U250:21:53
14H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:31:21
15ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing0:32:15
16Primal – Audi Denver Elite0:35:43
17Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:36:18
18Landis/Trek Team0:40:25
19Superissimo0:48:42
20Echelon-Storck Developmen0:51:02
21Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:54:22
22EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes1:01:04
23Team Humard Velo Passion1:21:01
24Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery1:25:09

 

Latest on Cyclingnews