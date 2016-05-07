Marcotte wins men's Silver City criterium
Morton keeps race lead, Geoghegan Hart moves into best young rider jersey
Men Stage 4: Silver City -
Eric Marcotte (Jamis) claimed his first victory of the season in a chaotic bunch sprint on stage 4 of the Tour of the Gila, topping sprint leader Travis McCabe and Kris Dahl (Silber) in the 40-lap criterium.
The Jelly Belly-Maxxis team was well represented at the head of affairs to keep race leader Lachlan Morton out of trouble. Morton finished in the peloton safely behind the sprint, keeping a close eye on second placed Alex Cataford (Silber) and Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) who is third.
Marcotte, a former criterium and road race national champion joined the Jamis team this year, and has spent the majority of the season working for team leader Janier Acevedo, who wore the leader's jersey in three stage races this season, so he hasn't yet been able to show his prowess in the sprints. But when he and Argentinean sprinter Sebastian Haedo lost each other in the final few laps, it was every man for himself.
"It was a good sprint for Travis McCabe, Kris Dahl of Silber and Haedo because it's such a fast run-in, and those guys are really good at high speeds," Marcotte said. "But Seba and I lost each other's wheels in the final laps, and I put a flyer out there and let him sit in with the lead-outs that were with Axeon, Silber and Hincapie (Holowesko-Citadel). He found a spot, and I think Travis and Dahl got him at the line, but he knew I won it, so it was good."
"This is only the second time I've done this [crit], it's a bit more difficult and the longer the race is, the better I do, and the more punchy and harder the crit is the better I have the chance of getting up there in the finish," he said. "It's really good to represent the team and come away with some positive results."
Morton's Jelly Belly crew kept close tabs on all of the attacks that went down in the stage, ensuring that no breakaway ever got firmly established. There were three time bonuses during the stage, but the only drama in those sprints came between two teammates - with Axeon's Tao Geoghegan Hart taking the second in one sprint and moving ahead of Neilson Powless in the best young rider classification.
The only multi-lap breakaway come from veteran Danny Pate, who took a three-lap solo flyer before being joined by Holowesko-Citadel's Robin Carpenter. They were absorbed after the final intermediate sprint.
McCabe's second place on the stage ensured his sprint jersey went uncontested, and he is likely to carry it to the end, should he survive the Gila Monster stage.
The general classification remained otherwise unchanged, with Morton keeping his 1:06 over Cataford and 1:10 over Britton with one difficult mountain stage to come.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|1:29:57
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|3
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|6
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|8
|Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|12
|William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|13
|Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|14
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|15
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|16
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|19
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|20
|Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing
|21
|Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|22
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|23
|Cole House (USA) Superissimo
|24
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|25
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|26
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|27
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|28
|Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|29
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|30
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|31
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|32
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|33
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|34
|Bjørn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|35
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|38
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|39
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|40
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|43
|Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|44
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|45
|Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|46
|Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
|47
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|48
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|49
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|50
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|51
|Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing
|52
|Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|53
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|54
|Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|55
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|56
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|57
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
|58
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|59
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|60
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|62
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|63
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|64
|Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|65
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|66
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|67
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|68
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|69
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|70
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|71
|Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|72
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|73
|Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|74
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|75
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|76
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|77
|Brian Firle (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|78
|Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|79
|Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|80
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|81
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|82
|Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|83
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|85
|Cristhian Avila (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|86
|Cameron Clark (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|87
|Ajejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|88
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|89
|Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:00:24
|90
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|91
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|92
|Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|93
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|94
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|95
|Taylor Warren (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|96
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|97
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|98
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|99
|Chris Brennan (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|100
|Daniel Parkman (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|0:00:34
|101
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:00:36
|102
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:00:37
|103
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|104
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
|0:00:41
|106
|Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo
|0:00:55
|107
|Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo
|0:01:00
|108
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|0:01:03
|109
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:01:07
|110
|Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|0:01:10
|111
|Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:01:12
|112
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|113
|Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|0:01:15
|114
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:18
|115
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|116
|Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|117
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:21
|118
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|119
|Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:01:26
|120
|Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:27
|121
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:28
|122
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|123
|David Goodman (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|124
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:30
|125
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|126
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|127
|Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:01:32
|128
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:01:37
|129
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:51
|130
|Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|131
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:54
|132
|Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|133
|Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:01:59
|134
|James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|135
|Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|136
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|0:02:21
|137
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|138
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|0:02:23
|139
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:02:42
|140
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:43
|141
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:00
|142
|Stefano Barberi (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:04:03
|143
|Richard Arnopol (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:04:05
|144
|Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|0:04:09
|145
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:12
|146
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:29
|147
|Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo
|0:06:44
|148
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|OTL
|Quinn Keogh (USA) Superissimo
|OTL
|Nervin Jiatz (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|OTL
|Austin Stephens (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|OTL
|Jake Henningsen (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|OTL
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|OTL
|Marc Dubois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|DNF
|Spencer Oswald (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|3
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|3
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|3
|3
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|15
|pts
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|12
|3
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|6
|6
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|7
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|4
|8
|Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|3
|9
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1:29:57
|2
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|3
|Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|7
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|8
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|13
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|14
|Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|15
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|17
|Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|18
|Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|19
|Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|20
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|21
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|23
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:00:24
|24
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|25
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|0:00:37
|26
|Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo
|0:01:00
|27
|Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:01:12
|28
|Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:01:26
|29
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:01:30
|30
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:51
|31
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:54
|32
|Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|33
|Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|0:04:09
|34
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jamis
|4:29:51
|2
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Guatemala National Team
|7
|Rally Cycling
|8
|Lupus Racing Team
|9
|Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|10
|Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|11
|Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|12
|Elbowz Racing
|13
|Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|14
|Astellas Cycling Team
|15
|Echelon-Storck Developmen
|16
|ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|17
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|18
|Landis/Trek Team
|0:00:24
|19
|Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|0:01:10
|20
|Superissimo
|0:01:18
|21
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:21
|22
|EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes
|0:01:26
|23
|Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:04:22
|24
|Team Humard Velo Passion
|0:07:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8:19:42
|2
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|3
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:10
|4
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:53
|5
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|0:01:59
|6
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:07
|7
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:09
|8
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:02:28
|10
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|11
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:39
|12
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|13
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:03:46
|14
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:47
|15
|Manuel Rodas (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:04:07
|16
|Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:04:10
|17
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:04:11
|18
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:17
|19
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:30
|20
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:40
|21
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:04:59
|22
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:05:34
|23
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:38
|24
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|0:05:40
|25
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:43
|26
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:05:46
|27
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:06:31
|28
|Chris Winn (Aus) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|0:06:34
|29
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:06:42
|30
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:06:45
|31
|Kevin Girkins (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:06:49
|32
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:06:50
|33
|Tony Baca (Mex) Elbowz Racing
|0:06:51
|34
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|0:06:57
|35
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:09
|36
|Thomas Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:07:14
|37
|Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:07:18
|38
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:07:55
|39
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:08:27
|40
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:08:42
|41
|Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:08:58
|42
|Cameron Piper (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:09:09
|43
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:14
|44
|Matt Zimmer (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:09:26
|45
|Rob Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:09:40
|46
|Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:09:41
|47
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:10:06
|48
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:20
|49
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:10:32
|50
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:11:02
|51
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:07
|52
|Eder Frayre (Mex) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:11:11
|53
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:22
|54
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:41
|55
|Cristhian Avila (Col) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:11:46
|56
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:48
|57
|Bjørn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:11:56
|58
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:12:00
|59
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:12:35
|60
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:12:56
|61
|Jordon Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:13:01
|62
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:13:25
|63
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:13:52
|64
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:13:53
|65
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:14:05
|66
|Colin Strickland (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:14:16
|67
|Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|68
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:24
|69
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|0:14:27
|70
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:14:29
|71
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|0:15:10
|72
|Andrew Clemence (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|0:15:17
|73
|Brad Neagos (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|0:15:19
|74
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:16:21
|75
|Jared Gilyard (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:16:25
|76
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:16:29
|77
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:43
|78
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:58
|79
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:17:31
|80
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|0:17:34
|81
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:18:46
|82
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:18:50
|83
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:19:13
|84
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:19:39
|85
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:19:54
|86
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:19:59
|87
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:20:02
|88
|Drew Christopher (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|0:20:03
|89
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:07
|90
|Adam Bryfogle (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|0:20:15
|91
|Julian Kyer (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:20:37
|92
|Wouter Zwart (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|93
|Paul Thomas (USA) Superissimo
|0:21:04
|94
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:21:13
|95
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:14
|96
|Jim Peterman (USA) Superissimo
|0:21:25
|97
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:21:31
|98
|Jake Magee (Aus) Elbowz Racing
|0:21:33
|99
|James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:21:50
|100
|Cameron Clark (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:22:25
|101
|Chris Brennan (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|0:22:41
|102
|Stefano Barberi (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:23:54
|103
|Chris Putt (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:24:47
|104
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:24:50
|105
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:03
|106
|Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:25:09
|107
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:13
|108
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:27
|109
|Dennis Ramirez (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:25:38
|110
|David Goodman (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|0:25:48
|111
|William Stephens (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:26:58
|112
|Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:27:19
|113
|Jacob Duehring (USA) Elbowz Racing
|0:27:20
|114
|Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:27:32
|115
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:27:48
|116
|Micah Engel (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:27:58
|117
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:28:23
|118
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|0:28:29
|119
|Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:28:40
|120
|Michael Dziedzic (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|0:29:23
|121
|Cole House (USA) Superissimo
|0:29:52
|122
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:31
|123
|Taylor Warren (USA) Landis/Trek Team
|0:30:36
|124
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:30:53
|125
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:31:31
|126
|Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo
|0:32:27
|127
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|0:32:57
|128
|Kyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:33:29
|129
|Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:33:59
|130
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:34:05
|131
|Yves Mercier (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|0:34:32
|132
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:34:46
|133
|Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:34:50
|134
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|0:34:58
|135
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:35:44
|136
|Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|0:35:46
|137
|Ajejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:35:48
|138
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:36:16
|139
|Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:15
|140
|Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:39:52
|141
|Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:41:24
|142
|Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|0:44:59
|143
|Daniel Parkman (USA) Amore&Vita-USA Racing
|0:45:45
|144
|Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:44
|145
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:48:39
|146
|Brian Firle (USA) Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|0:53:18
|147
|Stephen Pedone (USA) Superissimo
|0:53:41
|148
|Richard Arnopol (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|1:04:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|35
|pts
|2
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20
|3
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|15
|4
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|15
|5
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|13
|6
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|11
|7
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|8
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|9
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|6
|10
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|12
|Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|6
|13
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|14
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|5
|16
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|17
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|5
|18
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|19
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|3
|20
|Alfredo Ajpacaja (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|3
|21
|Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|3
|22
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|1
|24
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|25
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|1
|26
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|27
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|pts
|2
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|12
|4
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|10
|5
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|7
|7
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|6
|8
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|10
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|11
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1
|12
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|1
|13
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|14
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8:21:49
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:02
|3
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:00:21
|4
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:31
|5
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:36
|6
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|7
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:48
|8
|Bryan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:06:51
|9
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:00
|10
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:34
|11
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:09:53
|12
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:11:18
|13
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:11:58
|14
|Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:12:09
|15
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:12:22
|16
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|0:13:03
|17
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:14:22
|18
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:15:24
|19
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:16:39
|20
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:56
|21
|Maxwell Ackerman (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:23:02
|22
|Ian Moore (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:25:12
|23
|Miguel Bryan (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:25:25
|24
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:26:16
|25
|Evan Hartig (USA) ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:26:33
|26
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:24
|27
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:28:46
|28
|Clayton Stone (USA) Superissimo
|0:30:20
|29
|Matt Brophy (USA) EGO p/b Sammy’s Bikes
|0:31:52
|30
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:32:39
|31
|Quentin Guex (Swi) Team Humard Vélo Passion
|0:33:39
|32
|Jacob Alrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|0:42:52
|33
|Joel Taylor (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:37
|34
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:46:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|25:05:09
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|3
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:52
|4
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:07
|5
|Team Jamis
|0:06:38
|6
|Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:07:07
|7
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:08:43
|8
|Astellas Cycling Team
|0:10:52
|9
|Guatemala National Team
|0:13:00
|10
|Canyon Bicycles Shimano
|0:16:43
|11
|Elbowz Racing
|0:17:09
|12
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:17:19
|13
|Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25
|0:21:53
|14
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:21
|15
|ArtsCyclery.com/Schnur Racing
|0:32:15
|16
|Primal – Audi Denver Elite
|0:35:43
|17
|Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:36:18
|18
|Landis/Trek Team
|0:40:25
|19
|Superissimo
|0:48:42
|20
|Echelon-Storck Developmen
|0:51:02
|21
|Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:54:22
|22
|EGO p/b Sammy's Bikes
|1:01:04
|23
|Team Humard Velo Passion
|1:21:01
|24
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro – Nature’s Bakery
|1:25:09
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy