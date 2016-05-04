Trending

Abbott opens 2016 Tour of the Gila with win on Mogollon

Katie Hall and Kristin Armstrong finish second and third, respectively

Image 1 of 23

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) launches her attack

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) launches her attack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 23

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) looks to see how much farther to the top

Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) looks to see how much farther to the top
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 23

The women's race gets underway

The women's race gets underway
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 23

Horses get riled up as the women's peloton passes by

Horses get riled up as the women's peloton passes by
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 23

A big crash slows the women's field

A big crash slows the women's field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 23

Teams begin to chase after today's big crash

Teams begin to chase after today's big crash
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 23

The women's break riding through today's rally hills

The women's break riding through today's rally hills
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 23

The women's peloton chases the break up the road

The women's peloton chases the break up the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 23

The women's field starts to come apart on the climb

The women's field starts to come apart on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 23

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) nears the finish of the climb to take second place

Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) nears the finish of the climb to take second place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 23

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) on the way to her win

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) on the way to her win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 23

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) looks back to check her gap on the field

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) looks back to check her gap on the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 23

The women's peloton leaves downtown Silver City

The women's peloton leaves downtown Silver City
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 23

The women roll through the Gila desert

The women roll through the Gila desert
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 23

The front of the women's field

The front of the women's field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 23

A breakaway in the women's race

A breakaway in the women's race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 23

The women's field gets strung out with a break up the road

The women's field gets strung out with a break up the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 23

Alison Jackson (Twenty 16) looking scraped up after a crash

Alison Jackson (Twenty 16) looking scraped up after a crash
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 23

The peloton on a descent

The peloton on a descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 23

Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) works on the front of the field

Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) works on the front of the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 23

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) makes her way through farm country

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) makes her way through farm country
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 23

Riders in the break sit up as the peloton closes in. Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) works on the front of the field

Riders in the break sit up as the peloton closes in. Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) works on the front of the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 23

Riders receive a blessing for safety at todays start

Riders receive a blessing for safety at todays start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) continued her winning streak in Mogollon, on the first stage of the Tour of the Gila, putting more than two minutes into UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall, with 2012 race winner Kristin Armstrong in third.

Olympic hopefuls Abbott and Armstrong ready to battle in Tour of the Gila

Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) came in fourth as the best young rider of the day, while her teammate Heather Fischer donned the points classification lead. With just one classified climb on the stage, Abbott also took the polka dot jersey of best climber.

"It was a good day," Abbott said in understatement after putting 2:31 into her nearest competitor with a probing attack that began on the lower slopes of the climb. "It wasn't a super strong attack, but it was a situation where the string broke and I saw I had a little gap," Abbott said to Cylingnews. "To be able to go from there and hold that gap across the plateau, enabled me to skip the game playing at the beginning of the second pitch, and so that gave me a solid chance to get some more time."

The 86-rider peloton took off from Silver City under clear skies and cool temperatures, heading out on the wide open highway. The fast descent from the Continental Divide kept the peloton together, with the first action happening at the intermediate sprint 29.5km into the stage. Twenty16-RideBiker's Alison Jackson, winner of last year's green jersey, crashed in the dash to the line, and Lauretta Hanson (Colavita/Bianchi) won the sprint ahead of Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) and Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare).

Despite the high pace, the peloton remained together until the 30 mile mark, when there was a massive crash in the turn back onto highway 180. After the riders picked themselves up, a 10-rider group went clear. Jackson rebounded from her earlier crash to make the group together with Jessica Cutler (Colavita/Bianchi), Allison Linnell (Hagens Berman / Supermint), Heather Fischer and Jessica Prinner (Rally Cycling), Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank), Leah Thomas (Twenty16-RideBiker), Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas DNA), and Nicole Moerig (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa).

Fischer claimed the second intermediate sprint, before the breakaway's advantage went out to nearly the two minute mark, but they were reeled in before the base of the final climb.

Abbott, who rides for Wiggle-High 5 during most of the season, is racing again with the Amy D Foundation,a composite team which benefits up and coming racers and was created in honour of Amy Dombroski, who was killed in a training crash in 2013. Although only five-strong and riding together for the first time, they put in an outstanding effort to control the large breakaway.

"It was pretty impressive," Abbott said. "We had a large break get away, and my teammates put a lot of faith in me in the way that they rode, because they rode hard to keep that gap down so I could have a chance at the climb. For them to put that much on the line shows how much they believe in me, and it's a huge honour to have teammates, especially on a composite team, that believe in you that much."

The race might seem to be over after the first stage, but with Armstrong's record in the Tyrone Time Trial more than two minutes quicker than Abbott's personal best, there is still plenty of room for the general classification to change, Armstrong said.

"Mara wasn't here in 2012. Her speciality is climbing, and it's an average of 8 per cent, so it wasn't a surprise," Armstrong said. "I was just trying to minimize my losses. Friday (the time trial) is a big day, and we have a big day in front of us. Her team had to go to the front and work today, so we're going to keep chipping away every day. We have a really strong team here. We look forward to Friday, we have a lot of cards to play."

Armstrong holds the record for the current time trial course at 37:13, while Abbott's best time was last year's effort at 38:35 in calm conditions. The winds are predicted to pick up over the course of the week, and could favour Armstrong, but she is happy to let the leadership on her team change hands before then.

"We have three time trialists on my team - me, Leah Thomas, and Allie Dragoo - and there are four days left. I think everyone assumes that we're walking in and working for Kristin Armstrong, but again, when we come out on Friday, or even tomorrow on the Inner Loop, I'm perfectly happy letting any of the girls go off the front. On Friday any of us can take time. I'm super excited, because I love when we can race our bikes."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation3:20:27
2Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:02:31
3Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:02:34
4Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
5Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:02:54
6Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:03:05
7Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:03:10
8Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:03:28
9Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:03:32
10Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:03:51
11Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:03:57
12Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:04:00
13Mindy McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:04:02
14Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:04:08
15Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:04:15
16Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:04:29
17Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:04:40
18Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:04:49
19Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
20Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:04:53
21Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:05:01
22Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling0:05:11
23Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:19
24Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:05:21
25Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:05:26
26Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi0:05:34
27Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:05:37
28Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:05:42
29Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:05:46
30Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:05:51
31Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:05:55
32Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:06:05
33Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:06:15
34Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero0:06:20
35Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:06:25
36Sara Bergen (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:06:33
37Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:56
38Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:07:11
39Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
40Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:07:20
41Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:07:24
42Jill Patterson (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero0:07:29
43Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:07:43
44Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:07:45
45Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:07:47
46Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation0:08:10
47Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:08:32
48Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
49Cheryl Clarke (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:08:43
50Dawn Andres (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:08:45
51Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:08:52
52Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:09:02
53Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:09:15
54Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:10:26
55Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:10:37
56Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:11:00
57Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:11:08
58Luciene Ferreira Da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:11:21
59Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:11:22
60Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi0:11:51
61Dulce Pliego (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:12:08
62Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
63Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:12:31
64Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:12:50
65Anne Donnely (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:13:15
66Bethany Allen (USA) Amy D Foundation0:13:43
67Laura Brown (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:14:06
68Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation
69Kat Salthouse (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:14:32
70Nicole Mertz (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:15:27
71Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:15:34
72Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:15:55
73Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:16:20
74Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
75Daphne Karaginias (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:16:26
76Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:17:03
77Diane Moug (Can) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:18:06
78Courteney Lowe (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:20:18
79Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:21:59
80Caitlin Laroche (USA) Amy D Foundation0:30:10
81Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Asahi MUUR Zero0:31:54
OTLErina Hoshikawa (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero0:44:35
DNFJessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker
DNFMandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
DNFSamantha Bosco (USA) Happy Tooth Dental

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi5pts
2Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling3
3Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker3
3Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation15pts
2Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team12
3Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker9
4Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling7
5Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi5
6Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team3
7Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling3:23:01
2Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:02:15
3Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:37
4Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:03:21
5Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:22
6Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:05:11
7Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:05:58
8Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:08:26
9Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi0:09:17
10Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation0:11:32
11Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:13:00
12Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:13:21

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Women10:10:05
2Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:38
3Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling0:02:54
4Colavita/Bianchi0:02:55
5Rally Cycling0:03:31
6Twenty16 - RideBiker0:04:43
7Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:05:32
8Podium Ambition Pro Cycling Powered by Club La Santa0:05:35
9Canadian Women's National TEAM0:11:34
10Groove Subaru Excel Sport0:12:05
11Amy D Foundation0:12:20
12Happy Tooth Dental0:15:15
13Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:16:37
14Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:19:30
15Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:20:15
16Asahi MUUR Zero0:36:10

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation3:20:27
2Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:02:31
3Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:02:34
4Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
5Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:02:54
6Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:03:05
7Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:03:10
8Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:03:28
9Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:03:32
10Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:03:51
11Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:03:57
12Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:04:00
13Mindy McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:04:02
14Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:04:08
15Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:04:15
16Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:04:29
17Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:04:40
18Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:04:49
19Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
20Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:04:53
21Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:05:01
22Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling0:05:11
23Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:19
24Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:05:21
25Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:05:26
26Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi0:05:34
27Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:05:37
28Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:05:42
29Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:05:46
30Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:05:51
31Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:05:55
32Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:06:05
33Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:06:15
34Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero0:06:20
35Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:06:25
36Sara Bergen (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:06:33
37Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:56
38Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:07:11
39Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
40Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker0:07:20
41Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:07:24
42Jill Patterson (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero0:07:29
43Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:07:43
44Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:07:45
45Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:07:47
46Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation0:08:10
47Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:08:32
48Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
49Cheryl Clarke (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:08:43
50Dawn Andres (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:08:45
51Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:08:52
52Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling0:09:02
53Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:09:15
54Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:10:26
55Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:10:37
56Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:11:00
57Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:11:08
58Luciene Ferreira Da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:11:21
59Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita Bianchi0:11:22
60Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi0:11:51
61Dulce Pliego (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:12:08
62Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team
63Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:12:31
64Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:12:50
65Anne Donnely (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:13:15
66Bethany Allen (USA) Amy D Foundation0:13:43
67Laura Brown (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team0:14:06
68Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation
69Kat Salthouse (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:14:32
70Nicole Mertz (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:15:27
71Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:15:34
72Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:15:55
73Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:16:20
74Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
75Daphne Karaginias (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:16:26
76Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canadian Women's National Team0:17:03
77Diane Moug (Can) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:18:06
78Courteney Lowe (USA) Happy Tooth Dental0:20:18
79Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:21:59
80Caitlin Laroche (USA) Amy D Foundation0:30:10
81Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Asahi MUUR Zero0:31:54

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling8pts
2Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi5
3Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker3
4Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team1
5Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation15pts
2Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team12
3Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker9
4Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling7
5Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi5
6Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team3
7Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling3:23:01
2Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:02:15
3Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:37
4Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:03:21
5Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:22
6Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:05:11
7Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports0:05:58
8Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:08:26
9Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi0:09:17
10Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation0:11:32
11Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling0:13:00
12Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:13:21

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Women10:10:54
2Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:38
3Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling0:02:54
4Colavita/Bianchi0:02:55
5Rally Cycling0:03:31
6Twenty16 - RideBiker0:04:43
7Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:05:32
8Podium Ambition Pro Cycling Powered by Club La Santa0:05:35
9Canadian Women's National TEAM0:11:34
10Groove Subaru Excel Sport0:12:05
11Amy D Foundation0:12:20
12Happy Tooth Dental0:15:15
13Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:16:37
14Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team0:19:30
15Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:20:15
16Asahi MUUR Zero0:36:10

Latest on Cyclingnews