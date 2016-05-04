Image 1 of 23 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) launches her attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 23 Kristin Armstrong (Twenty 16) looks to see how much farther to the top (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 23 The women's race gets underway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 23 Horses get riled up as the women's peloton passes by (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 23 A big crash slows the women's field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 23 Teams begin to chase after today's big crash (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 23 The women's break riding through today's rally hills (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 23 The women's peloton chases the break up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 23 The women's field starts to come apart on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 23 Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) nears the finish of the climb to take second place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 23 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) on the way to her win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 23 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) looks back to check her gap on the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 23 The women's peloton leaves downtown Silver City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 23 The women roll through the Gila desert (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 23 The front of the women's field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 23 A breakaway in the women's race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 23 The women's field gets strung out with a break up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 23 Alison Jackson (Twenty 16) looking scraped up after a crash (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 23 The peloton on a descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 23 Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) works on the front of the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 23 Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) makes her way through farm country (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 23 Riders in the break sit up as the peloton closes in. Linda Villumsen (UnitedHealthcare) works on the front of the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 23 Riders receive a blessing for safety at todays start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Mara Abbott (Amy D Foundation) continued her winning streak in Mogollon, on the first stage of the Tour of the Gila, putting more than two minutes into UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall, with 2012 race winner Kristin Armstrong in third.

Sara Poidevin (Rally Cycling) came in fourth as the best young rider of the day, while her teammate Heather Fischer donned the points classification lead. With just one classified climb on the stage, Abbott also took the polka dot jersey of best climber.

"It was a good day," Abbott said in understatement after putting 2:31 into her nearest competitor with a probing attack that began on the lower slopes of the climb. "It wasn't a super strong attack, but it was a situation where the string broke and I saw I had a little gap," Abbott said to Cylingnews. "To be able to go from there and hold that gap across the plateau, enabled me to skip the game playing at the beginning of the second pitch, and so that gave me a solid chance to get some more time."

The 86-rider peloton took off from Silver City under clear skies and cool temperatures, heading out on the wide open highway. The fast descent from the Continental Divide kept the peloton together, with the first action happening at the intermediate sprint 29.5km into the stage. Twenty16-RideBiker's Alison Jackson, winner of last year's green jersey, crashed in the dash to the line, and Lauretta Hanson (Colavita/Bianchi) won the sprint ahead of Kirsti Lay (Rally Cycling) and Diana Penuela (UnitedHealthcare).

Despite the high pace, the peloton remained together until the 30 mile mark, when there was a massive crash in the turn back onto highway 180. After the riders picked themselves up, a 10-rider group went clear. Jackson rebounded from her earlier crash to make the group together with Jessica Cutler (Colavita/Bianchi), Allison Linnell (Hagens Berman / Supermint), Heather Fischer and Jessica Prinner (Rally Cycling), Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank), Leah Thomas (Twenty16-RideBiker), Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas DNA), and Nicole Moerig (Podium Ambition p/b Club La Santa).

Fischer claimed the second intermediate sprint, before the breakaway's advantage went out to nearly the two minute mark, but they were reeled in before the base of the final climb.

Abbott, who rides for Wiggle-High 5 during most of the season, is racing again with the Amy D Foundation,a composite team which benefits up and coming racers and was created in honour of Amy Dombroski, who was killed in a training crash in 2013. Although only five-strong and riding together for the first time, they put in an outstanding effort to control the large breakaway.

"It was pretty impressive," Abbott said. "We had a large break get away, and my teammates put a lot of faith in me in the way that they rode, because they rode hard to keep that gap down so I could have a chance at the climb. For them to put that much on the line shows how much they believe in me, and it's a huge honour to have teammates, especially on a composite team, that believe in you that much."

The race might seem to be over after the first stage, but with Armstrong's record in the Tyrone Time Trial more than two minutes quicker than Abbott's personal best, there is still plenty of room for the general classification to change, Armstrong said.

"Mara wasn't here in 2012. Her speciality is climbing, and it's an average of 8 per cent, so it wasn't a surprise," Armstrong said. "I was just trying to minimize my losses. Friday (the time trial) is a big day, and we have a big day in front of us. Her team had to go to the front and work today, so we're going to keep chipping away every day. We have a really strong team here. We look forward to Friday, we have a lot of cards to play."

Armstrong holds the record for the current time trial course at 37:13, while Abbott's best time was last year's effort at 38:35 in calm conditions. The winds are predicted to pick up over the course of the week, and could favour Armstrong, but she is happy to let the leadership on her team change hands before then.

"We have three time trialists on my team - me, Leah Thomas, and Allie Dragoo - and there are four days left. I think everyone assumes that we're walking in and working for Kristin Armstrong, but again, when we come out on Friday, or even tomorrow on the Inner Loop, I'm perfectly happy letting any of the girls go off the front. On Friday any of us can take time. I'm super excited, because I love when we can race our bikes."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 3:20:27 2 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:02:31 3 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:02:34 4 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 5 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:02:54 6 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:03:05 7 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:10 8 Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:03:28 9 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:03:32 10 Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:03:51 11 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:03:57 12 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:04:00 13 Mindy McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:04:02 14 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:08 15 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:04:15 16 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:04:29 17 Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:04:40 18 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:04:49 19 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 20 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:53 21 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:05:01 22 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 0:05:11 23 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:19 24 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:05:21 25 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:05:26 26 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi 0:05:34 27 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:05:37 28 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:05:42 29 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:05:46 30 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:05:51 31 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:05:55 32 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:06:05 33 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:06:15 34 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:06:20 35 Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:06:25 36 Sara Bergen (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:06:33 37 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:56 38 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:07:11 39 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 40 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:07:20 41 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:07:24 42 Jill Patterson (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:07:29 43 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:07:43 44 Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:07:45 45 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:07:47 46 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:08:10 47 Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:08:32 48 Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 49 Cheryl Clarke (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:08:43 50 Dawn Andres (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:08:45 51 Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:08:52 52 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:09:02 53 Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:09:15 54 Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:10:26 55 Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:10:37 56 Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:11:00 57 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:11:08 58 Luciene Ferreira Da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:11:21 59 Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:11:22 60 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 0:11:51 61 Dulce Pliego (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:12:08 62 Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 63 Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:12:31 64 Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:12:50 65 Anne Donnely (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:13:15 66 Bethany Allen (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:13:43 67 Laura Brown (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:14:06 68 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation 69 Kat Salthouse (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:14:32 70 Nicole Mertz (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:15:27 71 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 0:15:34 72 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:15:55 73 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:16:20 74 Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 75 Daphne Karaginias (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:16:26 76 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:17:03 77 Diane Moug (Can) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:18:06 78 Courteney Lowe (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:20:18 79 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:21:59 80 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:30:10 81 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:31:54 OTL Erina Hoshikawa (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:44:35 DNF Jessica Cerra (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker DNF Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling DNF Samantha Bosco (USA) Happy Tooth Dental

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 5 pts 2 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 3 3 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 3 3 Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 15 pts 2 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 12 3 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 9 4 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 7 5 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi 5 6 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 3 7 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 3:23:01 2 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:02:15 3 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:37 4 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:03:21 5 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:22 6 Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:05:11 7 Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:05:58 8 Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:08:26 9 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 0:09:17 10 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation 0:11:32 11 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 0:13:00 12 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:13:21

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Women 10:10:05 2 Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:38 3 Hagens Berman | Supermint Pro Cycling 0:02:54 4 Colavita/Bianchi 0:02:55 5 Rally Cycling 0:03:31 6 Twenty16 - RideBiker 0:04:43 7 Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:05:32 8 Podium Ambition Pro Cycling Powered by Club La Santa 0:05:35 9 Canadian Women's National TEAM 0:11:34 10 Groove Subaru Excel Sport 0:12:05 11 Amy D Foundation 0:12:20 12 Happy Tooth Dental 0:15:15 13 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:16:37 14 Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:19:30 15 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:20:15 16 Asahi MUUR Zero 0:36:10

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 3:20:27 2 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:02:31 3 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:02:34 4 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 5 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:02:54 6 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:03:05 7 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:10 8 Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:03:28 9 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:03:32 10 Rocio Parrado (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:03:51 11 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:03:57 12 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:04:00 13 Mindy McCutcheon (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:04:02 14 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:08 15 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:04:15 16 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:04:29 17 Megan Aldrete (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:04:40 18 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:04:49 19 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 20 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:53 21 Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:05:01 22 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 0:05:11 23 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:19 24 Annie Toth (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:05:21 25 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:05:26 26 Emma Grant (GBr) Colavita Bianchi 0:05:34 27 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:05:37 28 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:05:42 29 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:05:46 30 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:05:51 31 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:05:55 32 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:06:05 33 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:06:15 34 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:06:20 35 Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:06:25 36 Sara Bergen (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:06:33 37 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:56 38 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:07:11 39 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 40 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 0:07:20 41 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:07:24 42 Jill Patterson (Jpn) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:07:29 43 Lindsay Bayer (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:07:43 44 Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:07:45 45 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:07:47 46 Julie Emmerman (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:08:10 47 Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:08:32 48 Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 49 Cheryl Clarke (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:08:43 50 Dawn Andres (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:08:45 51 Georgia Simmerling (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:08:52 52 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 0:09:02 53 Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:09:15 54 Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:10:26 55 Alexandra Burton (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:10:37 56 Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:11:00 57 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:11:08 58 Luciene Ferreira Da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:11:21 59 Beth Hernandez (USA) Colavita Bianchi 0:11:22 60 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 0:11:51 61 Dulce Pliego (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:12:08 62 Ariadna Gutierrez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 63 Anne Perry (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:12:31 64 Allison Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:12:50 65 Anne Donnely (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:13:15 66 Bethany Allen (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:13:43 67 Laura Brown (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 0:14:06 68 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation 69 Kat Salthouse (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:14:32 70 Nicole Mertz (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:15:27 71 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 0:15:34 72 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:15:55 73 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:16:20 74 Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 75 Daphne Karaginias (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:16:26 76 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Canadian Women's National Team 0:17:03 77 Diane Moug (Can) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:18:06 78 Courteney Lowe (USA) Happy Tooth Dental 0:20:18 79 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:21:59 80 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Amy D Foundation 0:30:10 81 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) Asahi MUUR Zero 0:31:54

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 8 pts 2 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 5 3 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 3 4 Diana Penuela (Col) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 1 5 Irena Ossolo (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Amy D Foundation 15 pts 2 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 12 3 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty 16 - Ridebiker 9 4 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 7 5 Kathryn Donovan (USA) Colavita Bianchi 5 6 Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women's Professional Cycling Team 3 7 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 3:23:01 2 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:02:15 3 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:37 4 Marcela Prieto (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:03:21 5 Jessica Prinner (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:22 6 Margot Clyne (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:05:11 7 Melanie Beale (USA) Groove Subaru Excel Sports 0:05:58 8 Belen Garza (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:08:26 9 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita Bianchi 0:09:17 10 Gabrielle Pilote Fortin (Can) Amy D Foundation 0:11:32 11 Catherine Ouellette (Can) Rally Cycling 0:13:00 12 Ana Hernandez (Mex) Conade-Visit México Women's Cycling Team 0:13:21