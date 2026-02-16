Jan Christen disqualified from Clásica Jaén podium over Maxim Van Gils crash in three-up sprint

Swiss rider was judged to have deviated from his line

UBEDA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 16: A general view of Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling and Jan Christen of Switzerland and UAE Team Emirates - XRG sprint at finish line while Maxim Van Gils of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe reacts after crashing at the finish line during the 5th Clasica Jaen Paraiso Interior 2026 a 154.2km one day race from Ubeda to Ubeda on February 16, 2026 in Ubeda, Spain.
Jan Christen at Clásica Jaén Paraíso (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was disqualified from the Clásica Jaén, having crossed the line in third place, with the race officials judging him to be at fault for Maxim Van Gils' (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) heavy crash in the home straight.

Christen and Van Gils were sprinting for second place behind solo winner Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), in a three-man chase group along with Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5).

"I’d probably have to agree with the commissaires on that one," said TNT Sports co-commentator Magnus Bäckstedt on the live broadcast.

In keeping with the UAE team's dominance of the early season, there was another rider ready to replace Christen, with Benoît Cosnefroy, who'd crossed the line in fourth place at the head of the next group, taking his spot on the day's podium.

