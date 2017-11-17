Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Club Benediction) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Tour of Rwanda)

Rwanda has a fourth stage win at the Tour of Rwanda in 2017 after Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Club Benediction) powered away in the finale of stage 5 for a maiden stage victory. Yacine Hamza (Algeria) and Edwin Avila (Illuminate) followed the 24-year-old home four seconds in arrears.

Race leader Joseph Areruya was sixth on the stage, also four seconds down on Uwizeyimana, and he carries his 38-second advantage over teammate Metkel Eyob into stage 6.

"I am so happy because this is my fifth Tour of Rwanda and it is my first win at the Tour of Rwanda," Uwizeyimana said after his visit to the podium.

The 2016 national champion jumped out the bunch in the final kilometre, using his power and local knowledge to hold off the peloton, which had split due to his pressure.

"I waited so long because I had one guy from my team in the breakaway. When they caught him at ten kilometres to go, I planned to go. I attacked with maybe 700 metres to go, I pulled very hard and then I won," Uwizeyimana said.

For Areruya, stage 5 was on paper a day for his rivals to test his grip on yellow. However, the challenges were avoided and the 21-year-old can now focus on stage 6 into the capital, and the treacherous Mur de Kigali that awaits.

"Today I don’t focus on winning stage as I want to keep the yellow jersey," said Areruya, who won stages 1 and 3 earlier in the week. "Maybe sometimes you try to win a stage and crash, if you crash maybe you go out of the race and lose the yellow jersey. "Tomorrow, it is a dangerous stage but it is a short stage and I have a good team."

How it unfolded

Rolling out of Nyamata for Rwamagana, stage 5 of the Tour of Rwanda was a day for opportunists and aggressors to enjoy ahead of the weekend's two GC stages. Nikodemus Holler (Bike Aid) took up the challenge. The German went clear to launch the first attack of the stage, and was joined by teammate Adne Van Engelen, Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Club Benediction) and Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes).

Behind the leaders, the peloton was sitting at 35 seconds with a handful of riders trying to bridge across the gap. Sensing a break would be given clearance to ride, Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Kenyan Riders Safaricom), Azzedine Lagab (Algeria), Amanueal Tsegay (Eritrea), Olivier Le Court De Billot (Mauritius) and Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Les Amis Sportifs) bridged across to the two leaders.

In the peloton, Edwin Avila was dropped on the climb out of Nyamata and into Kigali as the bunch started to split. Passing back through Kigali, the race took several of the roads used in the prologue with the crowds again packing the roadside.

Entering Kigali, the breakaway was holding a 40-second advantage over the bunch. With the heavy rain initially favouring the move, the six-leaders extended the lead to over one minute when exiting the city several kilometres later.

Once out of Kigali, the peloton took the snaking roads to the third and final climb of the day and the most eastern stage finish of the race in 2017. GC contender Valens Ndayisenga (Tirol) launched an attack before the two-time winner was brought back into the peloton. His move assisted the peloton’s chase of the break, which saw its lead cut to just 25 seconds, and its size trimmed to three riders.

In Rwamagana, the hometown of Adrien Niyonshuti, the remaining escapees Van Engelen, Holler and Lagab started the circuit with a slender lead. The trio would quickly be swept up in the closing kilometres with the peloton reeling them in for a bunch finish.

In the slightly uphill sprint to the line, Uwizeyimana made his move to claim a fourth Rwandan stage win of the week, but for the GC men, it was a day to save the legs ahead of the decisive closing stages of the race in Kigali.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 2:16:28 2 Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:00:02 3 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate 4 Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team 5 Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 6 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 7 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 8 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 9 Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.ca 10 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 11 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 12 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate 13 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 14 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 15 Cameron McPhaden (Can) Lowestrates.ca 16 Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 17 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 18 Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 19 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 20 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 21 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates.ca 22 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 23 Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 24 Eric Nduwayo (Rwa) Club Benediction 25 Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 26 Olivier Le Court De Billot (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:00:06 27 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 28 Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 29 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 30 Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 31 Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius National Team 32 Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 33 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 34 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 35 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction 36 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 37 Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 38 John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 39 Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 40 Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid 41 Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius National Team 42 Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 43 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 44 Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:00:12 45 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 0:00:14 46 Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team 47 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:00:18 48 Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 49 Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 50 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 51 Mehdi Lounis (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:00:23 52 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 53 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team 54 Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate 55 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca 0:00:25 56 Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 57 Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:00:27 58 Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:00:29 59 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.ca 0:01:03 60 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:01:44 61 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:02:07 62 Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:03:00

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 5 pts 2 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team 3 3 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 3 pts 2 Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 3 pts 2 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eritrea National Team 6:49:30 2 Dimension Data For Qhubeka 3 Lowestrates.Ca 4 Bike Aid 5 Club Benediction 0:00:02 6 Rwanda Equipe Nationale 0:00:04 7 Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 8 Les Amis Sportifs 0:00:08 9 Maurice Equipe Nationale 0:00:12 10 Kenyan Riders Safaricom 11 Team Illuminate 0:00:21 12 Algerie Equipe Nationale 0:00:31 13 Ethiopia National Team 0:02:05

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 15:24:11 2 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:00:38 3 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:01:16 4 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate 0:01:33 5 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:02:00 6 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:02:44 7 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 0:02:54 8 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:03:02 9 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:03:03 10 Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:03:06 11 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 0:05:21 12 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:05:57 13 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:06:21 14 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:07:28 15 Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 0:07:53 16 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:07:54 17 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:11:39 18 Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:11:52 19 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:11:56 20 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates.ca 0:12:00 21 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 22 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:12:06 23 Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:12:07 24 Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:12:14 25 Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:12:18 26 Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:12:29 27 Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:12:45 28 Olivier Le Court De Billot (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:13:10 29 Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate 0:17:32 30 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:18:18 31 Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:20:33 32 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:23:36 33 Eric Nduwayo (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:24:09 34 John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:27:09 35 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:28:02 36 Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid 0:30:18 37 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca 0:31:02 38 Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:31:45 39 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:31:49 40 Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:33:39 41 Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:35:07 42 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate 0:37:52 43 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:42:59 44 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:43:46 45 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:44:39 46 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:51:29 47 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.ca 0:53:56 48 Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:55:49 49 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:56:34 50 Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:58:05 51 Cameron McPhaden (Can) Lowestrates.ca 0:58:31 52 Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 1:00:17 53 Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 1:02:19 54 Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 1:03:17 55 Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.ca 1:04:59 56 Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 1:05:08 57 Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 1:22:44 58 Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team 1:26:05 59 Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 1:26:51 60 Mehdi Lounis (Alg) Algeria National Team 1:38:31 61 Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 1:44:13 62 Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius National Team 1:47:22

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca 31 pts 2 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 30 3 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 20 4 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 13 5 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 13 6 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 10 7 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 9 8 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 8 9 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 7 10 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 7 11 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 6 12 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate 6 13 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 6 14 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 5 15 Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 4 16 Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 4 17 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 3 18 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 3 19 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team 3 20 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 2 21 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 1 22 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 1 23 Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 1 24 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 1 25 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 1