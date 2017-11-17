Trending

Tour of Rwanda: Uwizeyimana claims stage 5

Areruya places 6th to retain overall lead

Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Club Benediction) celebrates his stage win

Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Club Benediction) celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Tour of Rwanda)

Rwanda has a fourth stage win at the Tour of Rwanda in 2017 after Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Club Benediction) powered away in the finale of stage 5 for a maiden stage victory. Yacine Hamza (Algeria) and Edwin Avila (Illuminate) followed the 24-year-old home four seconds in arrears.

Race leader Joseph Areruya was sixth on the stage, also four seconds down on Uwizeyimana, and he carries his 38-second advantage over teammate Metkel Eyob into stage 6.

"I am so happy because this is my fifth Tour of Rwanda and it is my first win at the Tour of Rwanda," Uwizeyimana said after his visit to the podium.

The 2016 national champion jumped out the bunch in the final kilometre, using his power and local knowledge to hold off the peloton, which had split due to his pressure.

"I waited so long because I had one guy from my team in the breakaway. When they caught him at ten kilometres to go, I planned to go. I attacked with maybe 700 metres to go, I pulled very hard and then I won," Uwizeyimana said.

For Areruya, stage 5 was on paper a day for his rivals to test his grip on yellow. However, the challenges were avoided and the 21-year-old can now focus on stage 6 into the capital, and the treacherous Mur de Kigali that awaits.

"Today I don’t focus on winning stage as I want to keep the yellow jersey," said Areruya, who won stages 1 and 3 earlier in the week. "Maybe sometimes you try to win a stage and crash, if you crash maybe you go out of the race and lose the yellow jersey. "Tomorrow, it is a dangerous stage but it is a short stage and I have a good team."

How it unfolded

Rolling out of Nyamata for Rwamagana, stage 5 of the Tour of Rwanda was a day for opportunists and aggressors to enjoy ahead of the weekend's two GC stages. Nikodemus Holler (Bike Aid) took up the challenge. The German went clear to launch the first attack of the stage, and was joined by teammate Adne Van Engelen, Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Club Benediction) and Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes).

Behind the leaders, the peloton was sitting at 35 seconds with a handful of riders trying to bridge across the gap. Sensing a break would be given clearance to ride, Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Kenyan Riders Safaricom), Azzedine Lagab (Algeria), Amanueal Tsegay (Eritrea), Olivier Le Court De Billot (Mauritius) and Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Les Amis Sportifs) bridged across to the two leaders.

In the peloton, Edwin Avila was dropped on the climb out of Nyamata and into Kigali as the bunch started to split. Passing back through Kigali, the race took several of the roads used in the prologue with the crowds again packing the roadside.

Entering Kigali, the breakaway was holding a 40-second advantage over the bunch. With the heavy rain initially favouring the move, the six-leaders extended the lead to over one minute when exiting the city several kilometres later.

Once out of Kigali, the peloton took the snaking roads to the third and final climb of the day and the most eastern stage finish of the race in 2017. GC contender Valens Ndayisenga (Tirol) launched an attack before the two-time winner was brought back into the peloton. His move assisted the peloton’s chase of the break, which saw its lead cut to just 25 seconds, and its size trimmed to three riders.

In Rwamagana, the hometown of Adrien Niyonshuti, the remaining escapees Van Engelen, Holler and Lagab started the circuit with a slender lead. The trio would quickly be swept up in the closing kilometres with the peloton reeling them in for a bunch finish.

In the slightly uphill sprint to the line, Uwizeyimana made his move to claim a fourth Rwandan stage win of the week, but for the GC men, it was a day to save the legs ahead of the decisive closing stages of the race in Kigali.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction2:16:28
2Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team0:00:02
3Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
4Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team
5Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
6Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
7Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
8Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
9Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.ca
10Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team
11Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team
12Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate
13Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid
14Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid
15Cameron McPhaden (Can) Lowestrates.ca
16Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
17Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
18Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
19Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
20Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
21Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates.ca
22Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
23Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
24Eric Nduwayo (Rwa) Club Benediction
25Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
26Olivier Le Court De Billot (Mri) Mauritius National Team0:00:06
27Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team
28Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
29Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
30Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
31Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius National Team
32Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
33Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
34Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
35Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction
36Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
37Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
38John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
39Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
40Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid
41Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius National Team
42Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
43Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team
44Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team0:00:12
45Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid0:00:14
46Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team
47Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:00:18
48Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction
49Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
50Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction
51Mehdi Lounis (Alg) Algeria National Team0:00:23
52Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
53Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team
54Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
55Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca0:00:25
56Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team
57Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:00:27
58Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:29
59Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.ca0:01:03
60Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:01:44
61Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:02:07
62Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:03:00

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction5pts
2Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team3
3Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes3pts
2Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid3pts
2Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eritrea National Team6:49:30
2Dimension Data For Qhubeka
3Lowestrates.Ca
4Bike Aid
5Club Benediction0:00:02
6Rwanda Equipe Nationale0:00:04
7Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
8Les Amis Sportifs0:00:08
9Maurice Equipe Nationale0:00:12
10Kenyan Riders Safaricom
11Team Illuminate0:00:21
12Algerie Equipe Nationale0:00:31
13Ethiopia National Team0:02:05

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka15:24:11
2Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:38
3Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid0:01:16
4Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate0:01:33
5Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:02:00
6Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:02:44
7Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:54
8Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:03:02
9Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:03:03
10Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:03:06
11Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid0:05:21
12Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:05:57
13Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid0:06:21
14Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:07:28
15Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid0:07:53
16Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:07:54
17Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:11:39
18Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:11:52
19Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:11:56
20Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates.ca0:12:00
21Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team
22Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team0:12:06
23Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:12:07
24Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:12:14
25Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:12:18
26Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:12:29
27Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:12:45
28Olivier Le Court De Billot (Mri) Mauritius National Team0:13:10
29Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate0:17:32
30Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction0:18:18
31Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:20:33
32Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:23:36
33Eric Nduwayo (Rwa) Club Benediction0:24:09
34John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:27:09
35Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction0:28:02
36Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid0:30:18
37Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca0:31:02
38Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:31:45
39Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:31:49
40Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:33:39
41Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team0:35:07
42Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate0:37:52
43Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:42:59
44Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:43:46
45Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction0:44:39
46Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:51:29
47Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.ca0:53:56
48Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius National Team0:55:49
49Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:56:34
50Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:58:05
51Cameron McPhaden (Can) Lowestrates.ca0:58:31
52Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom1:00:17
53Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team1:02:19
54Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom1:03:17
55Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.ca1:04:59
56Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction1:05:08
57Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes1:22:44
58Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team1:26:05
59Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom1:26:51
60Mehdi Lounis (Alg) Algeria National Team1:38:31
61Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica1:44:13
62Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius National Team1:47:22

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca31pts
2Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team30
3Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team20
4Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs13
5Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team13
6Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka10
7Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team9
8Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka8
9Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka7
10Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs7
11Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction6
12Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate6
13Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team6
14Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes5
15Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid4
16Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team4
17Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid3
18Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs3
19Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team3
20Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team2
21Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team1
22Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid1
23Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team1
24Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team1
25Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data For Qhubeka46:18:44
2Rwanda Equipe Nationale0:01:13
3Bike Aid0:06:35
4Eritrea National Team0:20:39
5Ethiopia National Team0:32:29
6Les Amis Sportifs0:35:18
7Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:42:30
8Team Illuminate0:50:46
9Club Benediction1:04:17
10Lowestrates.Ca1:22:53
11Kenyan Riders Safaricom1:28:12
12Maurice Equipe Nationale1:38:23
13Algerie Equipe Nationale1:42:46

