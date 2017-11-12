Trending

Tour of Rwanda: Prologue victory for Jean Bosco Nsengimana

Early advantage to 2015 race winner

(Image credit: Tour of Rwanda)

Under dark storm clouds in Kigali, Jean Bosco Nsengimana of the national Rwandan Team repeated his 2015 prologue victory to take the first yellow leader's jersey of the race. The 2015 overall champion covered the 3.3km course around the Amaroo Stadium in 3:46, three seconds faster than defending champion Valens Ndayisenga.

"I am feeling very good and I am really happy to win today," Nsengimana said while swamped by the Rwanda press pack. "I worked very hard to win. The tour is starting tomorrow for me."

Nsengimana was the fourth last rider to leave the start house knowing that he would need to go under the 3:52 time of Stefan De Bod (Dimension Data for Qhubeka) to take the win. The 24-year-old proved worthy of the challenge and slotted into the hot seat. Of the remaining riders, the final starter in Ndayisenga was arguably his most dangerous rival. Last year's podium finisher Tesfom Okubamariam (Eritrea National Team) and Baby Giro stage winner Joseph Areruya (Dimension Data for Qhubeka) were the other late starters.

Okubamariam missed the top-ten while Areruya slotted in fourth. The top-five was rounded out by Kenyan Suleiman Kangangi (Bike Aid).

With Nsengimana facing a nervous few minutes in the hot seat, the crowd enthusiastically chanted ‘Bosco, Bosco' to help calm the 2015 champion as he waited for his friend and rival to appear. As Ndayisenga approached the line, the ‘Bosco, Bosco' chant raised a level as it became clear he would be holding on for the win.

Ndayisenga now has three career second-place finishes in the prologue but with the race’s seven road stages suited to his characteristics, the 23-year-old on Tirol remains confident his bid for a third win is well on track.

"I am feeling really, really good and I am happy to have finished in second place today. It was very fast but it was good for me," he said. "My position is good and it is easy for me to get the yellow jersey in the second stage."

With Nsengimana and Ndayisenga both opting for Pinarello Bolides, De Bod was racing onboard his Cervelo road bike. Having started the race with the ambitions of winning the prologue, the 20-year-old expressed his disappointment with the result. But was quick to add that he gave it his all has to be content knowing he left it all out on the road.

"It is a good ride but I am a bit disappointed. I really wanted to win today but to be realistic, it was too hard with a normal road bike," De Bod said of his result, six seconds down on Nsengimana. "If I could do anything better I would warm up a little bit better. It is the best I could do in the day so I am happy with that.

Although De Bod was disappointed to have missed the win, the thousands of joyous fans who packed the roadside in Kigali didn't mind as they celebrated a Rwandan one-two finish and six local riders in the top-ten. With just 48 seconds separating race leader Nsengimana and Patrick Gramper (Tirol) in 73rd position, the race remains open. Although it is the two Rwandans at the head of the GC who have made their overall ambitions clear, announcing themselves as the riders to beat in 2017.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:03:46
2Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:02
3Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:06
4Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:08
5Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid0:00:09
6Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate0:00:10
7Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
8Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:11
9Cameron McPhaden (Can) Lowestrates.ca
10Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
11Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
12Olivier Le Court De Billot (Mri) Mauritius National Team0:00:12
13Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate0:00:14
14Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team
15Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius National Team
16Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:15
17Christopher Rougier-Lagane (Mri) Mauritius National Team
18Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team0:00:16
19Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid0:00:17
20Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
21Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:00:18
22Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate
23Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
24Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:00:19
25Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates.ca
26Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
27Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid0:00:20
28Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
29Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team0:00:21
30Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
31Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius National Team0:00:22
32Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
33Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
34Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
35Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:00:23
36Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
37Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid
38Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
39Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction
40Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team
41Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca0:00:25
42Kibrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:26
43Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
44Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
45Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:00:27
46Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction
47Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team
48Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team
49Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team0:00:28
50Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius National Team0:00:29
51Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.ca
52Adrián Foltán (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
53Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:30
54Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:00:31
55Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction
56Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.ca
57Eric Nduwayo (Rwa) Club Benediction0:00:32
58Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:00:33
59Moran Vermeulen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
60Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
61Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
62Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
63Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:35
64John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
65Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:00:36
66Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:38
67Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:00:39
68Mehdi Lounis (Alg) Algeria National Team
69Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction
70Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:00:42
71Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:00:47
72Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
73Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team

