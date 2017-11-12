Nsengimana wins Tour of Rwanda prologue (Image credit: Tour of Rwanda)

Under dark storm clouds in Kigali, Jean Bosco Nsengimana of the national Rwandan Team repeated his 2015 prologue victory to take the first yellow leader's jersey of the race. The 2015 overall champion covered the 3.3km course around the Amaroo Stadium in 3:46, three seconds faster than defending champion Valens Ndayisenga.

"I am feeling very good and I am really happy to win today," Nsengimana said while swamped by the Rwanda press pack. "I worked very hard to win. The tour is starting tomorrow for me."

Nsengimana was the fourth last rider to leave the start house knowing that he would need to go under the 3:52 time of Stefan De Bod (Dimension Data for Qhubeka) to take the win. The 24-year-old proved worthy of the challenge and slotted into the hot seat. Of the remaining riders, the final starter in Ndayisenga was arguably his most dangerous rival. Last year's podium finisher Tesfom Okubamariam (Eritrea National Team) and Baby Giro stage winner Joseph Areruya (Dimension Data for Qhubeka) were the other late starters.

Okubamariam missed the top-ten while Areruya slotted in fourth. The top-five was rounded out by Kenyan Suleiman Kangangi (Bike Aid).

With Nsengimana facing a nervous few minutes in the hot seat, the crowd enthusiastically chanted ‘Bosco, Bosco' to help calm the 2015 champion as he waited for his friend and rival to appear. As Ndayisenga approached the line, the ‘Bosco, Bosco' chant raised a level as it became clear he would be holding on for the win.

Ndayisenga now has three career second-place finishes in the prologue but with the race’s seven road stages suited to his characteristics, the 23-year-old on Tirol remains confident his bid for a third win is well on track.

"I am feeling really, really good and I am happy to have finished in second place today. It was very fast but it was good for me," he said. "My position is good and it is easy for me to get the yellow jersey in the second stage."

With Nsengimana and Ndayisenga both opting for Pinarello Bolides, De Bod was racing onboard his Cervelo road bike. Having started the race with the ambitions of winning the prologue, the 20-year-old expressed his disappointment with the result. But was quick to add that he gave it his all has to be content knowing he left it all out on the road.

"It is a good ride but I am a bit disappointed. I really wanted to win today but to be realistic, it was too hard with a normal road bike," De Bod said of his result, six seconds down on Nsengimana. "If I could do anything better I would warm up a little bit better. It is the best I could do in the day so I am happy with that.

Although De Bod was disappointed to have missed the win, the thousands of joyous fans who packed the roadside in Kigali didn't mind as they celebrated a Rwandan one-two finish and six local riders in the top-ten. With just 48 seconds separating race leader Nsengimana and Patrick Gramper (Tirol) in 73rd position, the race remains open. Although it is the two Rwandans at the head of the GC who have made their overall ambitions clear, announcing themselves as the riders to beat in 2017.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:03:46 2 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:00:06 4 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:00:08 5 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:00:09 6 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 0:00:10 7 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 8 Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:00:11 9 Cameron McPhaden (Can) Lowestrates.ca 10 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 11 Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 12 Olivier Le Court De Billot (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:00:12 13 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate 0:00:14 14 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 15 Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius National Team 16 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:00:15 17 Christopher Rougier-Lagane (Mri) Mauritius National Team 18 Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:00:16 19 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 0:00:17 20 Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 21 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:00:18 22 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate 23 Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 24 Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:00:19 25 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates.ca 26 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 27 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:00:20 28 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 29 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:00:21 30 Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 31 Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:00:22 32 Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 33 Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 34 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 35 Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:00:23 36 Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 37 Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid 38 Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 39 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction 40 Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 41 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca 0:00:25 42 Kibrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:26 43 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 44 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 45 Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:00:27 46 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 47 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 48 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 49 Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:00:28 50 Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:00:29 51 Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.ca 52 Adrián Foltán (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 53 Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:00:30 54 Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:00:31 55 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 56 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.ca 57 Eric Nduwayo (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:00:32 58 Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:00:33 59 Moran Vermeulen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 60 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 61 Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 62 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 63 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:35 64 John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 65 Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:00:36 66 Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:38 67 Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:00:39 68 Mehdi Lounis (Alg) Algeria National Team 69 Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 70 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:00:42 71 Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:00:47 72 Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate 73 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team