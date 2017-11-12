Tour of Rwanda: Prologue victory for Jean Bosco Nsengimana
Early advantage to 2015 race winner
Prologue: Kigali Amahoro Stadium -
Under dark storm clouds in Kigali, Jean Bosco Nsengimana of the national Rwandan Team repeated his 2015 prologue victory to take the first yellow leader's jersey of the race. The 2015 overall champion covered the 3.3km course around the Amaroo Stadium in 3:46, three seconds faster than defending champion Valens Ndayisenga.
"I am feeling very good and I am really happy to win today," Nsengimana said while swamped by the Rwanda press pack. "I worked very hard to win. The tour is starting tomorrow for me."
Nsengimana was the fourth last rider to leave the start house knowing that he would need to go under the 3:52 time of Stefan De Bod (Dimension Data for Qhubeka) to take the win. The 24-year-old proved worthy of the challenge and slotted into the hot seat. Of the remaining riders, the final starter in Ndayisenga was arguably his most dangerous rival. Last year's podium finisher Tesfom Okubamariam (Eritrea National Team) and Baby Giro stage winner Joseph Areruya (Dimension Data for Qhubeka) were the other late starters.
Okubamariam missed the top-ten while Areruya slotted in fourth. The top-five was rounded out by Kenyan Suleiman Kangangi (Bike Aid).
With Nsengimana facing a nervous few minutes in the hot seat, the crowd enthusiastically chanted ‘Bosco, Bosco' to help calm the 2015 champion as he waited for his friend and rival to appear. As Ndayisenga approached the line, the ‘Bosco, Bosco' chant raised a level as it became clear he would be holding on for the win.
Ndayisenga now has three career second-place finishes in the prologue but with the race’s seven road stages suited to his characteristics, the 23-year-old on Tirol remains confident his bid for a third win is well on track.
"I am feeling really, really good and I am happy to have finished in second place today. It was very fast but it was good for me," he said. "My position is good and it is easy for me to get the yellow jersey in the second stage."
With Nsengimana and Ndayisenga both opting for Pinarello Bolides, De Bod was racing onboard his Cervelo road bike. Having started the race with the ambitions of winning the prologue, the 20-year-old expressed his disappointment with the result. But was quick to add that he gave it his all has to be content knowing he left it all out on the road.
"It is a good ride but I am a bit disappointed. I really wanted to win today but to be realistic, it was too hard with a normal road bike," De Bod said of his result, six seconds down on Nsengimana. "If I could do anything better I would warm up a little bit better. It is the best I could do in the day so I am happy with that.
Although De Bod was disappointed to have missed the win, the thousands of joyous fans who packed the roadside in Kigali didn't mind as they celebrated a Rwandan one-two finish and six local riders in the top-ten. With just 48 seconds separating race leader Nsengimana and Patrick Gramper (Tirol) in 73rd position, the race remains open. Although it is the two Rwandans at the head of the GC who have made their overall ambitions clear, announcing themselves as the riders to beat in 2017.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
|0:03:46
|2
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:00:06
|4
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:00:08
|5
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid
|0:00:09
|6
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:00:10
|7
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
|8
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:00:11
|9
|Cameron McPhaden (Can) Lowestrates.ca
|10
|Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
|11
|Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|12
|Olivier Le Court De Billot (Mri) Mauritius National Team
|0:00:12
|13
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:00:14
|14
|Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|15
|Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius National Team
|16
|Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:00:15
|17
|Christopher Rougier-Lagane (Mri) Mauritius National Team
|18
|Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team
|0:00:16
|19
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:00:17
|20
|Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
|21
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
|0:00:18
|22
|Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate
|23
|Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
|24
|Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
|0:00:19
|25
|Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates.ca
|26
|Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|27
|Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid
|0:00:20
|28
|Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|29
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team
|0:00:21
|30
|Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
|31
|Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius National Team
|0:00:22
|32
|Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
|33
|Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
|34
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
|35
|Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|0:00:23
|36
|Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|37
|Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid
|38
|Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|39
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction
|40
|Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team
|41
|Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca
|0:00:25
|42
|Kibrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:00:26
|43
|Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|44
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|45
|Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
|0:00:27
|46
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction
|47
|Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|48
|Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|49
|Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team
|0:00:28
|50
|Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius National Team
|0:00:29
|51
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.ca
|52
|Adrián Foltán (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|53
|Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|54
|Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
|0:00:31
|55
|Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction
|56
|Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.ca
|57
|Eric Nduwayo (Rwa) Club Benediction
|0:00:32
|58
|Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|0:00:33
|59
|Moran Vermeulen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|60
|Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|61
|Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|62
|Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|63
|Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:00:35
|64
|John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
|65
|Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
|0:00:36
|66
|Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:00:38
|67
|Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|0:00:39
|68
|Mehdi Lounis (Alg) Algeria National Team
|69
|Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction
|70
|Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|0:00:42
|71
|Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
|0:00:47
|72
|Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
|73
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
