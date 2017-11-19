Trending

Joseph Areruya wins 2017 Tour of Rwanda

Defending champion Ndayisenga claims final stage on Kigali

Joseph Areruya took overall victory at the 2017 Tour of Rwanda, sealing victory after the final day circuit stage in Kigali. The 21-year-old Dimension Data for Qhubeka rider safely navigated a tense final stage and despite losing a handful of seconds, held on for victory.

Teammate Metkel Eyob finished second overall at 28 seconds, for the second year running, with Suleiman Kangangi (Bike Aid) third at 1:29.

The final stage victory in Kigali went to Valens Ndayisenga (Tirol) with the defending champion salvaging his race and joining Eyob as a record five-time stage winner. Launching a late attack for the stage win, the sprint for second went to Redwan Ebrahim (Ethiopia) with Cameron Piper (Illuminate) in third place.

"Today was an amazing and great day. I had fear for this day but no more fear because I have the yellow jersey," said Areruya who also won the best African, and Rwanda rider classification along with a motorcycle.

Second in 2015 and fourth last year, Areruya secured the fourth straight win for Rwanda following overall wins for Jean Bosco Nsengiyumva and two for Ndayisenga.

The convincing solo winner on stage one, Areruya lost his race lead on stage two. Recovering to win stage three and take two second place finishes to Eyob, he explained the lessons learned from stage two of the race were crucial in securing the victory.

"It was very hard this tour. The second stage I lose the yellow jersey," he said of the stage into Rabavu. "When I lose the yellow jersey I start to think how can I win? We have a meeting with the team and we discuss how we can get the yellow jersey back. It was difficult but we believed with our team and we worked together."

How it unfolded

For the final stage of the 2017 Tour of Rwanda, the peloton assembled in the shadows of Kigali's Stade Amahoro for Sunday's 120-kilometre ten-lap circuit of the capital.

Compared to previous stages of the race, the break was quick to form after attacks from the gun. In the first kilometre, the peloton was content to let six riders get clear including Edward Greene in the chase to reclaim his KOM jersey. Wanting a higher pace in the break, Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Les Amis Sportifs) and Amanueal Tsegay (Eritrea) rode off the front and settled into a groove as the two leaders of the race.

The Dimension Date for Qhubeka controlled peloton similarly settled into a groove and let the break hang around the one-minute mark for the early laps with the four-riders in between. After the fourth lap, the break was back to five riders with representation from Greene, Edwin Avila (Illuminate), Abderrahmane Mansouri (Algeria), and Aron Debretsion and Natnael Mebrahtom of Eritrea.

Halfway through the race, the lead for the breakaway had extended to three minutes, the largest lead for a breakaway on this edition of the race. From the breakaway riders, Mebrahtom was the most dangerous rider on the general classification at 12 minutes but for the Eritrean, the mountain classification was the objective; a goal which he ultimately achieved.

In the peloton, the combined objectives of several teams saw a change in the tempo and one-minute time loss for the breakaway. With two laps to, go the break started to splinter with Mansouri, Debretsion and Mebrahtom the attackers, as the peloton closed to within one minute.

The final lap saw the catch and possibility of a stage win opened up the race to attacks.

On the climb leading into the finish, a select group jumped clear with Ndayisenga the strongest on the day. Taking his time to celebrate the win, the crowds outside the Stade Amahoro then roared into life, celebrating a stage and overall victory for Rwanda.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team2:58:13
2Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
3Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
4Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
5Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
6Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:00:04
7Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
8Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid
9Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
10Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid
11Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:07
12Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:00:12
13Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team
14John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
15Stefan de Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
16Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
17Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid
18Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction
19Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
20Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:00:16
21Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:00:23
22Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:00:26
23Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:00:29
24Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:34
25Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:01:01
26Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
27Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:01:03
28Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:01:05
29Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team0:01:26
30Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:01:45
31Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
32Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
33Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction0:01:51
34Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:02:13
35Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:03:13
36Olivier le Court de Billot (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National
37Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team
38Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:03:58
39Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.Ca
40Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:05:09
41Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate0:05:28
42Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:07:08
43Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National
44Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National
45Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team
46Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:07:21
47Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca0:07:31
48Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.Ca0:09:23
49Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:11:37
50Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team0:11:56
51Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:13:28
52Cameron Mcphaden (Can) Lowestrates.Ca0:16:28
53Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction0:22:06
54Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:22:13
55Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:23:37
56Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:25:09
57Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:34:29

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka20:21:29
2Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:28
3Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid0:01:29
4Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:02:10
5Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:03:08
6Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:19
7Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:03:24
8Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:03:57
9Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:04:26
10Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate0:05:45
11Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:06:32
12Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid0:06:50
13Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid0:07:09
14Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:10:11
15Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid0:11:31
16Stefan de Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:12:59
17Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team
18Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:13:00
19Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team0:13:33
20Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:14:03
21Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:14:38
22Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:17:21
23Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate0:17:47
24Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:18:33
25Olivier le Court de Billot (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National0:20:25
26Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:22:05
27Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction0:22:21
28Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:23:54
29Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:27:52
30John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:28:42
31Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:30:33
32Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction0:31:19
33Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid0:34:07
34Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:40:48
35Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:41:02
36Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team0:41:28
37Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca0:46:24
38Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate0:51:13
39Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:52:29
40Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:55:22
41Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:55:44
42Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:57:25
43Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs1:02:11
44Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team1:04:53
45Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom1:05:03
46Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom1:09:35
47Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.Ca1:11:10
48Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National1:12:34
49Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction1:16:15
50Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:16:36
51Cameron Mcphaden (Can) Lowestrates.Ca1:18:55
52Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.Ca1:22:19
53Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes1:42:20
54Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team1:51:23
55Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National2:06:36
56Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom2:10:47
57Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica2:17:04

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team48pts
2Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca36
3Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team34
4Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka18
5Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs17
6Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka16
7Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team13
8Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction12
9Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka12
10Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid10
11Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team9
12Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs7
13Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team6
14Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate6
15Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes5
16Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team4
17Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team4
18Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid3
19Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs3
20Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team3
21Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team3
22Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka3
23Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team2
24Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team1
25Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid1
26Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs1
27Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team1

African riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka20:21:29
2Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:28
3Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid0:01:29
4Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:02:10
5Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:03:08
6Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:19
7Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:03:57
8Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:04:26
9Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:06:32
10Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid0:07:09
11Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:10:11
12Stefan de Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:12:59
13Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team
14Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:13:00
15Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team0:13:33
16Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:14:03
17Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:14:38
18Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:18:33
19Olivier le Court de Billot (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National0:20:25
20Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:22:05
21Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction0:22:21
22Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:23:54
23Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:27:52
24John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:28:42
25Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:30:33
26Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction0:31:19
27Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid0:34:07
28Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:41:02
29Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team0:41:28
30Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca0:46:24
31Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:52:29
32Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:55:44
33Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:57:25
34Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs1:02:11
35Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team1:04:53
36Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom1:05:03
37Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom1:09:35
38Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National1:12:34
39Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction1:16:15
40Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team1:51:23
41Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National2:06:36
42Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom2:10:47

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data For Qhubeka61:10:41
2Rwanda Equipe Nationale0:02:35
3Bike Aid0:09:02
4Eritrea National Team0:25:10
5Les Amis Sportifs0:48:49
6Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:53:21
7Ethiopia National Team0:59:10
8Team Illuminate1:08:31
9Kenyan Riders Safaricom1:40:04
10Club Benediction1:40:52
11Algerie Equipe Nationale1:53:05
12Lowestrates.Ca2:03:20
13Maurice Equipe Nationale2:21:34

