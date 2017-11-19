Image 1 of 8 Samuel Mugisha (Dimension Data for Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tour of Rwanda) Image 2 of 8 The Stade Amahoro hosts the finish of stage 7 (Image credit: Tour of Rwanda) Image 3 of 8 Thomas Pupp hands over a jersey to Rwandan cycling president Aimable Bayingana in a sign of the support for Kigali's World Championship ambitons (Image credit: Tour of Rwanda) Image 4 of 8 Race winner Joseph Areruya is draped in the Rwanda national flag (Image credit: Tour of Rwanda) Image 5 of 8 The Kigali fans packed the finish line (Image credit: Tour of Rwanda) Image 6 of 8 The final Tour of Rwanda podium with Joseph Areruya in yellow (Image credit: Tour of Rwanda) Image 7 of 8 Valens Ndayisenga (Tirol) celebrates the final day stage win (Image credit: Tour of Rwanda) Image 8 of 8 The fans decked in Skol shirts with yellow vuvuzelas (Image credit: Tour of Rwanda)

Joseph Areruya took overall victory at the 2017 Tour of Rwanda, sealing victory after the final day circuit stage in Kigali. The 21-year-old Dimension Data for Qhubeka rider safely navigated a tense final stage and despite losing a handful of seconds, held on for victory.

Teammate Metkel Eyob finished second overall at 28 seconds, for the second year running, with Suleiman Kangangi (Bike Aid) third at 1:29.

The final stage victory in Kigali went to Valens Ndayisenga (Tirol) with the defending champion salvaging his race and joining Eyob as a record five-time stage winner. Launching a late attack for the stage win, the sprint for second went to Redwan Ebrahim (Ethiopia) with Cameron Piper (Illuminate) in third place.

"Today was an amazing and great day. I had fear for this day but no more fear because I have the yellow jersey," said Areruya who also won the best African, and Rwanda rider classification along with a motorcycle.

Second in 2015 and fourth last year, Areruya secured the fourth straight win for Rwanda following overall wins for Jean Bosco Nsengiyumva and two for Ndayisenga.

The convincing solo winner on stage one, Areruya lost his race lead on stage two. Recovering to win stage three and take two second place finishes to Eyob, he explained the lessons learned from stage two of the race were crucial in securing the victory.

"It was very hard this tour. The second stage I lose the yellow jersey," he said of the stage into Rabavu. "When I lose the yellow jersey I start to think how can I win? We have a meeting with the team and we discuss how we can get the yellow jersey back. It was difficult but we believed with our team and we worked together."

How it unfolded

For the final stage of the 2017 Tour of Rwanda, the peloton assembled in the shadows of Kigali's Stade Amahoro for Sunday's 120-kilometre ten-lap circuit of the capital.

Compared to previous stages of the race, the break was quick to form after attacks from the gun. In the first kilometre, the peloton was content to let six riders get clear including Edward Greene in the chase to reclaim his KOM jersey. Wanting a higher pace in the break, Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Les Amis Sportifs) and Amanueal Tsegay (Eritrea) rode off the front and settled into a groove as the two leaders of the race.

The Dimension Date for Qhubeka controlled peloton similarly settled into a groove and let the break hang around the one-minute mark for the early laps with the four-riders in between. After the fourth lap, the break was back to five riders with representation from Greene, Edwin Avila (Illuminate), Abderrahmane Mansouri (Algeria), and Aron Debretsion and Natnael Mebrahtom of Eritrea.

Halfway through the race, the lead for the breakaway had extended to three minutes, the largest lead for a breakaway on this edition of the race. From the breakaway riders, Mebrahtom was the most dangerous rider on the general classification at 12 minutes but for the Eritrean, the mountain classification was the objective; a goal which he ultimately achieved.

In the peloton, the combined objectives of several teams saw a change in the tempo and one-minute time loss for the breakaway. With two laps to, go the break started to splinter with Mansouri, Debretsion and Mebrahtom the attackers, as the peloton closed to within one minute.

The final lap saw the catch and possibility of a stage win opened up the race to attacks.

On the climb leading into the finish, a select group jumped clear with Ndayisenga the strongest on the day. Taking his time to celebrate the win, the crowds outside the Stade Amahoro then roared into life, celebrating a stage and overall victory for Rwanda.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 2:58:13 2 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 3 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 4 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 5 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 6 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:00:04 7 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 8 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 9 Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 10 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 11 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:00:07 12 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:00:12 13 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team 14 John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 15 Stefan de Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 16 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 17 Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid 18 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction 19 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 20 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:00:16 21 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:00:23 22 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:00:26 23 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:00:29 24 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:00:34 25 Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:01:01 26 Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 27 Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:01:03 28 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:01:05 29 Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:01:26 30 Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:01:45 31 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 32 Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 33 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:01:51 34 Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:02:13 35 Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:03:13 36 Olivier le Court de Billot (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 37 Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 38 Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:03:58 39 Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.Ca 40 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:05:09 41 Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate 0:05:28 42 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:07:08 43 Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 44 Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 45 Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team 46 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:07:21 47 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca 0:07:31 48 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.Ca 0:09:23 49 Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:11:37 50 Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:11:56 51 Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:13:28 52 Cameron Mcphaden (Can) Lowestrates.Ca 0:16:28 53 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:22:06 54 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:22:13 55 Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:23:37 56 Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:25:09 57 Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:34:29

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 20:21:29 2 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:00:28 3 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:01:29 4 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:02:10 5 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:03:08 6 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 0:03:19 7 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:03:24 8 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:03:57 9 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:04:26 10 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 0:05:45 11 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:06:32 12 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 0:06:50 13 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:07:09 14 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:10:11 15 Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 0:11:31 16 Stefan de Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:12:59 17 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 18 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:13:00 19 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:13:33 20 Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:14:03 21 Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:14:38 22 Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:17:21 23 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 0:17:47 24 Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:18:33 25 Olivier le Court de Billot (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 0:20:25 26 Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:22:05 27 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:22:21 28 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:23:54 29 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:27:52 30 John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:28:42 31 Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:30:33 32 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:31:19 33 Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid 0:34:07 34 Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:40:48 35 Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:41:02 36 Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:41:28 37 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca 0:46:24 38 Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate 0:51:13 39 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:52:29 40 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:55:22 41 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:55:44 42 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:57:25 43 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 1:02:11 44 Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 1:04:53 45 Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 1:05:03 46 Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 1:09:35 47 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.Ca 1:11:10 48 Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 1:12:34 49 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 1:16:15 50 Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:16:36 51 Cameron Mcphaden (Can) Lowestrates.Ca 1:18:55 52 Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.Ca 1:22:19 53 Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 1:42:20 54 Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team 1:51:23 55 Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 2:06:36 56 Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 2:10:47 57 Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 2:17:04

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 48 pts 2 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca 36 3 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 34 4 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 18 5 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 17 6 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 16 7 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 13 8 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 12 9 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 12 10 Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 10 11 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 9 12 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 7 13 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 6 14 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 6 15 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 5 16 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 4 17 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 4 18 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 3 19 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 3 20 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team 3 21 Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team 3 22 Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 3 23 Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 2 24 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 1 25 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 1 26 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 1 27 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 1

African riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 20:21:29 2 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:00:28 3 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:01:29 4 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:02:10 5 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:03:08 6 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 0:03:19 7 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:03:57 8 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:04:26 9 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:06:32 10 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:07:09 11 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:10:11 12 Stefan de Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:12:59 13 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 14 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:13:00 15 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:13:33 16 Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:14:03 17 Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:14:38 18 Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:18:33 19 Olivier le Court de Billot (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 0:20:25 20 Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:22:05 21 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:22:21 22 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:23:54 23 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:27:52 24 John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:28:42 25 Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:30:33 26 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:31:19 27 Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid 0:34:07 28 Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:41:02 29 Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:41:28 30 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca 0:46:24 31 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:52:29 32 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:55:44 33 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:57:25 34 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 1:02:11 35 Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 1:04:53 36 Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 1:05:03 37 Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 1:09:35 38 Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 1:12:34 39 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 1:16:15 40 Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team 1:51:23 41 Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 2:06:36 42 Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 2:10:47