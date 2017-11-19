Joseph Areruya wins 2017 Tour of Rwanda
Defending champion Ndayisenga claims final stage on Kigali
Stage 7: Kigali Amahoro Stadium - Kigali Amahoro Stadium
Joseph Areruya took overall victory at the 2017 Tour of Rwanda, sealing victory after the final day circuit stage in Kigali. The 21-year-old Dimension Data for Qhubeka rider safely navigated a tense final stage and despite losing a handful of seconds, held on for victory.
Teammate Metkel Eyob finished second overall at 28 seconds, for the second year running, with Suleiman Kangangi (Bike Aid) third at 1:29.
The final stage victory in Kigali went to Valens Ndayisenga (Tirol) with the defending champion salvaging his race and joining Eyob as a record five-time stage winner. Launching a late attack for the stage win, the sprint for second went to Redwan Ebrahim (Ethiopia) with Cameron Piper (Illuminate) in third place.
"Today was an amazing and great day. I had fear for this day but no more fear because I have the yellow jersey," said Areruya who also won the best African, and Rwanda rider classification along with a motorcycle.
Second in 2015 and fourth last year, Areruya secured the fourth straight win for Rwanda following overall wins for Jean Bosco Nsengiyumva and two for Ndayisenga.
The convincing solo winner on stage one, Areruya lost his race lead on stage two. Recovering to win stage three and take two second place finishes to Eyob, he explained the lessons learned from stage two of the race were crucial in securing the victory.
"It was very hard this tour. The second stage I lose the yellow jersey," he said of the stage into Rabavu. "When I lose the yellow jersey I start to think how can I win? We have a meeting with the team and we discuss how we can get the yellow jersey back. It was difficult but we believed with our team and we worked together."
How it unfolded
For the final stage of the 2017 Tour of Rwanda, the peloton assembled in the shadows of Kigali's Stade Amahoro for Sunday's 120-kilometre ten-lap circuit of the capital.
Compared to previous stages of the race, the break was quick to form after attacks from the gun. In the first kilometre, the peloton was content to let six riders get clear including Edward Greene in the chase to reclaim his KOM jersey. Wanting a higher pace in the break, Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Les Amis Sportifs) and Amanueal Tsegay (Eritrea) rode off the front and settled into a groove as the two leaders of the race.
The Dimension Date for Qhubeka controlled peloton similarly settled into a groove and let the break hang around the one-minute mark for the early laps with the four-riders in between. After the fourth lap, the break was back to five riders with representation from Greene, Edwin Avila (Illuminate), Abderrahmane Mansouri (Algeria), and Aron Debretsion and Natnael Mebrahtom of Eritrea.
Halfway through the race, the lead for the breakaway had extended to three minutes, the largest lead for a breakaway on this edition of the race. From the breakaway riders, Mebrahtom was the most dangerous rider on the general classification at 12 minutes but for the Eritrean, the mountain classification was the objective; a goal which he ultimately achieved.
In the peloton, the combined objectives of several teams saw a change in the tempo and one-minute time loss for the breakaway. With two laps to, go the break started to splinter with Mansouri, Debretsion and Mebrahtom the attackers, as the peloton closed to within one minute.
The final lap saw the catch and possibility of a stage win opened up the race to attacks.
On the climb leading into the finish, a select group jumped clear with Ndayisenga the strongest on the day. Taking his time to celebrate the win, the crowds outside the Stade Amahoro then roared into life, celebrating a stage and overall victory for Rwanda.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team
|2:58:13
|2
|Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|3
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
|4
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|5
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|6
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
|0:00:04
|7
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|8
|Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid
|9
|Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
|10
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid
|11
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:00:07
|12
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
|0:00:12
|13
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team
|14
|John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
|15
|Stefan de Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|16
|Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|17
|Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid
|18
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction
|19
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
|20
|Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|0:00:16
|21
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
|0:00:23
|22
|Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|0:00:26
|23
|Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|0:00:29
|24
|Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:00:34
|25
|Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
|0:01:01
|26
|Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
|27
|Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
|0:01:03
|28
|Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
|0:01:05
|29
|Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team
|0:01:26
|30
|Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:01:45
|31
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
|32
|Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
|33
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction
|0:01:51
|34
|Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|0:02:13
|35
|Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
|0:03:13
|36
|Olivier le Court de Billot (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National
|37
|Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team
|38
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:03:58
|39
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.Ca
|40
|Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|0:05:09
|41
|Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:05:28
|42
|Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|0:07:08
|43
|Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National
|44
|Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National
|45
|Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|46
|Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|0:07:21
|47
|Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca
|0:07:31
|48
|Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.Ca
|0:09:23
|49
|Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:11:37
|50
|Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team
|0:11:56
|51
|Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
|0:13:28
|52
|Cameron Mcphaden (Can) Lowestrates.Ca
|0:16:28
|53
|Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction
|0:22:06
|54
|Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:22:13
|55
|Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|0:23:37
|56
|Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|0:25:09
|57
|Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
|0:34:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|20:21:29
|2
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:00:28
|3
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid
|0:01:29
|4
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
|0:02:10
|5
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
|0:03:08
|6
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|7
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
|0:03:24
|8
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
|0:03:57
|9
|Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|0:04:26
|10
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|0:05:45
|11
|Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:06:32
|12
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|0:06:50
|13
|Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid
|0:07:09
|14
|Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
|0:10:11
|15
|Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
|0:11:31
|16
|Stefan de Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:12:59
|17
|Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|18
|Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|0:13:00
|19
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team
|0:13:33
|20
|Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|0:14:03
|21
|Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:14:38
|22
|Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
|0:17:21
|23
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:17:47
|24
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:18:33
|25
|Olivier le Court de Billot (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National
|0:20:25
|26
|Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|0:22:05
|27
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction
|0:22:21
|28
|Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:23:54
|29
|Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|0:27:52
|30
|John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
|0:28:42
|31
|Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
|0:30:33
|32
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction
|0:31:19
|33
|Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid
|0:34:07
|34
|Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
|0:40:48
|35
|Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|0:41:02
|36
|Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team
|0:41:28
|37
|Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca
|0:46:24
|38
|Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:51:13
|39
|Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|0:52:29
|40
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
|0:55:22
|41
|Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:55:44
|42
|Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|0:57:25
|43
|Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|1:02:11
|44
|Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team
|1:04:53
|45
|Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
|1:05:03
|46
|Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
|1:09:35
|47
|Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.Ca
|1:11:10
|48
|Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National
|1:12:34
|49
|Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction
|1:16:15
|50
|Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
|1:16:36
|51
|Cameron Mcphaden (Can) Lowestrates.Ca
|1:18:55
|52
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.Ca
|1:22:19
|53
|Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
|1:42:20
|54
|Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team
|1:51:23
|55
|Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National
|2:06:36
|56
|Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
|2:10:47
|57
|Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
|2:17:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|48
|pts
|2
|Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca
|36
|3
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
|34
|4
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|18
|5
|Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|17
|6
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|16
|7
|Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|13
|8
|Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction
|12
|9
|Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|12
|10
|Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
|10
|11
|Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|9
|12
|Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|7
|13
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
|6
|14
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate
|6
|15
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
|5
|16
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team
|4
|17
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
|4
|18
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid
|3
|19
|Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|3
|20
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team
|3
|21
|Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|3
|22
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|3
|23
|Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team
|2
|24
|Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|1
|25
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
|1
|26
|Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|1
|27
|Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|20:21:29
|2
|Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:00:28
|3
|Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid
|0:01:29
|4
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
|0:02:10
|5
|Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
|0:03:08
|6
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|7
|Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
|0:03:57
|8
|Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|0:04:26
|9
|Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:06:32
|10
|Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid
|0:07:09
|11
|Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
|0:10:11
|12
|Stefan de Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:12:59
|13
|Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|14
|Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|0:13:00
|15
|Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team
|0:13:33
|16
|Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|0:14:03
|17
|Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:14:38
|18
|Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|0:18:33
|19
|Olivier le Court de Billot (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National
|0:20:25
|20
|Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|0:22:05
|21
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction
|0:22:21
|22
|Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:23:54
|23
|Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team
|0:27:52
|24
|John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
|0:28:42
|25
|Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
|0:30:33
|26
|Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction
|0:31:19
|27
|Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid
|0:34:07
|28
|Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|0:41:02
|29
|Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team
|0:41:28
|30
|Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca
|0:46:24
|31
|Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|0:52:29
|32
|Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
|0:55:44
|33
|Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|0:57:25
|34
|Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
|1:02:11
|35
|Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team
|1:04:53
|36
|Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
|1:05:03
|37
|Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
|1:09:35
|38
|Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National
|1:12:34
|39
|Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction
|1:16:15
|40
|Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team
|1:51:23
|41
|Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National
|2:06:36
|42
|Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
|2:10:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimension Data For Qhubeka
|61:10:41
|2
|Rwanda Equipe Nationale
|0:02:35
|3
|Bike Aid
|0:09:02
|4
|Eritrea National Team
|0:25:10
|5
|Les Amis Sportifs
|0:48:49
|6
|Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
|0:53:21
|7
|Ethiopia National Team
|0:59:10
|8
|Team Illuminate
|1:08:31
|9
|Kenyan Riders Safaricom
|1:40:04
|10
|Club Benediction
|1:40:52
|11
|Algerie Equipe Nationale
|1:53:05
|12
|Lowestrates.Ca
|2:03:20
|13
|Maurice Equipe Nationale
|2:21:34
