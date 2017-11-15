Former Team Rwanda athlete Joseph Areruya was the first Rwandan to win a UCi race at the Baby Giro (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

In the first bunch sprint of the 2017 Tour of Rwanda on stage 3, Joseph Areruya erased the previous day’s disappointment of losing the yellow jersey by taking the win over Edwin Avila (Team Illuminate) into Musanze. The Dimension Data for Qhubeka rider enjoyed his second win in three days after his solo effort into Huye on Monday.

Team Illuminate's Simon Pellaud retained the yellow jersey by placing fourth in the bunch sprint after a chaotic finale to the short and fast stage. Inside the final kilometre, a large crash towards the back of the bunch cut the peloton in half but without any effect on the GC favourites.

Pellaud has one-minute advantage over Areruya, while 2016 champion Valens Ndayisenga (Tirol) remains third at 1:17 after placing 22nd in the sprint.

After Pellaud silenced the home crowds with his stage and yellow jersey haul in Rubavu, the patriotic Rwandan crowds were again in full voice for Areruya in Musanze.

"Today I am much happier than yesterday because today I win the stage. That is why I am very happy," said Areruya, feeding off the energy of the boisterous crowds in the cycling hotbed of Musanze.

The day started with an aggressive approach by Dimension Data for Qhubeka, with Areruya explaining the team plan was to attack Pellaud after the race leader admitted that he did not expect to hold yellow after Musanze.

"Today the plan was to target the time of the guy who has the yellow jersey but it was not good. I was there in the front and then there were attacks and the bunch caught us. Then I tried to tried to win the stage," said Areruya, adding that Pellaud has proven to be a worthy adversary.

"I think I am not stronger than him because he showed us he is strong."

With a solo win and bunch sprint victory, Areruya has showcased his characteristics thus far in his national tour, but the 21-year-old is doubtful of his chances for a third win, which would see him joining Jean Bosco Nsengimana and Kiel Reijnen as the only riders to have won three stages or more in one edition of the race.

"The first stage, it is my favourite stage because last year I also win there. That is why I am very happy with this stage. I can try. I don't think I can win again, but I hope," he said.

For Pellaud, the first experience of a leader's jersey was a day to remember and savour.

"It was amazing. Sometimes we saw the yellow jersey gives you wings and today it gives wings not only to me, but also to all our team. My teammates did a great job. We are just three riders here and I had the feeling we were nine or ten riders pulling for me," he told Cyclingnews.

With the top ten unchanged following stage three, stage 4 from Nyamata is expected to see a GC shake-up with Pellaud pragmatic about his chances of retaining yellow.

"We saw this morning when I entered the climbs that the best climbers are far in front of front of me. The stage tomorrow is three long climbs and it will be very hard to control. We will fight for it but we don't think of yellow," he said.

How it unfolded

The peloton rolled out for four laps of the Rubavu circuit, which took the riders within a few hundred metres of the Congo border in the west. At the départ réel, the skirmish to establish the breakaway was kicked off by Dimension Data for Qhubeka, and Stefan De Bod and Samuel Mugisha went on the offensive in the company of Brett Wachtendorf (Lowestrates.ca) and Adne Van Egelen (Bike Aid).

On the technical circuit, their lead was holding firm at 30 seconds on lap two. On the third lap, the lead was out to 50 seconds with Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Club Benediction) and Ephrem Tuyishimire (Les Amis Sportifs) trying to bridge across.

Once out of the circuit and onto the road east to Musanze after 35km of racing, however, the early break was caught, and a new group of eight was established following more aggressive racing in the bunch. De Bod, Mugisha, and Van Engelen were joined by Areruya, Didier Munyameza (Rwanda National Team), Kibrom Giday, Natnael Mebrahtom and Saymon Musie Mehari of the Eritrea national team.

Across the hilly parcours, the leaders pulled out one minute on the bunch and continued to lead over the day's sole categorised climb. On the fast and technical descent into Musanza, the organised peloton cut the advantage as a bunch sprint looked an increasingly likely outcome. Behind the breakaway, Illuminate and Rwanda National Team were pulling the strings.

Despite late attacks, including one from Pellaud, the peloton was back together for the final kilometre. Areruya then repeated his formidable win in Huye and finished off the job for Dimension Data for Qhubeka, but was unable to double up with the yellow jersey as Pellaud held firm.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 2:23:25 2 Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate 3 Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 4 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 5 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 6 Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 7 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 8 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 9 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 10 Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team 11 Stefan de Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 12 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 13 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 14 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 15 Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 16 Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team 17 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 18 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 19 Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 20 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 21 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 22 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 23 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 24 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction 25 Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 26 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 27 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 28 Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 29 Eric Nduwayo (Rwa) Club Benediction 30 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 31 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team 32 Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 33 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 34 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates.Ca 0:05:37 35 Olivier le Court de Billot (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 36 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 37 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:09:32 38 John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 39 Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 40 Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 41 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 42 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 43 Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 44 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 45 Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 46 Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid 47 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 48 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.Ca 49 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca 0:09:39 50 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:09:48 51 Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 0:12:33 52 Cameron Mcphaden (Can) Lowestrates.Ca 53 Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 54 Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.Ca 55 Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team 56 Moran Vermeulen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 57 Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 0:19:18 58 Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 0:19:19 59 Christopher Rougier-Lagane (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 60 Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:19:54 61 Mehdi Lounis (Alg) Algeria National Team 62 Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 63 Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 64 Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 65 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 66 Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:21:19 67 Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:28:16 68 Kibrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team

Mountain 1, km 65.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 10 pts 2 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 6 3 Kibrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 3 4 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dimension Data For Qhubeka 7:10:15 2 Team Illuminate 3 Eritrea National Team 4 Rwanda Equipe Nationale 5 Bike Aid 6 Les Amis Sportifs 7 Ethiopia National Team 8 Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:09:32 9 Club Benediction 10 Algerie Equipe Nationale 0:19:04 11 Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:22:05 12 Lowestrates.Ca 0:24:48 13 Tirol Cycling Team 0:32:27 14 Maurice Equipe Nationale 0:37:28

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 10:13:47 2 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:01:00 3 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 0:01:17 4 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:01:21 5 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:01:25 6 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:01:29 7 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 8 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:01:30 9 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:01:38 10 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:02:15 11 Kibrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:03:19 12 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 0:03:36 13 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:04:42 14 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:04:47 15 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:04:48 16 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:05:55 17 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:06:17 18 Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 0:06:20 19 Stefan de Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:10:02 20 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:10:12 21 Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:10:18 22 Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:10:19 23 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:10:23 24 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 25 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates.Ca 0:10:27 26 Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:10:29 27 Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:10:34 28 Eric Nduwayo (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:10:42 29 Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:10:52 30 Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:11:08 31 Olivier le Court de Billot (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 0:11:33 32 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:14:37 33 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 0:15:38 34 Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:18:18 35 Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:18:56 36 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:22:03 37 Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:25:07 38 Christopher Rougier-Lagane (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 0:25:18 39 John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:25:32 40 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:28:11 41 Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid 0:28:41 42 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca 0:29:00 43 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:29:11 44 Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate 0:29:32 45 Moran Vermeulen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:30:08 46 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:30:15 47 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:30:56 48 Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:33:11 49 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:33:22 50 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:36:20 51 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.Ca 0:39:28 52 Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 0:40:04 53 Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 0:42:18 54 Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:44:38 55 Cameron Mcphaden (Can) Lowestrates.Ca 0:45:04 56 Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:45:29 57 Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:47:29 58 Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:48:42 59 Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.Ca 0:51:32 60 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:55:01 61 Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:58:40 62 Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team 1:04:33 63 Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 1:09:12 64 Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 1:09:17 65 Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 1:14:00 66 Mehdi Lounis (Alg) Algeria National Team 1:16:38 67 Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 1:17:44 68 Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 1:39:50

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca 28 pts 2 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 15 3 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 13 4 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 10 5 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 9 6 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 9 7 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 7 8 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 7 9 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 6 10 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 4 11 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 4 12 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 3 13 Kibrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 3 14 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 3 15 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 2 16 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 1 17 Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 1 18 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 1 19 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 1 20 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 1

African rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 10:14:47 2 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 0:00:17 3 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:00:21 4 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:00:25 5 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:00:29 6 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 7 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:00:38 8 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:01:15 9 Kibrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:02:19 10 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:03:42 11 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:03:47 12 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:03:48 13 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:04:55 14 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:05:17 15 Stefan de Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:09:02 16 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:09:12 17 Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:09:18 18 Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:09:19 19 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:09:23 20 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 21 Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:09:29 22 Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:09:34 23 Eric Nduwayo (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:09:42 24 Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:10:08 25 Olivier le Court de Billot (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 0:10:33 26 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:13:37 27 Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:17:18 28 Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:17:56 29 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:21:03 30 Christopher Rougier-Lagane (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 0:24:18 31 John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:24:32 32 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:27:11 33 Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid 0:27:41 34 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca 0:28:00 35 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:29:15 36 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:29:56 37 Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:32:11 38 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:32:22 39 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:35:20 40 Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 0:39:04 41 Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 0:41:18 42 Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:44:29 43 Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:46:29 44 Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:47:42 45 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:54:01 46 Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:57:40 47 Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team 1:03:33 48 Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 1:08:12 49 Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 1:13:00 50 Mehdi Lounis (Alg) Algeria National Team 1:15:38