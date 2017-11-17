Lowestrates.ca adventure comes to a close at Tour of Rwanda

Image 1 of 2 South African Edward Greene (Lowestrates.ca) in the King of the Mountain jersey (Image credit: Tour of Rwanda) Image 2 of 2 Frederick Gates with his Lowestrates.ca team at the Tour of Rwanda (Image credit: Tour of Rwanda)

On its debut at the 2016 Tour of Rwanda, Canadian amateur team Lowestrates.ca was an instant success with Timothy Rugg winning the prologue in Kigali. There was a second win for the American three days later in Rusizi. The genesis of the team's love affair with the landlocked African nation.



