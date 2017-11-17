Lowestrates.ca adventure comes to a close at Tour of Rwanda
Greene on the podium as mountain leader
On its debut at the 2016 Tour of Rwanda, Canadian amateur team Lowestrates.ca was an instant success with Timothy Rugg winning the prologue in Kigali. There was a second win for the American three days later in Rusizi. The genesis of the team's love affair with the landlocked African nation.
