Tour of Rwanda past winners

Champions 1988-2017

Previous winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Team Dimension Data
2015Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
2014Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
2013Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa national team
2012Darren Lill (RSA) South Africa national team
2011Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1–Sanofi
2010Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Eritrea national team
2009Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco national team
2008Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa)
2007Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa)
2006Peter Kamau (Ken)
2005Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa)
2004Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa)
2003Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa)
2002Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa)
2001Bernard N'sengiyumva (Rwa)
1991–2000No Race Held
1990Faustin M'parabanyi (Rwa)
1989Omar Masumbuko (Rwa)
1988Célestin N'dengeyingoma (Rwa)

