Tour of Rwanda past winners
Champions 1988-2017
Previous winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Team Dimension Data
|2015
|Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|2014
|Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Rwanda Karisimbi
|2013
|Dylan Girdlestone (RSA) South Africa national team
|2012
|Darren Lill (RSA) South Africa national team
|2011
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1–Sanofi
|2010
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri) Eritrea national team
|2009
|Adil Jelloul (Mar) Morocco national team
|2008
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa)
|2007
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa)
|2006
|Peter Kamau (Ken)
|2005
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa)
|2004
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa)
|2003
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa)
|2002
|Abraham Ruhumuriza (Rwa)
|2001
|Bernard N'sengiyumva (Rwa)
|1991–2000
|No Race Held
|1990
|Faustin M'parabanyi (Rwa)
|1989
|Omar Masumbuko (Rwa)
|1988
|Célestin N'dengeyingoma (Rwa)
