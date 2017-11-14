Simon Pellaud (Team Illuminate) celebrating his victory (Image credit: Tour of Rwanda)

For the third day in succession, Tour of Rwanda stage victory came with the race leader's yellow jersey. After the Rwandan duo of Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwanda National Team) and Joseph Areruya (Dimension Date for Qhubeka) wowed the home crowds with their victories, Simon Pellaud (Team Illuminate) silenced the locals in Rubavu with a solo victory on stage 2.

The Illuminate rider made his move on the last of the six categorised climbs as the rain began to fall in western Rwanda, but it was on the descent into the Lake Kivu city of Rubavu that he padded out his advantage. Crossing the line after several gestures of celebration, Pellaud had ample time to soak in the occasion before Mathieu Jeannes (Haute Savoie Auvergne) crossed in second place, 1:30 down, just ahead of Didier Munyameza (Rwanda National Team).

Having started the day in yellow, Joseph Areruya now sits in second place overall, one minute behind Pellaud, with defending champion Valens Ndayisenga (Tirol) third at 1:17.

"It is my first UCI win and I was so close so many times and now I am just enjoying it," an ecstatic Pellaud told Cyclingnews. "I will wear the yellow jersey tomorrow and that is crazy. I am super happy. With this win, our team has now won on four continents, and I couldn't be happier to be part of that. I had my chance and I took it."

While Pellaud was revelling in his visits to the podium and his first interviews as a winner, Areruya cut a discontent figure in the wings. The Dimension Data for Qhubeka rider was brief in his answers but vowed his race isn't over, and said he will try again for a stage and yellow jersey.

Of the general classification riders, 2015 champion Nsengimana was the biggest loser as he seemingly paid for his aggressive riding and slipped from third to tenth overall, and he now lies 2:15 adrift of Pellaud. Pellaud, however, expects the yellow jersey to return to the shoulders of a Rwandan rider after stage 3 to Musanze.

"No, I am not thinking about the overall at all," Pellaud explained. "I got dropped every single climb today so I will enjoy my day in yellow tomorrow. Just 90 kilometres tomorrow with a big mountain to climb up, but I am sure tomorrow night the jersey will be back on the shoulders of a Rwandan. Don't worry about me being there in yellow on Sunday, I am here to win a stage and I did it. I am super happy with that."

How it unfolded

The earliest start and longest stage of this year's Tour of Rwanda resulted in a nervous and rushed peloton in anticipation of the 180-kilometre stage from Nyanza to Rubavu. The opening salvo of the race was a reverse of yesterday's finale until the peloton headed left for Lake Kivu, rather than right for Kigali, and ventured into mountains at an altitude in excess of 2,000 metres.

Despite the 8:30am departure, riders were quick to attack and attempt to establish a breakaway. Eric Nduwayo (Club Benediction) and Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Les Amis Sportifs) kicked things off before Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Club Benediction) and Geoffrey Langat (Bike Aid) jumped across. Although hilly, the first 60 kilometres of the race featured just one categorised climb to soften the legs before the climbing started in earnest.

On approach to the second KOM, the peloton had decided to swallow up the break but was content to let Edward Greene (Lowestrates.ca) counter-attack and quickly build a two-minute lead. In the bunch, the selection had started to come as the 2,000-metre elevation took its toll.

The shakedown came quickly once it started with Nsengimana and Pellaud the main aggressors. With communication limited in the high mountains as the rain started to settle in, the attacks were coming thick and fast. Greene found himself back in the reduced bunch as the Rwandan national team upped the tempo. Areruya and Nsengimana were then the main aggressors on the climbs while Pellaud was the quickest on the descents.

Anticipating the fast and technical descent off the last categorised climb with 30km to race, Pellaud made his move on the final ascent, riding away from the 10-rider group. He then doubled down on his advantage ahead of the finale, extending his lead on the drop into Rubavu to the disappointment of the parochial Rwandan fans.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate 4:32:30 2 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:01:30 3 Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 4 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 5 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 6 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:01:33 7 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 8 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 9 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:02:33 10 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:02:46 11 Kibrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:02:53 12 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 0:03:37 13 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:04:42 14 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:04:43 15 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:04:46 16 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:04:47 17 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates.ca 0:04:49 18 Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 0:06:02 19 Christopher Rougier-Lagane (Mri) Mauritius National Team 20 Olivier Le Court De Billot (Mri) Mauritius National Team 21 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 22 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 23 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:10:09 24 Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:10:12 25 Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:10:14 26 Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 27 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 28 Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team 29 Eric Nduwayo (Rwa) Club Benediction 30 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 31 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 32 Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team 33 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 34 Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:10:25 35 Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:14:51 36 Moran Vermeulen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 37 John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:15:08 38 Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate 0:15:46 39 Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:17:43 40 Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:18:38 41 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 42 Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid 0:18:41 43 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca 0:18:42 44 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:18:54 45 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:19:21 46 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:22:01 47 Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 48 Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:22:03 49 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate 50 Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:22:05 51 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.ca 0:23:15 52 Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 53 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:23:17 54 Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 55 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:26:12 56 Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:26:45 57 Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius National Team 58 Cameron McPhaden (Can) Lowestrates.ca 0:32:20 59 Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.ca 60 Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 61 Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:38:19 62 Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 63 Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:42:45 64 Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:43:11 65 Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:50:14 66 Mehdi Lounis (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:50:26 67 Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 68 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:54:18

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca 5 pts 2 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 3 3 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca 10 pts 2 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 6 3 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 3 4 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca 3 pts 2 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca 10 pts 2 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate 6 3 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 3

Mountain 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 10 pts 2 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 6 3 Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 3 4 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 1

Mountain 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 5 pts 2 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 3 3 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rwanda Equipe Nationale 13:43:06 2 Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:03:27 3 Bike Aid 0:04:17 4 Club Benediction 0:14:03 5 Eritrea National Team 0:16:25 6 Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:20:59 7 Ethiopia National Team 0:26:09 8 Maurice Equipe Nationale 0:28:33 9 Les Amis Sportifs 0:29:32 10 Team Illuminate 0:32:13 11 Tirol Cycling Team 0:32:51 12 Lowestrates.Ca 0:41:10 13 Kenyan Riders Safaricom 1:00:30 14 Algerie Equipe Nationale 1:06:07

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate 7:50:22 2 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:01:00 3 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 0:01:17 4 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:01:21 5 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:01:25 6 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:01:29 7 Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 8 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:01:30 9 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:01:38 10 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:02:15 11 Kibrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:03:19 12 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 0:03:36 13 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:04:42 14 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:04:47 15 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:04:48 16 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates.ca 0:04:50 17 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:05:05 18 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:05:55 19 Olivier Le Court De Billot (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:05:56 20 Christopher Rougier-Lagane (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:05:59 21 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:06:17 22 Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 0:06:20 23 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:10:02 24 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:10:12 25 Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:10:18 26 Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:10:19 27 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:10:23 28 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 29 Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:10:29 30 Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:10:34 31 Eric Nduwayo (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:10:42 32 Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:10:52 33 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:11:02 34 Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:11:08 35 Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:15:35 36 Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate 0:15:38 37 John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:16:00 38 Moran Vermeulen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:17:35 39 Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:18:18 40 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:18:39 41 Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:18:56 42 Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid 0:19:09 43 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca 0:19:21 44 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:19:39 45 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:20:43 46 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:22:03 47 Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:23:00 48 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:23:34 49 Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:23:39 50 Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:24:44 51 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:26:48 52 Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:27:31 53 Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:27:35 54 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate 0:29:32 55 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.ca 0:29:56 56 Cameron McPhaden (Can) Lowestrates.ca 0:32:31 57 Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:32:56 58 Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:38:46 59 Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.ca 0:38:59 60 Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:39:10 61 Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:49:18 62 Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:49:28 63 Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:52:00 64 Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:54:41 65 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:55:01 66 Mehdi Lounis (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:56:44 67 Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:59:45 68 Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 1:18:31

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca 28 pts 2 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 15 3 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 13 4 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 9 5 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 9 6 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 7 7 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate 6 8 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 4 9 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 3 10 Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 3 11 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 3 12 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 2 13 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 1 14 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 1 15 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 1 16 Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 1 17 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 1 18 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 1