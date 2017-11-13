Trending

Former Team Rwanda athlete Joseph Areruya was the first Rwandan to win a UCi race at the Baby Giro

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The winner in Huye last year at the Tour of Rwanda, Joseph Areruya (Dimension Data for Qhubeka) repeated the victory Monday afternoon in dominant fashion, ridding to a solo victory. Areruya's win last year came in a bunch sprint while his 2017 victory was the result of a long-range attack and came with the bonus of the yellow jersey.

It was a day to celebrate for Dimension Data for Qhubeka with Kent Main leading home the bunch at 1:34 minutes to Areruya. Fourth in the prologue, Areruya now leads the general classification by 1:28 minutes over Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwanda National Team) with Valens Ndayisenga (Tirol) two seconds in arrears.

"I was thinking of winning this stage and now I tried and I win and I am very happy," Areruya said, explaining with five kilometers to race he knew he had the win in the pocket.

A Baby Giro stage winner in the spring, Areruya has carried his form into the late season and having finished second overall in 2015 and fourth last year, the 21-year-old is eyeing the win in 2017.

"It was the plan to try and get the yellow jersey but I hope tomorrow my team and I can keep the yellow jersey," said Areruya who led the race for one day last year.

Although holding a commanding lead in the GC, Areruya was quick to point to his compatriots as genuine rivals and the six road stages that await.

"We have Bosco, Valens … not me. I have to fight because we have six days and it is not easy," he said of the GC battle.

At 180.6 kilometers, stage 2 of the Tour of Rwanda from Nyanza to Rubavu is the longest of the race and features six categorised climbs.

How it happened

Following the prologue in Kigali, the crowds from the capital were again out in force for stage one to Huye. The thunderstorms of Sunday afternoon had cleared and given way to blue skies for the stage start.

Once the riders were through the départ réel, a four-man breakaway of Redwan Ebrahim (Ethiopia National Team), Alex Nizeyimana (Club Benediction), and Les Amis Sportifs duo Janvier Rugamba and Samuel Hakiruwizeye quickly established a 30-second lead on approach to the first climb of the day.

On the climb, Hakiruwizeye made his move to claim the KOM points and also move into the virtual maillot jaune. The 20-year-old pushed on and by the second KOM 13 kilometres later, his lead had blown out to 1:30 minutes. Behind Hakiruwizeye, the three breakaway riders were swallowed up by the peloton.

With the lead out to 2:14 minutes following the climb, Samuel was given a long leash by the bunch and again took maximum points on the third KOM and with it, the classification lead. With the categorised climbs done and dusted, it was a rolling finale into Huye for Hakiruwizeye and provided an opportunity for the bunch to pull back him back. With the peloton sensitive to the fatigue levels if the leader on the road, a brief attack came from Cameron McPhadden and Edward Greene (Lowestrates.ca) before Areruya made his race-winning move.

Areruya wasted no time in building his advantage as his 30-second lead quickly ballooned to one minute. With his lead only increasing on the technical finale and uphill run in, a win for Areruya became fait accompli with just the winning margin to be decided.

Soaking in the occasion as he entered the final 500 metres, Areruya celebrated his win in style. 1:34 minutes later, Main completed the double for Dimension Data for Qhubeka with Natnael Mebrahtom spoiling the party for the South African team as he beat home Metkel Eyob for third two seconds later.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka3:12:12
2Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:01:34
3Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:01:36
4Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
5Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team
6Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid
7Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team
8Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate
9Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid
10Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
11Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
12Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
13Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team
14Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
15Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team
16Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
17Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
18Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates.ca
19Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
20Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team
21Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
22Christopher Rougier-Lagane (Mri) Mauritius National Team
23Olivier Le Court De Billot (Mri) Mauritius National Team
24Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction
25Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
26Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
27Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
28Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
29Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team
30Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
31Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
32Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction0:01:49
33Eric Nduwayo (Rwa) Club Benediction0:01:50
34Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
35Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
36Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
37Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team
38Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
39Cameron McPhaden (Can) Lowestrates.ca0:01:54
40Kibrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
41Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:01:57
42Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid0:01:59
43Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca0:02:08
44Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:02:11
45Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
46Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction
47Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
48Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
49Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
50Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
51John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
52Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius National Team
53Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team0:02:22
54Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius National Team0:02:27
55Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:03:01
56Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team0:03:24
57Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:04:05
58Moran Vermeulen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
59Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction0:06:49
60Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:07:14
61Mehdi Lounis (Alg) Algeria National Team0:07:33
62Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:08:04
63Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.ca
64Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
65Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
66Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.ca
67Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate0:09:09
68Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius National Team0:29:36
69Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica
70Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:37:46

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team3pts
2Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs5pts
2Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team3
3Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs5pts
2Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs3
3Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka3pts
2Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data For Qhubeka9:39:46
2Eritrea National Team0:01:38
3Rwanda Equipe Nationale
4Bike Aid
5Ethiopia National Team
6Club Benediction0:02:05
7Maurice Equipe Nationale0:02:13
8Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:02:27
9Lowestrates.Ca0:02:28
10Les Amis Sportifs0:02:34
11Algerie Equipe Nationale0:02:38
12Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:02:41
13Tirol Cycling Team0:06:36
14Team Illuminate0:09:11
15Dukla Banska Bystrica0:21:02

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka3:16:06
2Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:01:28
3Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team0:01:30
4Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:01:34
5Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid0:01:37
6Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate0:01:38
7Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
8Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:01:39
9Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
10Olivier Le Court De Billot (Mri) Mauritius National Team0:01:40
11Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:01:41
12Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:01:42
13Christopher Rougier-Lagane (Mri) Mauritius National Team0:01:43
14Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid0:01:45
15Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
16Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:01:46
17Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate
18Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates.ca0:01:47
19Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
20Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid0:01:48
21Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
22Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team0:01:49
23Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:01:51
24Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction
25Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:01:54
26Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:01:55
27Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team
28Cameron McPhaden (Can) Lowestrates.ca0:01:57
29Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:02:01
30Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
31Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:02:03
32Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid0:02:04
33Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
34Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
35Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:02:06
36Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction0:02:08
37Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team0:02:10
38Kibrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:02:12
39Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:02:13
40Eric Nduwayo (Rwa) Club Benediction0:02:14
41Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid
42Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:02:21
43Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:02:22
44Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
45Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:02:24
46Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca0:02:25
47Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:02:29
48Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:02:30
49Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius National Team0:02:32
50Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction0:02:34
51Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team0:02:37
52John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:02:38
53Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius National Team0:02:41
54Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:02:42
55Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team0:03:32
56Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:03:35
57Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:04:27
58Moran Vermeulen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:04:30
59Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction0:07:20
60Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:07:53
61Mehdi Lounis (Alg) Algeria National Team0:08:04
62Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:08:07
63Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:08:19
64Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.ca0:08:25
65Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.ca0:08:27
66Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:08:29
67Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate0:09:15
68Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius National Team0:29:42
69Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:29:51
70Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:38:14

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs10pts
2Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team6
3Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka3
4Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs3
5Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka1
6Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes1
7Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team1
8Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data For Qhubeka9:51:29
2Rwanda Equipe Nationale0:01:34
3Bike Aid0:01:59
4Eritrea National Team0:02:17
5Ethiopia National Team0:02:18
6Maurice Equipe Nationale0:02:29
7Lowestrates.Ca0:02:58
8Club Benediction0:03:01
9Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:03:03
10Algerie Equipe Nationale0:03:13
11Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:03:28
12Les Amis Sportifs0:03:41
13Tirol Cycling Team0:07:16
14Team Illuminate0:09:28
15Dukla Banska Bystrica0:21:34

Latest on Cyclingnews