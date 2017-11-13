Former Team Rwanda athlete Joseph Areruya was the first Rwandan to win a UCi race at the Baby Giro (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

The winner in Huye last year at the Tour of Rwanda, Joseph Areruya (Dimension Data for Qhubeka) repeated the victory Monday afternoon in dominant fashion, ridding to a solo victory. Areruya's win last year came in a bunch sprint while his 2017 victory was the result of a long-range attack and came with the bonus of the yellow jersey.

It was a day to celebrate for Dimension Data for Qhubeka with Kent Main leading home the bunch at 1:34 minutes to Areruya. Fourth in the prologue, Areruya now leads the general classification by 1:28 minutes over Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwanda National Team) with Valens Ndayisenga (Tirol) two seconds in arrears.

"I was thinking of winning this stage and now I tried and I win and I am very happy," Areruya said, explaining with five kilometers to race he knew he had the win in the pocket.

A Baby Giro stage winner in the spring, Areruya has carried his form into the late season and having finished second overall in 2015 and fourth last year, the 21-year-old is eyeing the win in 2017.

"It was the plan to try and get the yellow jersey but I hope tomorrow my team and I can keep the yellow jersey," said Areruya who led the race for one day last year.

Although holding a commanding lead in the GC, Areruya was quick to point to his compatriots as genuine rivals and the six road stages that await.

"We have Bosco, Valens … not me. I have to fight because we have six days and it is not easy," he said of the GC battle.

At 180.6 kilometers, stage 2 of the Tour of Rwanda from Nyanza to Rubavu is the longest of the race and features six categorised climbs.

How it happened



Following the prologue in Kigali, the crowds from the capital were again out in force for stage one to Huye. The thunderstorms of Sunday afternoon had cleared and given way to blue skies for the stage start.

Once the riders were through the départ réel, a four-man breakaway of Redwan Ebrahim (Ethiopia National Team), Alex Nizeyimana (Club Benediction), and Les Amis Sportifs duo Janvier Rugamba and Samuel Hakiruwizeye quickly established a 30-second lead on approach to the first climb of the day.

On the climb, Hakiruwizeye made his move to claim the KOM points and also move into the virtual maillot jaune. The 20-year-old pushed on and by the second KOM 13 kilometres later, his lead had blown out to 1:30 minutes. Behind Hakiruwizeye, the three breakaway riders were swallowed up by the peloton.

With the lead out to 2:14 minutes following the climb, Samuel was given a long leash by the bunch and again took maximum points on the third KOM and with it, the classification lead. With the categorised climbs done and dusted, it was a rolling finale into Huye for Hakiruwizeye and provided an opportunity for the bunch to pull back him back. With the peloton sensitive to the fatigue levels if the leader on the road, a brief attack came from Cameron McPhadden and Edward Greene (Lowestrates.ca) before Areruya made his race-winning move.

Areruya wasted no time in building his advantage as his 30-second lead quickly ballooned to one minute. With his lead only increasing on the technical finale and uphill run in, a win for Areruya became fait accompli with just the winning margin to be decided.

Soaking in the occasion as he entered the final 500 metres, Areruya celebrated his win in style. 1:34 minutes later, Main completed the double for Dimension Data for Qhubeka with Natnael Mebrahtom spoiling the party for the South African team as he beat home Metkel Eyob for third two seconds later.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 3:12:12 2 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:01:34 3 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:01:36 4 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 5 Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team 6 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 7 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 8 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate 9 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 10 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 11 Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 12 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 13 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 14 Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 15 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 16 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 17 Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate 18 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates.ca 19 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 20 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team 21 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 22 Christopher Rougier-Lagane (Mri) Mauritius National Team 23 Olivier Le Court De Billot (Mri) Mauritius National Team 24 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction 25 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 26 Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 27 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 28 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 29 Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team 30 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 31 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 32 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:01:49 33 Eric Nduwayo (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:01:50 34 Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 35 Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 36 Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 37 Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 38 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 39 Cameron McPhaden (Can) Lowestrates.ca 0:01:54 40 Kibrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 41 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:01:57 42 Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid 0:01:59 43 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca 0:02:08 44 Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:02:11 45 Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 46 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 47 Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 48 Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 49 Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 50 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 51 John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 52 Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius National Team 53 Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:02:22 54 Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:02:27 55 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:03:01 56 Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:03:24 57 Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:04:05 58 Moran Vermeulen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 59 Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:06:49 60 Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:07:14 61 Mehdi Lounis (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:07:33 62 Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:08:04 63 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.ca 64 Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 65 Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 66 Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.ca 67 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate 0:09:09 68 Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:29:36 69 Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 70 Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:37:46

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 3 pts 2 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 5 pts 2 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 3 3 Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 5 pts 2 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 3 3 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 3 pts 2 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dimension Data For Qhubeka 9:39:46 2 Eritrea National Team 0:01:38 3 Rwanda Equipe Nationale 4 Bike Aid 5 Ethiopia National Team 6 Club Benediction 0:02:05 7 Maurice Equipe Nationale 0:02:13 8 Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:02:27 9 Lowestrates.Ca 0:02:28 10 Les Amis Sportifs 0:02:34 11 Algerie Equipe Nationale 0:02:38 12 Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:02:41 13 Tirol Cycling Team 0:06:36 14 Team Illuminate 0:09:11 15 Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:21:02

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 3:16:06 2 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:01:28 3 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 0:01:30 4 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:01:34 5 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:01:37 6 Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate 0:01:38 7 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 8 Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:01:39 9 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 10 Olivier Le Court De Billot (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:01:40 11 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:01:41 12 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:01:42 13 Christopher Rougier-Lagane (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:01:43 14 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 0:01:45 15 Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 16 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:01:46 17 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate 18 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates.ca 0:01:47 19 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 20 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:01:48 21 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 22 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:01:49 23 Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:01:51 24 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction 25 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:01:54 26 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:01:55 27 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 28 Cameron McPhaden (Can) Lowestrates.ca 0:01:57 29 Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:02:01 30 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 31 Tedros Redae (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:02:03 32 Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 0:02:04 33 Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 34 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 35 Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:02:06 36 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:02:08 37 Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:02:10 38 Kibrom Giday (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:02:12 39 Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:02:13 40 Eric Nduwayo (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:02:14 41 Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid 42 Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:02:21 43 Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:02:22 44 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 45 Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:02:24 46 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca 0:02:25 47 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:02:29 48 Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:02:30 49 Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:02:32 50 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:02:34 51 Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:02:37 52 John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:02:38 53 Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:02:41 54 Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:02:42 55 Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:03:32 56 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:03:35 57 Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:04:27 58 Moran Vermeulen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:04:30 59 Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:07:20 60 Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:07:53 61 Mehdi Lounis (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:08:04 62 Jan Andrej Cully (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:08:07 63 Juraj Bellan (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:08:19 64 Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.ca 0:08:25 65 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.ca 0:08:27 66 Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:08:29 67 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate 0:09:15 68 Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:29:42 69 Samuel Oros (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:29:51 70 Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:38:14

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 10 pts 2 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 6 3 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 3 4 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 3 5 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 1 6 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 1 7 Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 1 8 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 1