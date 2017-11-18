Metkel Eyob and Joseph Areruya arrive at the line together (Image credit: Tour of Rwanda)

The 'Wall of Kigali' lived up to its pre-race promise as the decisive climb of the Tour of Rwanda on stage 6, with Dimension Data for Qhubeka fending off all attacks on Joseph Areruya's yellow jersey and celebrating the stage win with Metkel Eyob

The duo, who sit first and second on GC, repeated the one-two finish of stage 4 into Nyamate with Eyob claiming a race record fifth stage win. With over one minute separating the top-20 on the stage, there was also a reshuffle of the GC, with no change to the podium places. Kenyan Suleiman Kangangi (Bike Aid) remains third at 1:32, although anything but a Dimension Data for Qhubeka one-two finish overall tomorrow afternoon in Kigali is unlikely.

"I am so happy. I worked hard for this Tour before I came and my team is very strong. I win two stages in this race and in total, five," Eyob said, now 35 seconds in arrears to his teammate. "It is my favourite race. I don't have words. I am so happy."

For the fourth time at the 2017 edition of the race, Dimension Data for Qhubeka controlled the finale and then launched a rider to the win, a stage 6 victory further underlining its strength and depth at the race and commitment to winning the yellow jersey.

"Our plan was to control the race and we did. Then we came to the pavé and I go full gas," Eyob said of the spectator-packed climb. "Joseph and the other guys go with us and last two kilometres it was attack, attack. We raced smart in the last kilometre and I beat him in the sprint.

"It was very special, he is a strong teammate and I tell him to follow me because he has the yellow jersey and I have to protect him, we do our plan and we win."

For Areruya, the stage was again a special occasion with the record stage win for his teammate having started the stage in his hometown of Kayonza.

"I am really happy with Metkel winning the stage and I finished second behind him. I hope tomorrow we finish the stage with the yellow jersey," said Arreyua who also finished second to Eyob on stage 4, having won stages 1 and 3.

"Today was amazing because it started in my hometown and that is why we had to work hard to show my neighbours how strong I am and I showed them."

A challenging 12-kilometre circuit in Kigali to be covered ten times is all that stands between Areruya and, at 21, becoming the second youngest overall winner at the race. A win for Areruya would also be the fourth straight win for a Rwandan in the race with his team looking likely to deliver the goods Sunday afternoon.

How it unfolded

The penultimate stage of the Tour of Rwanda took its easternmost starting point Saturday morning with the peloton assembling in Kayonza. With the Rwandan tifosi again in full support, the peloton received a raucous applause as they rolled out for what would be a short, fast and intense stage.

Once the flag was waved to start racing, the stage followed the same roads into Kigali that race took yesterday for the finish in Rwamagana. The first attack of the day would come via Kelvin Kiplagat of Kenyan Riders with Eritrea and Lowestrates.ca sending riders up the road to cover the move. Taking advantage of the flat roads to power away from the peloton, the attacks continued with the national Rwandan team next to roll the dice.

Small groups were forming and then disbanding as the first KOM of the stage provided riders with the opportunity to snare points and move into the classification lead.

Jean Bosco Nsengimana took the required points to briefly take the KOM jersey lead. A break then formed with representation from the Algerian team, Bike Aid and Eritrea before being pulled back by the bunch. A two-man group of Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Benediction) and Natnael Mebrahtom (Eritrea) were given clearance and broke free to lead the race. At the halfway mark of the stage, the duo had two minutes over the bunch with a chase group caught in the middle.

Approaching Kigali and the final climbs of the stage, the gap continued to fall as the crowd numbers rose. Adne Van Engel (Bike Aid) managed to ride across to the two leaders with Ruberwa dropping back into the bunch. With Dimension Data for Qhubeka pulling hard in the bunch, Mebrahtom secured the KOM points needed to move into the classification lead before the catch was made.

On approach to the decisive 'Wall of Kigali', a five hundred metre pave climb, the GC battle came alive. At the head of the race, a select group of GC men battled it out on the climb with Dimension Data for Qhubeka causing the damage. With the peloton splintered into pieces, Eyob and Arreyua had time to celebrate their second one-two finish of the race and all but secure a second overall victory for the team.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 1:58:55 2 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:00:03 3 Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:00:08 4 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 5 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:00:11 6 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 7 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:00:19 8 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 0:00:25 9 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:00:27 10 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:28 11 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 0:00:35 12 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:00:40 13 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:00:49 14 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 15 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:00:54 16 Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:00:56 17 Stefan de Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:01:18 18 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 19 Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 20 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:01:25 21 John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:01:31 22 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:01:36 23 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 0:01:39 24 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:01:48 25 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:01:52 26 Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:02:27 27 Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:02:53 28 Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:03:11 29 Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:03:18 30 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:03:44 31 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 32 Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 33 Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid 0:03:47 34 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:04:01 35 Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 36 Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:04:06 37 Cameron Mcphaden (Can) Lowestrates.Ca 38 Olivier le Court de Billot (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 0:04:12 39 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 0:04:18 40 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:04:50 41 Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 42 Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:05:27 43 Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:06:18 44 Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:07:04 45 Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:07:22 46 Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:07:52 47 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca 0:08:01 48 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.Ca 49 Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate 0:08:03 50 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:08:45 51 Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:09:07 52 Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 53 Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:09:37 54 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:09:40 55 Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 0:09:47 56 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:10:48 57 Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 0:12:16 58 Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:13:32 59 Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.Ca DNF Eric Nduwayo (Rwa) Club Benediction DNF Mehdi Lounis (Alg) Algeria National Team DNF Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates.Ca

Mountain 1, km 26.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 3 pts 2 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca 1

Mountain 2, km 63.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 10 pts 2 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 6 3 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 3 4 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 1

Mountain 3, km 74.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 10 pts 2 Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 6 3 Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 3 4 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 1

Mountain 4, km 86 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 10 pts 2 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 6 3 Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team 3 4 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dimension Data For Qhubeka 5:56:59 2 Rwanda Equipe Nationale 0:00:54 3 Eritrea National Team 0:01:52 4 Bike Aid 0:02:38 5 Ethiopia National Team 0:03:02 6 Algerie Equipe Nationale 0:05:47 7 Les Amis Sportifs 0:08:03 8 Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:08:20 9 Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:09:55 10 Team Illuminate 0:12:32 11 Club Benediction 0:12:45 12 Lowestrates.Ca 0:19:54 13 Maurice Equipe Nationale 0:26:01

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 17:23:09 2 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:00:35 3 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:01:32 4 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:02:05 5 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:02:52 6 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 0:03:26 7 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:03:27 8 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:03:52 9 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:04:17 10 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 0:05:48 11 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:06:05 12 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 0:06:57 13 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:07:12 14 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:09:13 15 Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 0:11:34 16 Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:11:57 17 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:12:37 18 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:12:41 19 Stefan de Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:12:54 20 Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:13:00 21 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:13:28 22 Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:14:42 23 Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:15:04 24 Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:16:27 25 Olivier le Court de Billot (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 0:17:19 26 Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:17:32 27 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 0:17:54 28 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:20:38 29 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:22:16 30 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:24:01 31 John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:28:37 32 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:29:35 33 Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:29:37 34 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:33:38 35 Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid 0:34:02 36 Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:37:42 37 Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:38:22 38 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca 0:39:00 39 Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:40:49 40 Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate 0:45:52 41 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:47:27 42 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:53:44 43 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:54:16 44 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:55:10 45 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:57:20 46 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.Ca 1:01:54 47 Cameron Mcphaden (Can) Lowestrates.Ca 1:02:34 48 Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 1:03:25 49 Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 1:03:34 50 Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 1:05:06 51 Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 1:05:33 52 Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 1:08:41 53 Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 1:12:27 54 Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.Ca 1:18:28 55 Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 1:28:59 56 Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 1:36:25 57 Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team 1:39:34 58 Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 1:52:02 59 Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 1:59:35

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 40 pts 2 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 34 3 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca 32 4 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 18 5 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 16 6 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 13 7 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 13 8 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 12 9 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 12 10 Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 10 11 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 9 12 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 7 13 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 6 14 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate 6 15 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 5 16 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 4 17 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 3 18 Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team 3 19 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 3 20 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team 3 21 Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 3 22 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 2 23 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 1 24 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 1 25 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 1 26 Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 1 27 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 1

African rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 17:23:09 2 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:00:35 3 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:01:32 4 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:02:05 5 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:02:52 6 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 0:03:26 7 Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:03:52 8 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:04:17 9 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:06:05 10 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:07:12 11 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:09:13 12 Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:11:57 13 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:12:37 14 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:12:41 15 Stefan de Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:12:54 16 Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:13:00 17 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:13:28 18 Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:14:42 19 Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:15:04 20 Olivier le Court de Billot (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 0:17:19 21 Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:17:32 22 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:20:38 23 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:22:16 24 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:24:01 25 John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:28:37 26 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:29:35 27 Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:29:37 28 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:33:38 29 Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid 0:34:02 30 Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:38:22 31 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca 0:39:00 32 Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:40:49 33 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:47:27 34 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:54:16 35 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:55:10 36 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:57:20 37 Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 1:03:25 38 Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 1:03:34 39 Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 1:05:33 40 Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 1:08:41 41 Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 1:12:27 42 Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 1:36:25 43 Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team 1:39:34 44 Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National 1:59:35