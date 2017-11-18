Trending

Tour of Rwanda: Record fifth stage win for Eyob

Areruya all but secures overall victory with second place

Metkel Eyob and Joseph Areruya arrive at the line together

Metkel Eyob and Joseph Areruya arrive at the line together
(Image credit: Tour of Rwanda)

The 'Wall of Kigali' lived up to its pre-race promise as the decisive climb of the Tour of Rwanda on stage 6, with Dimension Data for Qhubeka fending off all attacks on Joseph Areruya's yellow jersey and celebrating the stage win with Metkel Eyob

The duo, who sit first and second on GC, repeated the one-two finish of stage 4 into Nyamate with Eyob claiming a race record fifth stage win. With over one minute separating the top-20 on the stage, there was also a reshuffle of the GC, with no change to the podium places. Kenyan Suleiman Kangangi (Bike Aid) remains third at 1:32, although anything but a Dimension Data for Qhubeka one-two finish overall tomorrow afternoon in Kigali is unlikely.

"I am so happy. I worked hard for this Tour before I came and my team is very strong. I win two stages in this race and in total, five," Eyob said, now 35 seconds in arrears to his teammate. "It is my favourite race. I don't have words. I am so happy."

For the fourth time at the 2017 edition of the race, Dimension Data for Qhubeka controlled the finale and then launched a rider to the win, a stage 6 victory further underlining its strength and depth at the race and commitment to winning the yellow jersey.

"Our plan was to control the race and we did. Then we came to the pavé and I go full gas," Eyob said of the spectator-packed climb. "Joseph and the other guys go with us and last two kilometres it was attack, attack. We raced smart in the last kilometre and I beat him in the sprint.

"It was very special, he is a strong teammate and I tell him to follow me because he has the yellow jersey and I have to protect him, we do our plan and we win."

For Areruya, the stage was again a special occasion with the record stage win for his teammate having started the stage in his hometown of Kayonza.

"I am really happy with Metkel winning the stage and I finished second behind him. I hope tomorrow we finish the stage with the yellow jersey," said Arreyua who also finished second to Eyob on stage 4, having won stages 1 and 3.

"Today was amazing because it started in my hometown and that is why we had to work hard to show my neighbours how strong I am and I showed them."

A challenging 12-kilometre circuit in Kigali to be covered ten times is all that stands between Areruya and, at 21, becoming the second youngest overall winner at the race. A win for Areruya would also be the fourth straight win for a Rwandan in the race with his team looking likely to deliver the goods Sunday afternoon.

How it unfolded

The penultimate stage of the Tour of Rwanda took its easternmost starting point Saturday morning with the peloton assembling in Kayonza. With the Rwandan tifosi again in full support, the peloton received a raucous applause as they rolled out for what would be a short, fast and intense stage.

Once the flag was waved to start racing, the stage followed the same roads into Kigali that race took yesterday for the finish in Rwamagana. The first attack of the day would come via Kelvin Kiplagat of Kenyan Riders with Eritrea and Lowestrates.ca sending riders up the road to cover the move. Taking advantage of the flat roads to power away from the peloton, the attacks continued with the national Rwandan team next to roll the dice.

Small groups were forming and then disbanding as the first KOM of the stage provided riders with the opportunity to snare points and move into the classification lead.

Jean Bosco Nsengimana took the required points to briefly take the KOM jersey lead. A break then formed with representation from the Algerian team, Bike Aid and Eritrea before being pulled back by the bunch. A two-man group of Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Benediction) and Natnael Mebrahtom (Eritrea) were given clearance and broke free to lead the race. At the halfway mark of the stage, the duo had two minutes over the bunch with a chase group caught in the middle.

Approaching Kigali and the final climbs of the stage, the gap continued to fall as the crowd numbers rose. Adne Van Engel (Bike Aid) managed to ride across to the two leaders with Ruberwa dropping back into the bunch. With Dimension Data for Qhubeka pulling hard in the bunch, Mebrahtom secured the KOM points needed to move into the classification lead before the catch was made.

On approach to the decisive 'Wall of Kigali', a five hundred metre pave climb, the GC battle came alive. At the head of the race, a select group of GC men battled it out on the climb with Dimension Data for Qhubeka causing the damage. With the peloton splintered into pieces, Eyob and Arreyua had time to celebrate their second one-two finish of the race and all but secure a second overall victory for the team.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka1:58:55
2Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:03
3Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:00:08
4Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
5Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:11
6Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
7Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid0:00:19
8Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate0:00:25
9Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:00:27
10Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:28
11Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team0:00:35
12Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:00:40
13Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:00:49
14Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
15Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid0:00:54
16Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:00:56
17Stefan de Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:01:18
18Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team
19Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team
20Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team0:01:25
21John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:01:31
22Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction0:01:36
23Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid0:01:39
24Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:01:48
25Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:01:52
26Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:02:27
27Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:02:53
28Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:03:11
29Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team0:03:18
30Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:03:44
31Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
32Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
33Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid0:03:47
34Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction0:04:01
35Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
36Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:04:06
37Cameron Mcphaden (Can) Lowestrates.Ca
38Olivier le Court de Billot (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National0:04:12
39Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate0:04:18
40Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:04:50
41Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
42Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:05:27
43Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:06:18
44Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:07:04
45Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction0:07:22
46Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:07:52
47Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca0:08:01
48Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.Ca
49Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate0:08:03
50Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:08:45
51Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:09:07
52Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
53Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:09:37
54Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction0:09:40
55Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National0:09:47
56Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:10:48
57Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National0:12:16
58Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team0:13:32
59Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.Ca
DNFEric Nduwayo (Rwa) Club Benediction
DNFMehdi Lounis (Alg) Algeria National Team
DNFBrett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates.Ca

Mountain 1, km 26.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team3pts
2Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca1

Mountain 2, km 63.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team10pts
2Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction6
3Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka3
4Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka1

Mountain 3, km 74.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team10pts
2Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid6
3Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka3
4Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka1

Mountain 4, km 86
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka10pts
2Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka6
3Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team3
4Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data For Qhubeka5:56:59
2Rwanda Equipe Nationale0:00:54
3Eritrea National Team0:01:52
4Bike Aid0:02:38
5Ethiopia National Team0:03:02
6Algerie Equipe Nationale0:05:47
7Les Amis Sportifs0:08:03
8Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:08:20
9Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:09:55
10Team Illuminate0:12:32
11Club Benediction0:12:45
12Lowestrates.Ca0:19:54
13Maurice Equipe Nationale0:26:01

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka17:23:09
2Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:35
3Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid0:01:32
4Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:02:05
5Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:02:52
6Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:26
7Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:03:27
8Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:03:52
9Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:04:17
10Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate0:05:48
11Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:06:05
12Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid0:06:57
13Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid0:07:12
14Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:09:13
15Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid0:11:34
16Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:11:57
17Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:12:37
18Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:12:41
19Stefan de Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:12:54
20Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:13:00
21Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team0:13:28
22Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:14:42
23Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:15:04
24Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:16:27
25Olivier le Court de Billot (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National0:17:19
26Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:17:32
27Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate0:17:54
28Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:20:38
29Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction0:22:16
30Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:24:01
31John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:28:37
32Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction0:29:35
33Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:29:37
34Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:33:38
35Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid0:34:02
36Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:37:42
37Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team0:38:22
38Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca0:39:00
39Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:40:49
40Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate0:45:52
41Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:47:27
42Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:53:44
43Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction0:54:16
44Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:55:10
45Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:57:20
46Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.Ca1:01:54
47Cameron Mcphaden (Can) Lowestrates.Ca1:02:34
48Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom1:03:25
49Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team1:03:34
50Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team1:05:06
51Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National1:05:33
52Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom1:08:41
53Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction1:12:27
54Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.Ca1:18:28
55Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes1:28:59
56Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom1:36:25
57Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team1:39:34
58Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica1:52:02
59Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National1:59:35

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team40pts
2Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team34
3Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca32
4Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka18
5Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka16
6Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs13
7Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team13
8Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction12
9Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka12
10Adne van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid10
11Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team9
12Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs7
13Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team6
14Simon Pellaud (Swi) Team Illuminate6
15Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes5
16Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team4
17Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid3
18Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team3
19Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs3
20Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team3
21Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka3
22Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team2
23Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team1
24Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid1
25Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team1
26Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team1
27Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs1

African rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka17:23:09
2Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:35
3Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid0:01:32
4Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:02:05
5Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:02:52
6Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team0:03:26
7Didier Munyaneza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:03:52
8Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:04:17
9Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:06:05
10Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid0:07:12
11Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:09:13
12Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:11:57
13Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:12:37
14Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:12:41
15Stefan de Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:12:54
16Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:13:00
17Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team0:13:28
18Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:14:42
19Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:15:04
20Olivier le Court de Billot (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National0:17:19
21Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:17:32
22Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:20:38
23Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction0:22:16
24Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:24:01
25John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:28:37
26Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction0:29:35
27Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:29:37
28Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:33:38
29Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid0:34:02
30Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team0:38:22
31Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.Ca0:39:00
32Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:40:49
33Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:47:27
34Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction0:54:16
35Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:55:10
36Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:57:20
37Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom1:03:25
38Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team1:03:34
39Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National1:05:33
40Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom1:08:41
41Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction1:12:27
42Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom1:36:25
43Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team1:39:34
44Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius Equipe National1:59:35

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data For Qhubeka52:15:43
2Rwanda Equipe Nationale0:02:07
3Bike Aid0:09:13
4Eritrea National Team0:22:31
5Ethiopia National Team0:35:31
6Les Amis Sportifs0:43:21
7Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:50:50
8Team Illuminate1:03:18
9Club Benediction1:17:02
10Kenyan Riders Safaricom1:38:07
11Lowestrates.Ca1:42:47
12Algerie Equipe Nationale1:48:33
13Maurice Equipe Nationale2:04:24

