Uwizeyimana continues Rwandan party at Tour of Rwanda
Former national champion celebrates first win at national tour
A Tour of Rwanda debutant in 2012, Bonaventure Uwizeyimana has since lined out in the following four editions of the race. The 24-year-old won a stage at the 2014 La Tropicale Amissa Bongo and the Rwandan national title last year but found success hard to come by at his national tour.
On a day for the opportunists into Rwamagana, the hometown of Rwanda's first WorldTour rider Adrien Niyonshuti, Club Benedict covered its bases for victory by placing a rider in the breakaway and keeping Uwizeyimana in reserve for a potential sprint finish.
A member of the MTN-Qhubeka WCC team in 2013, Uwizeyimana moved to France the following year to ride with the Direct Energie feeder team Vendée U from July, his stage win at the Amissa Bongo catching the eye of Direct Energie team manager Jean-René Bernaudeau. Teammates from the 2014 season included Thomas Boudat and Lilian Calmejane who have both progressed into the professional ranks with Direct Energie.
