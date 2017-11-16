Metkel Eyob and Joseph Areruya arrive at the line together (Image credit: Tour of Rwanda)

Dimension Data for Qhubeka's command of the Tour of Rwanda continued on stage 4 with Metkel Eyob claiming a fourth career stage win and Joseph Areruya moving back into the yellow jersey.

The duo crossed the line together in Nyamata having blitzed their breakaway companions and detonated the GC battle. Areruya, winner of stages 1 and 3, now leads his teammate by 38 seconds. Suleiman Kangangi (Bike Aid) is third at 1:16 minutes. Simon Pellaud was well down on the two leaders and conceded his yellow jersey. He now sits fourth overall.

Areruya and Eyob made their stage winning move with ten kilometres to race on the fourth and final categorised climb of the 120km stage. The duo rode away from the six-rider breakaway, pushing the pace on the fast descent into Nyamata. With no challengers on site at the finish line, the duo shook hands and looked to cross the line in unison. However, it was Eyob who took the stage honours on the line.

“It is my fourth stage in the Tour of Rwanda and I hope maybe in the next days I make it five or six," said Eyob, who described the win as the "most special" of his four.

While the fans were cheering for Joseph ‘Hallelujah' to take the win, the out of contract Eyob explained, "we discussed with Joseph and I took the first place.”

For the second day running, the Continental team was aiming to unseat Pellaud from the yellow jersey. In Musanze on Wednesday, the team took the win but put no time into the Swiss rider. In Nyamata, however, the stage and leader’s jersey were waiting.

“It was a very good day. We planned to take back the yellow jersey and we did that and he won the stage. I am so happy. It is good for me and good for the team," said Eyob. "We will try to keep the yellow jersey for the next days. We came here for the yellow jersey.

Safely back in yellow, Areruya's familiar smile was again on full display as he crossed the line and then headed for the podium. However, the 21-year-old is well aware of the challenges ahead and isn't planning a Sunday victory parade in Kigali just yet.

"I’ve taken the yellow jersey again which is why I am very happy," he said. "It was the plan to drop the guy who has the yellow jersey. Now we have the yellow jersey but we have a big job as we can't take it easy tomorrow. We have riders behind me who want the yellow jersey. That is why we have to work hard."

How it unfolded

In the shadows of the Virunga volcano chain that rises high above Musanze, the peloton returned to the site of Wednesday’s stage finish to prepare for stage 4. Missing from the peloton were the victims of Wednesday’s high-speed crash with Ethiopia losing two riders to injury.

On the menu as the day's entrée was the category one climb to 2100 metres. On the approach to the ascent, the day's first breakaway of eight riders forced a small gap but never gained more than 15 seconds on the bunch.

At the KOM, Natnael Mebrahtom (Eritrea) took maximum points from the break as the race started to blow apart. On the twisty descent, the break was slowly brought back before the attacks started once again. On the rare sections of flat road, the day's major break formed before the long climb to Gako Village, although it was only after a flurry of attacks that the break finally forged clear.

Redwan Ebrahim (Ethiopia), Jean Claude Mfitumukiza, Jimmy Uwingeneye and Ephrem Tuyishimire (Les Amis Sportifs), Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes), Saymon Musie Mehari (Eritrea), Adne Van Engelen (Bike Aid), Brett Wachtendorf (Lowestrates.ca), and Eyob made up the lead group. The leaders built a 20-second advantage but with pressure from behind, the escape was over and race again was wide open.

On the climb, a new select group of Arreya, Eyob and teammate Kent Main, Valens Ndayisenga (Tirol), Jean Bosco Nsengimana and Patrick Byukusenge (Rwanda), Matthieu Jeannes (Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes), Kangangi and Natnael Mebrahtom (Eritrea) formed. At the KOM, Nsengimana took maximum points and a six-man selection was made in the front.

The fast and technical descent into Kigali suited the Dimension Data for Qhubeka riders at the head of the race and, taking advantage of their strength in numbers, they pushed the pace into Kigali. In the final selection, the team had Eyob, Areruya and Main, with Nsengimana, Byukusenge and Kangangi for company.

After circling the capital on mostly flat roads – an exception to the rule at the Tour of Rwanda – Areruya and Eyob made their move on the climb out of Kigali and rode on to victory. With three stages to come, Dimension Data for Qhubeka is in pole position but will face a stiff challenge in its bid for consecutive overall wins.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 2:52:54 2 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 3 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:00:29 4 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:00:55 5 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:02:15 6 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 7 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:02:33 8 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 9 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 10 Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team 11 Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 12 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 13 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 14 John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 15 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 16 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 17 Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 18 Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 19 Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team 20 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team 21 Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid 22 Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 23 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 24 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 25 Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 26 Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 27 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates.ca 28 Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 29 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 30 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 31 Olivier Le Court De Billot (Mri) Mauritius National Team 32 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 33 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate 34 Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 35 Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate 36 Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 37 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 38 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca 0:02:39 39 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate 0:09:20 40 Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:09:28 41 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:14:27 42 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 43 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.ca 44 Eric Nduwayo (Rwa) Club Benediction 45 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction 46 Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 47 Cameron McPhaden (Can) Lowestrates.ca 48 Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 49 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 50 Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 51 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 52 Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius National Team 53 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 54 Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 55 Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.ca 56 Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:18:23 57 Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 58 Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 59 Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 60 Mehdi Lounis (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:22:32 61 Moran Vermeulen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 62 Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team 63 Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 0:24:31 64 Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:34:18

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 10 pts 2 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 6 3 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca 3 4 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 10 pts 2 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 6 3 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 3 4 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 5 pts 2 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 3 3 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 3 pts 2 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dimension Data For Qhubeka 8:40:57 2 Rwanda Equipe Nationale 0:03:02 3 Bike Aid 0:03:46 4 Eritrea National Team 0:05:24 5 Ethiopia National Team 6 Kenyan Riders Safaricom 7 Les Amis Sportifs 8 Team Illuminate 0:12:11 9 Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:12:19 10 Algerie Equipe Nationale 0:17:18 11 Lowestrates.Ca 0:17:24 12 Maurice Equipe Nationale 0:33:08 13 Tirol Cycling Team 0:37:17 14 Club Benediction 0:41:06

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 13:07:41 2 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:00:38 3 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:01:16 4 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate 0:01:33 5 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:01:44 6 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:02:40 7 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 0:02:50 8 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:03:02 9 Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 10 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:03:03 11 Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid 0:05:09 12 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:05:57 13 Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid 0:06:21 14 Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:07:28 15 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:07:50 16 Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid 0:07:53 17 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:11:35 18 Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:11:45 19 Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 0:11:51 20 Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:11:52 21 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:11:56 22 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 23 Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates.ca 0:12:00 24 Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team 0:12:02 25 Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:12:07 26 Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:12:25 27 Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:12:41 28 Olivier Le Court De Billot (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:13:06 29 Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate 0:17:11 30 Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:18:14 31 Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:20:29 32 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:23:36 33 Eric Nduwayo (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:24:09 34 John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 0:27:05 35 Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:28:04 36 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 0:29:44 37 Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid 0:30:14 38 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca 0:30:39 39 Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 0:31:45 40 Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:33:35 41 Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 0:34:44 42 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate 0:37:52 43 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 0:42:38 44 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:43:42 45 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 0:44:23 46 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:49:47 47 Moran Vermeulen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:51:40 48 Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.ca 0:52:55 49 Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:55:45 50 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 0:56:34 51 Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius National Team 0:57:27 52 Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team 0:58:05 53 Cameron McPhaden (Can) Lowestrates.ca 0:58:31 54 Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 1:00:13 55 Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team 1:02:09 56 Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 1:02:52 57 Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction 1:04:52 58 Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.ca 1:04:59 59 Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 1:22:44 60 Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team 1:26:05 61 Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom 1:26:35 62 Mehdi Lounis (Alg) Algeria National Team 1:38:10 63 Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica 1:41:15 64 Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius National Team 1:47:18

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca 31 pts 2 Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 30 3 Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team 20 4 Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 13 5 Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team 13 6 Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 10 7 Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 9 8 Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 8 9 Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka 7 10 Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 7 11 Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate 6 12 Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 6 13 Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 4 14 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid 3 15 Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 3 16 Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team 2 17 Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team 1 18 Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team 1 19 Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team 1 20 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes 1 21 Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs 1 22 Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction 1