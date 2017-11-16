Trending

Tour of Rwanda: Eyob wins stage 4 as Areruya reclaims overall lead

Dimension Data for Qhubeka take control of GC

Metkel Eyob and Joseph Areruya arrive at the line together

Metkel Eyob and Joseph Areruya arrive at the line together
(Image credit: Tour of Rwanda)

Dimension Data for Qhubeka's command of the Tour of Rwanda continued on stage 4 with Metkel Eyob claiming a fourth career stage win and Joseph Areruya moving back into the yellow jersey.

The duo crossed the line together in Nyamata having blitzed their breakaway companions and detonated the GC battle. Areruya, winner of stages 1 and 3, now leads his teammate by 38 seconds. Suleiman Kangangi (Bike Aid) is third at 1:16 minutes. Simon Pellaud was well down on the two leaders and conceded his yellow jersey. He now sits fourth overall.

Areruya and Eyob made their stage winning move with ten kilometres to race on the fourth and final categorised climb of the 120km stage. The duo rode away from the six-rider breakaway, pushing the pace on the fast descent into Nyamata. With no challengers on site at the finish line, the duo shook hands and looked to cross the line in unison. However, it was Eyob who took the stage honours on the line.

“It is my fourth stage in the Tour of Rwanda and I hope maybe in the next days I make it five or six," said Eyob, who described the win as the "most special" of his four.

While the fans were cheering for Joseph ‘Hallelujah' to take the win, the out of contract Eyob explained, "we discussed with Joseph and I took the first place.”

For the second day running, the Continental team was aiming to unseat Pellaud from the yellow jersey. In Musanze on Wednesday, the team took the win but put no time into the Swiss rider. In Nyamata, however, the stage and leader’s jersey were waiting.

“It was a very good day. We planned to take back the yellow jersey and we did that and he won the stage. I am so happy. It is good for me and good for the team," said Eyob. "We will try to keep the yellow jersey for the next days. We came here for the yellow jersey.

Safely back in yellow, Areruya's familiar smile was again on full display as he crossed the line and then headed for the podium. However, the 21-year-old is well aware of the challenges ahead and isn't planning a Sunday victory parade in Kigali just yet.

"I’ve taken the yellow jersey again which is why I am very happy," he said. "It was the plan to drop the guy who has the yellow jersey. Now we have the yellow jersey but we have a big job as we can't take it easy tomorrow. We have riders behind me who want the yellow jersey. That is why we have to work hard."

How it unfolded

In the shadows of the Virunga volcano chain that rises high above Musanze, the peloton returned to the site of Wednesday’s stage finish to prepare for stage 4. Missing from the peloton were the victims of Wednesday’s high-speed crash with Ethiopia losing two riders to injury.

On the menu as the day's entrée was the category one climb to 2100 metres. On the approach to the ascent, the day's first breakaway of eight riders forced a small gap but never gained more than 15 seconds on the bunch.

At the KOM, Natnael Mebrahtom (Eritrea) took maximum points from the break as the race started to blow apart. On the twisty descent, the break was slowly brought back before the attacks started once again. On the rare sections of flat road, the day's major break formed before the long climb to Gako Village, although it was only after a flurry of attacks that the break finally forged clear.

Redwan Ebrahim (Ethiopia), Jean Claude Mfitumukiza, Jimmy Uwingeneye and Ephrem Tuyishimire (Les Amis Sportifs), Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes), Saymon Musie Mehari (Eritrea), Adne Van Engelen (Bike Aid), Brett Wachtendorf (Lowestrates.ca), and Eyob made up the lead group. The leaders built a 20-second advantage but with pressure from behind, the escape was over and race again was wide open.

On the climb, a new select group of Arreya, Eyob and teammate Kent Main, Valens Ndayisenga (Tirol), Jean Bosco Nsengimana and Patrick Byukusenge (Rwanda), Matthieu Jeannes (Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes), Kangangi and Natnael Mebrahtom (Eritrea) formed. At the KOM, Nsengimana took maximum points and a six-man selection was made in the front.

The fast and technical descent into Kigali suited the Dimension Data for Qhubeka riders at the head of the race and, taking advantage of their strength in numbers, they pushed the pace into Kigali. In the final selection, the team had Eyob, Areruya and Main, with Nsengimana, Byukusenge and Kangangi for company.

After circling the capital on mostly flat roads – an exception to the rule at the Tour of Rwanda – Areruya and Eyob made their move on the climb out of Kigali and rode on to victory. With three stages to come, Dimension Data for Qhubeka is in pole position but will face a stiff challenge in its bid for consecutive overall wins.
 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka2:52:54
2Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
3Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:00:29
4Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid0:00:55
5Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:02:15
6Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
7Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid0:02:33
8Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team
9Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid
10Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team
11Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
12Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
13Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
14John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
15Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
16Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
17Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
18Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
19Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team
20Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team
21Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid
22Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team
23Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
24Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
25Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
26Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team
27Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates.ca
28Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
29Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
30Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team
31Olivier Le Court De Billot (Mri) Mauritius National Team
32Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team
33Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate
34Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid
35Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
36Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka
37Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team
38Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca0:02:39
39Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate0:09:20
40Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:09:28
41Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction0:14:27
42Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction
43Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.ca
44Eric Nduwayo (Rwa) Club Benediction
45Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction
46Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
47Cameron McPhaden (Can) Lowestrates.ca
48Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
49Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
50Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team
51Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs
52Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius National Team
53Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
54Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes
55Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.ca
56Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius National Team0:18:23
57Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
58Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction
59Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom
60Mehdi Lounis (Alg) Algeria National Team0:22:32
61Moran Vermeulen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team
62Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team
63Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica0:24:31
64Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius National Team0:34:18

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team10pts
2Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team6
3Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca3
4Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team10pts
2Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team6
3Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka3
4Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team5pts
2Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka3
3Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka3pts
2Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data For Qhubeka8:40:57
2Rwanda Equipe Nationale0:03:02
3Bike Aid0:03:46
4Eritrea National Team0:05:24
5Ethiopia National Team
6Kenyan Riders Safaricom
7Les Amis Sportifs
8Team Illuminate0:12:11
9Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:12:19
10Algerie Equipe Nationale0:17:18
11Lowestrates.Ca0:17:24
12Maurice Equipe Nationale0:33:08
13Tirol Cycling Team0:37:17
14Club Benediction0:41:06

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka13:07:41
2Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:00:38
3Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid0:01:16
4Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate0:01:33
5Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:01:44
6Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:02:40
7Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team0:02:50
8Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:03:02
9Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team
10Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:03:03
11Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Bike Aid0:05:09
12Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:05:57
13Salim Kipkemboi (Ken) Bike Aid0:06:21
14Jean Claude Uwizeye (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:07:28
15Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:07:50
16Adne Van Engelen (Ned) Bike Aid0:07:53
17Stefan De Bod (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:11:35
18Azzedine Lagab (Alg) Algeria National Team0:11:45
19Samuel Mugisha (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka0:11:51
20Aron Debretsion (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:11:52
21Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:11:56
22Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team
23Brett Wachtendorf (USA) Lowestrates.ca0:12:00
24Amanueal Tsegay (Eri) Eritrea National Team0:12:02
25Tamrat Meresa Gebrewahd (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:12:07
26Valentin Goudin (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:12:25
27Jean Claude Mfitumukiza (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:12:41
28Olivier Le Court De Billot (Mri) Mauritius National Team0:13:06
29Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate0:17:11
30Gasore Hategeka (Rwa) Club Benediction0:18:14
31Joshphat Gathiambo (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:20:29
32Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:23:36
33Eric Nduwayo (Rwa) Club Benediction0:24:09
34John Kariuki (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom0:27:05
35Bonaventure Uwizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction0:28:04
36Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team0:29:44
37Geoffrey Langat (Ken) Bike Aid0:30:14
38Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca0:30:39
39Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team0:31:45
40Sylvain Clavel (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:33:35
41Islam Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team0:34:44
42Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate0:37:52
43Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:42:38
44Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:43:42
45Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction0:44:23
46Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:49:47
47Moran Vermeulen (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:51:40
48Jules Cusson Fradet (Can) Lowestrates.ca0:52:55
49Alexandre Mayer (Mri) Mauritius National Team0:55:45
50Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs0:56:34
51Yannick Lincoln (Mri) Mauritius National Team0:57:27
52Daniel Knapp (Aut) Tirol Cycling Team0:58:05
53Cameron McPhaden (Can) Lowestrates.ca0:58:31
54Cornelius Kipkemboi Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom1:00:13
55Abderrahmane Mansouri (Alg) Algeria National Team1:02:09
56Andrew Kimutai (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom1:02:52
57Alex Nizeyimana (Rwa) Club Benediction1:04:52
58Stephen Keeping (Can) Lowestrates.ca1:04:59
59Nicolas Roux (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes1:22:44
60Yacine Hamza (Alg) Algeria National Team1:26:05
61Kelvin Kipng'etich Kiplagat (Ken) Kenyan Riders Safaricom1:26:35
62Mehdi Lounis (Alg) Algeria National Team1:38:10
63Martin Vlcák (Svk) Dukla Banska Bystrica1:41:15
64Matthew How Saw Keng (Mri) Mauritius National Team1:47:18

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Greene (RSA) Lowestrates.ca31pts
2Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Rwa) Rwanda National Team30
3Natnael Mebrahtom (Eri) Eritrea National Team20
4Samuel Hakiruwizeye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs13
5Saymon Musie Mehari (Eri) Eritrea National Team13
6Joseph Areruya (Rwa) Dimension Data For Qhubeka10
7Redwan Ebrahim (Eth) Ethiopia National Team9
8Kent Main (RSA) Dimension Data For Qhubeka8
9Metkel Eyob (Eri) Dimension Data For Qhubeka7
10Jimmy Uwingeneye (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs7
11Simon Pellaud (Sui) Team Illuminate6
12Patrick Byukusenge (Rwa) Rwanda National Team6
13Didier Munyameza (Rwa) Rwanda National Team4
14Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Bike Aid3
15Ephrem Tuyishimire (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs3
16Valens Ndayisenga (Rwa) Tirol Cycling Team2
17Tesfom Okubamariam (Eri) Eritrea National Team1
18Fiseha Gebremariam (Eth) Ethiopia National Team1
19Jean Paul René Ukiniwabo (Rwa) Rwanda National Team1
20Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes1
21Janvier Rugamba (Rwa) Les Amis Sportifs1
22Jean Damascene Ruberwa (Rwa) Club Benediction1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data For Qhubeka39:29:14
2Rwanda Equipe Nationale0:01:09
3Bike Aid0:06:35
4Eritrea National Team0:20:39
5Ethiopia National Team0:30:24
6Les Amis Sportifs0:35:10
7Haute Savoie Auvergne Rhone Alpes0:42:26
8Team Illuminate0:50:25
9Club Benediction1:04:15
10Lowestrates.Ca1:22:53
11Kenyan Riders Safaricom1:28:00
12Maurice Equipe Nationale1:38:11
13Algerie Equipe Nationale1:42:15
14Tirol Cycling Team1:46:24

