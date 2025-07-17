Remco Evenepoel's Tour de France bid takes a hit on stage 12 to Hautacam but Belgian salvages podium hopes

By published

Belgian dropped midway up category 1 ascent with 55km to finish in Hautacam, claws his way back but then loses touch on final climb

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) on his own in the finale of stage 12 of the 2025 Tour de France to Hautacam
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The chances of Remco Evenepoel bettering his third place in the Tour de France last year suffered a major hit after the Soudal-Quickstep rider lost contact with his rivals as Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates XRG) attacked to leave Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) behind en route to Hautacam.

Evenepoel had already been in trouble on an earlier climb, the Col de Soulor. The Belgian lost contact more than 7km from the top but his directeur sportif got on the radio to encourage him, saying there would be more riders dropped.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.