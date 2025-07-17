Remco Evenepoel's Tour de France bid takes a hit on stage 12 to Hautacam but Belgian salvages podium hopes

The chances of Remco Evenepoel bettering his third place in the Tour de France last year suffered a major hit after the Soudal-Quickstep rider lost contact with his rivals as Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates XRG) attacked to leave Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) behind en route to Hautacam.

Evenepoel had already been in trouble on an earlier climb, the Col de Soulor. The Belgian lost contact more than 7km from the top but his directeur sportif got on the radio to encourage him, saying there would be more riders dropped.

It proved to be true, as yellow jersey holder Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) lost touch three kilometres later into the climb, swinging the GC standings back in favour of Pogačar, who began the stage 29 seconds behind Healy in second overall.

The yellow jersey came into Evenepoel's view over the summit, giving the Belgian more motivation to fight. He caught Healy and left him behind as he set out in pursuit to keep his hopes intact.

On the next climb, the category 2 Col des Borderes, the gap was down to 20 seconds and dropping. Evenepoel then managed to latch onto the Pogačar-Vingegaard group with 28km to go.

But the mighty hors-category climb to Hautacam loomed in the distance and would nearly be Evenepoel's undoing.

As UAE Team Emirates-XRG lit up the pace with 12km to go to Hautacam, Pogačar surged away from Vingegaard and the rest, sweeping past the leader Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) a kilometre later.

Unable to respond, Evenepoel set a steady pace but was soon a minute behind Pogačar, and Vingegaard was quickly wiping out the 17-second advantage that Evenepoel started the stage with.

The Dane pulled further away, extending his advantage to 1:20 and as did a group with Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), who started the stage 57 seconds behind Evenepoel.

At the finish, Vingegaard came through the line 2:10 behind Pogačar, Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was third, while Tobias Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility) out-paced Oscar Onley (Picnic-PostNl) for fourth at 2:23.

Fortunately for Evenepoel, Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) lost more time, putting Evenepoel into third overall in the virtual standings. Evenepoel, knowing Healy was well and truly dropped, then made sure to keep a close eye on Vauquelin to maintain his podium hopes.

Vauquelin out-sprinted Evenpoel for sixth on the day, with the Belgian finishing in 3:35, dropping to third overall now 4:45 behind Pogačar. Lipowitz moved into fourth at 5:34.

