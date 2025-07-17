Why is Primoz Roglič racing the Tour de France without socks, and why does it even matter?

Is it a cooling thing? Is it aero? Maybe he’s just lost them? Whatever the case, it’s not gone down well

Primoz Roglic
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cycling, oddly, has a strange obsession with socks. The best cycling socks are as much a fashion statement as a comfort or performance item. They can even be a statement of intent in the case of aero socks.

Pro riders at the Tour de France almost exclusively wear aero socks now, with their ribbed fabric offering claimed wattage advantages. The flipside is that aero socks, on the whole, tend to be less breathable.

Primoz Roglic
In a sea of aero socks, Roglič stands alone with his no-show numbers. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

