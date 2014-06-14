Martin wins opening time trial at Tour de Suisse
German beats Dumoulin and Dennis
Stage 1: Bellinzona - Bellinzona (ITT)
Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) made light of the hilly parcours to record a fine victory in the opening time trial of the Tour de Suisse in Bellinzona. The world time trial picked where he left off at the recent Tour of Belgium and simply had too much for his rivals over the testing 9.4km course.
Martin beat Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) by six seconds and Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) by 13, while home favourite Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) had to settle for fourth place, a further three seconds back.
The word beforehand was that the hill to Artore might unravel Martin’s aspirations, but the German settled quickly into his typical, metronomic rhythm on leaving the start house, and did not allow the climb to disrupt his progress. He swooped down the other side of the climb and back into Bellinzona to stop the clock in 13:48 and dislodge Dennis from the hot seat.
It was immediately apparent that it would take something special to better Martin’s time, and Dumoulin apart – the Dutchman delivered an impressive and well-paced effort – nobody could come within touching distance of the man who has worn the rainbow jersey in the discipline for the past three years.
While Martin wrapped up the stage honours, there were some other minor winners in the general classification battle. After his performances against the watch in last year’s Vuelta a España and the recent Giro d’Italia, Domenico Pozzovivo’s performance (5th at 19 seconds) was perhaps not quite a surprise, but it is still startling to see a climber of his stature finish ahead of so many riders with a proven time trial pedigree.
Bradley Wiggins (Sky), for instance, had to settle for 14th on the day, 32 seconds behind Martin, while Cadel Evans (BMC) could only manage 63rd on the day, some 56 seconds back.
It was a happier outing for Bauke Mollema (Belkin), who rode to 8th place, 22 seconds off the pace, while Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) and Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) limited their losses to finish just behind Wiggins in 15th and 16th place, respectively.
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) came in 40 seconds down on Tony Martin, while world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), who is chasing a third successive overall victory in the Tour de Suisse, lost a further two seconds.
Sergio Henao was making his first appearance since his Sky team cleared him to return to racing, and he produced a solid display to finish 26th, 41 seconds down. Henao had been withdrawn from action by Sky after concerns were raised about his fluctuating blood values, but the Colombian was recently given the green light to return after an internal investigation and he remains in line for a berth in the Tour de France team.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13:48:08
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:06
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:13
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:16
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:19
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|8
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:23
|9
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|10
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:29
|11
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:31
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:32
|14
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:33
|16
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:34
|17
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:36
|18
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|19
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:38
|20
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|21
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|22
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:39
|23
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:40
|25
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:41
|26
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|27
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:42
|28
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|29
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:00:43
|31
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|32
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|33
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|34
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:44
|35
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|37
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:45
|38
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|40
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:46
|41
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|42
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|43
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:48
|44
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:49
|45
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:52
|46
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|47
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|49
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|50
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|51
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:54
|53
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|55
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|56
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|57
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|58
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|60
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|61
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|62
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|63
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:58
|65
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:59
|67
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|68
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|70
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:02
|71
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|72
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:04
|73
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:06
|76
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|77
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|78
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:07
|80
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:08
|81
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|82
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|83
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|85
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|87
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:10
|88
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:11
|89
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|90
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|91
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:12
|92
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|94
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|95
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:14
|96
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:16
|97
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|98
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|99
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|100
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|101
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:18
|102
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:19
|103
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|104
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|106
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|107
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|108
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:21
|110
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|111
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:22
|112
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|113
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|115
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:23
|116
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:24
|117
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|118
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:26
|119
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|120
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|121
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|122
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|123
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:27
|124
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|126
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:28
|127
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|128
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|129
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:30
|130
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|131
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|132
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:01:31
|133
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|134
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:32
|135
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:35
|136
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|137
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|138
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|139
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|140
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|141
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|142
|Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:37
|143
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|144
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:38
|145
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:39
|146
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|147
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|148
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:40
|149
|Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|150
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|151
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|152
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|153
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:44
|154
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:46
|155
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:47
|156
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|157
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:01:48
|158
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|159
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:50
|160
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|162
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|163
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:53
|164
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|165
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:54
|166
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:01:58
|167
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:59
|168
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:00
|169
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:02
|170
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:04
|171
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:06
|172
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:02:12
|173
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:16
|174
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:26
|175
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:44
|176
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|10
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|7
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|5
|9
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|10
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|11
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|12
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:42:38
|2
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:11
|3
|Cannondale
|0:00:23
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:28
|5
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:00:35
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:42
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:49
|9
|IAM Cycling
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:52
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:05
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:01:10
|15
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:14
|16
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:01:15
|17
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:01:18
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:38
|21
|Katusha Team
|0:02:06
|22
|Team Europcar
|0:02:26
