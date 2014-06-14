Image 1 of 16 Its Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 16 Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 16 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 16 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) rolls out of the start house (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 16 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 16 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) starts the prologue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 16 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) in the best Swiss rider jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 16 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 16 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 16 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) all smiles after winning the Tour de Suisse time trail (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 16 Sergei Chernestski (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 16 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) enjoys his Tour de Suisse opening victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 16 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) off the starting ramp in the opening time trial at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 16 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) puts in a huge effort to win the opening stage of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 16 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 16 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on course during the Tour de Suisse opening time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) made light of the hilly parcours to record a fine victory in the opening time trial of the Tour de Suisse in Bellinzona. The world time trial picked where he left off at the recent Tour of Belgium and simply had too much for his rivals over the testing 9.4km course.

Martin beat Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) by six seconds and Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) by 13, while home favourite Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) had to settle for fourth place, a further three seconds back.

The word beforehand was that the hill to Artore might unravel Martin’s aspirations, but the German settled quickly into his typical, metronomic rhythm on leaving the start house, and did not allow the climb to disrupt his progress. He swooped down the other side of the climb and back into Bellinzona to stop the clock in 13:48 and dislodge Dennis from the hot seat.

It was immediately apparent that it would take something special to better Martin’s time, and Dumoulin apart – the Dutchman delivered an impressive and well-paced effort – nobody could come within touching distance of the man who has worn the rainbow jersey in the discipline for the past three years.

While Martin wrapped up the stage honours, there were some other minor winners in the general classification battle. After his performances against the watch in last year’s Vuelta a España and the recent Giro d’Italia, Domenico Pozzovivo’s performance (5th at 19 seconds) was perhaps not quite a surprise, but it is still startling to see a climber of his stature finish ahead of so many riders with a proven time trial pedigree.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky), for instance, had to settle for 14th on the day, 32 seconds behind Martin, while Cadel Evans (BMC) could only manage 63rd on the day, some 56 seconds back.

It was a happier outing for Bauke Mollema (Belkin), who rode to 8th place, 22 seconds off the pace, while Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) and Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) limited their losses to finish just behind Wiggins in 15th and 16th place, respectively.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) came in 40 seconds down on Tony Martin, while world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), who is chasing a third successive overall victory in the Tour de Suisse, lost a further two seconds.

Sergio Henao was making his first appearance since his Sky team cleared him to return to racing, and he produced a solid display to finish 26th, 41 seconds down. Henao had been withdrawn from action by Sky after concerns were raised about his fluctuating blood values, but the Colombian was recently given the green light to return after an internal investigation and he remains in line for a berth in the Tour de France team.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 13:48:08 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:06 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:13 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:16 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:19 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 8 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:23 9 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:27 10 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:29 11 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 12 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:31 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:32 14 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:33 16 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:34 17 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:36 18 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 19 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:00:38 20 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 21 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 22 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:39 23 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:40 25 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:41 26 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 27 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:42 28 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 29 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 30 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:00:43 31 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 32 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 33 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 34 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:44 35 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 36 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 37 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:45 38 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 39 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 40 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:46 41 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 42 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 43 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:48 44 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:49 45 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:00:52 46 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:53 47 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 49 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 50 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 51 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:54 53 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 54 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:55 55 Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 56 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 57 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 58 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 59 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 60 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 61 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:56 62 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 63 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 64 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:58 65 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 66 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:59 67 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 68 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 69 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 70 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:02 71 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 72 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:04 73 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 75 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:06 76 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 77 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 78 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 79 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:07 80 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:08 81 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 82 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 83 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 84 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:09 85 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 86 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 87 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:10 88 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:11 89 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 90 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 91 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:12 92 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 93 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 94 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 95 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:14 96 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:16 97 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 98 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 99 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 100 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 101 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:18 102 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:19 103 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 104 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 105 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 106 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 107 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 108 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 109 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:21 110 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 111 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:22 112 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 113 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 114 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 115 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 116 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:24 117 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 118 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:01:26 119 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 120 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 121 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 122 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 123 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:27 124 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 125 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 126 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:28 127 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:29 128 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 129 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:30 130 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 131 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 132 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:01:31 133 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 134 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:32 135 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:35 136 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 137 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 138 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 139 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 140 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 141 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 142 Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:01:37 143 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 144 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:38 145 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:39 146 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 147 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 148 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:40 149 Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 150 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:42 151 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 152 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 153 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:44 154 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:46 155 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:47 156 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 157 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:01:48 158 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 159 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:50 160 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:51 162 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 163 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:53 164 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 165 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:54 166 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:01:58 167 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:59 168 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:00 169 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:02 170 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:04 171 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:06 172 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:02:12 173 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:16 174 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:26 175 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:44 176 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:09

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 12 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 10 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 9 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 7 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 8 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 5 9 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 10 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 11 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 12 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin-Sharp 0:42:38 2 Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:11 3 Cannondale 0:00:23 4 Team Sky 0:00:28 5 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:00:35 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:37 7 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:42 8 Lampre-Merida 0:00:49 9 IAM Cycling 10 Movistar Team 11 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:52 12 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:05 14 FDJ.fr 0:01:10 15 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:14 16 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:01:15 17 Orica GreenEDGE 0:01:18 18 Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 19 BMC Racing Team 20 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:38 21 Katusha Team 0:02:06 22 Team Europcar 0:02:26

