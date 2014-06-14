Trending

Martin wins opening time trial at Tour de Suisse

German beats Dumoulin and Dennis

Image 1 of 16

Its Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 16

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 16

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 16

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) rolls out of the start house

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 16

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 16

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) starts the prologue

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 16

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) in the best Swiss rider jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 16

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 16

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 16

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) all smiles after winning the Tour de Suisse time trail

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 16

Sergei Chernestski (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 16

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) enjoys his Tour de Suisse opening victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 16

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) off the starting ramp in the opening time trial at Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 16

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) puts in a huge effort to win the opening stage of the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 16

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 16

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on course during the Tour de Suisse opening time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) made light of the hilly parcours to record a fine victory in the opening time trial of the Tour de Suisse in Bellinzona. The world time trial picked where he left off at the recent Tour of Belgium and simply had too much for his rivals over the testing 9.4km course.

Martin beat Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) by six seconds and Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) by 13, while home favourite Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) had to settle for fourth place, a further three seconds back.

The word beforehand was that the hill to Artore might unravel Martin’s aspirations, but the German settled quickly into his typical, metronomic rhythm on leaving the start house, and did not allow the climb to disrupt his progress. He swooped down the other side of the climb and back into Bellinzona to stop the clock in 13:48 and dislodge Dennis from the hot seat.

It was immediately apparent that it would take something special to better Martin’s time, and Dumoulin apart – the Dutchman delivered an impressive and well-paced effort – nobody could come within touching distance of the man who has worn the rainbow jersey in the discipline for the past three years.

While Martin wrapped up the stage honours, there were some other minor winners in the general classification battle. After his performances against the watch in last year’s Vuelta a España and the recent Giro d’Italia, Domenico Pozzovivo’s performance (5th at 19 seconds) was perhaps not quite a surprise, but it is still startling to see a climber of his stature finish ahead of so many riders with a proven time trial pedigree.

Bradley Wiggins (Sky), for instance, had to settle for 14th on the day, 32 seconds behind Martin, while Cadel Evans (BMC) could only manage 63rd on the day, some 56 seconds back.

It was a happier outing for Bauke Mollema (Belkin), who rode to 8th place, 22 seconds off the pace, while Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) and Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) limited their losses to finish just behind Wiggins in 15th and 16th place, respectively.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) came in 40 seconds down on Tony Martin, while world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida), who is chasing a third successive overall victory in the Tour de Suisse, lost a further two seconds.

Sergio Henao was making his first appearance since his Sky team cleared him to return to racing, and he produced a solid display to finish 26th, 41 seconds down. Henao had been withdrawn from action by Sky after concerns were raised about his fluctuating blood values, but the Colombian was recently given the green light to return after an internal investigation and he remains in line for a berth in the Tour de France team.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team13:48:08
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:06
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:13
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:16
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
8Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:23
9Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:27
10Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:29
11Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
12Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:31
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:00:32
14Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:33
16Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:34
17Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:36
18Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
19Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:00:38
20Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
21Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
22Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:39
23Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:40
25Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:00:41
26Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
27Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:42
28Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
29Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:43
31Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
33Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
34Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:44
35Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
36Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
37Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:45
38Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
39Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
40Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:00:46
41Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
42Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
43Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:48
44Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:49
45Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:52
46Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:53
47Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
48Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
49Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
50Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
51Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
52Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:54
53Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
54Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
55Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
56Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
57Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
58Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
59Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
60Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
61Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:56
62Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
63Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
64Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:58
65Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:59
67Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
68Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
69Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
70Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:02
71Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
72Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:01:04
73Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:06
76Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
77Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
78Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:07
80Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:08
81Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
82Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
83Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:09
85Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
86Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
87Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:10
88Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:11
89Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
90Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
91Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:12
92Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
94Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
95Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:14
96Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:01:16
97John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
98Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
99Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
100Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
101Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:18
102Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:19
103Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
104Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
105Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
106Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
107Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
108Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
109Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:21
110Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
111Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:22
112Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
113Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
114Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
115Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
116Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:24
117Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
118Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:26
119Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
120Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
121Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
122Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:27
124Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
125Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
126Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:28
127Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:29
128Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
129Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:30
130Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
131Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
132Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:01:31
133Edward King (USA) Cannondale
134Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:32
135Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:35
136Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
137Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
138Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
139Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
140Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
141Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
142Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:01:37
143Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
144Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:38
145Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:39
146Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
147Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
148Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:40
149Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
150Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:42
151Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
152Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
153Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:01:44
154Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:46
155Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:47
156Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
157Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:01:48
158Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
159Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:50
160Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
161Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
162Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
163Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:53
164Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
165Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:54
166Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:01:58
167Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
168Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:00
169Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:02:02
170Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:04
171Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:06
172Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:02:12
173Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:16
174Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:26
175Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:44
176Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:09

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano12
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp10
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing9
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale7
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
8Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp5
9Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
10Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
11Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
12Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp0:42:38
2Team Giant-Shimano0:00:11
3Cannondale0:00:23
4Team Sky0:00:28
5Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:35
6AG2R La Mondiale0:00:37
7Trek Factory Racing0:00:42
8Lampre-Merida0:00:49
9IAM Cycling
10Movistar Team
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:52
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13MTN - Qhubeka0:01:05
14FDJ.fr0:01:10
15CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:14
16Lotto-Belisol Team0:01:15
17Orica GreenEDGE0:01:18
18Astana Pro Team0:01:19
19BMC Racing Team
20Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:38
21Katusha Team0:02:06
22Team Europcar0:02:26

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team13:48:08
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:06
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:13
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:16
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
8Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:23
9Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:27
10Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:29
11Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
12Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:31
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:00:32
14Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:33
16Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:34
17Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:36
18Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
19Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:00:38
20Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
21Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
22Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:39
23Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:40
25Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:00:41
26Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
27Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:42
28Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
29Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:43
31Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
32Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
33Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
34Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:44
35Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
36Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
37Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:45
38Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
39Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
40Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:00:46
41Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
42Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
43Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:48
44Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:49
45Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:52
46Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:53
47Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
48Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
49Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
50Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
51Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
52Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:54
53Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
54Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
55Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
56Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
57Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
58Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
59Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
60Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
61Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:56
62Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
63Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
64Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:58
65Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:59
67Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
68Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
69Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
70Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:02
71Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
72Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:01:04
73Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
75Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:06
76Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
77Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
78Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:07
80Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:08
81Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
82Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
83Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
84Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:09
85Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
86Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
87Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:10
88Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:11
89Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
90Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
91Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:12
92Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
94Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
95Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:14
96Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:01:16
97John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
98Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
99Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
100Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
101Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:18
102Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:19
103Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
104Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
105Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
106Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
107Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
108Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
109Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:21
110Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
111Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:22
112Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
113Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
114Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
115Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
116Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:24
117Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
118Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:01:26
119Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
120Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
121Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
122Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
123Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:27
124Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
125Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
126Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:28
127Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:29
128Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
129Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:30
130Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
131Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
132Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:01:31
133Edward King (USA) Cannondale
134Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:32
135Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:35
136Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
137Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
138Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
139Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
140Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
141Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
142Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:01:37
143Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
144Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:38
145Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:39
146Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
147Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
148Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:40
149Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
150Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:42
151Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
152Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
153Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:01:44
154Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:46
155Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:47
156Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
157Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:01:48
158Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
159Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:50
160Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
161Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
162Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
163Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:53
164Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
165Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:54
166Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:01:58
167Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:59
168Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:00
169Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:02:02
170Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:04
171Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:06
172Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:02:12
173Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:16
174Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:26
175Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:44
176Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:09

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano12
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp10
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing9
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale7
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
8Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp5
9Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
10Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
11Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
12Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp0:42:38
2Team Giant-Shimano0:00:11
3Cannondale0:00:23
4Team Sky0:00:28
5Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:00:35
6AG2R La Mondiale0:00:37
7Trek Factory Racing0:00:42
8Lampre-Merida0:00:49
9IAM Cycling
10Movistar Team
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:52
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13MTN - Qhubeka0:01:05
14FDJ.fr0:01:10
15CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:14
16Lotto-Belisol Team0:01:15
17Orica GreenEDGE0:01:18
18Astana Pro Team0:01:19
19BMC Racing Team
20Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:38
21Katusha Team0:02:06
22Team Europcar0:02:26

 

