Trending

Meyer wins breakaway sprint in Sarnen

Martin stays in yellow after second stage

Image 1 of 52

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) crosses the line ahead of fellow breakaway riders Philip Deignan (Team Sky) and Lawrence Warbasse (BMC)

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) crosses the line ahead of fellow breakaway riders Philip Deignan (Team Sky) and Lawrence Warbasse (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 52

Björn Thurau (Europcar) out to collect KOM points

Björn Thurau (Europcar) out to collect KOM points
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 52

Cam Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge)

Cam Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 52

Larry Warbasse (BMC) and Philip Deignan (Team Sky)

Larry Warbasse (BMC) and Philip Deignan (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 52

Omega Pharma-Quick Step on the front of the peloton

Omega Pharma-Quick Step on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 52

Swiss national champion Michael Schär (BMC) sitting in the bunch

Swiss national champion Michael Schär (BMC) sitting in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 52

Still lots of snow around

Still lots of snow around
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 52

The riders ascending the Gotthardpass

The riders ascending the Gotthardpass
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 52

Reto Hollenstien (IAM Cycling)

Reto Hollenstien (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 52

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 52

Race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 52

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) leads the peloton

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) leads the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 52

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) in the bunch

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 52

Andy Schleck (Trek)

Andy Schleck (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 52

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 52

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 52

Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka)

Linus Gerdemann (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 52

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the points jersey

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 52

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) in thebest swiss rider's jersey

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) in thebest swiss rider's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 52

Björn Thurau (Europcar) in the mountains classification

Björn Thurau (Europcar) in the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 52

Philip Deignan (Team Sky) leads the breakaway

Philip Deignan (Team Sky) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 52

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) attacks from the front of the peloton

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) attacks from the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 52

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin)

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 52

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) launches an attack

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) launches an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 52

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) launches an attack

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) launches an attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 52

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was on the front of the peloton for most of the day

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was on the front of the peloton for most of the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 52

Maxime Monfprt (Lotto-Belisol) wasn't too badly injured but it doesn't look good here

Maxime Monfprt (Lotto-Belisol) wasn't too badly injured but it doesn't look good here
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 52

The jersey wearers await the start of stage 2

The jersey wearers await the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 52

The peloton climbs through the Swiss scenery from Bellinzona to Sarnen

The peloton climbs through the Swiss scenery from Bellinzona to Sarnen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 52

The peloton is surrounded my mountains en route of the Tour de Suisse

The peloton is surrounded my mountains en route of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 52

Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) wins the second stage at the Tour de Suisse

Cameron Meyer (Orica GreenEdge) wins the second stage at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 52

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 52

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) retains his lead in the overall classification

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) retains his lead in the overall classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 52

Lawrence Warbasse (BMC Racing Team) takes third place on the stage

Lawrence Warbasse (BMC Racing Team) takes third place on the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 52

First individual win of 2014 for Cam Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge)

First individual win of 2014 for Cam Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 52

Cam Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his win

Cam Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 52

The snow of stage 2

The snow of stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 52

Some of the scenery of stage 2 on display

Some of the scenery of stage 2 on display
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 52

Stage winner Cam Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge)

Stage winner Cam Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 52

Larry Warbasse (BMC) on the podium

Larry Warbasse (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 52

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Michael Schär (BMC) chat at the startline

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Michael Schär (BMC) chat at the startline
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 52

A very happy Larry Warbasse (BMC)

A very happy Larry Warbasse (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 52

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Belisol) crashes mid-race during stage two at the Tour de Suisse

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Belisol) crashes mid-race during stage two at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 52

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Belisol) on the ground during stage two

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Belisol) on the ground during stage two
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 52

Meyer leads the breakaway during stage two

Meyer leads the breakaway during stage two
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 52

Race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in a tuck during stage two at the Tour de Suisse

Race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in a tuck during stage two at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 52

Race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 52

Race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 52

Race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 52

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) heads over the cobbles

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) heads over the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 52

Sergei Chernetcki (Katusha)

Sergei Chernetcki (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 52

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the second stage of the Tour de Suisse

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) wins the second stage of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse after he out-sprinted his breakaway companions Philip Deignan (Team Sky) and Lawrence Warbasse (BMC) in Sarnen.

Related Articles

First individual win of 2014 for Cam Meyer

The trio were the three remaining survivors of a six-man break that had gone clear after 15 kilometres and stretched out their advantage to four minutes over the climbs of the Gotthardpass, Furkaspass and Grimselpass, which were tackled in wet and cold conditions midway through the stage.

The group had still had three minutes in hand when they reached the foot of the day’s final obstacle, the Brünigpass, with 30 kilometres remaining. When Warbasse accelerated, he was immediately tracked by Deignan, who had appeared the strongest climber in the break.

Meyer, however, was not to be denied, and the Australian scrambled his way back up to the two leaders on the descent. Behind, a series of attacks that included an effort from Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) saw the pace rise in the main peloton, and the three leaders had just over a minute in hand entering the final kilometre.

By that point, the Cannondale squad had taken up the reins of the pursuit in support of Peter Sagan, and their concerted effort helped to make significant inroads into the break’s lead. The trio collaborated well together, however, and they managed to maintain a 14-second lead on the bunch come the finish.

Warbasse opened the three-up sprint, but he couldn't match the kick of Meyer, who took the stage honours ahead of the generous Deignan. Behind, Sagan duly claimed the sprint for fourth ahead of Ben Swift (Sky) and Silvan Dillier (BMC).

"This is a significant win for me," said Meyer. "The Giro was a big personal goal for the first half of the season. It was great to win the team time trial with the guys, but things went downhill for me personally from there. I got sick. I crashed. Eventually, I pulled out. I really wanted to bounce back and come back strong in the second part of the season. This is a great way to start that."

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) retains his overall lead, 6 seconds ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and 13 clear of Rohan Dennis, whose Garmin-Sharp team had done much of the early work in pegging back the break’s advantage.

Kreuziger, Pinot and Ten Dam to the fore

The escapees slipped clear after just 15 kilometres of racing, with Deignan, Meyer and Warbasse joined by Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling), Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Bjorn Thurau (Europcar), and they stretched their lead out to a maximum of 5:20 on the slopes of the Furkapass.

Veuchelen was shed from the group on the climb of the Grimselpass, and Garmin-Sharp’s chasing on the descent helped to snip the break’s lead back to three minutes. However, Deignan, who was so impressive in the final week of the Giro d’Italia, was still the virtual overall leader on the way up the final climb, the Brünigpass

While Deignan and Warbasse were working their way steadily clear of the rest of the break, there was a series of fiercer accelerations in the main peloton behind, with Ten Dam, Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) all making speculative efforts. Pinot’s effort, in particular, strung out the bunch, but none of the principal overall contenders succeeded in breaking the deadlock and Cannondale took over the chase over the other side of the Brünigpass.

As the men in lime green shaved seconds off the break’s lead, it briefly seemed as though Sagan would fight his way back into contention, but instead it was the lone figure of Cameron Meyer who made the dramatic fight back, and then delivered the sprint to claim a fine win.

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5:08:18
2Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
3Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:14
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
8Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
11Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
12Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
14Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
15Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
16Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
17Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
18Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
20Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
21Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
22Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
23Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
25Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
26Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
27Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
28Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
29Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
30Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
31Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
32Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
33Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
34Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
35Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
37Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
38Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
39Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
40Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
41Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
42Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
43Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
44Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
45Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
46Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
47Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
49Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
51Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
52Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
53Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
54Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
55Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
56Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
57Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
58Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
59Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
60Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
61Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
62Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
63Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
64Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
65Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
66Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
68Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
69Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
70Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
71Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
72Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
73Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
75Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
76Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
77Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
78Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
79Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
80Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
81Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
82Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:36
83Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:46
84Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
85Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:50
86Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:02:13
87Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:03:32
88Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:09
89Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
90Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
91Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
92Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
93Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
94Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
95Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
96Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
97Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
98Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
99John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:11
100Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
101Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
102Edward King (USA) Cannondale
103Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
104Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
105Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
106Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
107Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
108Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
109Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
110Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
111Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
112Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:03
113Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:16:04
114Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
115Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
116Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
117Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
118Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
119Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
120Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
121Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
122Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
123Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
124Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:16:11
125Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:18:50
126Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
127Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
128Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
129Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
130Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
131Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
132Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
133Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
134Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
135Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
136Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
137Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
138Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
139Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
140Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
141Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
142Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
143Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
144Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
145Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
146Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
147Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
148Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
149Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
150Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
151Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
152Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
153Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
154Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
155Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
156Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
157Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
158Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
159Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
160Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
161Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
162Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
163Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
164Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
165Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
166Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
167Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
168Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
169Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
170Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:59
171Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNFMaxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFJacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNSDomenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSMarc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15pts
2Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky12
3Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team10
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale9
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky8
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
7Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
8Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge5
9Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
10Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha3
11Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp2
12Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1

KoM - Gotthardpass - 75.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar20pts
2Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling15
3Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky10
4Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team6
5Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4

KoM - Furkapass - 102.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar20pts
2Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling15
3Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team10
4Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky6
5Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4

KoM - Grimselpass - 118.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar8pts
2Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling6
3Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team4
4Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky2
5Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

KoM - Brunigpass - 159.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky6
3Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar4
4Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team15:25:22
2Team Sky
3Orica GreenEDGE
4Team Giant-Shimano0:00:14
5Movistar Team
6Garmin-Sharp
7Astana Pro Team
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Cannondale
10FDJ.fr
11Tinkoff-Saxo
12Lampre-Merida
13CCC Polsat Polkowice
14Trek Factory Racing
15IAM Cycling
16Wanty-Groupe Gobert
17Lotto-Belisol Team0:03:45
18Katusha Team0:05:09
19MTN - Qhubeka0:09:11
20Team Europcar0:12:29
21AG2R La Mondiale0:16:04
22Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:27:47

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5:22:20
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:06
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:00:13
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:19
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:23
7Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:00:27
8Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
9Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:29
10Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
11Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:31
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:00:32
13Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:33
15Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:34
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:36
17Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:00:38
18Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
19Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
20Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:39
21Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
22Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
23Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:40
24Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky0:00:41
25Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:42
26Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
27Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:43
28Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
29Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
30Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:44
31Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
32Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:00:45
33Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
34Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:46
35Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:52
36Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
37Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
38Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
39Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:54
40Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
41Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:00:55
42Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
44Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
45Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:56
46Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
47Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:58
48Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:59
49Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
50Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
51Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
52Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:02
53Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
54Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:05
55Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:06
56Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
57Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:07
58Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:08
59Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
60Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:10
62Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:11
63Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:01:12
64Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:14
65Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:01:16
66Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:18
67Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:19
68Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:22
69Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:24
70Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:26
71Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
72Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:29
73Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
74Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:30
75Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
76Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:01:31
77Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
78Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:46
79Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:48
80Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:54
81Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:02:02
82Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:11
83Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:02:43
84Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:54
85Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:59
86Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:04
87Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:05:16
88Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:50
89Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:06:04
90Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:06
91Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:07
92Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:11
93Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:06:21
94Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:25
95Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:06:30
96Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:42
97Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:06:43
98Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:06:46
99Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:09:43
100Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:09:53
101Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:03
102Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:10:09
103Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:10:13
104John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
105Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:17
106Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:23
107Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:10:28
108Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:36
109Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:44
110Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:10:48
111Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:01
112Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:16:38
113Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:43
114Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:54
115Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:17:06
116Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:10
117Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
118Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:11
119Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:16
120Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:17:25
121Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:30
122Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:39
123Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:17:56
124Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:18:06
125Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:18:52
126Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:19:13
127Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:18
128Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:21
129Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:19:22
130Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:19:29
131Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:19:31
132Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:19:34
133Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:19:38
134Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:19:40
135Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:42
136Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:19:45
137Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:48
138Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:52
139Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:19:55
140Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:19:56
141Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:19:57
142Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:19:58
143Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
144Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:20:00
145Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:20:03
146Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
147Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
148Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:04
149Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:11
150Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
151Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
152Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
153Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
154Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:20:13
155Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
156Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:20:14
157Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:20:15
158Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:18
159Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
160Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
161Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale0:20:20
162Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:26
163Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:29
164Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
165Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:35
166Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:20:36
167Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:20:48
168Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:21:02
169Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:20
170Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:53
171Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:56

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale16pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano12
5Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky12
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp10
7Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team10
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing9
9Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky8
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
12Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
13Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp5
14Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge5
15Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
16Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
17Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
18Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha3
19Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
20Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp2
21Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka1
22Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar52pts
2Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling36
3Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team28
4Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky24
5Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge11
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Sharp16:08:14
2Team Giant-Shimano0:00:11
3Team Sky0:00:14
4Cannondale0:00:23
5Trek Factory Racing0:00:42
6Movistar Team0:00:49
7Lampre-Merida
8IAM Cycling
9Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
10Tinkoff-Saxo
11Orica GreenEDGE0:01:04
12BMC Racing Team0:01:05
13FDJ.fr0:01:10
14CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:14
15Astana Pro Team0:01:19
16Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:38
17Lotto-Belisol Team0:04:46
18Katusha Team0:07:01
19MTN - Qhubeka0:10:02
20Team Europcar0:14:41
21AG2R La Mondiale0:16:27
22Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:28:08

 

Latest on Cyclingnews