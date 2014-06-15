Meyer wins breakaway sprint in Sarnen
Martin stays in yellow after second stage
Stage 2: Bellinzona - Sarnen
Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse after he out-sprinted his breakaway companions Philip Deignan (Team Sky) and Lawrence Warbasse (BMC) in Sarnen.
The trio were the three remaining survivors of a six-man break that had gone clear after 15 kilometres and stretched out their advantage to four minutes over the climbs of the Gotthardpass, Furkaspass and Grimselpass, which were tackled in wet and cold conditions midway through the stage.
The group had still had three minutes in hand when they reached the foot of the day’s final obstacle, the Brünigpass, with 30 kilometres remaining. When Warbasse accelerated, he was immediately tracked by Deignan, who had appeared the strongest climber in the break.
Meyer, however, was not to be denied, and the Australian scrambled his way back up to the two leaders on the descent. Behind, a series of attacks that included an effort from Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) saw the pace rise in the main peloton, and the three leaders had just over a minute in hand entering the final kilometre.
By that point, the Cannondale squad had taken up the reins of the pursuit in support of Peter Sagan, and their concerted effort helped to make significant inroads into the break’s lead. The trio collaborated well together, however, and they managed to maintain a 14-second lead on the bunch come the finish.
Warbasse opened the three-up sprint, but he couldn't match the kick of Meyer, who took the stage honours ahead of the generous Deignan. Behind, Sagan duly claimed the sprint for fourth ahead of Ben Swift (Sky) and Silvan Dillier (BMC).
"This is a significant win for me," said Meyer. "The Giro was a big personal goal for the first half of the season. It was great to win the team time trial with the guys, but things went downhill for me personally from there. I got sick. I crashed. Eventually, I pulled out. I really wanted to bounce back and come back strong in the second part of the season. This is a great way to start that."
Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) retains his overall lead, 6 seconds ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and 13 clear of Rohan Dennis, whose Garmin-Sharp team had done much of the early work in pegging back the break’s advantage.
Kreuziger, Pinot and Ten Dam to the fore
The escapees slipped clear after just 15 kilometres of racing, with Deignan, Meyer and Warbasse joined by Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling), Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Bjorn Thurau (Europcar), and they stretched their lead out to a maximum of 5:20 on the slopes of the Furkapass.
Veuchelen was shed from the group on the climb of the Grimselpass, and Garmin-Sharp’s chasing on the descent helped to snip the break’s lead back to three minutes. However, Deignan, who was so impressive in the final week of the Giro d’Italia, was still the virtual overall leader on the way up the final climb, the Brünigpass
While Deignan and Warbasse were working their way steadily clear of the rest of the break, there was a series of fiercer accelerations in the main peloton behind, with Ten Dam, Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) all making speculative efforts. Pinot’s effort, in particular, strung out the bunch, but none of the principal overall contenders succeeded in breaking the deadlock and Cannondale took over the chase over the other side of the Brünigpass.
As the men in lime green shaved seconds off the break’s lead, it briefly seemed as though Sagan would fight his way back into contention, but instead it was the lone figure of Cameron Meyer who made the dramatic fight back, and then delivered the sprint to claim a fine win.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5:08:18
|2
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|3
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:14
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|8
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|12
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|14
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|21
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|27
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|29
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|30
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|31
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|33
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|38
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|39
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|40
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|44
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|47
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|49
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|52
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|53
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|54
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|55
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|56
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|57
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|58
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|59
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|61
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|62
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|63
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|64
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|65
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|66
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|67
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|68
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|69
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|70
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|72
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|73
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|75
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|76
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|77
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|78
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|79
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|80
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|82
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:36
|83
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:46
|84
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|85
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:50
|86
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:13
|87
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:03:32
|88
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:09
|89
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|90
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|93
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|94
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|95
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|97
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|98
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|99
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:11
|100
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|101
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|103
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|104
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|105
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|107
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|108
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|109
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|110
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|111
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:03
|113
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:04
|114
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|115
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|117
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|119
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|120
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|124
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:11
|125
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:18:50
|126
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|128
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|129
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|131
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|132
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|133
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|134
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|135
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|136
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|137
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|138
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|139
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|140
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|141
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|142
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|143
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|145
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|146
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|147
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|148
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|149
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|150
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|151
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|152
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|153
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|154
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|155
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|156
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|157
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|158
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|159
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|160
|Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|161
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|162
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|163
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|164
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|165
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|166
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|167
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|168
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|169
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|170
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:59
|171
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNS
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|pts
|2
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|12
|3
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|9
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|7
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|8
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|9
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|10
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|11
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|12
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|20
|pts
|2
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|3
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|10
|4
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|5
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|20
|pts
|2
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|3
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|4
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|6
|5
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|8
|pts
|2
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|3
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|4
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|5
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|6
|3
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|4
|4
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|15:25:22
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Orica GreenEDGE
|4
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:14
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Cannondale
|10
|FDJ.fr
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|13
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|15
|IAM Cycling
|16
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|17
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:03:45
|18
|Katusha Team
|0:05:09
|19
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:11
|20
|Team Europcar
|0:12:29
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:04
|22
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:27:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5:22:20
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:06
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:13
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:19
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:23
|7
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|8
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:29
|10
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:31
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:32
|13
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:33
|15
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:34
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:36
|17
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:38
|18
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|19
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|20
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:39
|21
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|23
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:40
|24
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:41
|25
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:42
|26
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:00:43
|28
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|29
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|30
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:44
|31
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:45
|33
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|34
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:46
|35
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:52
|36
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|37
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|38
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:54
|40
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:55
|42
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|44
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|45
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:56
|46
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|48
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:59
|49
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|50
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|52
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:02
|53
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|54
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:05
|55
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:06
|56
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|57
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:07
|58
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:08
|59
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|60
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:10
|62
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:11
|63
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:12
|64
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:14
|65
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:16
|66
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:18
|67
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:19
|68
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:22
|69
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:24
|70
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:26
|71
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|72
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|73
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|74
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:30
|75
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|76
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:01:31
|77
|Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|78
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:46
|79
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:48
|80
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:54
|81
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:02
|82
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:11
|83
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:43
|84
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:54
|85
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:59
|86
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:04
|87
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:05:16
|88
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:50
|89
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:04
|90
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:06
|91
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:07
|92
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:11
|93
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:21
|94
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:25
|95
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:06:30
|96
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:42
|97
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:06:43
|98
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:46
|99
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:43
|100
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:09:53
|101
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:03
|102
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:10:09
|103
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:13
|104
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|105
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:17
|106
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:23
|107
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:10:28
|108
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:36
|109
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:44
|110
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:10:48
|111
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:01
|112
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:16:38
|113
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:43
|114
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:54
|115
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:06
|116
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:10
|117
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:11
|119
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:16
|120
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:25
|121
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:30
|122
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:39
|123
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:56
|124
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:18:06
|125
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:18:52
|126
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:13
|127
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:18
|128
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:21
|129
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:19:22
|130
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:19:29
|131
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:19:31
|132
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:34
|133
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:38
|134
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:40
|135
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:42
|136
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:19:45
|137
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:48
|138
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:52
|139
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:19:55
|140
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:19:56
|141
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:19:57
|142
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:19:58
|143
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|144
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:20:00
|145
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:20:03
|146
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|148
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:04
|149
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:11
|150
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|151
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|152
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|153
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|154
|Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:13
|155
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|156
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:14
|157
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:20:15
|158
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:20:18
|159
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|160
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|161
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:20:20
|162
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:26
|163
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:29
|164
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|165
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:35
|166
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:20:36
|167
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:20:48
|168
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:21:02
|169
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:20
|170
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:53
|171
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|16
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|5
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|12
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|10
|7
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|13
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|5
|14
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|15
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|16
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|17
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|18
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|19
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|20
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|21
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|22
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|52
|pts
|2
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|36
|3
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|4
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|24
|5
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Sharp
|16:08:14
|2
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:11
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:14
|4
|Cannondale
|0:00:23
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:42
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|8
|IAM Cycling
|9
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|10
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:01:04
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:05
|13
|FDJ.fr
|0:01:10
|14
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:14
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|16
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:38
|17
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:04:46
|18
|Katusha Team
|0:07:01
|19
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:02
|20
|Team Europcar
|0:14:41
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:27
|22
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:28:08
