Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed victory on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse after he out-sprinted his breakaway companions Philip Deignan (Team Sky) and Lawrence Warbasse (BMC) in Sarnen.

The trio were the three remaining survivors of a six-man break that had gone clear after 15 kilometres and stretched out their advantage to four minutes over the climbs of the Gotthardpass, Furkaspass and Grimselpass, which were tackled in wet and cold conditions midway through the stage.

The group had still had three minutes in hand when they reached the foot of the day’s final obstacle, the Brünigpass, with 30 kilometres remaining. When Warbasse accelerated, he was immediately tracked by Deignan, who had appeared the strongest climber in the break.

Meyer, however, was not to be denied, and the Australian scrambled his way back up to the two leaders on the descent. Behind, a series of attacks that included an effort from Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) saw the pace rise in the main peloton, and the three leaders had just over a minute in hand entering the final kilometre.

By that point, the Cannondale squad had taken up the reins of the pursuit in support of Peter Sagan, and their concerted effort helped to make significant inroads into the break’s lead. The trio collaborated well together, however, and they managed to maintain a 14-second lead on the bunch come the finish.

Warbasse opened the three-up sprint, but he couldn't match the kick of Meyer, who took the stage honours ahead of the generous Deignan. Behind, Sagan duly claimed the sprint for fourth ahead of Ben Swift (Sky) and Silvan Dillier (BMC).

"This is a significant win for me," said Meyer. "The Giro was a big personal goal for the first half of the season. It was great to win the team time trial with the guys, but things went downhill for me personally from there. I got sick. I crashed. Eventually, I pulled out. I really wanted to bounce back and come back strong in the second part of the season. This is a great way to start that."

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) retains his overall lead, 6 seconds ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and 13 clear of Rohan Dennis, whose Garmin-Sharp team had done much of the early work in pegging back the break’s advantage.

Kreuziger, Pinot and Ten Dam to the fore

The escapees slipped clear after just 15 kilometres of racing, with Deignan, Meyer and Warbasse joined by Reto Hollenstein (IAM Cycling), Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Bjorn Thurau (Europcar), and they stretched their lead out to a maximum of 5:20 on the slopes of the Furkapass.

Veuchelen was shed from the group on the climb of the Grimselpass, and Garmin-Sharp’s chasing on the descent helped to snip the break’s lead back to three minutes. However, Deignan, who was so impressive in the final week of the Giro d’Italia, was still the virtual overall leader on the way up the final climb, the Brünigpass

While Deignan and Warbasse were working their way steadily clear of the rest of the break, there was a series of fiercer accelerations in the main peloton behind, with Ten Dam, Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr) all making speculative efforts. Pinot’s effort, in particular, strung out the bunch, but none of the principal overall contenders succeeded in breaking the deadlock and Cannondale took over the chase over the other side of the Brünigpass.

As the men in lime green shaved seconds off the break’s lead, it briefly seemed as though Sagan would fight his way back into contention, but instead it was the lone figure of Cameron Meyer who made the dramatic fight back, and then delivered the sprint to claim a fine win.



Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5:08:18 2 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 3 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:14 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 11 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 12 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 14 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 18 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 20 Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 21 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 22 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 23 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 25 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 26 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 27 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 29 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 30 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 31 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 32 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 33 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 34 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 38 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 39 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 40 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 42 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 44 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 45 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 46 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 47 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 48 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 49 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 50 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 51 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 52 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 53 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 54 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 55 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 56 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 57 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 58 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 59 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 60 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 61 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 62 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 63 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 64 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 65 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 66 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 67 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 68 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 69 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 70 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 71 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 72 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 73 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 74 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 75 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 76 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 77 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 78 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 79 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 80 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 82 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:36 83 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:46 84 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 85 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:50 86 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:02:13 87 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:03:32 88 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:09 89 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 90 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 91 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 92 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 93 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 94 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 95 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 96 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 97 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 98 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 99 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:11 100 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 101 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 103 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 104 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 105 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 106 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 107 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 108 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 109 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 110 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 111 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:03 113 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:04 114 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 115 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 117 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 118 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 119 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 120 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 121 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 122 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 124 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:11 125 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:18:50 126 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 127 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 128 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 129 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 131 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 132 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 133 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 134 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 135 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 136 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 137 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 138 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 139 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 140 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 141 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 142 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 143 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 144 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 145 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 146 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 147 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 148 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 149 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 150 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 151 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 152 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 153 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 154 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 155 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 156 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 157 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 158 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 159 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 160 Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 161 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 162 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 163 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 164 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 165 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 166 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 167 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 168 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 169 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 170 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:59 171 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing DNF Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Jacques Janse van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNS Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 12 3 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 9 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 8 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 7 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 8 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 5 9 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 10 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 11 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 12 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1

KoM - Gotthardpass - 75.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 20 pts 2 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 10 4 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 5 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4

KoM - Furkapass - 102.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 20 pts 2 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 3 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 6 5 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4

KoM - Grimselpass - 118.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 8 pts 2 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 3 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 4 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 2 5 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1

KoM - Brunigpass - 159.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 6 3 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 4 4 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 15:25:22 2 Team Sky 3 Orica GreenEDGE 4 Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:14 5 Movistar Team 6 Garmin-Sharp 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 Cannondale 10 FDJ.fr 11 Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Lampre-Merida 13 CCC Polsat Polkowice 14 Trek Factory Racing 15 IAM Cycling 16 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 17 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:03:45 18 Katusha Team 0:05:09 19 MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:11 20 Team Europcar 0:12:29 21 AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:04 22 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:27:47

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5:22:20 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:06 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:00:13 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:19 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:23 7 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:27 8 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:29 10 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 11 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:31 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:32 13 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:33 15 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:34 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:36 17 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:00:38 18 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 19 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 20 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:39 21 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 23 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:40 24 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 0:00:41 25 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:42 26 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 27 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:00:43 28 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 29 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 30 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:44 31 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 32 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:45 33 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 34 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:46 35 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:00:52 36 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:53 37 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 38 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:54 40 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:55 42 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 44 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 45 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:56 46 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 47 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:58 48 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:59 49 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 50 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 51 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 52 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:02 53 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 54 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:05 55 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:06 56 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 57 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:07 58 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:08 59 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 60 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 61 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:10 62 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:11 63 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:01:12 64 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:14 65 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:16 66 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:18 67 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:19 68 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:22 69 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:24 70 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:26 71 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 72 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:29 73 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 74 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:30 75 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 76 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:01:31 77 Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 78 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:46 79 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:48 80 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:54 81 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:02 82 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:11 83 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:02:43 84 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:54 85 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:59 86 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:04 87 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:05:16 88 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:50 89 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:06:04 90 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:06 91 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:07 92 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:11 93 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:06:21 94 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:25 95 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:06:30 96 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:42 97 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:06:43 98 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:06:46 99 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:43 100 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:09:53 101 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:03 102 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:10:09 103 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:13 104 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 105 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:17 106 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:23 107 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:10:28 108 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:36 109 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:44 110 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:10:48 111 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:01 112 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:16:38 113 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:43 114 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:54 115 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:06 116 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:10 117 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 118 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:11 119 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:16 120 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:25 121 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:30 122 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:39 123 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:56 124 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:18:06 125 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:18:52 126 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:19:13 127 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:18 128 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:21 129 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:19:22 130 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:19:29 131 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:19:31 132 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:34 133 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:19:38 134 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:19:40 135 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:42 136 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:19:45 137 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:48 138 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:52 139 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:19:55 140 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:19:56 141 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:19:57 142 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:19:58 143 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 144 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:20:00 145 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:20:03 146 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 147 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 148 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:20:04 149 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:11 150 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 151 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 152 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 153 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 154 Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:20:13 155 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 156 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:14 157 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:20:15 158 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:18 159 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 160 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 161 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 0:20:20 162 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:26 163 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:29 164 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 165 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:35 166 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:20:36 167 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:20:48 168 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:21:02 169 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:20 170 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:53 171 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:56

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 16 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 12 5 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 12 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 10 7 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 9 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 8 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 12 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 13 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 5 14 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 5 15 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 16 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 17 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 18 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 19 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 20 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 21 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 1 22 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 52 pts 2 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 36 3 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 4 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 24 5 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 11 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 1