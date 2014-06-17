Cavendish wins stage 4 sprint in Tour de Suisse
Martin holds lead for one more day
Stage 4: Heiden - Ossingen
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won stage four of the Tour de Suisse in Ossingen, ahead of Juan José Lobato (Movistar) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale).
The Omega Pharma-QuickStep team looked like they had lost control of the front of the peloton when Giant-Shimano brought the group into the final kilometre. But when Luka Mezgec pulled off, he looked back to see that it wasn’t John Degenkolb behind him but Cavendish’s teammate Mark Renshaw.
"It wasn't so easy, it was a headwind finish so it was chaotic in the peloton. A lot of teams trying to get it right, my team weren't 100 percent but we were committed," Cavendish said at the finish.
Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) was the first to show his cards, but Cavendish didn't panic. He moved up the inside of the group and just when the others thought they might be able to get one over on him, the Manx Missile gave a second kick to win by almost three bike lengths.
"I sat in Mark Renshaw's wheel and he brought me around. It was about timing your sprint right. It was slightly uphill into the headwind, so even though the others jumped early, I waited until the last moment. I knew that I had to go with 200 or 100 to go."
Spanish rider Lobato came from well back to jump the other sprinters and finish second, with Sagan having to settle for third. Cavendish’s teammate Tony Martin finished safely in the bunch to keep hold of the leader’s jersey.
Sprinters delight
The sun beat down on the riders as they lined up at the start in Heiden. Day four of the Tour de Suisse would be another chance for the sprinters to notch up a victory.
Sagan was the man to watch, after his win the day before. However, his teammate Daniele Ratto wouldn't be there to assist him. The Italian crashed out in the neutral zone, which took place on an 18% descent. Ratto was taken straight to hospital. It was later confirmed that he had suffered a compound fracture of the right collarbone.
Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Belisol) was also involved in the fall and he later abandoned with a bruised left knee and elbow. The official start was meant to be given at eight kilometres, but wasn’t given until five kilometres later.
As it was yesterday, two men slipped up the road and into the day's break. The lucky duo was Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) and Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).
Neither rider was a threat to Martin and his leader’s jersey and Omega Pharma-QuickStep were happy to let them go up the road. The Belgian team were also keen to keep their sprinter Mark Cavendish in contention for victory.
There were only two categorised climb in the finishing loop, making it hard for the escapees to stay away. The pair managed to build up an advantage of almost four minutes, before the peloton began to bring them back in. As they crossed the line for the first time, the advantage had been reduced to just over a minute.
Bradley Wiggins found himself on the ground soon after. The Team Sky rider tangled with CCC Polsat rider Jaroslaw Marycz. Wiggins took some time to get up, with the team’s doctor checking his knee. Tentatively he got back to his feet and set off in chase of the peloton, as did Marycz.
As De Vreese and Teklehaimanot were in the sights of the peloton with 17 kilometres to go, Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) turned on the afterburners and strung the main group out. The pair dangled out front for a few more kilometres, but it was only delaying the inevitable. They were finally reeled in with 10 kilometres to go.
Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha) made a surprise attack, considering he was working for Milan-San Remo champion Alexander Kristoff, with six kilometres to go. It didn't last long, however, and it was over before it really began.
There was a lot of movement on the front of the peloton, as each of the sprinters’ teams began fighting for supremacy. Giant-Shimano lead the group under the flamme rouge, as Omega Pharma-QuickStep lost control of the group.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:35:03
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|19
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:04
|20
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|21
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|23
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|27
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|30
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|33
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|34
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|35
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|38
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|40
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|41
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|43
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|44
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|47
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|48
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|49
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|50
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|52
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|54
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|55
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|57
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|58
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|59
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|60
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|62
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|64
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|65
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|67
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|68
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|70
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|71
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|72
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|74
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|75
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|77
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|78
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|79
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|83
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|84
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|85
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|86
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|89
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|90
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|91
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|93
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|94
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|97
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|98
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|100
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|102
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|103
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|104
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|105
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|107
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|110
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|111
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|112
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|113
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|116
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|117
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|119
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|120
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|121
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|122
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|123
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|124
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|126
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|127
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|128
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|129
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|130
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|131
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|132
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|133
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|134
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|135
|Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:37
|136
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|137
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:40
|138
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|139
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|140
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|141
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:52
|142
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|143
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|144
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|145
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:59
|146
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:01
|147
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:01:24
|148
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|149
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|150
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|152
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:30
|153
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:32
|154
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:34
|155
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:44
|156
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:11
|157
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:17
|158
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:24
|159
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|160
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|161
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:03:11
|162
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|163
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:17
|164
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|165
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:55
|166
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:15:00
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|16
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|11
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|7
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|8
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|10
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|11
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|12
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|13
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|14
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|15
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|pts
|2
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|3
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|pts
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:35:03
|2
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:04
|3
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|10:45:13
|2
|Movistar Team
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:00:04
|5
|Cannondale
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|9
|MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Team Sky
|12
|Lampre-Merida
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Team Europcar
|15
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|16
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:08
|17
|FDJ.fr
|18
|Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|21
|IAM Cycling
|22
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14:19:41
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:06
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:10
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:23
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:27
|7
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:28
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:29
|10
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:31
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:35
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:36
|15
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|16
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:37
|17
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:38
|18
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|19
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|20
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:43
|21
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|22
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:44
|23
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:46
|25
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|26
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|27
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:52
|28
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|29
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:55
|30
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|32
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:02
|33
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|34
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:10
|36
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:11
|37
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:16
|38
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:17
|39
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|40
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:19
|41
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:23
|42
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:26
|43
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|44
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:36
|45
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:43
|46
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|47
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:02
|48
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:02:07
|49
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:12
|50
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:19
|51
|Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|52
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:31
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:32
|54
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:46
|55
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:48
|56
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:54
|57
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:10
|58
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:12
|59
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:26
|60
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:02
|61
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:07
|62
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|0:04:20
|63
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:26
|64
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:11
|65
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|66
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:22
|67
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:23
|68
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:53
|69
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:58
|70
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:07
|71
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:11
|72
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:14
|73
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:21
|74
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:30
|75
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:35
|76
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:45
|77
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:48
|78
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:16
|79
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:28
|80
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:42
|81
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:49
|82
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:38
|83
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:09:45
|84
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:10:38
|85
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:42
|86
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:10:47
|87
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:27
|88
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:33
|89
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:37
|90
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:11:42
|91
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:47
|92
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:08
|93
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:12:25
|94
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:16
|96
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:35
|97
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:08
|98
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:30
|99
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:43
|100
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:15:05
|101
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:09
|102
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:28
|103
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:45
|104
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:18:46
|105
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:18:52
|106
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:18:54
|107
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:12
|108
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:18
|109
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:21:24
|110
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:14
|111
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:20
|112
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:22:23
|113
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:34
|114
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:22:51
|115
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:19
|116
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:47
|117
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:55
|118
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:02
|119
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:24:14
|120
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:24:24
|121
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:24:28
|122
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:30
|123
|Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:03
|124
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:33
|125
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:25:38
|126
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:27:00
|127
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:22
|128
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:28:18
|129
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:28:23
|130
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:34
|131
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:29:20
|132
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:30:02
|133
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:07
|134
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:15
|135
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:34
|136
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:57
|137
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:31:15
|138
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:31:17
|139
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:00
|140
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:32:20
|141
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:32:42
|142
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:45
|143
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:50
|144
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:32:55
|145
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:32:56
|146
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:33:00
|147
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:13
|148
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:35
|149
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:33:45
|150
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:35:12
|151
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:35:16
|152
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:35:27
|153
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:35:30
|154
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:35:34
|155
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:35:42
|156
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:35:48
|157
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:49
|158
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|159
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:36:23
|160
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:36:25
|161
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:40
|162
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:36:44
|163
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:36:53
|164
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:37:25
|165
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:37:44
|166
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:40:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|57
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|4
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|19
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|17
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|16
|9
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|11
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|12
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|12
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|11
|15
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|16
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|17
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|10
|18
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|19
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|9
|20
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|21
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|22
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|23
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|8
|24
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|25
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|26
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|28
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|29
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|30
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|31
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|32
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|33
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|34
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|35
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|36
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|37
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|38
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|39
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|40
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|41
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|42
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|61
|pts
|2
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|37
|3
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|4
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|24
|5
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|6
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|7
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|8
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|9
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|12
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|13
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|14
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|16
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|18
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14:20:10
|2
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:15
|3
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:42
|5
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:48
|6
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:14
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:33
|8
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:03
|9
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:33
|10
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:45
|11
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:59
|12
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:09
|13
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:10:09
|14
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:13
|15
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:08
|16
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:35:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Shimano
|43:00:28
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:27
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:29
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:33
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|7
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:12
|8
|Team Sky
|0:01:18
|9
|Cannondale
|0:01:22
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:28
|11
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:36
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:02:18
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:13
|14
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:56
|15
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:08:17
|16
|Katusha Team
|0:08:28
|17
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:11
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:35
|19
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:14:29
|20
|Team Europcar
|0:25:41
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:48
|22
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:35:08
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy