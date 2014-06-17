Image 1 of 49 Giant-Shimano getting their train ready (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 49 The peloton during stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 49 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) waiting for the podium presentations (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 49 A local takes the off-road route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 49 Björn Thurau (Europcar) celebrates another visit to the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 49 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) remains in yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 49 Omega Pharma-Quick Step protecting Tony Martin's lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 49 Omega Pharma-Quick Step duo Mark Cavendish and Tony Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 49 Swiss fans line the roadside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 49 Mark Cavendish wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 49 Björn Thurau (Europcar) stretches his legs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 49 Tinkoff-Saxo boss Oleg Tinkov gets out for a ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 49 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubkea) and Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) were the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 49 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubkea) and Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 49 The pre-podium chatter (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 49 Devil horns for the podium girls (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 49 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 49 Swiss planes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 49 The sprint on the big screen for the crowds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 49 Russian champion Vladimir Isaichev (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 49 Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 49 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) on the attack with Laurens De Vrees (Wanty) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 49 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 49 The sprint on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 49 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won stage 4 in the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 49 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his Tour de Suisse stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 49 Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 49 Daniel Teklehaimanont (MTN-Qhubeka) and Laurens De Vrees (Wanty) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 49 Bjorn Thurau attacks for the mountain points (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 49 Mark Cavendish shouts orders to his lead-out train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 49 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) leading the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 49 Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 49 IAM Cycling's Mathias Frank is the best Swiss rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 49 Tony Martin behind the entire Omega Pharma train (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 49 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 49 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins stage 4 of the 2014 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 49 The TV helicopter watches over the peloton (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 38 of 49 Fabian Cancellara at the finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 39 of 49 Tom Boonen talks through the chaotic sprint finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 40 of 49 Tony Martin keeps to the back of his team (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 41 of 49 Mark Cavendish gets ready for the sprint (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 42 of 49 Bradley Wiggins makes it back to the peloton after a crash (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 43 of 49 The peloton make their way to the finish in Ossingen (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 44 of 49 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 45 of 49 Tony Martin keeps hold of his yellow jersey for another day (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 46 of 49 Mark Cavendish steps ont he podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 49 Juan Jose Lobato finishes second to Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 48 of 49 Mark Cavendish wins stage four of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 49 of 49 Bradley Wiggins plougs a lonely furrow (Image credit: Sirotti)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won stage four of the Tour de Suisse in Ossingen, ahead of Juan José Lobato (Movistar) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale).

The Omega Pharma-QuickStep team looked like they had lost control of the front of the peloton when Giant-Shimano brought the group into the final kilometre. But when Luka Mezgec pulled off, he looked back to see that it wasn’t John Degenkolb behind him but Cavendish’s teammate Mark Renshaw.

"It wasn't so easy, it was a headwind finish so it was chaotic in the peloton. A lot of teams trying to get it right, my team weren't 100 percent but we were committed," Cavendish said at the finish.

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) was the first to show his cards, but Cavendish didn't panic. He moved up the inside of the group and just when the others thought they might be able to get one over on him, the Manx Missile gave a second kick to win by almost three bike lengths.

"I sat in Mark Renshaw's wheel and he brought me around. It was about timing your sprint right. It was slightly uphill into the headwind, so even though the others jumped early, I waited until the last moment. I knew that I had to go with 200 or 100 to go."

Spanish rider Lobato came from well back to jump the other sprinters and finish second, with Sagan having to settle for third. Cavendish’s teammate Tony Martin finished safely in the bunch to keep hold of the leader’s jersey.

Sprinters delight

The sun beat down on the riders as they lined up at the start in Heiden. Day four of the Tour de Suisse would be another chance for the sprinters to notch up a victory.

Sagan was the man to watch, after his win the day before. However, his teammate Daniele Ratto wouldn't be there to assist him. The Italian crashed out in the neutral zone, which took place on an 18% descent. Ratto was taken straight to hospital. It was later confirmed that he had suffered a compound fracture of the right collarbone.

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Belisol) was also involved in the fall and he later abandoned with a bruised left knee and elbow. The official start was meant to be given at eight kilometres, but wasn’t given until five kilometres later.

As it was yesterday, two men slipped up the road and into the day's break. The lucky duo was Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) and Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

Neither rider was a threat to Martin and his leader’s jersey and Omega Pharma-QuickStep were happy to let them go up the road. The Belgian team were also keen to keep their sprinter Mark Cavendish in contention for victory.

There were only two categorised climb in the finishing loop, making it hard for the escapees to stay away. The pair managed to build up an advantage of almost four minutes, before the peloton began to bring them back in. As they crossed the line for the first time, the advantage had been reduced to just over a minute.

Bradley Wiggins found himself on the ground soon after. The Team Sky rider tangled with CCC Polsat rider Jaroslaw Marycz. Wiggins took some time to get up, with the team’s doctor checking his knee. Tentatively he got back to his feet and set off in chase of the peloton, as did Marycz.

As De Vreese and Teklehaimanot were in the sights of the peloton with 17 kilometres to go, Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) turned on the afterburners and strung the main group out. The pair dangled out front for a few more kilometres, but it was only delaying the inevitable. They were finally reeled in with 10 kilometres to go.

Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha) made a surprise attack, considering he was working for Milan-San Remo champion Alexander Kristoff, with six kilometres to go. It didn't last long, however, and it was over before it really began.

There was a lot of movement on the front of the peloton, as each of the sprinters’ teams began fighting for supremacy. Giant-Shimano lead the group under the flamme rouge, as Omega Pharma-QuickStep lost control of the group.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:35:03 2 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 7 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 11 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 16 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 17 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 18 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 19 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 0:00:04 20 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 21 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 22 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 23 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 24 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 25 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 26 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 27 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 29 Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 30 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 33 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 34 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 35 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 36 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 38 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 39 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 40 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 41 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 42 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 43 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 44 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 45 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 46 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 47 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 48 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 49 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 50 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 51 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 52 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 54 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 55 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 56 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 57 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 58 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 59 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 60 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 61 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 62 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 64 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 65 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 67 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 68 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 70 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 71 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 72 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 73 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 74 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 75 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 77 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 78 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 79 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 80 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 81 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 83 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 84 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 85 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 86 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 88 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 89 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 90 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 91 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 92 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 93 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 94 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 95 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 96 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 97 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 98 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 99 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 100 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 101 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 102 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 103 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 104 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 105 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 106 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 107 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 108 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 109 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 110 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 111 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 112 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 113 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 114 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 115 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 116 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 117 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 118 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 119 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 120 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 121 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 122 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 123 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 124 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 125 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 126 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 127 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 128 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 129 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 130 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 131 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 132 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:29 133 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:33 134 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 135 Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:00:37 136 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 137 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:40 138 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 139 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 140 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 141 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:52 142 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 143 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 144 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 145 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:59 146 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:01 147 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:01:24 148 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:26 149 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 150 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 152 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:30 153 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:01:32 154 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:34 155 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:01:44 156 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:11 157 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:17 158 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:24 159 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 160 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 161 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:03:11 162 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 163 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:17 164 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 165 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:55 166 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:15:00 DNF Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale DNF Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNF Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 20 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 16 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 11 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 10 7 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 8 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 7 10 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 11 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 12 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 13 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 14 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 15 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1

Mountain 1 - Benken # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 pts 2 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 2 3 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 2 - Benken # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3 pts 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 3 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Swiss riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:35:03 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:04 3 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 4 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 13 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 14 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:34

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 10:45:13 2 Movistar Team 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Orica GreenEDGE 0:00:04 5 Cannondale 6 Katusha Team 7 BMC Racing Team 8 Trek Factory Racing 9 MTN - Qhubeka 10 AG2R La Mondiale 11 Team Sky 12 Lampre-Merida 13 Astana Pro Team 14 Team Europcar 15 Lotto-Belisol Team 16 Garmin-Sharp 0:00:08 17 FDJ.fr 18 Team Giant-Shimano 19 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 21 IAM Cycling 22 CCC Polsat Polkowice

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14:19:41 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:06 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:10 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:23 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:27 7 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:28 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:29 10 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 12 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:31 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:35 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:36 15 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 16 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:37 17 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:00:38 18 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 19 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 20 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:43 21 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 22 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:44 23 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 24 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:46 25 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:47 26 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 27 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:00:52 28 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:53 29 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:55 30 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:58 31 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 32 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:02 33 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 34 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:10 36 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:11 37 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:16 38 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:17 39 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 40 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:19 41 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:23 42 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:26 43 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 44 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:36 45 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:43 46 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 47 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:02 48 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:02:07 49 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:12 50 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:19 51 Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 52 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:02:31 53 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:32 54 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:02:46 55 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:48 56 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:54 57 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:10 58 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:12 59 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:26 60 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:02 61 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:07 62 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:04:20 63 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:26 64 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:11 65 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:05:17 66 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:22 67 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:05:23 68 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:53 69 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:05:58 70 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:07 71 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:11 72 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:14 73 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:21 74 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:30 75 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:35 76 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:07:45 77 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:07:48 78 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:16 79 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:28 80 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:42 81 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:49 82 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:38 83 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:09:45 84 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:38 85 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:42 86 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:10:47 87 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:27 88 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:33 89 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:37 90 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:11:42 91 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:11:47 92 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:08 93 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:12:25 94 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:16 96 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:35 97 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:08 98 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:30 99 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:43 100 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:15:05 101 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:09 102 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:28 103 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:16:45 104 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:18:46 105 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:18:52 106 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:18:54 107 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:12 108 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:20:18 109 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:21:24 110 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:22:14 111 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:20 112 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:22:23 113 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:34 114 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:22:51 115 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:19 116 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:47 117 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:55 118 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:02 119 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:24:14 120 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:24:24 121 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:28 122 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:30 123 Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:25:03 124 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:33 125 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:25:38 126 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:27:00 127 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:27:22 128 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:28:18 129 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:28:23 130 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:34 131 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:29:20 132 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:30:02 133 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:07 134 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:15 135 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:34 136 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:57 137 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:31:15 138 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:31:17 139 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:00 140 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:32:20 141 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:32:42 142 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:32:45 143 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:50 144 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:32:55 145 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:32:56 146 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:33:00 147 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:13 148 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:33:35 149 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:33:45 150 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:35:12 151 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:35:16 152 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:35:27 153 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:35:30 154 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:35:34 155 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:35:42 156 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:35:48 157 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:35:49 158 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 159 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:36:23 160 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:36:25 161 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:40 162 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:36:44 163 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:36:53 164 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:37:25 165 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:37:44 166 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:40:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 57 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 3 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 20 4 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 20 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 19 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 17 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 17 8 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 16 9 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 13 11 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 12 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 12 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 11 15 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 16 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 17 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 10 18 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 10 19 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 9 20 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 9 21 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 22 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 9 23 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 8 24 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 25 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 26 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 27 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 28 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 29 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 30 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 5 31 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 5 32 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 5 33 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 34 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 35 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 36 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 37 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 38 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 39 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 40 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 41 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 42 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 61 pts 2 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 37 3 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 4 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 24 5 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 12 6 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 11 7 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 8 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 8 9 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 12 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 5 13 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 14 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 15 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 16 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 18 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Swiss rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 14:20:10 2 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:15 3 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 4 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:42 5 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:48 6 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:14 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:33 8 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:03 9 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:33 10 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:45 11 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:59 12 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:09 13 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:09 14 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:13 15 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:08 16 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:35:13