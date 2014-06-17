Trending

Cavendish wins stage 4 sprint in Tour de Suisse

Martin holds lead for one more day

Image 1 of 49

Giant-Shimano getting their train ready

Giant-Shimano getting their train ready
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 49

The peloton during stage 4

The peloton during stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 49

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) waiting for the podium presentations

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) waiting for the podium presentations
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 49

A local takes the off-road route

A local takes the off-road route
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 49

Björn Thurau (Europcar) celebrates another visit to the podium

Björn Thurau (Europcar) celebrates another visit to the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 49

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) remains in yellow

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) remains in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 49

Omega Pharma-Quick Step protecting Tony Martin's lead

Omega Pharma-Quick Step protecting Tony Martin's lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 49

Omega Pharma-Quick Step duo Mark Cavendish and Tony Martin

Omega Pharma-Quick Step duo Mark Cavendish and Tony Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 49

Swiss fans line the roadside

Swiss fans line the roadside
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 49

Mark Cavendish wins

Mark Cavendish wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 49

Björn Thurau (Europcar) stretches his legs

Björn Thurau (Europcar) stretches his legs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 49

Tinkoff-Saxo boss Oleg Tinkov gets out for a ride

Tinkoff-Saxo boss Oleg Tinkov gets out for a ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 49

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubkea) and Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) were the break

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubkea) and Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) were the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 49

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubkea) and Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubkea) and Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 49

The pre-podium chatter

The pre-podium chatter
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 49

Devil horns for the podium girls

Devil horns for the podium girls
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 49

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 49

Swiss planes

Swiss planes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 49

The sprint on the big screen for the crowds

The sprint on the big screen for the crowds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 49

Russian champion Vladimir Isaichev

Russian champion Vladimir Isaichev
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 49

Mark Cavendish

Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 49

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) on the attack with Laurens De Vrees (Wanty)

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) on the attack with Laurens De Vrees (Wanty)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 49

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins stage 4

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 49

The sprint on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse

The sprint on stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 49

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won stage 4 in the Tour de Suisse

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won stage 4 in the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 49

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his Tour de Suisse stage win

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his Tour de Suisse stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 49

Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha) attacks

Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha) attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 49

Daniel Teklehaimanont (MTN-Qhubeka) and Laurens De Vrees (Wanty) in the breakaway

Daniel Teklehaimanont (MTN-Qhubeka) and Laurens De Vrees (Wanty) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 49

Bjorn Thurau attacks for the mountain points

Bjorn Thurau attacks for the mountain points
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 49

Mark Cavendish shouts orders to his lead-out train

Mark Cavendish shouts orders to his lead-out train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 49

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) leading the Tour de Suisse

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) leading the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 49

Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) in the mountains jersey

Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 49

IAM Cycling's Mathias Frank is the best Swiss rider

IAM Cycling's Mathias Frank is the best Swiss rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 49

Tony Martin behind the entire Omega Pharma train

Tony Martin behind the entire Omega Pharma train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 49

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 49

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins stage 4 of the 2014 Tour de Suisse

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins stage 4 of the 2014 Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 49

The TV helicopter watches over the peloton

The TV helicopter watches over the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 49

Fabian Cancellara at the finish

Fabian Cancellara at the finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 49

Tom Boonen talks through the chaotic sprint finish

Tom Boonen talks through the chaotic sprint finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 49

Tony Martin keeps to the back of his team

Tony Martin keeps to the back of his team
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 49

Mark Cavendish gets ready for the sprint

Mark Cavendish gets ready for the sprint
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 49

Bradley Wiggins makes it back to the peloton after a crash

Bradley Wiggins makes it back to the peloton after a crash
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 49

The peloton make their way to the finish in Ossingen

The peloton make their way to the finish in Ossingen
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 49

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 49

Tony Martin keeps hold of his yellow jersey for another day

Tony Martin keeps hold of his yellow jersey for another day
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 49

Mark Cavendish steps ont he podium

Mark Cavendish steps ont he podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 49

Juan Jose Lobato finishes second to Mark Cavendish

Juan Jose Lobato finishes second to Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 49

Mark Cavendish wins stage four of the Tour de Suisse

Mark Cavendish wins stage four of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 49

Bradley Wiggins plougs a lonely furrow

Bradley Wiggins plougs a lonely furrow
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won stage four of the Tour de Suisse in Ossingen, ahead of Juan José Lobato (Movistar) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale).

The Omega Pharma-QuickStep team looked like they had lost control of the front of the peloton when Giant-Shimano brought the group into the final kilometre. But when Luka Mezgec pulled off, he looked back to see that it wasn’t John Degenkolb behind him but Cavendish’s teammate Mark Renshaw.

"It wasn't so easy, it was a headwind finish so it was chaotic in the peloton. A lot of teams trying to get it right, my team weren't 100 percent but we were committed," Cavendish said at the finish.

Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) was the first to show his cards, but Cavendish didn't panic. He moved up the inside of the group and just when the others thought they might be able to get one over on him, the Manx Missile gave a second kick to win by almost three bike lengths.

"I sat in Mark Renshaw's wheel and he brought me around. It was about timing your sprint right. It was slightly uphill into the headwind, so even though the others jumped early, I waited until the last moment. I knew that I had to go with 200 or 100 to go."

Spanish rider Lobato came from well back to jump the other sprinters and finish second, with Sagan having to settle for third. Cavendish’s teammate Tony Martin finished safely in the bunch to keep hold of the leader’s jersey.

Sprinters delight

The sun beat down on the riders as they lined up at the start in Heiden. Day four of the Tour de Suisse would be another chance for the sprinters to notch up a victory.

Sagan was the man to watch, after his win the day before. However, his teammate Daniele Ratto wouldn't be there to assist him. The Italian crashed out in the neutral zone, which took place on an 18% descent. Ratto was taken straight to hospital. It was later confirmed that he had suffered a compound fracture of the right collarbone.

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto-Belisol) was also involved in the fall and he later abandoned with a bruised left knee and elbow. The official start was meant to be given at eight kilometres, but wasn’t given until five kilometres later.

As it was yesterday, two men slipped up the road and into the day's break. The lucky duo was Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) and Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert).

Neither rider was a threat to Martin and his leader’s jersey and Omega Pharma-QuickStep were happy to let them go up the road. The Belgian team were also keen to keep their sprinter Mark Cavendish in contention for victory.

There were only two categorised climb in the finishing loop, making it hard for the escapees to stay away. The pair managed to build up an advantage of almost four minutes, before the peloton began to bring them back in. As they crossed the line for the first time, the advantage had been reduced to just over a minute.

Bradley Wiggins found himself on the ground soon after. The Team Sky rider tangled with CCC Polsat rider Jaroslaw Marycz. Wiggins took some time to get up, with the team’s doctor checking his knee. Tentatively he got back to his feet and set off in chase of the peloton, as did Marycz.

As De Vreese and Teklehaimanot were in the sights of the peloton with 17 kilometres to go, Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) turned on the afterburners and strung the main group out. The pair dangled out front for a few more kilometres, but it was only delaying the inevitable. They were finally reeled in with 10 kilometres to go.

Vladimir Isaychev (Katusha) made a surprise attack, considering he was working for Milan-San Remo champion Alexander Kristoff, with six kilometres to go. It didn't last long, however, and it was over before it really began.

There was a lot of movement on the front of the peloton, as each of the sprinters’ teams began fighting for supremacy. Giant-Shimano lead the group under the flamme rouge, as Omega Pharma-QuickStep lost control of the group.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:35:03
2Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
7Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
8Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
10Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
11Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
15Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
16Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
18Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
19Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky0:00:04
20Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
21Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
22Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
23Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
24Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
25Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
26Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
27Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
29Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
30Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
31Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
32Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
33Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
34Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
35Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
36Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
38Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
40Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
41Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
42Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
43Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
44Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
45Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
46Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
47Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
48Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
49Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
50Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
51Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
52Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
53Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
54Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
55Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
57Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
58Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
59Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
60Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
61Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
62Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
63Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
64Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
65Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
67Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
68Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
70Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
71Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
72Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
73Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
74Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
75Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
76Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
77Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
78Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
79Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
80Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
81Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
82Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
83Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
84Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
86Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
87Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
88Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
89Edward King (USA) Cannondale
90Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
91Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
92Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
93Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
94Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
95Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
96Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
97Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
98Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
99Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
100Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
101Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
102Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
103Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
104Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
105Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
106Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
107Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
108Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
109Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
110Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
111Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
112Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
113Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
114Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
115Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
116Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
117Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
118Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
119Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
120Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
121Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
122Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
123Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
124Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
125John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
126Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
127Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
128Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
129Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
130Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
131Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
132Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:29
133Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:33
134Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
135Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:00:37
136Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
137Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:40
138Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
139Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
140Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
141Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:52
142Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
143Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
144Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
145Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:59
146Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:01
147Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:01:24
148Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:26
149Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
150Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
151Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
152Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:30
153Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:01:32
154Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:01:34
155Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:01:44
156Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:11
157Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:17
158Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:24
159Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
160Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
161Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:03:11
162Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
163Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:17
164Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
165Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:11:55
166Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:15:00
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDaniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25pts
2Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team20
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale16
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha11
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing10
7Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
8Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team7
10Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
11Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
12Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4
13Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
14Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2
15Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1

Mountain 1 - Benken
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3pts
2Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka2
3Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar1

Mountain 2 - Benken
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3pts
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Swiss riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:35:03
2Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:00:04
3Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
4Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
5Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
6Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
7Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
8Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
9Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
13Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
14Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
15Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:01:34

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma-QuickStep10:45:13
2Movistar Team
3Tinkoff-Saxo
4Orica GreenEDGE0:00:04
5Cannondale
6Katusha Team
7BMC Racing Team
8Trek Factory Racing
9MTN - Qhubeka
10AG2R La Mondiale
11Team Sky
12Lampre-Merida
13Astana Pro Team
14Team Europcar
15Lotto-Belisol Team
16Garmin-Sharp0:00:08
17FDJ.fr
18Team Giant-Shimano
19Belkin Pro Cycling Team
20Wanty-Groupe Gobert
21IAM Cycling
22CCC Polsat Polkowice

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14:19:41
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:06
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:10
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:23
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:00:27
7Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:28
9Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:29
10Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
11Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
12Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:31
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:35
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:36
15Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
16Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:37
17Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:00:38
18Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
19Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
20Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:43
21Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
22Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:44
23Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
24Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:46
25Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:47
26Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
27Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:52
28Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:53
29Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:55
30Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:58
31Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
32Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:02
33Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
34Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:10
36Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:11
37Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:01:16
38Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:17
39Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:19
41Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:23
42Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:26
43Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
44Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:36
45Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:01:43
46Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
47Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:02
48Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:02:07
49Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:12
50Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:19
51Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
52Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:02:31
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:32
54Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:02:46
55Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:48
56Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:54
57Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:10
58Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:12
59Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:03:26
60Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:02
61Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:07
62Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:04:20
63Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:26
64Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:11
65Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:05:17
66Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:22
67Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:05:23
68Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:53
69Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:05:58
70Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:07
71Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:11
72Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:14
73Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:21
74Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:30
75Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:35
76Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:07:45
77Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:07:48
78Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:16
79Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:08:28
80Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:42
81Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:08:49
82Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:09:38
83Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:09:45
84Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:38
85Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:42
86Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:10:47
87Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:27
88Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:33
89Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:11:37
90Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:11:42
91Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:11:47
92Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:08
93Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:12:25
94Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
95Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:16
96Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:35
97Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:14:08
98John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:14:30
99Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:14:43
100Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:15:05
101Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:09
102Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:16:28
103Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:45
104Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:18:46
105Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:18:52
106Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:18:54
107Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:12
108Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:20:18
109Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:21:24
110Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:14
111Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:20
112Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:22:23
113Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:34
114Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:22:51
115Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:19
116Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:23:47
117Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:55
118Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:02
119Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:24:14
120Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:24:24
121Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:28
122Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:30
123Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:25:03
124Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:33
125Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:25:38
126Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:27:00
127Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:22
128Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:28:18
129Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:28:23
130Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:34
131Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:29:20
132Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:30:02
133Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:30:07
134Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:15
135Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:30:34
136Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:57
137Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:31:15
138Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:31:17
139Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:00
140Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:32:20
141Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:32:42
142Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:32:45
143Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:50
144Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:32:55
145Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:32:56
146Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:33:00
147Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:13
148Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:33:35
149Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:33:45
150Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:35:12
151Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:16
152Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:35:27
153Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:35:30
154Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:35:34
155Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:35:42
156Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:35:48
157Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:35:49
158Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
159Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:36:23
160Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:36:25
161Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:40
162Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:36:44
163Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:36:53
164Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:37:25
165Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:37:44
166Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:40:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale57pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25
3Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge20
4Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team20
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team19
6Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team17
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team17
8Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky16
9Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano13
11Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
12Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky12
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha11
15Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
16Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team10
17Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp10
18Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing10
19Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida9
20Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky9
21Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
22Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing9
23Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp8
24Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr8
25Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
26Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling7
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo6
28Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
29Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
30Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale5
31Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka5
32Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge5
33Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
34Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
35Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
36Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4
37Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
38Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha3
39Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
40Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp2
41Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2
42Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar61pts
2Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling37
3Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team28
4Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky24
5Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge12
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge11
7Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
8Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing8
9Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
11Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
12Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka5
13Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
14Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
15Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
16Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo1
18Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Swiss rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling14:20:10
2Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:15
3Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
4Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:42
5Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:48
6Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:14
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:33
8Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:03
9Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:33
10Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:45
11Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:07:59
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:09:09
13Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:09
14Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:13
15Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:11:08
16Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:35:13

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano43:00:28
2Movistar Team0:00:25
3Garmin-Sharp0:00:27
4Lampre-Merida0:00:29
5IAM Cycling0:00:33
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
7CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:12
8Team Sky0:01:18
9Cannondale0:01:22
10BMC Racing Team0:01:28
11Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:36
12FDJ.fr0:02:18
13Trek Factory Racing0:04:13
14Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:56
15Orica GreenEDGE0:08:17
16Katusha Team0:08:28
17MTN - Qhubeka0:11:11
18Astana Pro Team0:11:35
19Lotto-Belisol Team0:14:29
20Team Europcar0:25:41
21AG2R La Mondiale0:25:48
22Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:35:08

