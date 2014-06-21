Tour de Suisse: Chaves wins atop Verbier
Martin defends the race lead
Stage 8: Delémont - Verbier
Colombia's Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) won the eighth stage at the Tour de Suisse with a strong late-race attack on the Alpine climb up to Verbier on Saturday. Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished three seconds behind in second with the same time as Bauke Mollema (Belkin) in third.
"We raced hard today and it was hot. That was a big factor. There were a lot of attacks but I waited until people were tired and then went for it. I think I made a good attack," Chaves said of his win.
The 24 year-old is part of the new generation of Colombian climbers emerging from South America and this was his second mahor win of the season after also winning at Mountain High at the Tour of California in May.
"There are a lot of strong Colombians and it’s a great thing," he said. "I don’t know why Colombian cycling has always been strong. Riders stopped coming through for a while but now we’re stronger than ever and so everyone is very happy."
Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) defended his leader's yellow jersey with a well-judged effort on the final climb. He finished in a chase group but was only 17 seconds behind Chaves. He even managed to gain time on his nearest rivals ahead of the final mountain stage on Sunday. Martin now leads Tom Dumoulin (Gaint-Shimano) by 51 seconds and world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) by 1:05 minutes.
How it happened
The Tour de Suisse entered the mountains during the penultimate stage, which was the first of two mountainous stages at the race this week. The peloton raced 219km from Delémont to Verbier with one major climb at the end of the stage that began with a Cat. 3 section and finished with a HC section on route to the finish line.
An early breakaway formed with Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Christian Knees (Team Sky), Sébastien Minard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Danilo Wyss (BMC), Gregory Rast (Trek Factory Racing), Nathan Brown (Garmin-Sharp) and Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). Mateusz Taciak (CCC) also joined the breakaway and the eight riders opened an advantage of over six minutes half way through the race. Rojas was the best placed overall, 3:59 minutes behind Martin coming into the stage, and became the virtual race leader.
Their gap dropped to 4:30 minutes as the race approached the final ascent with 30km to go. Back in the peloton, several teams organized themselves at the front of the field; Giant-Shimano, Team Europcar, Lampre-Merida and FDJ all set a quick pace. Omega Pharma-QuickStep tried to keep their race leader Martin safely tucked in the field near the front to conserve as much energy as possible ahead of the climb to Verbier.
The first section of the ascent to the finish was 10km long and gradually gained from 400m to 800m, topping out just after Vollèges. Rojas was the first of the breakaway riders to reach the top of the initial climb and several of his companions were dropped. After a short descent, the road kicked up again, with the climb to the finish lasting 13.4km. It was the same climb where Alberto Contador famously blew the Tour de France apart in 2009 and took the yellow jersey.
Knees made his move on the lower slopes up to Verbier, with nine kilometres to go, but he was quickly followed by Rojas, De Vreese, Wyss and Brown. Wyss played his hand just under eight kilometers to go and opened a small lead but the peloton closed in quickly, picked up the remaining breakaway riders, and held the solo escapee at under a minute with six kilometers to the go. Behind IAM Cycling took control of the peloton to set up Mathias Frank for a strong finish. Martin positioned himself near the front and tried to hang on to the more notable climbers in the bunch.
There several other attacks from the group of overall contenders. South African champion Louis Meintjes (MTN Qhubeka) surged and opened a 100m gap on the field to join Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar) the leader of the climber’s competition and the pair worked together to catch Wyss. However the trio were no match for Belkin’s quick chase and the team led the field of roughly 30 riders up the steeper sections of the ascent to bring them back.
The diminished field included only the strongest climbers inside the last four kilometers but Martin showed his climbing ability as he held onto the pace, trying to stay as close to the front of the race as possible.
Frank was the next to make move but Kreuziger quickly latched onto his wheel. As the peloton reeled them in, Chaves took his opportunity to jump clear of the field with two kilometers to go. Italian neo-pro Davide Formolo (Canndonale) tried to bridge the gap but couldn’t hold onto the fast pace and was quickly dropped.
Chaves was strong and determined. He held his gap on the descent to the finish in the centre of Verbier and secured the stage win with Kreuziger and Mollema coming in just three seconds behind him. Eros Capecchi (Movstar) and Janier Acevedo (Garmin-Sharp) gained a few extra seconds ahead of Martin’s yellow jersey group that also included Costa, Formolo, Frank and Philip Deignan (Team Sky). However Martin proved he can climb and perhaps tipped the chance of overall victory in his favour with just one stage left to race.
The Tour de Suisse heads into the ninth and final stage’s 157km race from Martigny to Saas-Fee on Sunday. It includes four climbs and ends with a HC category climb but the 2014 Tour de Suisse is now Martin's race to loose.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|5:11:16
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:03
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:16
|5
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:17
|6
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:20
|12
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:40
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|17
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|18
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|20
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:02
|21
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:11
|22
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:20
|23
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|24
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:34
|25
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:48
|26
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:00
|27
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|28
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:02
|29
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|30
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|32
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:07
|33
|Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:20
|34
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:26
|35
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:28
|36
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:31
|37
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:56
|38
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:12
|39
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|40
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|41
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:19
|42
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|43
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:34
|44
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:43
|45
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:45
|46
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:53
|47
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:04:57
|48
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|49
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|0:05:09
|50
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:11
|51
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:40
|52
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:01
|53
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:27
|54
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:10
|55
|SÈbastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:09
|56
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|57
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|58
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:27
|59
|Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|61
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|62
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|66
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|67
|CÈdric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|68
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|69
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|70
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|72
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|73
|JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:33
|74
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:08:44
|75
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:03
|76
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Chris Anker Sˆrensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:56
|78
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:11:04
|79
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:16
|80
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:04
|81
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|82
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:39
|83
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:48
|86
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:27
|87
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|88
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|89
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|90
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|91
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:32
|92
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|93
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:36
|94
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:06
|95
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:15:20
|96
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|97
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|98
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|99
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|100
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|103
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|105
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:28
|106
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|107
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|108
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|109
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:10
|110
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|111
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:13
|112
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|113
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|114
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|115
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|116
|GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:17:17
|118
|SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:30
|119
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:33
|120
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|121
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|122
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:15
|123
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|124
|Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:28
|125
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|126
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:59
|127
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:04
|128
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|132
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|133
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|134
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:10
|135
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:17
|136
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:19:20
|137
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:19:21
|138
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|139
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|140
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:19:45
|141
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|142
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:20:28
|143
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:20:36
|144
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:21:03
|145
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:58
|146
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|147
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:22:12
|148
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|149
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:22:34
|150
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|pts
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|9
|5
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|8
|6
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|7
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|9
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|4
|10
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|11
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|2
|12
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|4
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|15
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5:11:33
|2
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|3
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:45
|4
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:55
|5
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:36
|6
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:53
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:10
|8
|Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:49
|15
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:56
|16
|GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15:36:01
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:50
|3
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:24
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:02:33
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:00
|6
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:58
|7
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:01
|8
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:05:03
|9
|FDJ.fr
|0:05:38
|10
|Team Sky
|0:08:10
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:08:26
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:48
|13
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:42
|14
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:14:41
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:15:39
|16
|Katusha Team
|0:16:11
|17
|Cannondale
|0:16:16
|18
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:16:43
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|0:23:51
|20
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:26
|21
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:36:48
|22
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28:54:16
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:51
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:05
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:14
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:47
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:50
|8
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:07
|9
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:29
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:30
|11
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:57
|12
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:05
|13
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|14
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:13
|15
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:18
|16
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:23
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:31
|18
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:37
|19
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:40
|20
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:44
|21
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:51
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:52
|23
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:15
|24
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:31
|25
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:47
|26
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:15
|27
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:38
|28
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:46
|29
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:59
|30
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:24
|31
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:35
|32
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:48
|33
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:02
|34
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:15
|35
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:29
|36
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:23
|37
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:42
|38
|Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:49
|39
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:15
|40
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:22
|41
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:16
|42
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:11:47
|43
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:53
|44
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:12:15
|45
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:21
|46
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:12:26
|47
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:32
|48
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:13:23
|49
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:13
|50
|Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:35
|51
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:08
|52
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:50
|53
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:29
|54
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:31
|55
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:18:19
|56
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:18:32
|57
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:09
|58
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:16
|59
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:20:19
|60
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:27
|61
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:34
|62
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:01
|63
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:22:05
|64
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:15
|65
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:22:29
|66
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:22:45
|67
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:39
|68
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:55
|69
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:03
|70
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:24:50
|71
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:51
|72
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:19
|73
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:29:04
|74
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:29:37
|75
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:30:14
|76
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:30:24
|77
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|0:30:50
|78
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:30:54
|79
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:31:15
|80
|JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:31:26
|81
|CÈdric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:33:55
|82
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:34:19
|83
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:36:00
|84
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:36:21
|85
|SÈbastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:02
|86
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:22
|87
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:13
|88
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:39:17
|90
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:40:08
|91
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:40:34
|92
|GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:41:50
|93
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:43:56
|94
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:44:05
|95
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:44:28
|96
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:44:50
|97
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:45:12
|98
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:45:32
|99
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:45:52
|100
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:23
|101
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:06
|102
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:49:34
|103
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:49:44
|104
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:49:59
|105
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:50:44
|106
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:51:20
|107
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:52:02
|108
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:52:23
|109
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:53:07
|110
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:54:46
|111
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:57:30
|112
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:57:42
|113
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:58:01
|114
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:58:09
|115
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:58:37
|116
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:58:42
|117
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:59:42
|118
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:01:12
|119
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:02:02
|120
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:03:08
|121
|Chris Anker Sˆrensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:03:54
|122
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|1:04:09
|123
|Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1:04:41
|124
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:06:36
|125
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:48
|126
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:08:24
|127
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:36
|128
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:09:20
|129
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:09:46
|130
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:10:27
|131
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|1:10:59
|132
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:11:11
|133
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:11:41
|134
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:47
|135
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:11:53
|136
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:12:22
|137
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:13:19
|138
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:13:27
|139
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:43
|140
|SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:15:06
|141
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:15:12
|142
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:16:40
|143
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:18:27
|144
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:18:44
|145
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:18:48
|146
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:19:12
|147
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1:19:20
|148
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:20:20
|149
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|1:20:48
|150
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:22:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|88
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|48
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|38
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|34
|6
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|27
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|24
|11
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|12
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|13
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|14
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|15
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|16
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|19
|17
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|18
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|20
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|21
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|22
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|23
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|24
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|25
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|26
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13
|27
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|28
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|29
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|30
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|31
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|32
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|10
|33
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|9
|34
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|35
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|36
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|8
|37
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|8
|38
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|8
|39
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|40
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|41
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|42
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|43
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|44
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|45
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|46
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|47
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|48
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|2
|49
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|50
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|51
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|52
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|53
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|54
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|55
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|56
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|74
|pts
|2
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|37
|3
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|4
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|24
|5
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|6
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|15
|8
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|9
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|10
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|11
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|12
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|13
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|14
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|15
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|16
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|17
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|18
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|19
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|21
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|23
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|24
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|5
|25
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|26
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|4
|27
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|28
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|29
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|30
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|31
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|33
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|34
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1
|35
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|28:55:30
|2
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:51
|3
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:32
|4
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:01
|5
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:10:39
|6
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:01
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:07
|8
|Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:21
|9
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:15
|10
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:17:05
|11
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:02
|12
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:13
|13
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:29:00
|14
|GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:40:36
|15
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:43:14
|16
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:12:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|86:50:53
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:02:21
|4
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:36
|5
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:14
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:09
|7
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:40
|8
|FDJ.fr
|0:07:01
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:08:12
|10
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:08:33
|11
|Team Sky
|0:11:26
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:36
|13
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:25:12
|14
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:25:18
|15
|Katusha Team
|0:28:13
|16
|Cannondale
|0:36:49
|17
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:42:26
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:44:29
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|0:55:58
|20
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:59:53
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:14:02
|22
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1:31:04
