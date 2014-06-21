Trending

Tour de Suisse: Chaves wins atop Verbier

Martin defends the race lead

Image 1 of 49

The Swiss Alps on display

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 49

Nate Brown (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 49

Danil oWyss (BMC) and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 49

Björn Thurau (Europcar) after crossing the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 49

Björn Thurau (Europcar) holds onto the KOM jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 49

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) collects another best Swiss rider jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 49

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 49

Laurens De Vresse (Wanty)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 49

Danilo Wyss (BMC) on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 49

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on bidon duty

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 49

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubkea) after crashing

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 49

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) tests his legs

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 49

Björn Thurau (Europcar) out to collect more KOM points

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 49

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) kept the yellow jersey for another day

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 49

The peloton heads for Verbier

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 49

Björn Thurau (Europcar) and MTN-Qhubeka's Louis Meintjes

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 49

Danilo Wyss (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 49

Johan Esteban Chaves is all smiles after claiming the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 49

Johan Esteban Chaves says hello to the podium dogs

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 49

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) with reporters after crossing the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 49

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) needs a breather after his effort to keep yellow

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 49

Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) launches an attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 49

Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) won alone

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 49

Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) enjoys his moment

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 49

Yeah! Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins in Verbier

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 49

Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 49

Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 49

Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) distances Davide Formolo (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 49

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) took to the kerb to attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 49

Roman Kreuziger (tinkoff-Saxo) went on the attack but gained little

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 49

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) suffered but kept the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 49

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) stayed protected on the wheels

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 49

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) rode a clever race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 49

Eros Capecchi (Movistar) sprints to the finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 49

Philipe Deignan (Team Sky) looked strong on the climb

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 49

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 49

Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) was all smiles on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 49

Cadel Evans (BMC) has been consistently strong

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 49

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 49

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) went deep to stay in yellow

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 49

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished a close second and gained some second on Martin

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 49

Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his solo victory

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 49

Here comes Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 49

Martin made sure Costa did not drop him

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 49

Swiss hero Mattiha Frank (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 49

Kreuziger was aggresisve but gained little time on his rivals.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 49

Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) on the attack

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 49

Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) got away with DAvide Formolo (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 49

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) fights to hold onto his second place overall

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Colombia's Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) won the eighth stage at the Tour de Suisse with a strong late-race attack on the Alpine climb up to Verbier on Saturday. Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished three seconds behind in second with the same time as Bauke Mollema (Belkin) in third.

"We raced hard today and it was hot. That was a big factor. There were a lot of attacks but I waited until people were tired and then went for it. I think I made a good attack," Chaves said of his win.

The 24 year-old is part of the new generation of Colombian climbers emerging from South America and this was his second mahor win of the season after also winning at Mountain High at the Tour of California in May.

"There are a lot of strong Colombians and it’s a great thing," he said. "I don’t know why Colombian cycling has always been strong. Riders stopped coming through for a while but now we’re stronger than ever and so everyone is very happy."

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) defended his leader's yellow jersey with a well-judged effort on the final climb. He finished in a chase group but was only 17 seconds behind Chaves. He even managed to gain time on his nearest rivals ahead of the final mountain stage on Sunday. Martin now leads Tom Dumoulin (Gaint-Shimano) by 51 seconds and world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) by 1:05 minutes.

How it happened

The Tour de Suisse entered the mountains during the penultimate stage, which was the first of two mountainous stages at the race this week. The peloton raced 219km from Delémont to Verbier with one major climb at the end of the stage that began with a Cat. 3 section and finished with a HC section on route to the finish line.

An early breakaway formed with Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Christian Knees (Team Sky), Sébastien Minard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Danilo Wyss (BMC), Gregory Rast (Trek Factory Racing), Nathan Brown (Garmin-Sharp) and Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). Mateusz Taciak (CCC) also joined the breakaway and the eight riders opened an advantage of over six minutes half way through the race. Rojas was the best placed overall, 3:59 minutes behind Martin coming into the stage, and became the virtual race leader.

Their gap dropped to 4:30 minutes as the race approached the final ascent with 30km to go. Back in the peloton, several teams organized themselves at the front of the field; Giant-Shimano, Team Europcar, Lampre-Merida and FDJ all set a quick pace. Omega Pharma-QuickStep tried to keep their race leader Martin safely tucked in the field near the front to conserve as much energy as possible ahead of the climb to Verbier.

The first section of the ascent to the finish was 10km long and gradually gained from 400m to 800m, topping out just after Vollèges. Rojas was the first of the breakaway riders to reach the top of the initial climb and several of his companions were dropped. After a short descent, the road kicked up again, with the climb to the finish lasting 13.4km. It was the same climb where Alberto Contador famously blew the Tour de France apart in 2009 and took the yellow jersey.

Knees made his move on the lower slopes up to Verbier, with nine kilometres to go, but he was quickly followed by Rojas, De Vreese, Wyss and Brown. Wyss played his hand just under eight kilometers to go and opened a small lead but the peloton closed in quickly, picked up the remaining breakaway riders, and held the solo escapee at under a minute with six kilometers to the go. Behind IAM Cycling took control of the peloton to set up Mathias Frank for a strong finish. Martin positioned himself near the front and tried to hang on to the more notable climbers in the bunch.

There several other attacks from the group of overall contenders. South African champion Louis Meintjes (MTN Qhubeka) surged and opened a 100m gap on the field to join Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar) the leader of the climber’s competition and the pair worked together to catch Wyss. However the trio were no match for Belkin’s quick chase and the team led the field of roughly 30 riders up the steeper sections of the ascent to bring them back.

The diminished field included only the strongest climbers inside the last four kilometers but Martin showed his climbing ability as he held onto the pace, trying to stay as close to the front of the race as possible.

Frank was the next to make move but Kreuziger quickly latched onto his wheel. As the peloton reeled them in, Chaves took his opportunity to jump clear of the field with two kilometers to go. Italian neo-pro Davide Formolo (Canndonale) tried to bridge the gap but couldn’t hold onto the fast pace and was quickly dropped.

Chaves was strong and determined. He held his gap on the descent to the finish in the centre of Verbier and secured the stage win with Kreuziger and Mollema coming in just three seconds behind him. Eros Capecchi (Movstar) and Janier Acevedo (Garmin-Sharp) gained a few extra seconds ahead of Martin’s yellow jersey group that also included Costa, Formolo, Frank and Philip Deignan (Team Sky). However Martin proved he can climb and perhaps tipped the chance of overall victory in his favour with just one stage left to race.

The Tour de Suisse heads into the ninth and final stage’s 157km race from Martigny to Saas-Fee on Sunday. It includes four climbs and ends with a HC category climb but the 2014 Tour de Suisse is now Martin's race to loose.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge5:11:16
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:03
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:16
5Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:00:17
6Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
7Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
9Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
10Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
11Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:20
12Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:40
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
14Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
15Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
17Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
18Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
20Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:02
21Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:11
22Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:20
23Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
24Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:34
25Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:48
26Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:02:00
27Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
28Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:02
29Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
30Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
31Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
32Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:07
33Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:02:20
34Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:26
35Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:28
36Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:02:31
37Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:56
38Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:12
39Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
40Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
41Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:03:19
42Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
43Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:34
44Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:43
45Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:04:45
46Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:53
47Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:04:57
48Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
49Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:05:09
50Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:11
51Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:40
52Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:06:01
53Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:06:27
54Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:10
55SÈbastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:09
56Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
57Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
58Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:27
59Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
61Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
62Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
63Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
65Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
66Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
67CÈdric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
68Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
69Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
70Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
71Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
72Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
73JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:33
74Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:08:44
75Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:09:03
76Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
77Chris Anker Sˆrensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:56
78Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:11:04
79Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:11:16
80Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:04
81Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
82Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:39
83Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
84Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
85Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:48
86Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:27
87Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
88Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
89Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
90Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
91Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:32
92Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
93Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:13:36
94Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:14:06
95Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:15:20
96Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
97Edward King (USA) Cannondale
98Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
99Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
100Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
101Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
102Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
103Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
104Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
105Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:28
106Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
107Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
108Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
109Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:17:10
110Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
111Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:13
112Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
113Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
114Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
115Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
116GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
117Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:17:17
118SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:30
119Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:33
120Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
121Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
122Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:15
123Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
124Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:18:28
125Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
126Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:59
127Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:04
128Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
130Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
131Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
132Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
133Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
134Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:10
135Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:17
136Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:19:20
137Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:19:21
138Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
139Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
140Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:19:45
141Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
142Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:20:28
143Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:36
144Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:21:03
145Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:21:58
146Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
147Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:22:12
148Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
149Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:22:34
150Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFDaniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFPeter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge15pts
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo12
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team10
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team9
5Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp8
6Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky7
7Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale5
9Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida4
10Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling3
11Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida2
12Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team5pts
2Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
3Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
4Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp1

Mountain finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge20pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team15
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale10
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo6
5Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling4

Swiss rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling5:11:33
2Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
3Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:45
4Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:55
5Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:36
6Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:53
7Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:10
8Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
10Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
11Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
14Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:13:49
15Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:16:56
16GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling Team15:36:01
2Lampre-Merida0:00:50
3Garmin-Sharp0:02:24
4Movistar Team0:02:33
5BMC Racing Team0:04:00
6Team Giant-Shimano0:04:58
7Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:01
8CCC Polsat Polkowice0:05:03
9FDJ.fr0:05:38
10Team Sky0:08:10
11IAM Cycling0:08:26
12Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:48
13MTN - Qhubeka0:12:42
14Orica GreenEDGE0:14:41
15Team Europcar0:15:39
16Katusha Team0:16:11
17Cannondale0:16:16
18Lotto-Belisol Team0:16:43
19Astana Pro Team0:23:51
20Trek Factory Racing0:27:26
21Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:36:48
22AG2R La Mondiale0:40:59

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team28:54:16
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:51
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:05
4Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:14
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:01:47
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:50
8Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:02:07
9Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:29
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:30
11Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:57
12Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:05
13Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:12
14Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:03:13
15Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:18
16Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:23
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:31
18Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:37
19Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:03:40
20Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:44
21Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:51
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:52
23Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:15
24Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:31
25Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:47
26Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:05:15
27Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:38
28Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:46
29Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:59
30Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:24
31Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:35
32Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:06:48
33Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:07:02
34Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:15
35Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:29
36Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:23
37Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:42
38Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:08:49
39Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:15
40Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:22
41Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:10:16
42Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:11:47
43Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:53
44Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:12:15
45Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:21
46Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:12:26
47Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:32
48Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:13:23
49Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:14:13
50Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:35
51Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:15:08
52Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:50
53Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:29
54Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:31
55Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:18:19
56Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:18:32
57Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:19:09
58Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:19:16
59Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:20:19
60Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:27
61Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:34
62Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:01
63Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:22:05
64Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:15
65Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:22:29
66Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:22:45
67Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:23:39
68Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:55
69Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:24:03
70Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:24:50
71Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:51
72Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:19
73Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:29:04
74Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:29:37
75Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:30:14
76Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:30:24
77Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:30:50
78Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:54
79Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:31:15
80JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:26
81CÈdric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:33:55
82Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:34:19
83Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:36:00
84Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:36:21
85SÈbastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:02
86Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:38:22
87Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:13
88Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
89Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:39:17
90Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:40:08
91Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:40:34
92GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:41:50
93Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:43:56
94Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:44:05
95Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:44:28
96Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:44:50
97Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:45:12
98Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:45:32
99Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:45:52
100Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:46:23
101Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:47:06
102Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:49:34
103Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:49:44
104Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:49:59
105Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:50:44
106Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:51:20
107Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:52:02
108Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:52:23
109Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:53:07
110Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:54:46
111Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:57:30
112Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:57:42
113Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:58:01
114Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:58:09
115Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:58:37
116Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:58:42
117Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:59:42
118Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar1:01:12
119Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:02:02
120Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1:03:08
121Chris Anker Sˆrensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:03:54
122Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team1:04:09
123Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1:04:41
124Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:06:36
125Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:06:48
126Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:08:24
127Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team1:08:36
128Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:09:20
129Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha1:09:46
130Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:10:27
131Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge1:10:59
132Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:11:11
133Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar1:11:41
134Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:11:47
135Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr1:11:53
136Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team1:12:22
137Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:13:19
138Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:13:27
139Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:13:43
140SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:15:06
141Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:15:12
142Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:16:40
143Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano1:18:27
144Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:18:44
145Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:18:48
146Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:19:12
147Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:19:20
148Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr1:20:20
149Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling1:20:48
150Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:22:51

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale88pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida48
3Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team38
4Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team37
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team34
6Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida27
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano25
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha24
11Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team24
12Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky22
13Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge20
14Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo20
15Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing20
16Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky19
17Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling18
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo18
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
20Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing18
21Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol18
22Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
23Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge15
24Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
25Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge14
26Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team13
27Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
28Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr12
29Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
30Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale10
31Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team10
32Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp10
33Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team9
34Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team9
35Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team9
36Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp8
37Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp8
38Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling8
39Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano7
40Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
41Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
42Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
43Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka5
44Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
45Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4
46Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha3
47Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr3
48Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida2
49Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp2
50Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
51Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2
52Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha1
53Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr1
54Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
55Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
56Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar74pts
2Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling37
3Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team28
4Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky24
5Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge20
6Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team15
8Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14
9Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha14
10Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge12
11Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
12Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge12
13Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
14Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge11
15Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale10
16Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
17Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing8
18Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka8
19Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
21Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano6
22Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
23Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team5
24Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale5
25Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling4
26Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky4
27Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
28Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3
29Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
30Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
31Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
32Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
33Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
34Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp1
35Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1

Swiss rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling28:55:30
2Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:51
3Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:32
4Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:01
5Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:39
6Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:01
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:07
8Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:21
9Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:15
10Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:17:05
11Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:18:02
12Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:13
13Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:29:00
14GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:40:36
15Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:43:14
16Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:12:13

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida86:50:53
2Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
3Movistar Team0:02:21
4Garmin-Sharp0:02:36
5Team Giant-Shimano0:03:14
6BMC Racing Team0:05:09
7CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:40
8FDJ.fr0:07:01
9IAM Cycling0:08:12
10Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:08:33
11Team Sky0:11:26
12Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:36
13Orica GreenEDGE0:25:12
14MTN - Qhubeka0:25:18
15Katusha Team0:28:13
16Cannondale0:36:49
17Trek Factory Racing0:42:26
18Team Europcar0:44:29
19Astana Pro Team0:55:58
20Lotto-Belisol Team0:59:53
21AG2R La Mondiale1:14:02
22Omega Pharma-QuickStep1:31:04

