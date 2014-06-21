Image 1 of 49 The Swiss Alps on display (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 49 Nate Brown (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 49 Danil oWyss (BMC) and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 49 Björn Thurau (Europcar) after crossing the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 49 Björn Thurau (Europcar) holds onto the KOM jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 49 Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) collects another best Swiss rider jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 49 Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 49 Laurens De Vresse (Wanty) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 49 Danilo Wyss (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 49 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on bidon duty (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 49 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubkea) after crashing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 49 Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) tests his legs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 49 Björn Thurau (Europcar) out to collect more KOM points (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 49 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) kept the yellow jersey for another day (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 49 The peloton heads for Verbier (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 49 Björn Thurau (Europcar) and MTN-Qhubeka's Louis Meintjes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 49 Danilo Wyss (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 49 Johan Esteban Chaves is all smiles after claiming the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 49 Johan Esteban Chaves says hello to the podium dogs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 49 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) with reporters after crossing the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 49 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) needs a breather after his effort to keep yellow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 49 Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) launches an attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 49 Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) won alone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 49 Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) enjoys his moment (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 49 Yeah! Colombia's Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) won the eighth stage at the Tour de Suisse with a strong late-race attack on the Alpine climb up to Verbier on Saturday. Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished three seconds behind in second with the same time as Bauke Mollema (Belkin) in third.

"We raced hard today and it was hot. That was a big factor. There were a lot of attacks but I waited until people were tired and then went for it. I think I made a good attack," Chaves said of his win.

The 24 year-old is part of the new generation of Colombian climbers emerging from South America and this was his second mahor win of the season after also winning at Mountain High at the Tour of California in May.

"There are a lot of strong Colombians and it’s a great thing," he said. "I don’t know why Colombian cycling has always been strong. Riders stopped coming through for a while but now we’re stronger than ever and so everyone is very happy."

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) defended his leader's yellow jersey with a well-judged effort on the final climb. He finished in a chase group but was only 17 seconds behind Chaves. He even managed to gain time on his nearest rivals ahead of the final mountain stage on Sunday. Martin now leads Tom Dumoulin (Gaint-Shimano) by 51 seconds and world champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) by 1:05 minutes.

How it happened

The Tour de Suisse entered the mountains during the penultimate stage, which was the first of two mountainous stages at the race this week. The peloton raced 219km from Delémont to Verbier with one major climb at the end of the stage that began with a Cat. 3 section and finished with a HC section on route to the finish line.

An early breakaway formed with Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Christian Knees (Team Sky), Sébastien Minard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Danilo Wyss (BMC), Gregory Rast (Trek Factory Racing), Nathan Brown (Garmin-Sharp) and Laurens De Vreese (Wanty-Groupe Gobert). Mateusz Taciak (CCC) also joined the breakaway and the eight riders opened an advantage of over six minutes half way through the race. Rojas was the best placed overall, 3:59 minutes behind Martin coming into the stage, and became the virtual race leader.

Their gap dropped to 4:30 minutes as the race approached the final ascent with 30km to go. Back in the peloton, several teams organized themselves at the front of the field; Giant-Shimano, Team Europcar, Lampre-Merida and FDJ all set a quick pace. Omega Pharma-QuickStep tried to keep their race leader Martin safely tucked in the field near the front to conserve as much energy as possible ahead of the climb to Verbier.

The first section of the ascent to the finish was 10km long and gradually gained from 400m to 800m, topping out just after Vollèges. Rojas was the first of the breakaway riders to reach the top of the initial climb and several of his companions were dropped. After a short descent, the road kicked up again, with the climb to the finish lasting 13.4km. It was the same climb where Alberto Contador famously blew the Tour de France apart in 2009 and took the yellow jersey.

Knees made his move on the lower slopes up to Verbier, with nine kilometres to go, but he was quickly followed by Rojas, De Vreese, Wyss and Brown. Wyss played his hand just under eight kilometers to go and opened a small lead but the peloton closed in quickly, picked up the remaining breakaway riders, and held the solo escapee at under a minute with six kilometers to the go. Behind IAM Cycling took control of the peloton to set up Mathias Frank for a strong finish. Martin positioned himself near the front and tried to hang on to the more notable climbers in the bunch.

There several other attacks from the group of overall contenders. South African champion Louis Meintjes (MTN Qhubeka) surged and opened a 100m gap on the field to join Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar) the leader of the climber’s competition and the pair worked together to catch Wyss. However the trio were no match for Belkin’s quick chase and the team led the field of roughly 30 riders up the steeper sections of the ascent to bring them back.

The diminished field included only the strongest climbers inside the last four kilometers but Martin showed his climbing ability as he held onto the pace, trying to stay as close to the front of the race as possible.

Frank was the next to make move but Kreuziger quickly latched onto his wheel. As the peloton reeled them in, Chaves took his opportunity to jump clear of the field with two kilometers to go. Italian neo-pro Davide Formolo (Canndonale) tried to bridge the gap but couldn’t hold onto the fast pace and was quickly dropped.

Chaves was strong and determined. He held his gap on the descent to the finish in the centre of Verbier and secured the stage win with Kreuziger and Mollema coming in just three seconds behind him. Eros Capecchi (Movstar) and Janier Acevedo (Garmin-Sharp) gained a few extra seconds ahead of Martin’s yellow jersey group that also included Costa, Formolo, Frank and Philip Deignan (Team Sky). However Martin proved he can climb and perhaps tipped the chance of overall victory in his favour with just one stage left to race.

The Tour de Suisse heads into the ninth and final stage’s 157km race from Martigny to Saas-Fee on Sunday. It includes four climbs and ends with a HC category climb but the 2014 Tour de Suisse is now Martin's race to loose.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 5:11:16 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:03 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:16 5 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:00:17 6 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 9 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:00:20 12 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:40 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 15 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 17 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 18 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 20 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:02 21 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:11 22 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:20 23 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27 24 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:34 25 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:48 26 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:02:00 27 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:02 29 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 30 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 32 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:07 33 Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:02:20 34 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:26 35 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:28 36 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:02:31 37 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:56 38 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:12 39 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 40 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 41 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:03:19 42 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 43 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:34 44 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:43 45 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:45 46 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:53 47 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:04:57 48 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 49 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:05:09 50 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:11 51 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:40 52 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:06:01 53 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:06:27 54 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:10 55 SÈbastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:09 56 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 57 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 58 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:27 59 Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team 60 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 61 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 62 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 63 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 64 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 66 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 67 CÈdric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 68 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 69 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 70 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 72 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 73 JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:33 74 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:08:44 75 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:09:03 76 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Chris Anker Sˆrensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:56 78 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:11:04 79 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:11:16 80 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:04 81 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 82 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:39 83 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 84 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:48 86 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:27 87 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 88 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 89 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 90 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 91 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:32 92 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 93 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:13:36 94 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:06 95 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:15:20 96 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 97 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 98 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 99 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 100 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 101 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 102 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 103 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 105 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:28 106 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 107 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 108 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 109 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:17:10 110 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 111 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:13 112 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 113 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 114 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 115 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 116 GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 117 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:17:17 118 SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:30 119 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:33 120 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 121 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 122 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:15 123 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 124 Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:18:28 125 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 126 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:59 127 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:04 128 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 132 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 133 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 134 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:10 135 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:17 136 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:19:20 137 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:19:21 138 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 139 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 140 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:19:45 141 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 142 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:20:28 143 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:36 144 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:21:03 145 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:21:58 146 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 147 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:22:12 148 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 149 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:22:34 150 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky DNF Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 9 5 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 8 6 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 7 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 5 9 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 4 10 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 11 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 2 12 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 5 pts 2 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 4 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 1

Mountain finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 20 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 15 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 10 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 4

Swiss rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 5:11:33 2 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 3 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:45 4 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:55 5 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:36 6 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:53 7 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:10 8 Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 11 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 14 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:49 15 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:56 16 GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15:36:01 2 Lampre-Merida 0:00:50 3 Garmin-Sharp 0:02:24 4 Movistar Team 0:02:33 5 BMC Racing Team 0:04:00 6 Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:58 7 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:05:01 8 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:05:03 9 FDJ.fr 0:05:38 10 Team Sky 0:08:10 11 IAM Cycling 0:08:26 12 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:48 13 MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:42 14 Orica GreenEDGE 0:14:41 15 Team Europcar 0:15:39 16 Katusha Team 0:16:11 17 Cannondale 0:16:16 18 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:16:43 19 Astana Pro Team 0:23:51 20 Trek Factory Racing 0:27:26 21 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:36:48 22 AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:59

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 28:54:16 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:51 3 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:05 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:14 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:47 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:50 8 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:02:07 9 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:29 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:30 11 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:57 12 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:05 13 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:12 14 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:03:13 15 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:18 16 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:23 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:31 18 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:37 19 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:40 20 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:44 21 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:51 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:52 23 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:15 24 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:31 25 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:47 26 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:05:15 27 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:38 28 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:46 29 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:59 30 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:24 31 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:35 32 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:48 33 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:07:02 34 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:15 35 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:29 36 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:08:23 37 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:42 38 Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:08:49 39 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:15 40 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:22 41 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:10:16 42 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:11:47 43 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:53 44 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:12:15 45 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:21 46 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:12:26 47 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:32 48 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:13:23 49 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:13 50 Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:35 51 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:15:08 52 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:50 53 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:29 54 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:31 55 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:18:19 56 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:18:32 57 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:19:09 58 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:16 59 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:20:19 60 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:27 61 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:34 62 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:01 63 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:22:05 64 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:15 65 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:22:29 66 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:22:45 67 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:23:39 68 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:55 69 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:03 70 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:24:50 71 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:51 72 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:19 73 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:29:04 74 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:29:37 75 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:30:14 76 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:30:24 77 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:30:50 78 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:30:54 79 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:31:15 80 JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:26 81 CÈdric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:33:55 82 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:34:19 83 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:36:00 84 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:36:21 85 SÈbastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:02 86 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:38:22 87 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:13 88 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 89 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:39:17 90 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:40:08 91 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:40:34 92 GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:41:50 93 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:43:56 94 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:44:05 95 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:44:28 96 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:44:50 97 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:45:12 98 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:45:32 99 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:45:52 100 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:46:23 101 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:47:06 102 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:49:34 103 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:49:44 104 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:49:59 105 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:50:44 106 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:51:20 107 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:52:02 108 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:52:23 109 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:53:07 110 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:54:46 111 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:57:30 112 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:57:42 113 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:58:01 114 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:58:09 115 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:58:37 116 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:58:42 117 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:59:42 118 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 1:01:12 119 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:02:02 120 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1:03:08 121 Chris Anker Sˆrensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:03:54 122 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 1:04:09 123 Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1:04:41 124 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:06:36 125 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:06:48 126 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:08:24 127 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 1:08:36 128 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:09:20 129 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:09:46 130 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:10:27 131 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 1:10:59 132 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:11:11 133 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 1:11:41 134 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:47 135 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:11:53 136 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 1:12:22 137 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:13:19 138 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:13:27 139 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:13:43 140 SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:15:06 141 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:15:12 142 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:16:40 143 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 1:18:27 144 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:18:44 145 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:18:48 146 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:19:12 147 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:19:20 148 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:20:20 149 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 1:20:48 150 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:22:51

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 88 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 48 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 38 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 37 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 34 6 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 27 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 25 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 24 11 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 24 12 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 22 13 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 20 14 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 15 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 20 16 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 19 17 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 18 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 20 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 18 21 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 22 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 23 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 15 24 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 25 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 14 26 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13 27 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 28 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 29 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 30 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 10 31 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 32 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 10 33 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 9 34 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 35 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 9 36 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 8 37 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 8 38 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 39 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 7 40 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 41 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 42 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 43 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 5 44 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 45 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 46 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 47 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 48 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 2 49 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 50 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 51 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 52 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 1 53 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 54 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 55 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 56 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 74 pts 2 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 37 3 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 4 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 24 5 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 20 6 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 15 8 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 9 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 14 10 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 12 11 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 12 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 12 13 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 14 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 11 15 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 10 16 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 17 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 8 18 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 8 19 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 21 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 6 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 23 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 5 24 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 5 25 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 26 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 4 27 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 28 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 29 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 30 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 31 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 32 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 33 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 34 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 1 35 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1

Swiss rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 28:55:30 2 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:51 3 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:32 4 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:01 5 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:39 6 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:01 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:07 8 Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:21 9 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:15 10 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:17:05 11 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:02 12 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:13 13 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:29:00 14 GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:40:36 15 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:43:14 16 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:12:13