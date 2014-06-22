Costa wins the Tour de Suisse
World Champion snatches victory from Tony Martin
Stage 9: Martigny - Saas-Fee
Lampre-Merida's Rui Costa won his first race in the world champion's rainbow jersey on the final day of the Tour de Suisse to snatch the event’s overall victory for the third consecutive time on Sunday.
"What a wonderful day: stage and overall classification victories, I could not asked for a better end,” Costa said. “No one had ever won Tour de Suisse three times in a row. I’m proud to be the first one to do it and I think it's even a bigger satisfaction having done it wearing the rainbow jersey."
Costa attacked from a big group of riders on a nasty climb mid-stage to distance previous race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). The German put up a brave fight on the long valley road and the 20km climb to the finish line in Saas-Fee, however, Costa was strong and took advantage of some great work by the Belkin and IAM Cycling teams before attacking alone in the final three kilometers to take the stage win.
Bauke Mollema (Belkin) and Matthias Frank (IAM Cycling) finished second and third, and also climbed onto the final podium. Frank finished second overall at 33 seconds and with Mollema third at 50 seconds. After leading the race since the opening time trial, Martin dropped to fourth overall at 1:13 minutes down.
"I did my best to fight kilometer-by-kilometer and I have to be satisfied with what I could do today," Martin said. "As for my team, they did their best all week. It's no secret we're not here with the best mountain team. They gave everything. I have to be satisfied with how my team fought, how I fought, and I need to think positive for the future."
How it happened
This decisive finale offered a 157km race from Martigny to Saas-Fee that included four climbs. Although the previous day’s eighth stage was considered the “queen” stage due to the finish on the road to Verbier, the ninth stage was arguably much tougher and proved to be Tony Martin's downfall and the scene of Costa's triumph.
A large group of riders cleared from the peloton over the first ascent of the day to Veysonnaz, just 40km into the race. The lead group reshuffled on the second climb to St. Martin at the 60km mark, as several riders bridged across. The riders in the front group were Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin), Andre Cardoso (Garmin-Sharp), Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling), Jeremy Roy and Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ.fr), Sander Armee (Lotto Belisol), Danilo Wyss, Steve Morabito (BMC), Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo), Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing), Georg Preidler (Giant-Shimano), Ruben Plaza (Movistar), Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha), Christian Knees (Team Sky), Silvan Dillier (BMC), Maniuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Stef Clement (Belkin).
The large group developed nearly a lead of a minute and a half halfway through the stage, setting alarm bells ringing for Martin and his teammates behind. Morabito was the highest placed rider in the move having started the stage 3:05 minutes behind Martin in the overall classification.
Back in the peloton, Omega Pharma-QuickStep pushed the pace to hold the breakaway at a manageable distance. Several decisive attacks came out of the field on the third climb of the day over Eischoll, 114.7km into the stage. It was text book racing, with Martin’s GC rivals: Costa (1:05 minutes back in third place overall), Frank (1:14 back in fourth and Mollema at 1:41) surging away from the Martin group mid-way up the climb.
The trio’s teammates dropped out of the breakaway to help them bridge across and they made contact as front group crested the third climb. Martin however, was left behind, nearly a minute and a half back, forced to chase along with Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), whose teammate Preidler dropped out of the breakaway to help the field with the chase. Giant-Shimano contributed several riders the chase to try and save Dumoulin’s place in the GC but had missed their chance when Costa, Frank and Mollema went away.
Several riders were dropped from the move including Andy Schleck, however the attack continued with nine riders and gained time on Martin’s chase group. The gap shot back up to over two minutes as they headed toward the final climb, 24km to go, with Frank, Mollema, Costa, Cardoso, Tschopp, Roy, Armee, Morabito, Zaugg and Kuchynski up front.
The last climb of the day brought the riders up 20km to the finish line in Saas-Fee. Costa had the most to gain in the breakaway but needed to stick with the move on the steeper parts of the ascent if he hoped to win the overall title. On the lower slopes, the breakaway continued to work hard as IAM Cycling set the pace for Frank.
Having lost several of their teammates in the chase, Martin and Dumoulin were forced to move to the front and help each other try to bring time back on the breakaway. Their two-up time trial efforts reduced the gap to 1:45 minutes but it was a tough undertaking with 14km still to go and the gap went up and down by 10 seconds but never looked like falling further. Several riders sat behind the pair waiting patiently for the last kilometers to attack in hopes of benefiting off of their efforts.
The gap grew back up to two minutes with eight kilometers to go and Eros Cappechi (Movistar) took that as his queue to make the first attack on Martin’s chase group. Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff Saxo) followed but the pair were brought back. New attacks came from Sergio Pardilla Bellon (MTN-Qhubeka) and Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) but Martin refused to give up and continued to grind his gears up the climb to bring them all back.
In the front group, Wyss did much of the work to for his teammate Frank. The Swiss rider made his attack with just over three kilometers to go but was quickly followed by Mollema and Costa. Indeed, the world champion took advantage of the small gap and increased his speed through the final slopes of the ascent. He opened a significant advantage over chasers Frank and Mollema, while simultaneously ending Martin’s race lead. His gap was enough to secure the stage 9 victory and the overall title at the Tour de Suisse, all in the same moment as his first victory as world champion. It was yet another classy display of riding from the world champion.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|4:13:14
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:24
|4
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|5
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:28
|7
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:41
|8
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:48
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:18
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|13
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|15
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|17
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:22
|18
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|19
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|21
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:19
|23
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|25
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:46
|26
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:14
|28
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:48
|29
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:42
|30
|Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:01
|31
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|32
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:28
|33
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:45
|35
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:56
|36
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:24
|38
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:45
|39
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:46
|40
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:34
|41
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:36
|42
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:13:27
|43
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:15:41
|44
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:42
|45
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:02
|47
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:18:09
|50
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:05
|51
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|52
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|53
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|54
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|55
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|56
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|57
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:08
|58
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:23:49
|59
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|60
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|62
|SÈbastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|69
|Chris Anker Sˆrensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|70
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|73
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:27:11
|75
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:31:45
|76
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:32:39
|77
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|78
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|79
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|81
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|82
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|83
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|85
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|87
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|89
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|90
|CÈdric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|91
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|92
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|93
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|94
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|96
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|98
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|99
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|102
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|103
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|104
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|105
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|106
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|107
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|108
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|109
|GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|110
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|111
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|112
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|113
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|114
|SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|116
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|117
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|118
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|119
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|120
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|121
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNS
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNS
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|DNS
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|15
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|4
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|5
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|6
|Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|7
|7
|JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|8
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|9
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|11
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|2
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|12
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|4
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|3
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|4
|4
|Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|2
|5
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|3
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|20
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|15
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|4
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|5
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4:13:38
|2
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|3
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:24
|5
|Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:37
|6
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:22
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:18
|8
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:41
|9
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:23:25
|12
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:15
|14
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|DNS
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12:47:26
|2
|FDJ.fr
|0:01:02
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:46
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:04:14
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:05:20
|6
|Team Sky
|0:10:19
|7
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:14:25
|8
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:16:07
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:10
|10
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:23:19
|11
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:27:08
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:28:42
|13
|Team Europcar
|0:29:21
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:30:13
|15
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:35:45
|16
|Cannondale
|0:51:02
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|0:53:31
|18
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:54:24
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:58:08
|20
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:04:35
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:21:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|33:08:35
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:33
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:04
|6
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:47
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:00
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:03
|9
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:20
|10
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:46
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:07
|12
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:10
|13
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:55
|14
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:27
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:45
|16
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:54
|17
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:06:04
|18
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:29
|19
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:56
|20
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:15
|21
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:57
|22
|Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:12
|23
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:35
|24
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:10:43
|25
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:11:28
|26
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:32
|27
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:59
|28
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:38
|29
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:07
|30
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:15:30
|31
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:17:09
|32
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:28
|33
|Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:31
|34
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:20:56
|35
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:23:18
|36
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:23:41
|37
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:48
|38
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:24:09
|39
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:24:33
|40
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:19
|41
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:26:02
|42
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:26:27
|43
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:28
|44
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:58
|45
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:27:59
|46
|JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:32:02
|47
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|0:32:03
|48
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:32:28
|49
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:33:28
|50
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:34:37
|51
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:37:58
|52
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:38:09
|53
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:38:16
|54
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:39:57
|55
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:41:03
|56
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:04
|57
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:41:29
|58
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:42:55
|59
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:44:00
|60
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:44:59
|61
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:45:29
|62
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:45:47
|63
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:46:23
|64
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:46:47
|65
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:03
|66
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:49:14
|67
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:49:24
|68
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:50:06
|69
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:50:35
|70
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:51:48
|71
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:51:53
|72
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:52:01
|73
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:52:21
|74
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:53:39
|75
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:59
|76
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:19
|77
|SÈbastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:46
|78
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:57
|79
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:02:28
|80
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|1:03:28
|81
|CÈdric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:05:29
|82
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:05:53
|83
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|1:07:56
|84
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:09:45
|85
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:10:48
|86
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:11:58
|87
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:12:08
|88
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:12:28
|89
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:12:43
|90
|GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:13:24
|91
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1:15:30
|92
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:17:06
|93
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:18:40
|94
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1:21:08
|95
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|1:22:18
|96
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|1:22:54
|97
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1:24:41
|98
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:26:20
|99
|Chris Anker Sˆrensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:26:38
|100
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|1:29:04
|101
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:29:16
|102
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|1:29:35
|103
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:30:11
|104
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:30:16
|105
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:32:46
|106
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:33:36
|107
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:34:42
|108
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:39:58
|109
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|1:40:10
|110
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:41:20
|111
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:42:01
|112
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|1:42:33
|113
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:43:21
|114
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:43:27
|115
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:44:53
|116
|SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:46:40
|117
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:50:46
|118
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1:50:54
|119
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:51:54
|120
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|1:52:22
|121
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:54:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|88
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|46
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|42
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|38
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|29
|7
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|28
|8
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|24
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21
|11
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|12
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|13
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|19
|14
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|15
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|16
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|17
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|18
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13
|19
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|21
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|22
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|10
|23
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|24
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|10
|25
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|26
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|9
|27
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|28
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|29
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|30
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|8
|31
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|8
|32
|Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|7
|33
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|34
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|35
|JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|36
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|37
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|38
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|39
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|40
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|41
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|42
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|43
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|2
|44
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|45
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|46
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|47
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|48
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|49
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|50
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|74
|pts
|2
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|37
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|32
|4
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|5
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|24
|6
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|20
|7
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|8
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|20
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|18
|10
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|11
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|16
|12
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|13
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|14
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|12
|15
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|16
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|17
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|18
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|19
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|10
|20
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|21
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|22
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|23
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|24
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|8
|25
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|26
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|28
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|29
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|30
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|31
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|32
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|33
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|5
|34
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|35
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|36
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|37
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|38
|Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|2
|39
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|40
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|41
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|42
|JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|43
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|33:09:08
|2
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:14
|3
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:56
|4
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:24
|5
|Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:58
|6
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:20:23
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:25
|8
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:34:04
|9
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:37:43
|10
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:40:30
|11
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:30
|12
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:48:41
|13
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:51:28
|14
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|1:02:55
|15
|GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|1:12:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|99:38:25
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|0:05:14
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:49
|4
|FDJ.fr
|0:07:57
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:12:20
|6
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:18:37
|7
|Team Sky
|0:21:39
|8
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:22:52
|9
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:26:27
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:30:57
|11
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:35:40
|12
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:52:20
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:58:20
|14
|Orica GreenEDGE
|1:00:51
|15
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:11:09
|16
|Team Europcar
|1:13:44
|17
|Cannondale
|1:27:45
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:40:28
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|1:49:23
|20
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|2:25:22
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:35:19
