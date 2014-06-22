Trending

Costa wins the Tour de Suisse

World Champion snatches victory from Tony Martin

Lampre-Merida's Rui Costa won his first race in the world champion's rainbow jersey on the final day of the Tour de Suisse to snatch the event’s overall victory for the third consecutive time on Sunday.

Tour de Suisse: Martin victorious in stage 7 time trial

"What a wonderful day: stage and overall classification victories, I could not asked for a better end,” Costa said. “No one had ever won Tour de Suisse three times in a row. I’m proud to be the first one to do it and I think it's even a bigger satisfaction having done it wearing the rainbow jersey."

Costa attacked from a big group of riders on a nasty climb mid-stage to distance previous race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). The German put up a brave fight on the long valley road and the 20km climb to the finish line in Saas-Fee, however, Costa was strong and took advantage of some great work by the Belkin and IAM Cycling teams before attacking alone in the final three kilometers to take the stage win.

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) and Matthias Frank (IAM Cycling) finished second and third, and also climbed onto the final podium. Frank finished second overall at 33 seconds and with Mollema third at 50 seconds. After leading the race since the opening time trial, Martin dropped to fourth overall at 1:13 minutes down.

"I did my best to fight kilometer-by-kilometer and I have to be satisfied with what I could do today," Martin said. "As for my team, they did their best all week. It's no secret we're not here with the best mountain team. They gave everything. I have to be satisfied with how my team fought, how I fought, and I need to think positive for the future."

How it happened

This decisive finale offered a 157km race from Martigny to Saas-Fee that included four climbs. Although the previous day’s eighth stage was considered the “queen” stage due to the finish on the road to Verbier, the ninth stage was arguably much tougher and proved to be Tony Martin's downfall and the scene of Costa's triumph.

A large group of riders cleared from the peloton over the first ascent of the day to Veysonnaz, just 40km into the race. The lead group reshuffled on the second climb to St. Martin at the 60km mark, as several riders bridged across. The riders in the front group were Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin), Andre Cardoso (Garmin-Sharp), Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling), Jeremy Roy and Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ.fr), Sander Armee (Lotto Belisol), Danilo Wyss, Steve Morabito (BMC), Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo), Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing), Georg Preidler (Giant-Shimano), Ruben Plaza (Movistar), Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha), Christian Knees (Team Sky), Silvan Dillier (BMC), Maniuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Stef Clement (Belkin).

The large group developed nearly a lead of a minute and a half halfway through the stage, setting alarm bells ringing for Martin and his teammates behind. Morabito was the highest placed rider in the move having started the stage 3:05 minutes behind Martin in the overall classification.

Back in the peloton, Omega Pharma-QuickStep pushed the pace to hold the breakaway at a manageable distance. Several decisive attacks came out of the field on the third climb of the day over Eischoll, 114.7km into the stage. It was text book racing, with Martin’s GC rivals: Costa (1:05 minutes back in third place overall), Frank (1:14 back in fourth and Mollema at 1:41) surging away from the Martin group mid-way up the climb.

The trio’s teammates dropped out of the breakaway to help them bridge across and they made contact as front group crested the third climb. Martin however, was left behind, nearly a minute and a half back, forced to chase along with Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), whose teammate Preidler dropped out of the breakaway to help the field with the chase. Giant-Shimano contributed several riders the chase to try and save Dumoulin’s place in the GC but had missed their chance when Costa, Frank and Mollema went away.

Several riders were dropped from the move including Andy Schleck, however the attack continued with nine riders and gained time on Martin’s chase group. The gap shot back up to over two minutes as they headed toward the final climb, 24km to go, with Frank, Mollema, Costa, Cardoso, Tschopp, Roy, Armee, Morabito, Zaugg and Kuchynski up front.

The last climb of the day brought the riders up 20km to the finish line in Saas-Fee. Costa had the most to gain in the breakaway but needed to stick with the move on the steeper parts of the ascent if he hoped to win the overall title. On the lower slopes, the breakaway continued to work hard as IAM Cycling set the pace for Frank.

Having lost several of their teammates in the chase, Martin and Dumoulin were forced to move to the front and help each other try to bring time back on the breakaway. Their two-up time trial efforts reduced the gap to 1:45 minutes but it was a tough undertaking with 14km still to go and the gap went up and down by 10 seconds but never looked like falling further. Several riders sat behind the pair waiting patiently for the last kilometers to attack in hopes of benefiting off of their efforts.

The gap grew back up to two minutes with eight kilometers to go and Eros Cappechi (Movistar) took that as his queue to make the first attack on Martin’s chase group. Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff Saxo) followed but the pair were brought back. New attacks came from Sergio Pardilla Bellon (MTN-Qhubeka) and Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) but Martin refused to give up and continued to grind his gears up the climb to bring them all back.

In the front group, Wyss did much of the work to for his teammate Frank. The Swiss rider made his attack with just over three kilometers to go but was quickly followed by Mollema and Costa. Indeed, the world champion took advantage of the small gap and increased his speed through the final slopes of the ascent. He opened a significant advantage over chasers Frank and Mollema, while simultaneously ending Martin’s race lead. His gap was enough to secure the stage 9 victory and the overall title at the Tour de Suisse, all in the same moment as his first victory as world champion. It was yet another classy display of riding from the world champion.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida4:13:14
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
3Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:24
4Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
5Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:01:28
7Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:41
8Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:48
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:18
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
13Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
14Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
15Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
16Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
17Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:22
18Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:42
19Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
20Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
21Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:03:19
23Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
24Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
25Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:46
26Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:14
28Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:04:48
29Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:42
30Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:01
31Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
32Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:08:28
33Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:45
35Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:56
36Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
37Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:09:24
38Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:09:45
39Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:46
40Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:34
41Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:36
42Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:13:27
43Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:41
44Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:16:42
45Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
46Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:02
47Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
48Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
49Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:18:09
50Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:20:05
51Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
52Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
53Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
54Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
55Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
56Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
57Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:08
58Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:23:49
59Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
60Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
61Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
62SÈbastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
64Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
65Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
66Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
67Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
68Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
69Chris Anker Sˆrensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
70Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
71Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
72Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
73Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:27:11
75Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:31:45
76Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:32:39
77Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
78Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
79Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
80Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
81Edward King (USA) Cannondale
82Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
83Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
85Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
87Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
88Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
89Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
90CÈdric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
91Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
92Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
93Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
94Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
95Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
96Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
97Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
98Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
99Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
100Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
101Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
102Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
103Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
104Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
105Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
106Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
107Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
108Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
109GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
110Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
111Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
112Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
113Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
114SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
116Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
117Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
118Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
119Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
120Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
121Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
DNFMaximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFMark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFPablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJuan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFBen Swift (GBr) Team Sky
DNFDanny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
DNFCameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFJimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFChristophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJulian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFTom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
DNFDavide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFLuka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFLuke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
DNFJonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFMateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFGert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFPatrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSMatti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNSMathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNSVegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
DNSFabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida15pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12
3Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling10
4Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
5Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo8
6Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp7
7JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr6
8Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling5
9Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo3
11Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp2
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp12pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr8
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr6
4Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling4
5Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling6
3Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky4
4Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp2
5Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12pts
2Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling8
3Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling6
4Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling4
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team2

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida20pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team15
3Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling10
4Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo6
5Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team4

Swiss rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling4:13:38
2Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
3Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:24
5Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:37
6Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:22
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:18
8Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:19:41
9Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
10Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
11Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:23:25
12Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
13Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:32:15
14Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
DNSFabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling Team12:47:26
2FDJ.fr0:01:02
3BMC Racing Team0:02:46
4IAM Cycling0:04:14
5Lampre-Merida0:05:20
6Team Sky0:10:19
7Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:14:25
8Garmin-Sharp0:16:07
9Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:10
10Team Giant-Shimano0:23:19
11MTN - Qhubeka0:27:08
12Movistar Team0:28:42
13Team Europcar0:29:21
14Katusha Team0:30:13
15Orica GreenEDGE0:35:45
16Cannondale0:51:02
17Astana Pro Team0:53:31
18Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:54:24
19Trek Factory Racing0:58:08
20CCC Polsat Polkowice1:04:35
21AG2R La Mondiale1:21:23

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida33:08:35
2Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:33
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:13
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:04
6Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:47
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:03:00
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:03
9Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:03:20
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:46
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:07
12Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:10
13Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:04:55
14Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:05:27
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:45
16Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:05:54
17Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:06:04
18Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:29
19Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:56
20Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:15
21Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:57
22Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:09:12
23Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:10:35
24Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:10:43
25Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:11:28
26Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:32
27Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:13:59
28Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:38
29Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:15:07
30Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:15:30
31Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:17:09
32Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:28
33Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:31
34Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:20:56
35Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:23:18
36Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:23:41
37Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:23:48
38Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:24:09
39Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:24:33
40Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:25:19
41Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:26:02
42Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:26:27
43Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:28
44Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:58
45Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:27:59
46JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:32:02
47Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:32:03
48Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:32:28
49Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:33:28
50Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:34:37
51Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:37:58
52Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:38:09
53Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:38:16
54Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:39:57
55Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:41:03
56Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:41:04
57Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:41:29
58Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:42:55
59Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:44:00
60Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:44:59
61Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:45:29
62Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:45:47
63Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:46:23
64Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:46:47
65Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:49:03
66Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:49:14
67Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:49:24
68Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:50:06
69Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:50:35
70Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:51:48
71Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:51:53
72Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:52:01
73Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:52:21
74Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:53:39
75Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:53:59
76Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:54:19
77SÈbastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:46
78Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team1:01:57
79Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr1:02:28
80Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge1:03:28
81CÈdric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr1:05:29
82Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:05:53
83Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team1:07:56
84Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:09:45
85Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:10:48
86Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:11:58
87Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:12:08
88Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar1:12:28
89Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:12:43
90GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:13:24
91Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1:15:30
92Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:17:06
93Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:18:40
94Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling1:21:08
95Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale1:22:18
96Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale1:22:54
97Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1:24:41
98Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha1:26:20
99Chris Anker Sˆrensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:26:38
100Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha1:29:04
101Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar1:29:16
102Edward King (USA) Cannondale1:29:35
103Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:30:11
104Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:30:16
105Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar1:32:46
106Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:33:36
107Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar1:34:42
108Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:39:58
109Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team1:40:10
110Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha1:41:20
111Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:42:01
112Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge1:42:33
113Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:43:21
114Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr1:43:27
115Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:44:53
116SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:46:40
117Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:50:46
118Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1:50:54
119Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr1:51:54
120Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling1:52:22
121Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:54:25

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale88pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team46
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida42
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team38
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team37
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano29
7Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling28
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha24
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo21
11Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge20
12Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo20
13Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky19
14Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
15Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
16Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge15
17Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge14
18Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team13
19Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr12
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale11
21Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
22Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp10
23Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team10
24Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp10
25Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
26Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team9
27Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team9
28Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team9
29Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo8
30Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp8
31Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling8
32Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp7
33Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano7
34Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
35JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr6
36Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
37Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka5
38Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling5
39Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
40Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4
41Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha3
42Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr3
43Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida2
44Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp2
45Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
46Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2
47Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr1
48Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha1
49Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
50Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar74pts
2Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling37
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team32
4Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team28
5Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky24
6Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida20
7Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge20
8Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team20
9Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling18
10Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
11Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling16
12Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14
13Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha14
14Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp12
15Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge12
16Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
17Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge12
18Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
19Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale10
20Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing8
21Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
22Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr8
23Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling8
24Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky8
25Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka8
26Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo7
28Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr6
29Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo6
30Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
31Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano6
32Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team5
33Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale5
34Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
35Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
36Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3
37Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
38Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp2
39Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2
40Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
41Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
42JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr1
43Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp1

Swiss rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling33:09:08
2Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:14
3Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:56
4Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:24
5Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:58
6Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:20:23
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:27:25
8Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:34:04
9Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:37:43
10Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:40:30
11Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:48:30
12Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:48:41
13Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:51:28
14Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge1:02:55
15GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing1:12:51

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling Team99:38:25
2Lampre-Merida0:05:14
3BMC Racing Team0:07:49
4FDJ.fr0:07:57
5IAM Cycling0:12:20
6Garmin-Sharp0:18:37
7Team Sky0:21:39
8Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:22:52
9Team Giant-Shimano0:26:27
10Movistar Team0:30:57
11Tinkoff-Saxo0:35:40
12MTN - Qhubeka0:52:20
13Katusha Team0:58:20
14Orica GreenEDGE1:00:51
15CCC Polsat Polkowice1:11:09
16Team Europcar1:13:44
17Cannondale1:27:45
18Trek Factory Racing1:40:28
19Astana Pro Team1:49:23
20Omega Pharma-QuickStep2:25:22
21AG2R La Mondiale2:35:19

 

