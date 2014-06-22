Image 1 of 60 Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 60 Most aggressive on stage 9 Marcel Wyss (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 60 Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) won the best riders jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 60 Björn Thurau (Europcar) won the KOM jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 60 Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) with his fans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 60 Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 60 Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) starts to distance his rivals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 60 World Champion Rui Costa (Lampre Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 60 The final overall podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 60 Ruis Costa in the Lampre-Merida's Rui Costa won his first race in the world champion's rainbow jersey on the final day of the Tour de Suisse to snatch the event’s overall victory for the third consecutive time on Sunday.

"What a wonderful day: stage and overall classification victories, I could not asked for a better end,” Costa said. “No one had ever won Tour de Suisse three times in a row. I’m proud to be the first one to do it and I think it's even a bigger satisfaction having done it wearing the rainbow jersey."

Costa attacked from a big group of riders on a nasty climb mid-stage to distance previous race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). The German put up a brave fight on the long valley road and the 20km climb to the finish line in Saas-Fee, however, Costa was strong and took advantage of some great work by the Belkin and IAM Cycling teams before attacking alone in the final three kilometers to take the stage win.

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) and Matthias Frank (IAM Cycling) finished second and third, and also climbed onto the final podium. Frank finished second overall at 33 seconds and with Mollema third at 50 seconds. After leading the race since the opening time trial, Martin dropped to fourth overall at 1:13 minutes down.

"I did my best to fight kilometer-by-kilometer and I have to be satisfied with what I could do today," Martin said. "As for my team, they did their best all week. It's no secret we're not here with the best mountain team. They gave everything. I have to be satisfied with how my team fought, how I fought, and I need to think positive for the future."

How it happened

This decisive finale offered a 157km race from Martigny to Saas-Fee that included four climbs. Although the previous day’s eighth stage was considered the “queen” stage due to the finish on the road to Verbier, the ninth stage was arguably much tougher and proved to be Tony Martin's downfall and the scene of Costa's triumph.

A large group of riders cleared from the peloton over the first ascent of the day to Veysonnaz, just 40km into the race. The lead group reshuffled on the second climb to St. Martin at the 60km mark, as several riders bridged across. The riders in the front group were Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin), Andre Cardoso (Garmin-Sharp), Johann Tschopp (IAM Cycling), Jeremy Roy and Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ.fr), Sander Armee (Lotto Belisol), Danilo Wyss, Steve Morabito (BMC), Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo), Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing), Georg Preidler (Giant-Shimano), Ruben Plaza (Movistar), Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Katusha), Christian Knees (Team Sky), Silvan Dillier (BMC), Maniuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Stef Clement (Belkin).

The large group developed nearly a lead of a minute and a half halfway through the stage, setting alarm bells ringing for Martin and his teammates behind. Morabito was the highest placed rider in the move having started the stage 3:05 minutes behind Martin in the overall classification.

Back in the peloton, Omega Pharma-QuickStep pushed the pace to hold the breakaway at a manageable distance. Several decisive attacks came out of the field on the third climb of the day over Eischoll, 114.7km into the stage. It was text book racing, with Martin’s GC rivals: Costa (1:05 minutes back in third place overall), Frank (1:14 back in fourth and Mollema at 1:41) surging away from the Martin group mid-way up the climb.

The trio’s teammates dropped out of the breakaway to help them bridge across and they made contact as front group crested the third climb. Martin however, was left behind, nearly a minute and a half back, forced to chase along with Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano), whose teammate Preidler dropped out of the breakaway to help the field with the chase. Giant-Shimano contributed several riders the chase to try and save Dumoulin’s place in the GC but had missed their chance when Costa, Frank and Mollema went away.

Several riders were dropped from the move including Andy Schleck, however the attack continued with nine riders and gained time on Martin’s chase group. The gap shot back up to over two minutes as they headed toward the final climb, 24km to go, with Frank, Mollema, Costa, Cardoso, Tschopp, Roy, Armee, Morabito, Zaugg and Kuchynski up front.

The last climb of the day brought the riders up 20km to the finish line in Saas-Fee. Costa had the most to gain in the breakaway but needed to stick with the move on the steeper parts of the ascent if he hoped to win the overall title. On the lower slopes, the breakaway continued to work hard as IAM Cycling set the pace for Frank.

Having lost several of their teammates in the chase, Martin and Dumoulin were forced to move to the front and help each other try to bring time back on the breakaway. Their two-up time trial efforts reduced the gap to 1:45 minutes but it was a tough undertaking with 14km still to go and the gap went up and down by 10 seconds but never looked like falling further. Several riders sat behind the pair waiting patiently for the last kilometers to attack in hopes of benefiting off of their efforts.

The gap grew back up to two minutes with eight kilometers to go and Eros Cappechi (Movistar) took that as his queue to make the first attack on Martin’s chase group. Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff Saxo) followed but the pair were brought back. New attacks came from Sergio Pardilla Bellon (MTN-Qhubeka) and Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) but Martin refused to give up and continued to grind his gears up the climb to bring them all back.

In the front group, Wyss did much of the work to for his teammate Frank. The Swiss rider made his attack with just over three kilometers to go but was quickly followed by Mollema and Costa. Indeed, the world champion took advantage of the small gap and increased his speed through the final slopes of the ascent. He opened a significant advantage over chasers Frank and Mollema, while simultaneously ending Martin’s race lead. His gap was enough to secure the stage 9 victory and the overall title at the Tour de Suisse, all in the same moment as his first victory as world champion. It was yet another classy display of riding from the world champion.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 4:13:14 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:24 4 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 5 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:01:28 7 Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:41 8 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:48 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:18 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 13 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 15 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 17 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:22 18 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:42 19 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 21 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:19 23 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 25 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:46 26 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 27 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:14 28 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:04:48 29 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:42 30 Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:01 31 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 32 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:08:28 33 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:45 35 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:56 36 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:24 38 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:09:45 39 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:46 40 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:34 41 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:36 42 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:13:27 43 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:15:41 44 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:16:42 45 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 46 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:02 47 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:18:09 50 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:20:05 51 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 52 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 53 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 54 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 55 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 56 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 57 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:08 58 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:23:49 59 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 60 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 61 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 62 SÈbastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 65 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 67 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 68 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 69 Chris Anker Sˆrensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 70 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 72 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 73 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:27:11 75 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:31:45 76 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:32:39 77 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 78 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 79 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 80 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 81 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 82 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 83 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 85 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 87 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 88 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 89 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 90 CÈdric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 91 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 92 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 93 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 94 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 96 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 97 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 98 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 99 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 100 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 101 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 102 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 103 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 104 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 105 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 106 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 107 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 108 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 109 GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 110 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 111 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 112 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 113 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 114 SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 116 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 117 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 118 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 119 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 120 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 121 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling DNF Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida DNF Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNF Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team DNF Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida DNF Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky DNF Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing DNF Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNF Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp DNF Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky DNF Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team DNF Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNF Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo DNS Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge DNS Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol DNS Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 15 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 4 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 5 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 6 Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 7 7 JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 8 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 9 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 11 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 2 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 12 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 3 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 4 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 5 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 3 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 4 4 Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 2 5 Jeremy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 3 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 2

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 20 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 15 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 4 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 5 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4

Swiss rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 4:13:38 2 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 3 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:24 5 Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:37 6 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:22 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:18 8 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:19:41 9 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 11 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:23:25 12 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:32:15 14 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing DNS Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12:47:26 2 FDJ.fr 0:01:02 3 BMC Racing Team 0:02:46 4 IAM Cycling 0:04:14 5 Lampre-Merida 0:05:20 6 Team Sky 0:10:19 7 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:14:25 8 Garmin-Sharp 0:16:07 9 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:10 10 Team Giant-Shimano 0:23:19 11 MTN - Qhubeka 0:27:08 12 Movistar Team 0:28:42 13 Team Europcar 0:29:21 14 Katusha Team 0:30:13 15 Orica GreenEDGE 0:35:45 16 Cannondale 0:51:02 17 Astana Pro Team 0:53:31 18 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:54:24 19 Trek Factory Racing 0:58:08 20 CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:04:35 21 AG2R La Mondiale 1:21:23

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 33:08:35 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:33 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:13 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:04 6 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:47 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:00 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:03 9 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:03:20 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:46 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:04:07 12 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:10 13 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:04:55 14 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:05:27 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:45 16 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:54 17 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:06:04 18 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:29 19 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:56 20 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:15 21 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:57 22 Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:09:12 23 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:10:35 24 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:10:43 25 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:11:28 26 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:32 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:13:59 28 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:38 29 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:07 30 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:15:30 31 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:17:09 32 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:28 33 Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:31 34 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:20:56 35 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:23:18 36 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:23:41 37 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:23:48 38 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:24:09 39 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:24:33 40 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:19 41 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:26:02 42 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:26:27 43 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:28 44 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:58 45 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:27:59 46 JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:32:02 47 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:32:03 48 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:32:28 49 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:33:28 50 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:34:37 51 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:37:58 52 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:38:09 53 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:38:16 54 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:39:57 55 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:41:03 56 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:41:04 57 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:41:29 58 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:42:55 59 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:44:00 60 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:44:59 61 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:45:29 62 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:45:47 63 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:46:23 64 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:46:47 65 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:49:03 66 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:49:14 67 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:49:24 68 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:50:06 69 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:50:35 70 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:51:48 71 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:51:53 72 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:52:01 73 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:52:21 74 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:53:39 75 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:53:59 76 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:54:19 77 SÈbastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:46 78 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:01:57 79 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:02:28 80 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 1:03:28 81 CÈdric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:05:29 82 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:05:53 83 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 1:07:56 84 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:09:45 85 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:10:48 86 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:11:58 87 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:12:08 88 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 1:12:28 89 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:12:43 90 GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:13:24 91 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1:15:30 92 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:17:06 93 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:18:40 94 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 1:21:08 95 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 1:22:18 96 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 1:22:54 97 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1:24:41 98 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:26:20 99 Chris Anker Sˆrensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:26:38 100 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 1:29:04 101 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:29:16 102 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 1:29:35 103 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:30:11 104 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:30:16 105 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 1:32:46 106 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:33:36 107 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 1:34:42 108 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:39:58 109 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 1:40:10 110 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:41:20 111 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:42:01 112 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 1:42:33 113 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:43:21 114 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:43:27 115 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:44:53 116 SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:46:40 117 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:50:46 118 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1:50:54 119 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:51:54 120 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 1:52:22 121 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:54:25

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 88 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 46 3 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 42 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 38 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 37 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 29 7 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 28 8 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 24 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 11 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 20 12 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 13 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 19 14 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 15 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 16 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 15 17 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 14 18 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13 19 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 11 21 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 22 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 10 23 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 24 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 10 25 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 26 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 9 27 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 28 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 9 29 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 30 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 8 31 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 32 Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 7 33 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 7 34 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 35 JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 36 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 37 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 5 38 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 39 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 40 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 41 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 42 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 43 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 2 44 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 45 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 46 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 47 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 48 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 1 49 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 50 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 74 pts 2 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 37 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 32 4 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 5 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 24 6 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 20 7 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 20 8 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 20 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 18 10 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 11 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 16 12 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 13 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 14 14 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 12 15 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 12 16 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 17 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 12 18 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 19 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 10 20 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 8 21 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 22 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 23 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 24 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 8 25 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 8 26 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 27 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 28 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 29 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 30 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 31 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 6 32 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 5 33 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 5 34 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 35 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 36 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 37 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 38 Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 2 39 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2 40 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 41 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 42 JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 43 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 1

Swiss rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 33:09:08 2 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:14 3 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:56 4 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:24 5 Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:58 6 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:20:23 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:27:25 8 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:34:04 9 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:37:43 10 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:40:30 11 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:48:30 12 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:48:41 13 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:51:28 14 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 1:02:55 15 GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 1:12:51