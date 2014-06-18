Modolo wins messy Tour de Suisse stage 5 sprint
One more day in yellow for Martin
Stage 5: Ossingen - Büren A.D. Aare
Sacha Molodo (Lampre-Merida) took an impressive victory ahead of Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on stage five of the Tour de Suisse.
Sagan lead out the sprint, but Modolo had the speed going into the final corner. The Italian went around the outside of the Cannondale rider to take the sprint by a convincing margin. John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) made it through to take third place ahead of Alexander Kristoff (Katusha).
"When the finish is on a slight rise like that, I know it suits me really well," Modolo said.
"I knew that I had to be first through the last corner and that I had to beat Sagan. I was on his wheel and then moved past him. He tried to force me wide as is to be expected but I felt good and got past him."
It’s Modolo’s seventh victory of the season, including two wins at the Mallorca Challenge, and the biggest of his career.
"This is an important win in my career. I haven't raced for two months due to an injury so it's great to win now and go the Tour de France knowing that I can beat certain riders."
Yesterday’s stage winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crashed in the twisty finish. The Manxman was taken down by a tumbling Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) who, in-turn, had come to blows with Danny Van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing). Van Poppel overcooked it on the final corner and connected with Goss as he tried to squeeze between the Australian and the barriers.
Race leader Tony Martin was caught up behind the crash but didn’t lose any time and remained in the yellow jersey.
How it happened
After finishing in Ossingen on stage four, the riders would start there today. Four categorised climbs separated the riders from the finish in Büren an der Aare. However, it was expected to be a sprint finish at the end of the day.
The big news of the morning was the departure of Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky). The Brit was already ill going into yesterday’s stage before he crashed on the finishing circuit. He was able to limp home almost 12 minutes down, but decided not to carry on in order to rest for the British National Championships next week.
Three men escaped very early on and after 30 kilometres they already had more than three minutes on the bunch. The three men were Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Jaroslaw Marycz (CCC Polsat) and Sander Armée (Lotto Belisol). Veuchelen was the best placed of the escapees but at 22 minutes down, Omega Pharma-QuickStep were not too worried. Their lead would peak at 4:55, just before the halfway point of the stage.
After the big crashes of the opening two road stages, it was a fairly straightforward day for the peloton. Omega Pharma-QuickStep did much of the work on the front hoping to keep Martin in the yellow jersey and deliver Cavendish to a second victory.
Katusha came up to assist in the closing kilometres and helped make the catch with 10 kilometres remaining. Kristoff was boxed in during yesterday’s sprint and they didn’t want to make the same mistake again. The pace from the Russian team had the peloton strung-out along the road.
With so many riders looking for victory in this stage, the jostling for position was intense. No one team looked like they could take full control of the peloton. It was Giant-Shimano who led the group into the final kilometre, but they lost the battle for the front. Sagan bounced his way out of being boxed in and jumped first, but Modolo timed his jump perfectly to take a convincing victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:08:06
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|9
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|21
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|24
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|26
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|27
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|28
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|31
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|34
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|36
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|38
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|39
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|43
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|46
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|47
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|48
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|49
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|50
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|52
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|53
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|54
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|55
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|56
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|57
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|58
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|60
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|62
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|63
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|64
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|65
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|66
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|68
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|71
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|72
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|74
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|77
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|79
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|80
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|81
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|84
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|85
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|86
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|89
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|92
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|93
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|94
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|95
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|96
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|97
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|100
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|101
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|102
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|103
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|105
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|106
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|108
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|110
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|111
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|112
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|113
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|114
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|116
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|119
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|120
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|121
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|123
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|124
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|125
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|127
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|128
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|129
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|130
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|131
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|132
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|133
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|134
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|135
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|136
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|137
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|138
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|139
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|140
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|141
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:14
|142
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:29
|143
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|144
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|145
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|146
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|147
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|148
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|149
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|150
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:02:33
|151
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|152
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|153
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|154
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|155
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:50
|156
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|157
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:57
|158
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:15
|159
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:24
|160
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|161
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:32
|162
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|163
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:07:53
|DNF
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNS
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|25
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|20
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|13
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|6
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|7
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|8
|9
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|10
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|14
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|15
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|pts
|2
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|3
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|4
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|pts
|2
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|3
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|2
|4
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|4:08:06
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:29
|15
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|12:24:18
|2
|Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|Team Katusha
|4
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|IAM Cycling
|6
|Cannondale
|7
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|FDJ.fr
|9
|MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|15
|Garmin Sharp
|16
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|Team Europcar
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|20
|Team Sky
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|22
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|18:27:47
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:06
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:10
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:23
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:27
|7
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:28
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:29
|10
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:31
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:35
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:36
|15
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|16
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:37
|17
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:38
|18
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|19
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|20
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:43
|21
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|22
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:44
|23
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:46
|25
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|26
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|27
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:52
|28
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|29
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:55
|30
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|32
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:02
|33
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|34
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:10
|36
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:11
|37
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:16
|38
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:17
|39
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|40
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:19
|41
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:23
|42
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:26
|43
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:36
|44
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:43
|45
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|46
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:02
|47
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:02:07
|48
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:12
|49
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:19
|50
|Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|51
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:31
|52
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:32
|53
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:46
|54
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:48
|55
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:54
|56
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:10
|57
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:12
|58
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:26
|59
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:02
|60
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:07
|61
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:16
|62
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|0:04:20
|63
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:26
|64
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:11
|65
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|66
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:22
|67
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:23
|68
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:53
|69
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:07
|70
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:11
|71
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:14
|72
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:21
|73
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:30
|74
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:35
|75
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:45
|76
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:48
|77
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:16
|78
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:28
|79
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:42
|80
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:48
|81
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:49
|82
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:38
|83
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:09:45
|84
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:10:38
|85
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:42
|86
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:10:47
|87
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:27
|88
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:37
|89
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:11:42
|90
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:47
|91
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:08
|92
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:25
|93
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:35
|94
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:08
|95
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:30
|96
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:57
|97
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:15:05
|98
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:09
|99
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:28
|100
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:45
|101
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:18:46
|102
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:18:52
|103
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:18:54
|104
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:12
|105
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:20:18
|106
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:21:24
|108
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:14
|109
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:20
|110
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:22:23
|111
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:34
|112
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:22:51
|113
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:19
|114
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:47
|115
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:55
|116
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:02
|117
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:24:14
|118
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:24:24
|119
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:24:28
|120
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:30
|121
|Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:25:03
|122
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:33
|123
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:25:38
|124
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:28:23
|125
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:34
|126
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:29:20
|127
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:30:02
|128
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:07
|129
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:15
|130
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:30:19
|131
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:30:28
|132
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:34
|133
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:57
|134
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:31:15
|135
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:31:17
|136
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:00
|137
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:45
|138
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:50
|139
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:32:55
|140
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:32:56
|141
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:33:00
|142
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:13
|143
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:35
|144
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:33:45
|145
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:35:12
|146
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:35:15
|147
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:35:16
|148
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:35:27
|149
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:35:30
|150
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:35:34
|151
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:35:48
|152
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:35:49
|153
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:35:52
|154
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:36:25
|155
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:40
|156
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:36:44
|157
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:36:53
|158
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:37:25
|159
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:37:44
|160
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:03
|161
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:38:11
|162
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:39:38
|163
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:40:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|77
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|38
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|24
|6
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|7
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|8
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|19
|10
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|17
|12
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|16
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|14
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|16
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|17
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|18
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|12
|19
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|20
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|21
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|22
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|23
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|10
|24
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|9
|25
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|26
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|27
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|8
|28
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|29
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|8
|30
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|31
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|32
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|33
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|34
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|35
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|36
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|37
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|38
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|39
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|40
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|41
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|42
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|43
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|44
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|45
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|46
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|47
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|63
|pts
|2
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|37
|3
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|4
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|24
|5
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|6
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|7
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|8
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|9
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|10
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|11
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|14
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|15
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|16
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|17
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|18
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|21
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|18:28:16
|2
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:15
|3
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:42
|5
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:48
|6
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:14
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:33
|8
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:03
|9
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:33
|10
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:45
|11
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:59
|12
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:09
|13
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:10:09
|14
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:13
|15
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:08
|16
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:37:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Shimano
|55:24:46
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:27
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:29
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:33
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|7
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:12
|8
|Team Sky
|0:01:18
|9
|Cannondale
|0:01:22
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:28
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:36
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:02:18
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:13
|14
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:56
|15
|Orica Greenedge
|0:08:17
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:08:28
|17
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:11
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:35
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|0:14:29
|20
|Team Europcar
|0:25:41
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:48
|22
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:35:08
