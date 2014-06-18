Trending

Modolo wins messy Tour de Suisse stage 5 sprint

One more day in yellow for Martin

Sacha Molodo (Lampre-Merida) took an impressive victory ahead of Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on stage five of the Tour de Suisse.

Sagan lead out the sprint, but Modolo had the speed going into the final corner. The Italian went around the outside of the Cannondale rider to take the sprint by a convincing margin. John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) made it through to take third place ahead of Alexander Kristoff (Katusha).

"When the finish is on a slight rise like that, I know it suits me really well," Modolo said.

"I knew that I had to be first through the last corner and that I had to beat Sagan. I was on his wheel and then moved past him. He tried to force me wide as is to be expected but I felt good and got past him."

It’s Modolo’s seventh victory of the season, including two wins at the Mallorca Challenge, and the biggest of his career.

"This is an important win in my career. I haven't raced for two months due to an injury so it's great to win now and go the Tour de France knowing that I can beat certain riders."

Yesterday’s stage winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crashed in the twisty finish. The Manxman was taken down by a tumbling Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) who, in-turn, had come to blows with Danny Van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing). Van Poppel overcooked it on the final corner and connected with Goss as he tried to squeeze between the Australian and the barriers.

Race leader Tony Martin was caught up behind the crash but didn’t lose any time and remained in the yellow jersey.

How it happened

After finishing in Ossingen on stage four, the riders would start there today. Four categorised climbs separated the riders from the finish in Büren an der Aare. However, it was expected to be a sprint finish at the end of the day.

The big news of the morning was the departure of Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky). The Brit was already ill going into yesterday’s stage before he crashed on the finishing circuit. He was able to limp home almost 12 minutes down, but decided not to carry on in order to rest for the British National Championships next week.

Three men escaped very early on and after 30 kilometres they already had more than three minutes on the bunch. The three men were Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Jaroslaw Marycz (CCC Polsat) and Sander Armée (Lotto Belisol). Veuchelen was the best placed of the escapees but at 22 minutes down, Omega Pharma-QuickStep were not too worried. Their lead would peak at 4:55, just before the halfway point of the stage.

After the big crashes of the opening two road stages, it was a fairly straightforward day for the peloton. Omega Pharma-QuickStep did much of the work on the front hoping to keep Martin in the yellow jersey and deliver Cavendish to a second victory.

Katusha came up to assist in the closing kilometres and helped make the catch with 10 kilometres remaining. Kristoff was boxed in during yesterday’s sprint and they didn’t want to make the same mistake again. The pace from the Russian team had the peloton strung-out along the road.

With so many riders looking for victory in this stage, the jostling for position was intense. No one team looked like they could take full control of the peloton. It was Giant-Shimano who led the group into the final kilometre, but they lost the battle for the front. Sagan bounced his way out of being boxed in and jumped first, but Modolo timed his jump perfectly to take a convincing victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:08:06
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
7Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
9Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
10Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
12Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
13Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
17Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
18Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
19Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
20Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
21Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
22Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
23Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
24Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
26Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
27Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
28Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
31Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
33Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
34Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
35Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
36Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
38Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
39Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
40Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
41Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
43Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
44Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
46Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
47Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
48Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
49Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
50Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
52Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
53Edward King (USA) Cannondale
54Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
55Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
56Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
57Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
58Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
60Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
61Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
62Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
63Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
64Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
65Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
66Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
67Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
68Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
69Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
71Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
72Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
73Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
74Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
75Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
76Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
77Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
78Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
79Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
80Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
81Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
82Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
83Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
84Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
85Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
86Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
87Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
88Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
89Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
91Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
92Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
93Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
94Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
95Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
96Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
97Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
98Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
99Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
100Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
101Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
102Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
103Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
104Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
105Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
106Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
107Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
108Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
109Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
110Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
111Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
112Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
113Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
114Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
116Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
117Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
119Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
120Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
121Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
122Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
123Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
124Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
125Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
126Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
127Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
128Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
129Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
130Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
131Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
132Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
133Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
134Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
135Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
136Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
137Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
138Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
139Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
140Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
141Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:14
142Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:02:29
143Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
144Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
145Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
146Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
147Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
148Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
149Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
150Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:02:33
151Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
152Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
153Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
154Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
155Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:02:50
156Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
157Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:57
158Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:15
159Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:24
160Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:28
161Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:32
162Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
163Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:53
DNFMaxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFMichel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNSBradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida25pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale20
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano16
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha13
5Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team11
6Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing10
7Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling8
9Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge7
10Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
11Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr3
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
15Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 1 - Bad Zurzach
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol3pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Mountain 2 - Bozberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5pts
2Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
3Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
4Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar1

Mountain 3 - Staffelegg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5pts
2Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
3Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice2
4Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar1

Mountain 4 - Obewil
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol3pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
3Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1

Swiss riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge4:08:06
2Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
3Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
5Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
6Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
8Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
9Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
10Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
13Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
14Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:02:29
15Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team12:24:18
2Team Giant-Shimano
3Team Katusha
4Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5IAM Cycling
6Cannondale
7Belkin Pro Cycling Team
8FDJ.fr
9MTN - Qhubeka
10Tinkoff-Saxo
11Lampre-Merida
12AG2R La Mondiale
13Trek Factory Racing
14Astana Pro Team
15Garmin Sharp
16CCC Polsat Polkowice
17BMC Racing Team
18Team Europcar
19Lotto Belisol
20Team Sky
21Orica Greenedge
22Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team18:27:47
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:06
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:10
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:23
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:00:27
7Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:28
9Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:29
10Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
11Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
12Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:31
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:35
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:36
15Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
16Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:37
17Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:00:38
18Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
19Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
20Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:43
21Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
22Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:44
23Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
24Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:46
25Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:47
26Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
27Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:52
28Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:53
29Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:55
30Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:58
31Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
32Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:02
33Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
34Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:10
36Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:11
37Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:01:16
38Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:17
39Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:19
41Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:23
42Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:26
43Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:36
44Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:01:43
45Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
46Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:02
47Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:02:07
48Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:12
49Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:19
50Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
51Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:02:31
52Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:32
53Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:02:46
54Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:48
55Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:54
56Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:10
57Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:12
58Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:03:26
59Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:02
60Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:07
61Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:16
62Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:04:20
63Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:26
64Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:11
65Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:05:17
66Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:22
67Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:05:23
68Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:53
69Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:07
70Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:11
71Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:14
72Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:21
73Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:30
74Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:35
75Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:07:45
76Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:07:48
77Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:16
78Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:08:28
79Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:42
80Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:08:48
81Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:08:49
82Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:09:38
83Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:09:45
84Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:38
85Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:42
86Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:10:47
87Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:27
88Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:11:37
89Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:11:42
90Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:11:47
91Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:08
92Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:25
93Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:35
94Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:14:08
95John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:14:30
96Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:57
97Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:15:05
98Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:09
99Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:16:28
100Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:45
101Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:18:46
102Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:18:52
103Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:18:54
104Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:12
105Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:18
106Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
107Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:21:24
108Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:14
109Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:20
110Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:22:23
111Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:34
112Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:22:51
113Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:19
114Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:23:47
115Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:55
116Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:02
117Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:24:14
118Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:24:24
119Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:28
120Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:30
121Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:25:03
122Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:33
123Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:25:38
124Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:28:23
125Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:34
126Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:29:20
127Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:30:02
128Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:30:07
129Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:15
130Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:30:19
131Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:30:28
132Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:30:34
133Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:57
134Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:31:15
135Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:31:17
136Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:00
137Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:32:45
138Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:50
139Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:32:55
140Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:32:56
141Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:33:00
142Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:13
143Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:33:35
144Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:33:45
145Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:35:12
146Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:35:15
147Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:16
148Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:35:27
149Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:35:30
150Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:35:34
151Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:35:48
152Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:35:49
153Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:35:52
154Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:36:25
155Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:40
156Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:36:44
157Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:36:53
158Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:37:25
159Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:37:44
160Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:38:03
161Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:38:11
162Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:39:38
163Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:40:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale77pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida38
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team28
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha24
6Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team24
7Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge20
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing20
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team19
10Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol18
11Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team17
12Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky16
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano16
14Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano13
16Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
17Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge12
18Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky12
19Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
20Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
21Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team10
22Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team10
23Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp10
24Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida9
25Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky9
26Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing9
27Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp8
28Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr8
29Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling8
30Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling7
31Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo6
32Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
33Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
34Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale5
35Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka5
36Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
37Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
38Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4
39Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
40Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha3
41Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr3
42Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
43Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp2
44Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
45Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2
46Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
47Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar63pts
2Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling37
3Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team28
4Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky24
5Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14
6Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
7Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge12
8Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge11
9Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
10Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing8
11Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
13Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
14Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
15Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka5
16Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
17Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
18Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
19Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo1
21Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Swiss rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling18:28:16
2Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:15
3Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
4Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:42
5Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:48
6Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:14
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:33
8Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:03
9Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:33
10Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:45
11Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:07:59
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:09:09
13Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:09
14Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:13
15Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:11:08
16Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:37:42

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano55:24:46
2Movistar Team0:00:25
3Garmin Sharp0:00:27
4Lampre-Merida0:00:29
5IAM Cycling0:00:33
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
7CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:12
8Team Sky0:01:18
9Cannondale0:01:22
10BMC Racing Team0:01:28
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:36
12FDJ.fr0:02:18
13Trek Factory Racing0:04:13
14Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:56
15Orica Greenedge0:08:17
16Team Katusha0:08:28
17MTN - Qhubeka0:11:11
18Astana Pro Team0:11:35
19Lotto Belisol0:14:29
20Team Europcar0:25:41
21AG2R La Mondiale0:25:48
22Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:35:08

