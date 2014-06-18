Image 1 of 49 Sacha Modolo celebrates his victory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 49 Mark Cavendish and Matt Goss hit the deck (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 49 Andy Schleck at the Trek team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 49 Mountains leader Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 49 Stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 49 The breakaway on stage 5: Frederik Veuchelen, Jaroslaw Marycz (CCC Polsat) and Sander Armée (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 49 Sander Armée leads the breakaway on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 49 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 49 Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) heads toward a victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of Sacha Molodo (Lampre-Merida) took an impressive victory ahead of Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on stage five of the Tour de Suisse.

Sagan lead out the sprint, but Modolo had the speed going into the final corner. The Italian went around the outside of the Cannondale rider to take the sprint by a convincing margin. John Degenkolb (Giant-Shimano) made it through to take third place ahead of Alexander Kristoff (Katusha).

"When the finish is on a slight rise like that, I know it suits me really well," Modolo said.

"I knew that I had to be first through the last corner and that I had to beat Sagan. I was on his wheel and then moved past him. He tried to force me wide as is to be expected but I felt good and got past him."

It’s Modolo’s seventh victory of the season, including two wins at the Mallorca Challenge, and the biggest of his career.

"This is an important win in my career. I haven't raced for two months due to an injury so it's great to win now and go the Tour de France knowing that I can beat certain riders."

Yesterday’s stage winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) crashed in the twisty finish. The Manxman was taken down by a tumbling Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) who, in-turn, had come to blows with Danny Van Poppel (Trek Factory Racing). Van Poppel overcooked it on the final corner and connected with Goss as he tried to squeeze between the Australian and the barriers.

Race leader Tony Martin was caught up behind the crash but didn’t lose any time and remained in the yellow jersey.

How it happened

After finishing in Ossingen on stage four, the riders would start there today. Four categorised climbs separated the riders from the finish in Büren an der Aare. However, it was expected to be a sprint finish at the end of the day.

The big news of the morning was the departure of Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky). The Brit was already ill going into yesterday’s stage before he crashed on the finishing circuit. He was able to limp home almost 12 minutes down, but decided not to carry on in order to rest for the British National Championships next week.

Three men escaped very early on and after 30 kilometres they already had more than three minutes on the bunch. The three men were Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Jaroslaw Marycz (CCC Polsat) and Sander Armée (Lotto Belisol). Veuchelen was the best placed of the escapees but at 22 minutes down, Omega Pharma-QuickStep were not too worried. Their lead would peak at 4:55, just before the halfway point of the stage.

After the big crashes of the opening two road stages, it was a fairly straightforward day for the peloton. Omega Pharma-QuickStep did much of the work on the front hoping to keep Martin in the yellow jersey and deliver Cavendish to a second victory.

Katusha came up to assist in the closing kilometres and helped make the catch with 10 kilometres remaining. Kristoff was boxed in during yesterday’s sprint and they didn’t want to make the same mistake again. The pace from the Russian team had the peloton strung-out along the road.

With so many riders looking for victory in this stage, the jostling for position was intense. No one team looked like they could take full control of the peloton. It was Giant-Shimano who led the group into the final kilometre, but they lost the battle for the front. Sagan bounced his way out of being boxed in and jumped first, but Modolo timed his jump perfectly to take a convincing victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:08:06 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 7 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 9 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 10 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 18 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 19 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 20 Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 21 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 24 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 26 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 27 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 28 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 31 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 33 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 34 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 35 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 36 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 38 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 39 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 40 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 43 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 44 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 46 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 47 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 48 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 49 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 50 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 52 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 53 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 54 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 55 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 56 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 57 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 58 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 60 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 62 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 63 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 64 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 65 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 66 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 67 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 68 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 71 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 72 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 73 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 74 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 75 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 76 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 77 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 79 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 80 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 81 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 84 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 85 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 86 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 87 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 88 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 89 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 91 Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 92 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 93 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 94 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 95 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 96 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 97 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 98 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 99 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 100 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 101 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 102 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 103 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 105 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 106 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 107 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 108 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 109 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 110 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 111 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 112 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 113 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 114 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 116 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 117 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 119 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 120 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 121 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 122 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 123 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 124 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 125 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 126 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 127 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 128 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 129 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 130 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 131 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 132 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 133 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 134 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 135 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 136 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 137 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 138 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 139 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 140 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 141 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:14 142 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:29 143 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 144 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 145 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 146 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 147 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 148 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 149 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 150 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:02:33 151 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 152 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 153 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 154 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 155 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:02:50 156 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 157 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:57 158 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:15 159 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:24 160 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:28 161 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:32 162 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 163 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:53 DNF Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNS Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 20 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 16 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 13 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 11 6 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 10 7 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 9 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 7 10 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 14 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 15 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 1 - Bad Zurzach # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 3 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Mountain 2 - Bozberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 3 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 4 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 3 - Staffelegg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 pts 2 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 3 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 2 4 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 4 - Obewil # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 3 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1

Swiss riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 4:08:06 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 9 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 14 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:29 15 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 12:24:18 2 Team Giant-Shimano 3 Team Katusha 4 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 IAM Cycling 6 Cannondale 7 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 FDJ.fr 9 MTN - Qhubeka 10 Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Lampre-Merida 12 AG2R La Mondiale 13 Trek Factory Racing 14 Astana Pro Team 15 Garmin Sharp 16 CCC Polsat Polkowice 17 BMC Racing Team 18 Team Europcar 19 Lotto Belisol 20 Team Sky 21 Orica Greenedge 22 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 18:27:47 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:06 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:10 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:23 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:27 7 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:28 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:29 10 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 12 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:31 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:35 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:36 15 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 16 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:37 17 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:00:38 18 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 19 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 20 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:43 21 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 22 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:44 23 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 24 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:46 25 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:47 26 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 27 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:00:52 28 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:53 29 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:55 30 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:58 31 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 32 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:02 33 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 34 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:10 36 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:11 37 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:16 38 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:17 39 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 40 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:19 41 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:23 42 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:26 43 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:36 44 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:43 45 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 46 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:02 47 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:02:07 48 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:12 49 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:19 50 Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 51 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:02:31 52 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:32 53 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:02:46 54 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:48 55 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:54 56 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:10 57 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:12 58 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:26 59 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:02 60 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:07 61 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:16 62 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:04:20 63 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:26 64 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:11 65 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:05:17 66 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:22 67 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:05:23 68 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:53 69 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:07 70 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:11 71 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:14 72 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:21 73 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:30 74 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:35 75 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:07:45 76 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:07:48 77 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:16 78 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:28 79 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:42 80 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:08:48 81 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:49 82 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:38 83 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:09:45 84 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:38 85 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:42 86 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:10:47 87 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:27 88 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:37 89 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:11:42 90 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:11:47 91 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:08 92 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:25 93 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:35 94 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:08 95 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:30 96 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:57 97 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:15:05 98 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:09 99 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:28 100 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:16:45 101 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:18:46 102 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:18:52 103 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:18:54 104 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:12 105 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:18 106 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 107 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:21:24 108 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:22:14 109 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:20 110 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:22:23 111 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:34 112 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:22:51 113 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:19 114 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:47 115 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:55 116 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:02 117 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:24:14 118 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:24:24 119 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:28 120 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:30 121 Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:25:03 122 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:33 123 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:25:38 124 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:28:23 125 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:34 126 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:29:20 127 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:30:02 128 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:07 129 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:15 130 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:30:19 131 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:30:28 132 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:34 133 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:57 134 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:31:15 135 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:31:17 136 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:32:00 137 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:32:45 138 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:50 139 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:32:55 140 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:32:56 141 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:33:00 142 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:13 143 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:33:35 144 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:33:45 145 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:35:12 146 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:35:15 147 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:35:16 148 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:35:27 149 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:35:30 150 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:35:34 151 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:35:48 152 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:35:49 153 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:35:52 154 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:36:25 155 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:40 156 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:36:44 157 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:36:53 158 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:37:25 159 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:37:44 160 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:38:03 161 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:38:11 162 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:39:38 163 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:40:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 77 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 38 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 28 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 24 6 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 24 7 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 20 8 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 20 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 19 10 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 17 12 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 16 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 16 14 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 13 16 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 17 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 12 18 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 12 19 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 20 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 21 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 22 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 23 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 10 24 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 9 25 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 9 26 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 9 27 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 8 28 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 29 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 30 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 31 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 32 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 33 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 34 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 5 35 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 5 36 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 37 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 38 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 39 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 40 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 41 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 42 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 43 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 44 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 45 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 46 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 47 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 63 pts 2 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 37 3 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 4 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 24 5 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 6 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 7 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 12 8 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 11 9 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 10 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 8 11 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 13 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 14 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 15 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 5 16 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 17 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 18 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 19 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 21 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Swiss rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 18:28:16 2 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:15 3 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 4 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:42 5 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:48 6 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:14 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:33 8 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:03 9 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:33 10 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:45 11 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:59 12 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:09 13 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:09 14 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:13 15 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:08 16 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:37:42