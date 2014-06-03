Tour de Suisse past winners
Champions from 1933 to 2013
|2013
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2012
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|2011
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|2010
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|2009
|Fabian Cancellara (Sui) Team Saxo Bank
|2008
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas
|2007
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Caisse d'Epargne
|2006
|Jan Ullrich (Ger) T-Mobile Team
|2005
|Aitor González (Esp) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2004
|Jan Ullrich (Ger) T-Mobile Team
|2003
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom
|2002
|Alex Zülle (Sui) Team Coast
|2001
|Lance Armstrong (Usa) US Postal
|2000
|Oscar Camenzind (Sui) Lampre-Daikin
|1999
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita) Vini Caldirola
|1998
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Mercatone Uno
|1997
|Christophe Agnolutto (Fra) Casino
|1996
|Peter Luttenberger (Aut) Carrera Jeans
|1995
|Pavel Tonkov (Rus) Lampre-Ceramiche Panaria
|1994
|Pascal Richard (Sui) GB-MG Maglificio
|1993
|Marco Saligari (Ita) Ceramiche Ariostea
|1992
|Giorgio Furlan (Ita) Ceramiche Ariostea
|1991
|Luc Roosen (Bel)
|1990
|Sean Kelly (Irl) PDM-Concorde
|1989
|Beat Breu (Sui)
|1988
|Helmut Wechselberger (Aut)
|1987
|Andy Hampsten (Usa) 7 Eleven Progetto Sunrise
|1986
|Andy Hampsten (Usa) La Vie Claire
|1985
|Phil Anderson (Aus) Panasonic
|1984
|Urs Zimmermann (Sui)
|1983
|Sean Kelly (Irl) Sem-France Lore
|1982
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita) Del Tongo
|1981
|Beat Breu (Sui)
|1980
|Mario Beccia (Ita)
|1979
|Wilfried Wesemael (Bel)
|1978
|Paul Wellens (Bel)
|1977
|Michel Pollentier (Bel) Flandria-Velda
|1976
|Hennie Kuiper (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1975
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Perfetti Van Melle
|1974
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1973
|José-Manuel Fuente (Esp)
|1972
|Louis Pfenninger (Sui)
|1971
|Georges Pintens (Bel)
|1970
|Roberto Poggiali (Ita)
|1969
|Vittorio Adorni (Ita)
|1968
|Louis Pfenninger (Sui)
|1967
|Gianni Motta (Ita)
|1966
|Ambrogio Portalupi (Ita)
|1965
|Franco Bitossi (Ita)
|1964
|Rolf Maurer (Sui)
|1963
|Giuseppe Fezzardi (Ita)
|1962
|Hans Junkermann (Ger)
|1961
|Attilio Moresi (Sui)
|1960
|Alfred Ruegg (Sui)
|1959
|Hans Junkermann (Ger)
|1958
|Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
|1957
|Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
|1956
|Rolf Graf (Sui)
|1955
|Hugo Koblet (Sui)
|1954
|Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
|1953
|Hugo Koblet (Sui)
|1952
|Pasquale Fornara (Ita)
|1951
|Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
|1950
|Hugo Koblet (Sui)
|1949
|Gottfried Weilenmann (Sui)
|1948
|Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
|1947
|Gino Bartali (Ita)
|1946
|Gino Bartali (Ita)
|1945
|No Race
|1944
|No Race
|1943
|No Race
|1942
|Ferdinand Kübler (Sui)
|1941
|Josef Wagner (Sui)
|1940
|No Race
|1939
|Robert Zimmermann (Sui)
|1938
|Giovanni Valetti (Ita)
|1937
|Karl Litschi (Sui)
|1936
|Henri Garnier (Bel)
|1935
|Gaspard Rinaldi (Fra)
|1934
|Ludwig Geyer (Ger)
|1933
|Max Bulla (Aut)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy