Peter Sagan (Cannondale) timed his sprint to perfection to win stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse, from Sarnen to Heiden, finishing ahead of Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge) and Sergio Henao (Team Sky).

Overnight leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) remained in contention through the technical uphill finish and retained his race lead.

However, it was Sagan who had the most to celebrate - taking his ninth total win in the Tour de Suisse - after proving he had too much for Albasini and an aggressive Cadel Evans (BMC) who launched the sprint with 400 metres to go.

The Australian was forced to settle for fifth on the stage with Bauke Mollema in fourth.

The uphill finish certainly suited Sagan, who started the day sporting the red and white points jersey. He bided his time on the approach to the line, allowing Martin to take charge of proceedings with 500 meters to go, after his teammate Matteo Trentin had set a furious pace on the lower slopes of the 3-kilometre long.

Through the twisting corners Martin watched on as Cadel Evans jumped out of the saddle and moved to the front of a reduced field. The BMC leader swept through a number of corners in quick succession but it looked as though Albasini would take the stage with 100 meters remaining.

The Orica GreenEdge all-rounder – who has three stage wins to his name in the race – merely acted as a final lead-out man for Sagan, who waited until Albasini had accelerated through the final corner before launching his winning move.

For those unimpressed by Sagan's finish line celebration antics it was time to look away, with the Cannondale rider pointing to his legs as he crossed the line first.

"It was an hard stage and the finale really insidious as well as unpredictable" said Sagan. "There were many possible winners in the leading group but not many chances to play. When I saw Henao and Evans attacking, I decided to stay in the firsts positions and to wait.

"I thought the two last corners could be the key moments of the sprint if we were together. On the last one, Albasini has been the fastest taking the perfect trajectory - the only option I have was to take the external line and to open the gas on the final straight. Everything went perfect."

Dauphiné hangover

After yesterday’s thrilling finale in the Critérium du Dauphiné the Tour de Suisse had a lot to live up to. It was a morning to forget for Trek Factory Racing though. After suffering concussion in a stage 2 clash the team saw Frank Schleck abandon, while younger brother Andy faced further scrutiny of his form in the morning press.

The stage itself, featuring several categorised climbs and final drag to the finish offered up a number of potential scenarios. One of those was the chance for a successful break to forge clear.

Martin Kohler (BMC) and Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) duly obliged and after 20 kilometres of the stage had a lead of 1:30 over the peloton.

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) moved his team to the front in order to monitor the leaders’ position and after 120km of racing, the gap stood at 3:55.

However the break, lacking strength in numbers and with an eager peloton happy to chase, were caught on the Wasserfluh with 70km remaining.

Controlling the peloton from so far out would drain the recourses of any team and it was little surprise when a second move containing Nino Schurter (Orica-GreenEdge), Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing), Danilo Wyss (BMC) and Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) were allowed to go clear.

The German had been on the attack 24 hours previously and this mini-exercise was simply about snaffling up points in the king of the mountains competition. He retreated to the safety of the bunch once that task had been completed but fresh blood soon arrived at the front of the race with Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Belisol) and Valerio Agnoli (Astana) making contact.

Didier was dropped on the penultimate climb as the leaders fought to establish a foothold in the race but with Garmin Sharp and then FDJ actively leading the pursuit the break’s chances never looked more than hopefully, optimistic at best.

Van Der Sande had other ideas and despite the break holding just a handful of seconds, attacked with 14km to go. Agnoli led the chase but crashed on the twisting descent and even Van Der Sande was eventually reeled in with 7 kilometres to go.

There was a brief acceleration from Team Sky’s Peter Kennaugh and world champion Rui Costa threatened to play his part but Omega’s pace proved too much for any last ditch attacks.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 5:22:09 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 12 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:05 13 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 16 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 18 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 19 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 22 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 23 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 24 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 27 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 28 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 30 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 31 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 32 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 33 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 35 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 37 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 38 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 39 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 40 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:14 42 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 44 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 45 Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:00:43 46 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:48 47 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:03 48 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 49 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 50 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:15 51 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:25 52 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:29 53 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 54 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 55 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 56 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 57 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 58 Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team 59 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 60 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 61 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 62 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 63 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 64 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 66 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 67 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 68 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 69 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 70 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 71 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 72 GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 73 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:01:47 74 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:25 75 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 76 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:40 77 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:44 78 CÈdric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:01 79 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 80 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:13 81 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 82 SÈbastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 84 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 85 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 86 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:22 88 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 89 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 90 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 91 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 92 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 93 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 94 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 96 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 97 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 98 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 99 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 100 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 102 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 103 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 104 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 105 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 106 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 107 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 108 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 109 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:06:12 110 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:14 111 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:33 112 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:38 113 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:41 114 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:07:48 115 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 116 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 117 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:08:29 118 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:32 119 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 120 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 121 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 122 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:09 125 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:10:16 126 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:27 127 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 128 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 129 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:12:47 130 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 131 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 132 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 133 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 134 Chris Anker Sˆrensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 135 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 136 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 137 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 138 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 139 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 140 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 141 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 142 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 143 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 144 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 145 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 146 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 147 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 148 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 149 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 150 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 151 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:25 152 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 153 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 154 SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 156 JÈrÙme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 157 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 158 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 159 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 160 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 161 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 162 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 163 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 164 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 165 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 166 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 167 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 168 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 169 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 170 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar DNS Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 25 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 20 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 16 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 13 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 9 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 5 12 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 4 13 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 3 14 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 3 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 4 4 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 5 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 8 pts 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 6 3 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 4 4 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 pts 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 6 3 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 4 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Suisse rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 5:22:09 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:05 4 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:14 7 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:03 8 Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:29 9 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 12 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:13 13 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:38 14 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:48 15 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:32 16 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:25

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 16:06:37 2 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 IAM Cycling 4 Lampre-Merida 5 Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:05 6 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:14 7 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 9 Garmin-Sharp 10 Cannondale 0:01:19 11 FDJ.fr 0:01:24 12 Team Sky 13 MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:29 14 Katusha Team 0:01:47 15 Trek Factory Racing 0:03:51 16 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:28 17 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:07:24 18 Orica GreenEDGE 0:07:33 19 AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:41 20 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:10:03 21 Astana Pro Team 0:10:36 22 Team Europcar 0:11:20

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10:44:34 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:06 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:14 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:23 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:27 7 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:28 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:29 10 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 12 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:31 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:35 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:36 15 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 16 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:37 17 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:00:38 18 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 19 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 20 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:43 21 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 22 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:44 23 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 24 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:46 25 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:51 26 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 27 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:00:52 28 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:53 29 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:55 30 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:58 31 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 32 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:02 33 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 34 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:10 36 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:11 37 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:16 38 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:17 39 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 40 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:19 41 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:23 42 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:26 43 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 44 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:36 45 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:43 46 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 47 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:06 48 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:02:07 49 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:12 50 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:19 51 Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 52 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:02:31 53 Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:32 54 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:02:46 55 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:48 56 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:52 57 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:54 58 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:10 59 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:12 60 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:26 61 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:40 62 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:47 63 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:02 64 JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:07 65 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:04:20 66 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:26 67 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:04:30 68 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:11 69 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:05:17 70 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:22 71 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:05:23 72 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:07:00 73 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:11 74 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:14 75 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:21 76 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 77 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:30 78 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:35 79 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:07:45 80 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:08:25 81 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:28 82 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:42 83 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:49 84 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:38 85 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:38 86 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:42 87 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:10:47 88 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:11:03 89 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 90 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:27 91 GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:37 92 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 93 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:11:42 94 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:08 95 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:25 96 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:16 97 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:21 98 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:35 99 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:12 100 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:30 101 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:15:05 102 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:09 103 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:15:47 104 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:16:49 105 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:07 106 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:18:46 107 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:18:52 108 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:19:07 109 CÈdric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:20:12 110 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:20:18 111 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:20:36 112 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:21:27 113 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:22:14 114 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:22:23 115 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:22:34 116 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:22:51 117 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:23:05 118 SÈbastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:19 119 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:38 120 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:51 121 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:23:59 122 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:24:05 123 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:28 124 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 125 Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:24:30 126 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 127 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:24:37 128 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 129 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:37 130 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:25:38 131 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 132 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:56 133 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:28:23 134 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:38 135 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:53 136 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:29:20 137 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:29:53 138 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:30:02 139 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:07 140 Chris Anker Sˆrensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:21 141 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:38 142 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:31:17 143 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:31:19 144 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:31:55 145 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:32:20 146 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:32:22 147 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:32:42 148 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:32:45 149 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:50 150 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:32:57 151 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:33:00 152 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 153 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:17 154 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:34:12 155 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:34:42 156 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:35:05 157 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:35:12 158 JÈrÙme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:35:18 159 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:35:20 160 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:35:23 161 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:35:24 162 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:35:31 163 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 164 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:35:38 165 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:35:49 166 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 167 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:35:56 168 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:36:08 169 SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:36:40 170 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:39:38

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 41 pts 2 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 20 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 19 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 17 5 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 16 6 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 13 8 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 12 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 10 11 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 10 12 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 13 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 9 14 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 9 15 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 8 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 17 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 8 18 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 21 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 22 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 5 23 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 5 24 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 5 25 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 26 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 27 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 28 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 29 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 30 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 31 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 60 pts 2 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 37 3 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 4 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 24 5 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 12 6 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 11 7 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 8 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 8 9 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 12 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 13 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 14 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 16 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 17 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Suisse rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 10:45:03 2 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:15 3 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 4 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:42 5 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:48 6 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:14 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:37 8 Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:03 9 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:33 10 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:45 11 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:59 12 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:09 13 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:09 14 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:13 15 GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:08 16 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:33:43