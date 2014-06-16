Trending

Sagan wins Tour de Suisse stage 3

Martin protects overall lead

Image 1 of 90

The sprint for stage 3 victory...

The sprint for stage 3 victory...
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 90

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 90

Valeri oAgnoli (Astana) on the front of the breakaway

Valeri oAgnoli (Astana) on the front of the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 90

Johan Vansummeran leads his Garmin Sharp teammates

Johan Vansummeran leads his Garmin Sharp teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 90

Ben King (Garmin-Sharp)

Ben King (Garmin-Sharp)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 90

Laurent Didier (Trek) tests his legs

Laurent Didier (Trek) tests his legs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 90

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins stage 3 in Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins stage 3 in Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 90

Michael Morkov (Tinkoff-Saxo) getting his tuck on

Michael Morkov (Tinkoff-Saxo) getting his tuck on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 90

Danilo Wyss (BMC)

Danilo Wyss (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 90

Fabian Cancellara has a chat to Bjarne Riis and Oleg Tinkoff

Fabian Cancellara has a chat to Bjarne Riis and Oleg Tinkoff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 90

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 90

A podium devil

A podium devil
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 90

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 90

Danny van Poppel (Trek)

Danny van Poppel (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 90

Omega Pharma-Quick Step protected the race lead today

Omega Pharma-Quick Step protected the race lead today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 90

Russian road champion Vladimir Isaychev (Team Katusha)

Russian road champion Vladimir Isaychev (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 90

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 90

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polstat)

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polstat)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 90

All good for Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

All good for Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 90

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in yellow

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in yellow
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 90

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 90

The beard of Wigo

The beard of Wigo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 90

The shoes of Nino Schurter (Orica GreenEdge)

The shoes of Nino Schurter (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 90

Martin Kohler (BMC)

Martin Kohler (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 90

An aero Alexander Kolobnev (Team Katusha)

An aero Alexander Kolobnev (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 90

Podium kisses for Tony Martin

Podium kisses for Tony Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 90

The effects of Fabian Cancellara's (Trek) crash on display

The effects of Fabian Cancellara's (Trek) crash on display
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 90

Heinrich Haussler ( IAM Cycling)

Heinrich Haussler ( IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 90

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) mid celebration

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) mid celebration
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 90

Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto-Belisol)

Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 90

Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto-Belisol) on his own

Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto-Belisol) on his own
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 90

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 90

Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar) in the KOM jersey

Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar) in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 90

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) sitting in the bunch

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) sitting in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 90

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 90

Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar) has a snack

Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar) has a snack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 90

The green of Switzerland

The green of Switzerland
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 90

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) at the back of the bunch

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) at the back of the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 90

Nino Schurter animated the race today

Nino Schurter animated the race today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 90

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) getting aero

Fabian Cancellara (Trek) getting aero
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 90

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 90

The peloton passes a train

The peloton passes a train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 90

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) making adjustments on the fly

Luke Rowe (Team Sky) making adjustments on the fly
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 90

Gregory Rast and Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing)

Gregory Rast and Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 90

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) takes the stage 3 win at Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) takes the stage 3 win at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 90

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 90

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) sits in the bunch

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) sits in the bunch
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 90

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice)

Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 90

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 51 of 90

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is leading the Tour de Suisse points competition

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is leading the Tour de Suisse points competition
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 90

Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Tom Boonen takes a turn on the front of the peloton

Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Tom Boonen takes a turn on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 90

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 90

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) puts on the yellow leader's jersey for a third day in a row

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) puts on the yellow leader's jersey for a third day in a row
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 90

Race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finishes safely in the bunch

Race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) finishes safely in the bunch
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) attacks the peloton through some tricky corners on the way to the finish line

Cadel Evans (BMC) attacks the peloton through some tricky corners on the way to the finish line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 90

Matti Breschel (Tinkoff Saxo)

Matti Breschel (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 90

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) placed fourth in the stage 3 sprint

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) placed fourth in the stage 3 sprint
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 90

Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar) is leading the mountains competition after stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse

Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar) is leading the mountains competition after stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 90

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) leads the points classification

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) leads the points classification
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 90

Valerio Agnoli (Astana Pro Team) crashed on a tricky descent during stage 3Niki

Valerio Agnoli (Astana Pro Team) crashed on a tricky descent during stage 3Niki
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 90

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 90

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana)

Francesco Gavazzi (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 90

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) rolls to the finish line in Heiden

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) rolls to the finish line in Heiden
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 90

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) in the top 10 on the stage today

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) in the top 10 on the stage today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 90

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the stage 3 podium at the Tour de Suisse

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the stage 3 podium at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 90

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium as the Tour de Suisse race leader

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium as the Tour de Suisse race leader
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 90

Sagan wins the gallop to the finish line to win the third stage at the Tour de Suisse

Sagan wins the gallop to the finish line to win the third stage at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 90

Cannondale's Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse

Cannondale's Peter Sagan wins stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC) leads the field into the final sprint

Cadel Evans (BMC) leads the field into the final sprint
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 71 of 90

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) crosses the stage 3 finish line ahead of Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) crosses the stage 3 finish line ahead of Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 90

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) salutes to victory after winning the stage 3 bunch sprint

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) salutes to victory after winning the stage 3 bunch sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 90

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins the third stage of the Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins the third stage of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 90

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) retains his lead after stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) retains his lead after stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 75 of 90

Race leader Tony Martin picks up his lunch

Race leader Tony Martin picks up his lunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 90

Mountain biker turned roadie Nino Schurter (Orica-GreenEdge) has a go at the Tour de Suisse

Mountain biker turned roadie Nino Schurter (Orica-GreenEdge) has a go at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 90

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) pulls the peloton along for race leader Tony Martin

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) pulls the peloton along for race leader Tony Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 90

Steven Kruijswijk on the attack with Martin Kohler

Steven Kruijswijk on the attack with Martin Kohler
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 90

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the race lead

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 90

Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Belisol) on the attack

Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Belisol) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 90

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) - shake and bake!

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) - shake and bake!
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 90

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins stage 3 in the Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins stage 3 in the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 90

Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Belisol)

Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 90

Peter Sagan celebrates

Peter Sagan celebrates
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 85 of 90

Peter Sagan in the podium

Peter Sagan in the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 86 of 90

Tony Martin retains the leader's jersey

Tony Martin retains the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 87 of 90

Tony Martin on the podium

Tony Martin on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 88 of 90

Cadel Evans leads out the sprint

Cadel Evans leads out the sprint
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 89 of 90

Peter Sagan remains cool in the final corners

Peter Sagan remains cool in the final corners
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 90 of 90

Peter Sagan wins stage three of the Tour de Suisse

Peter Sagan wins stage three of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) timed his sprint to perfection to win stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse, from Sarnen to Heiden, finishing ahead of Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge) and Sergio Henao (Team Sky).

Overnight leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) remained in contention through the technical uphill finish and retained his race lead.

However, it was Sagan who had the most to celebrate - taking his ninth total win in the Tour de Suisse - after proving he had too much for Albasini and an aggressive Cadel Evans (BMC) who launched the sprint with 400 metres to go.

The Australian was forced to settle for fifth on the stage with Bauke Mollema in fourth.

The uphill finish certainly suited Sagan, who started the day sporting the red and white points jersey. He bided his time on the approach to the line, allowing Martin to take charge of proceedings with 500 meters to go, after his teammate Matteo Trentin had set a furious pace on the lower slopes of the 3-kilometre long.

Through the twisting corners Martin watched on as Cadel Evans jumped out of the saddle and moved to the front of a reduced field. The BMC leader swept through a number of corners in quick succession but it looked as though Albasini would take the stage with 100 meters remaining.

The Orica GreenEdge all-rounder – who has three stage wins to his name in the race – merely acted as a final lead-out man for Sagan, who waited until Albasini had accelerated through the final corner before launching his winning move.

For those unimpressed by Sagan's finish line celebration antics it was time to look away, with the Cannondale rider pointing to his legs as he crossed the line first.

"It was an hard stage and the finale really insidious as well as unpredictable" said Sagan. "There were many possible winners in the leading group but not many chances to play. When I saw Henao and Evans attacking, I decided to stay in the firsts positions and to wait.

"I thought the two last corners could be the key moments of the sprint if we were together. On the last one, Albasini has been the fastest taking the perfect trajectory - the only option I have was to take the external line and to open the gas on the final straight. Everything went perfect."

Dauphiné hangover

After yesterday’s thrilling finale in the Critérium du Dauphiné the Tour de Suisse had a lot to live up to. It was a morning to forget for Trek Factory Racing though. After suffering concussion in a stage 2 clash the team saw Frank Schleck abandon, while younger brother Andy faced further scrutiny of his form in the morning press.

The stage itself, featuring several categorised climbs and final drag to the finish offered up a number of potential scenarios. One of those was the chance for a successful break to forge clear.

Martin Kohler (BMC) and Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) duly obliged and after 20 kilometres of the stage had a lead of 1:30 over the peloton.

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) moved his team to the front in order to monitor the leaders’ position and after 120km of racing, the gap stood at 3:55.

However the break, lacking strength in numbers and with an eager peloton happy to chase, were caught on the Wasserfluh with 70km remaining.

Controlling the peloton from so far out would drain the recourses of any team and it was little surprise when a second move containing Nino Schurter (Orica-GreenEdge), Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing), Danilo Wyss (BMC) and Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) were allowed to go clear.

The German had been on the attack 24 hours previously and this mini-exercise was simply about snaffling up points in the king of the mountains competition. He retreated to the safety of the bunch once that task had been completed but fresh blood soon arrived at the front of the race with Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Belisol) and Valerio Agnoli (Astana) making contact.

Didier was dropped on the penultimate climb as the leaders fought to establish a foothold in the race but with Garmin Sharp and then FDJ actively leading the pursuit the break’s chances never looked more than hopefully, optimistic at best.

Van Der Sande had other ideas and despite the break holding just a handful of seconds, attacked with 14km to go. Agnoli led the chase but crashed on the twisting descent and even Van Der Sande was eventually reeled in with 7 kilometres to go.

There was a brief acceleration from Team Sky’s Peter Kennaugh and world champion Rui Costa threatened to play his part but Omega’s pace proved too much for any last ditch attacks.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale5:22:09
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
7Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
9Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
12Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:05
13Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
14Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
16Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
17Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
18Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
19Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
21Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
22Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
23Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
24Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
26Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
27Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
28Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
29Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
30Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
31Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
32Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
33Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
35Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
36Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
37Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
38Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
39Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:14
42Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
44Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
45Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:00:43
46Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
47Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:03
48Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
49Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
50Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:15
51Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:25
52Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:29
53Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
54Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
55Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
56Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
57Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
58Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team
59Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
60Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
62Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
63Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
64Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
65Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
67Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
68Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
69Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
70Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
71Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
72GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
73Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:01:47
74Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:02:25
75Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
76Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:40
77Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:44
78CÈdric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:01
79Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:13
81Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
82SÈbastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
84Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
85Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
86Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:04:22
88Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
89Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
90Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
91Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
92Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
93Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
95Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
96Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
97Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
98Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
99Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
100Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
101Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
102Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
103Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
104Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
105Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
106Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
107Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
108John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
109Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:06:12
110Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:14
111Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:33
112Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:07:38
113Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:41
114Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:07:48
115Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
116Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
117Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:08:29
118Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:32
119Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
120Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
121Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
122Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
124Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:09
125Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:10:16
126Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:27
127Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
128Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
129Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:12:47
130Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
131Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
132Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
133Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
134Chris Anker Sˆrensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
135Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
136Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
137Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
138Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
139Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
140Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
141Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
142Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
143Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
144Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
145Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
146Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
147Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
148Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
149Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
150Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
151Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:15:25
152Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
153Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
154SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
156JÈrÙme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
157Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
158Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
159Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
160Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
161Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
162Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
163Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
164Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
165Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
166Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
167Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
168Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
169Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
170Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
DNSFrank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale25pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge20
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky16
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team13
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida9
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr8
9Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling7
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo6
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale5
12Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka4
13Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp3
14Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
3Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar4
4Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
5Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing8pts
2Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge6
3Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar4
4Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team8pts
2Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge6
3Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
4Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Suisse rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge5:22:09
2Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
3Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:05
4Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
5Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
6Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:14
7Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:03
8Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:29
9Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
11GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
12Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:13
13Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:07:38
14Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:48
15Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:32
16Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:15:25

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team16:06:37
2Belkin Pro Cycling Team
3IAM Cycling
4Lampre-Merida
5Team Giant-Shimano0:00:05
6CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:14
7Wanty-Groupe Gobert
8BMC Racing Team0:00:43
9Garmin-Sharp
10Cannondale0:01:19
11FDJ.fr0:01:24
12Team Sky
13MTN - Qhubeka0:01:29
14Katusha Team0:01:47
15Trek Factory Racing0:03:51
16Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:28
17Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:07:24
18Orica GreenEDGE0:07:33
19AG2R La Mondiale0:09:41
20Lotto-Belisol Team0:10:03
21Astana Pro Team0:10:36
22Team Europcar0:11:20

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10:44:34
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:06
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:14
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:23
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:00:27
7Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:28
9Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:29
10Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
11Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
12Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:31
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:35
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:36
15Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
16Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:37
17Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:00:38
18Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
19Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
20Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:43
21Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
22Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:44
23Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
24Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:46
25Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:51
26Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
27Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:52
28Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:53
29Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:55
30Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:58
31Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
32Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:02
33Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
34Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:10
36Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:11
37Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:01:16
38Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:17
39Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:19
41Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:23
42Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:26
43Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
44Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:36
45Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:01:43
46Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
47Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:06
48Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:02:07
49Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:12
50Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:19
51Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
52Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:02:31
53Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:32
54Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:02:46
55Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:48
56Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:02:52
57Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:54
58Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:10
59Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:12
60Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:03:26
61Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:40
62Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:47
63Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:02
64JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:07
65Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:04:20
66Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:26
67Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:04:30
68Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:11
69Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:05:17
70Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:22
71Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:05:23
72Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:07:00
73Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:11
74Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:14
75Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:21
76Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
77Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:30
78Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:35
79Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:07:45
80Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:08:25
81Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:08:28
82Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:42
83Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:08:49
84Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:09:38
85Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:38
86Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:42
87Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:10:47
88Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:03
89Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
90Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:27
91GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:11:37
92Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
93Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:11:42
94Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:08
95Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:25
96Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:16
97Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:21
98Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:35
99Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:14:12
100John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:14:30
101Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:15:05
102Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:09
103Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:15:47
104Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:49
105Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:07
106Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:18:46
107Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:18:52
108Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:19:07
109CÈdric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:20:12
110Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:20:18
111Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:20:36
112Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:21:27
113Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:22:14
114Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:22:23
115Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:22:34
116Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:22:51
117Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:05
118SÈbastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:19
119Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:38
120Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:23:51
121Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:23:59
122Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:24:05
123Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:28
124Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
125Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:24:30
126Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
127Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:24:37
128Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
129Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:37
130Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:25:38
131Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
132Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:56
133Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:28:23
134Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:38
135Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:53
136Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:29:20
137Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:29:53
138Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:30:02
139Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:30:07
140Chris Anker Sˆrensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:21
141Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:30:38
142Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:31:17
143Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:31:19
144Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:31:55
145Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:32:20
146Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:32:22
147Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:32:42
148Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:32:45
149Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:50
150Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:32:57
151Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:33:00
152Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
153Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:17
154Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:34:12
155Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:34:42
156Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:35:05
157Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:35:12
158JÈrÙme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:35:18
159Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:20
160Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:35:23
161Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:35:24
162Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:35:31
163Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
164Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:35:38
165Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:35:49
166Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
167Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:35:56
168Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:36:08
169SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:36:40
170Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:39:38

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale41pts
2Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge20
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team19
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team17
5Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky16
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano13
8Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky12
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
10Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team10
11Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp10
12Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team10
13Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida9
14Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing9
15Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp8
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr8
17Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky8
18Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling7
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo6
21Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
22Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale5
23Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka5
24Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge5
25Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
26Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
27Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
28Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha3
29Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
30Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp2
31Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar60pts
2Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling37
3Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team28
4Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky24
5Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge12
6Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge11
7Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
8Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing8
9Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
11Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
12Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
13Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
14Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo1
16Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
17Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Suisse rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling10:45:03
2Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:15
3Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
4Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:42
5Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:48
6Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:14
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:37
8Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:03
9Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:33
10Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:45
11Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:07:59
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:09:09
13Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:09
14Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:13
15GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:11:08
16Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:33:43

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano32:15:07
2Garmin-Sharp0:00:27
3Movistar Team0:00:33
4IAM Cycling
5Lampre-Merida
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
7CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:12
8Team Sky0:01:22
9Cannondale0:01:26
10BMC Racing Team0:01:32
11Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:36
12FDJ.fr0:02:18
13Trek Factory Racing0:04:17
14Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:04
15Orica GreenEDGE0:08:21
16Katusha Team0:08:32
17MTN - Qhubeka0:11:15
18Astana Pro Team0:11:39
19Lotto-Belisol Team0:14:33
20Team Europcar0:25:45
21AG2R La Mondiale0:25:52
22Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:35:16

 

