Sagan wins Tour de Suisse stage 3
Martin protects overall lead
Stage 3: Sarnen - Heiden
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) timed his sprint to perfection to win stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse, from Sarnen to Heiden, finishing ahead of Michael Albasini (Orica GreenEdge) and Sergio Henao (Team Sky).
Overnight leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) remained in contention through the technical uphill finish and retained his race lead.
However, it was Sagan who had the most to celebrate - taking his ninth total win in the Tour de Suisse - after proving he had too much for Albasini and an aggressive Cadel Evans (BMC) who launched the sprint with 400 metres to go.
The Australian was forced to settle for fifth on the stage with Bauke Mollema in fourth.
The uphill finish certainly suited Sagan, who started the day sporting the red and white points jersey. He bided his time on the approach to the line, allowing Martin to take charge of proceedings with 500 meters to go, after his teammate Matteo Trentin had set a furious pace on the lower slopes of the 3-kilometre long.
Through the twisting corners Martin watched on as Cadel Evans jumped out of the saddle and moved to the front of a reduced field. The BMC leader swept through a number of corners in quick succession but it looked as though Albasini would take the stage with 100 meters remaining.
The Orica GreenEdge all-rounder – who has three stage wins to his name in the race – merely acted as a final lead-out man for Sagan, who waited until Albasini had accelerated through the final corner before launching his winning move.
For those unimpressed by Sagan's finish line celebration antics it was time to look away, with the Cannondale rider pointing to his legs as he crossed the line first.
"It was an hard stage and the finale really insidious as well as unpredictable" said Sagan. "There were many possible winners in the leading group but not many chances to play. When I saw Henao and Evans attacking, I decided to stay in the firsts positions and to wait.
"I thought the two last corners could be the key moments of the sprint if we were together. On the last one, Albasini has been the fastest taking the perfect trajectory - the only option I have was to take the external line and to open the gas on the final straight. Everything went perfect."
Dauphiné hangover
After yesterday’s thrilling finale in the Critérium du Dauphiné the Tour de Suisse had a lot to live up to. It was a morning to forget for Trek Factory Racing though. After suffering concussion in a stage 2 clash the team saw Frank Schleck abandon, while younger brother Andy faced further scrutiny of his form in the morning press.
The stage itself, featuring several categorised climbs and final drag to the finish offered up a number of potential scenarios. One of those was the chance for a successful break to forge clear.
Martin Kohler (BMC) and Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) duly obliged and after 20 kilometres of the stage had a lead of 1:30 over the peloton.
Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) moved his team to the front in order to monitor the leaders’ position and after 120km of racing, the gap stood at 3:55.
However the break, lacking strength in numbers and with an eager peloton happy to chase, were caught on the Wasserfluh with 70km remaining.
Controlling the peloton from so far out would drain the recourses of any team and it was little surprise when a second move containing Nino Schurter (Orica-GreenEdge), Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing), Danilo Wyss (BMC) and Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) were allowed to go clear.
The German had been on the attack 24 hours previously and this mini-exercise was simply about snaffling up points in the king of the mountains competition. He retreated to the safety of the bunch once that task had been completed but fresh blood soon arrived at the front of the race with Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Belisol) and Valerio Agnoli (Astana) making contact.
Didier was dropped on the penultimate climb as the leaders fought to establish a foothold in the race but with Garmin Sharp and then FDJ actively leading the pursuit the break’s chances never looked more than hopefully, optimistic at best.
Van Der Sande had other ideas and despite the break holding just a handful of seconds, attacked with 14km to go. Agnoli led the chase but crashed on the twisting descent and even Van Der Sande was eventually reeled in with 7 kilometres to go.
There was a brief acceleration from Team Sky’s Peter Kennaugh and world champion Rui Costa threatened to play his part but Omega’s pace proved too much for any last ditch attacks.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|5:22:09
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|12
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:05
|13
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|18
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|19
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|22
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|23
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|27
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|28
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|30
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|31
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|32
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|35
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|37
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|38
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|39
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:14
|42
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|44
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|45
|Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:43
|46
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|47
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:03
|48
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|49
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|50
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|51
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:25
|52
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:29
|53
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|54
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|55
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|56
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|57
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|58
|Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|60
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|62
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|63
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|64
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|68
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|69
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|71
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|72
|GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:01:47
|74
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:25
|75
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|76
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:40
|77
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:44
|78
|CÈdric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:01
|79
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|80
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|81
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|82
|SÈbastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|84
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|85
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|86
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:22
|88
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|89
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|90
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|91
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|94
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|97
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|98
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|99
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|102
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|103
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|104
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|105
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|107
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|108
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|109
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:06:12
|110
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:14
|111
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:33
|112
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:38
|113
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:41
|114
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:48
|115
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:08:29
|118
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:32
|119
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|120
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|121
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|122
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:09
|125
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:10:16
|126
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:27
|127
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|128
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:47
|130
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|131
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|132
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|133
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|134
|Chris Anker Sˆrensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|135
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|136
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|137
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|138
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|140
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|141
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|142
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|143
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|144
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|145
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|146
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|147
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|148
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|149
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|150
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|151
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:25
|152
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|153
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|154
|SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|156
|JÈrÙme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|157
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|158
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|159
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|160
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|161
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|162
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|163
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|164
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|165
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|166
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|167
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|168
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|169
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|170
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|DNS
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|25
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|16
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|9
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|12
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|13
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|3
|14
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|4
|4
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|5
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|pts
|2
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|3
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|4
|4
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|3
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|4
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|5:22:09
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:05
|4
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:14
|7
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:03
|8
|Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|9
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:13
|13
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:38
|14
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:48
|15
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:32
|16
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|16:06:37
|2
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|IAM Cycling
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|5
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:05
|6
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:14
|7
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|9
|Garmin-Sharp
|10
|Cannondale
|0:01:19
|11
|FDJ.fr
|0:01:24
|12
|Team Sky
|13
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:29
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:01:47
|15
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:51
|16
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:28
|17
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:07:24
|18
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:07:33
|19
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:41
|20
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:10:03
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|0:10:36
|22
|Team Europcar
|0:11:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10:44:34
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:06
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:14
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:23
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:27
|7
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:28
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:29
|10
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:31
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:35
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:36
|15
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|16
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:37
|17
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:38
|18
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|19
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|20
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:43
|21
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|22
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:44
|23
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:46
|25
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|26
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:52
|28
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|29
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:55
|30
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|32
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:02
|33
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|34
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:10
|36
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:11
|37
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:16
|38
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:17
|39
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|40
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:19
|41
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:23
|42
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:26
|43
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|44
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:36
|45
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:43
|46
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|47
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|48
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:02:07
|49
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:12
|50
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:19
|51
|Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|52
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:31
|53
|Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:32
|54
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:46
|55
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:48
|56
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:52
|57
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:54
|58
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:10
|59
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:12
|60
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:26
|61
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:40
|62
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:47
|63
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:02
|64
|JÈrÈmy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:07
|65
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|0:04:20
|66
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:26
|67
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:30
|68
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:11
|69
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|70
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:22
|71
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:23
|72
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:00
|73
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:11
|74
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:14
|75
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:21
|76
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|77
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:30
|78
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:35
|79
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:45
|80
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:08:25
|81
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:28
|82
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:42
|83
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:49
|84
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:38
|85
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:10:38
|86
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:42
|87
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:10:47
|88
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:11:03
|89
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:27
|91
|GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:37
|92
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|93
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:11:42
|94
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:08
|95
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:25
|96
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:16
|97
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:21
|98
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:35
|99
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:12
|100
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:30
|101
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:15:05
|102
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:09
|103
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:15:47
|104
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:49
|105
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:07
|106
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:18:46
|107
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:18:52
|108
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:19:07
|109
|CÈdric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:20:12
|110
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:18
|111
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:20:36
|112
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:21:27
|113
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:22:14
|114
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:22:23
|115
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:22:34
|116
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:22:51
|117
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:05
|118
|SÈbastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:19
|119
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:38
|120
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:51
|121
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:23:59
|122
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:24:05
|123
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:24:28
|124
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|125
|Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:24:30
|126
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|127
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:37
|128
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|129
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:37
|130
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:25:38
|131
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|132
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:56
|133
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:28:23
|134
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:38
|135
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:53
|136
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:29:20
|137
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:29:53
|138
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:30:02
|139
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:07
|140
|Chris Anker Sˆrensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:21
|141
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:38
|142
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:31:17
|143
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:31:19
|144
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:55
|145
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:32:20
|146
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:32:22
|147
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:32:42
|148
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:45
|149
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:50
|150
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:32:57
|151
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:33:00
|152
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|153
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:17
|154
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:34:12
|155
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:34:42
|156
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:35:05
|157
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:35:12
|158
|JÈrÙme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:35:18
|159
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:35:20
|160
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:35:23
|161
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:35:24
|162
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:35:31
|163
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|164
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:35:38
|165
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:49
|166
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|167
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:35:56
|168
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:36:08
|169
|SÈbastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:36:40
|170
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:39:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|41
|pts
|2
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|19
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|17
|5
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|16
|6
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|8
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|12
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|11
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|10
|12
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|13
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|9
|14
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|15
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|8
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|17
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|18
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|21
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|22
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|23
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|24
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|25
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|26
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|27
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|28
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|29
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|30
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|31
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|60
|pts
|2
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|37
|3
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|4
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|24
|5
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|6
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|7
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|8
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|9
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|12
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|13
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|14
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|16
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|17
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10:45:03
|2
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:15
|3
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:42
|5
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:48
|6
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:14
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:37
|8
|Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:03
|9
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:33
|10
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:45
|11
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:59
|12
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:09
|13
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:10:09
|14
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:13
|15
|GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:08
|16
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:33:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Shimano
|32:15:07
|2
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:27
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|4
|IAM Cycling
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|7
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:12
|8
|Team Sky
|0:01:22
|9
|Cannondale
|0:01:26
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:32
|11
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:36
|12
|FDJ.fr
|0:02:18
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:17
|14
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:04
|15
|Orica GreenEDGE
|0:08:21
|16
|Katusha Team
|0:08:32
|17
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:15
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:39
|19
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:14:33
|20
|Team Europcar
|0:25:45
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:52
|22
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:35:16
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross focus for Richards ahead of World Cup and World ChampionshipsBritish rider also targeting mountain-bike berth at Tokyo Olympics
-
Van der Poel adds more spring races to 2020 scheduleDutchman hoping to make debuts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next season
-
Dimension Data rebrands and goes blue as NTT Pro Cycling for 2020African team confirms 27-rider roster and reveals new colours
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy