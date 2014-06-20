Tour de Suisse: Martin victorious in stage 7 time trial
German extends race lead
Stage 7: Worb - Worb (ITT)
Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) took his second stage victory at the Tour de Suisse, in the time trial on stage 7, ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida).
Martin put everything into the 24.5 kilometre course, as he looked to secure his position in the leader’s jersey with two mountain stages to come. Ahead of the stage, Martin had said that he would like to put a minute into his rivals, to secure himself enough time in the mountains. It wasn’t as much as he would like, but he completed the undulation course 22 seconds faster than anyone and extended his lead in the general classification.
"Anything is possible," Martin said of the coming stages. "As for the stage tomorrow, it's easier of the two stages. I'm familiar with the Verbier finish from the Tour de France. The last climb I hope I can treat it like a TT, find a good rhythm and hang on to the other guys. I have the jersey, but it will not be easy. There are a lot of competitors, even the entire top 20 of the general classification. But, the morale is really good, we've been working hard the whole week. The team has done a great job supporting me. I will give it 110% to honor this yellow jersey and the effort of my teammates to keep me in it."
Dumoulin put in an impressive ride to keep himself in second in the general classification, sitting only 28 seconds behind Martin, but was somewhat disappointed to miss out on a stage victory.
“It’s another second place and I don’t quite know what to think yet but it was a good performance and I was feeling good,” Dumoulin said. “For sure Tony is going really well here but to come second again is a bit frustrating. But focusing on the positives I paced myself well over quite a hard course and felt strong.
Costa’s third place was enough to move him into the same position in the overall standings, replacing Peter Sagan (Cannondale) who slipped down to sixth.
Fabian Cancellara, who set the early benchmark, would end the day in fourth place.
The second time trial of the Tour de Suisse would take the riders over two unclassified climbs as they rode out and back to Worb. With two tough hors categorie summit finishes to come this weekend, it was Martin’s last chance to put some time into his rivals.
Sky’s day got off to a bad start with Sergio Henao being taken to the hospital with a suspected broken knee. The Colombian had reportedly been hit by a vehicle during a recon of the course that morning.
Sitting second from last in the general classification, Cancellara was the second man to take to the 24.5 kilometre time trial. The four-time world time trial champion set a blistering pace, completing the course in a time of 32:18. I would be a long time before anyone would get close to him.
As the final riders began their time trial, Jérémy Roy (FDJ.fr) was sitting in second place 33 second behind Cancellara. Stef Clement (Belkin) would soon eclipse that. He cut the time to Cancellara down to 21 seconds, not enough to make the Swiss nervous.
Costa did that, however, when he went through the first checkpoint 18 seconds faster than anyone else. That had gone up to 26 second by the second check point and the Lampre man flew passed his minute-man Janier Acevedo (Garmin-Sharp).
Acevedo was able to hang onto the two-time Tour de Suisse champion on the descent, who lost a little bit of time to Cancellara. Despite that, he has managed to build up a significant enough lead to put him into the top spot by 13 seconds.
Third-placed Sagan didn’t pose a threat to Costa’s time, but Dumoulin would roll in and beat the Portuguese by a mere six seconds. His new fastest time would not last very long when the reigning time trial world champion hit the finish line, 22 seconds quicker.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:31:37
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:22
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:28
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:41
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:45
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:59
|7
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|8
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:06
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:13
|10
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:16
|12
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:20
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:24
|15
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:01:26
|16
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:29
|17
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:31
|18
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:36
|20
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:38
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:44
|23
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:46
|24
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:47
|26
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|27
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:50
|28
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:53
|29
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:55
|30
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:58
|31
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:00
|32
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|33
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:03
|34
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:05
|35
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:07
|36
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:08
|37
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|39
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|40
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:12
|41
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:13
|42
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:14
|43
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:15
|44
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:18
|45
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:19
|46
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|47
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:25
|48
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:26
|49
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:28
|50
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|51
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:31
|52
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:37
|53
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:38
|54
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:39
|55
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:02:40
|56
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|58
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:02:41
|59
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|61
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:42
|62
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:47
|63
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|64
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:51
|65
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:54
|66
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|68
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:56
|69
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:57
|70
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|71
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:58
|72
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:02
|73
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:03:03
|74
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:05
|75
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:03:08
|76
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:09
|77
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:11
|78
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|79
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:12
|80
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|81
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:03:16
|82
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|83
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:17
|84
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:18
|85
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:22
|86
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|87
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:24
|88
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:25
|89
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:27
|90
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:03:30
|91
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|92
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:31
|93
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:32
|94
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:33
|95
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:34
|96
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:36
|97
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:37
|98
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:40
|99
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:41
|100
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:42
|101
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:46
|102
|Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:48
|103
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|105
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:50
|106
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|107
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:54
|109
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|110
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:56
|111
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|0:03:59
|112
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:02
|113
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:04
|114
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|115
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:05
|116
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:06
|117
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:07
|118
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:14
|119
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:15
|120
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:16
|121
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:21
|122
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:22
|123
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:25
|124
|Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:27
|125
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:28
|126
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:32
|127
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:38
|128
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:04:39
|129
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:04:40
|130
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:45
|131
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:46
|132
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|133
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|134
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|135
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:49
|136
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:50
|137
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:04:55
|138
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|139
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:00
|140
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|141
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:02
|142
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:06
|143
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:08
|144
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:09
|145
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:17
|146
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:05:22
|147
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|148
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:32
|149
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:05:48
|150
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:50
|151
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:06:09
|152
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:43
|153
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:07:31
|DNS
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|DNS
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNS
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|DNS
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|10
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|5
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|7
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|10
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|2
|12
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:32:18
|2
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:57
|4
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:05
|5
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:19
|6
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|7
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:26
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:28
|9
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:57
|10
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:13
|11
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:41
|12
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:56
|14
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:12
|15
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:13
|16
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Shimano
|1:38:25
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:25
|3
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:49
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:57
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|8
|Garmin Sharp
|0:01:29
|9
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:09
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:51
|11
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:09
|12
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|13
|Cannondale
|0:03:16
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:03:34
|15
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:40
|16
|Team Sky
|0:03:42
|17
|Orica Greenedge
|0:03:58
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:06
|19
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:36
|20
|Astana Pro Team
|0:04:37
|21
|Team Europcar
|0:04:53
|22
|Lotto Belisol
|0:08:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|23:42:43
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:28
|3
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:05
|4
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:14
|5
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:33
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:01:36
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:42
|8
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:47
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:48
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|12
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:04
|14
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:06
|15
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:07
|16
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:13
|18
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:24
|19
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:29
|20
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:30
|21
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:34
|22
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:42
|23
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:46
|24
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:47
|25
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:49
|26
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:51
|27
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|28
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:02
|29
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:10
|30
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:26
|31
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:29
|32
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:40
|33
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:43
|34
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:52
|35
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:57
|36
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:58
|37
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:59
|38
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:05
|39
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:11
|40
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:16
|41
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:35
|42
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:42
|43
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:58
|44
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:19
|45
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:52
|46
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:16
|47
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:25
|48
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:38
|49
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:43
|50
|Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:46
|51
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:07:07
|52
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:07:12
|53
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:37
|54
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:40
|55
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:57
|56
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:30
|57
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:51
|58
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:55
|59
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:19
|60
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:21
|61
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:21
|62
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:47
|63
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:10:59
|64
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:03
|65
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:06
|66
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:26
|67
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:08
|68
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:16
|69
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:54
|70
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:14:37
|71
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:41
|72
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:15:49
|73
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:51
|74
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:17:17
|75
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:23
|76
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:06
|77
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:22:04
|78
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:22:14
|79
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:23:10
|80
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:24:11
|81
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:24:27
|82
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:54
|83
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:25:09
|84
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:25:45
|85
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|0:25:58
|86
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:26:00
|87
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:16
|88
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:51
|89
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:53
|91
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:28:08
|92
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:36
|93
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:29:47
|94
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|95
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:10
|96
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:39
|97
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:30:46
|98
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|99
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:30:56
|100
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:31:15
|101
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:32:18
|102
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:38
|103
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:13
|104
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:34:27
|105
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:34:41
|106
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:36:48
|107
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:37:12
|108
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:37:34
|109
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:13
|110
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:20
|111
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:38:43
|112
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:38:49
|113
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:39:05
|114
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:42:58
|115
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:43:31
|116
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:43:34
|117
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:43:52
|118
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:44:31
|119
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:44:40
|120
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:45:05
|121
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:46:08
|122
|Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:46:30
|123
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:46:51
|124
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:48:01
|125
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:49:09
|126
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:49:58
|127
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:51:48
|128
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:52:26
|129
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:52:41
|130
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:00
|131
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:53:21
|132
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:53:33
|133
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:53:35
|134
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:54:15
|135
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:56
|136
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:55:24
|137
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:55:44
|138
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:55:56
|139
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:56:03
|140
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:56:08
|141
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:56:10
|142
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:56:21
|143
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:56:31
|144
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:57:03
|145
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:57:04
|146
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:57:53
|147
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:58:25
|148
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:58:26
|149
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:59:16
|150
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:00:01
|151
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|1:00:02
|152
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:00:30
|153
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:01:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|88
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|48
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|32
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|24
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|24
|10
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|11
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|23
|12
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|13
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|14
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|15
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|16
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|17
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|18
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|19
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|20
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|21
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|22
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|23
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|13
|24
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|25
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|26
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|12
|27
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|28
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|29
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|10
|30
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|9
|32
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|8
|33
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|8
|34
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|35
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|36
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|37
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|38
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|39
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|40
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|41
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|42
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|43
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|44
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|45
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|46
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|47
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|48
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|49
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|50
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|51
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|52
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|74
|pts
|2
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|37
|3
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|4
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|24
|5
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|6
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|7
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|8
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|9
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|10
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|11
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|12
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|13
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|14
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|15
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|5
|19
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|20
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|21
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|4
|22
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|23
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|24
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|26
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|29
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|30
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|23:43:57
|2
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:28
|3
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:37
|4
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:29
|5
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:51
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:57
|7
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:11
|8
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:16
|9
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:05
|10
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:52
|11
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:10:12
|12
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:37
|13
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:20:50
|14
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:23:40
|15
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:29:25
|16
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:55:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Shimano
|71:13:08
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:54
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:30
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|6
|Garmin Sharp
|0:01:56
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:53
|8
|FDJ.fr
|0:03:07
|9
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:21
|10
|Team Sky
|0:05:00
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:16
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:32
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|0:12:15
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:13:46
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:20
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:44
|17
|Cannondale
|0:22:17
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:30:34
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|0:33:51
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:47
|21
|Lotto Belisol
|0:44:54
|22
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:56:00
