Image 1 of 36 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 36 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) rides to the stage win in the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 36 Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 36 Two fingers up for Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 36 Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 36 Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 36 Latvian champion Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 36 British champion Alex Dowsett (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 Joe Dombrowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 Tony Martin retained the race leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 36 Portugal's time trial champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 36 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) has the road to himself (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 36 Roman Krueziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 36 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 36 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 36 Didi the Devil with a friend (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 36 Andy Schleck (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 36 Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 36 Louis Meintjes (MTN Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 36 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 36 Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 36 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) crosses the lin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 36 Tony Martin rides his way to victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 36 Sergey Chernetsky (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 36 The effort is etched on Tony Martin's face (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 36 Tony Martin keeps his yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 36 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) was just 22 seconds shy of the world champion (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 36 Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) rides to second in the Tour de Suisse time trial (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 36 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) rides to 15th (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 36 Swiss time trial champion Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 36 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won the time trial by 22 seconds to extend his lead in the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 36 Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida) put in a strong ride for tenth on the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) took his second stage victory at the Tour de Suisse, in the time trial on stage 7, ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida).

Martin put everything into the 24.5 kilometre course, as he looked to secure his position in the leader’s jersey with two mountain stages to come. Ahead of the stage, Martin had said that he would like to put a minute into his rivals, to secure himself enough time in the mountains. It wasn’t as much as he would like, but he completed the undulation course 22 seconds faster than anyone and extended his lead in the general classification.

"Anything is possible," Martin said of the coming stages. "As for the stage tomorrow, it's easier of the two stages. I'm familiar with the Verbier finish from the Tour de France. The last climb I hope I can treat it like a TT, find a good rhythm and hang on to the other guys. I have the jersey, but it will not be easy. There are a lot of competitors, even the entire top 20 of the general classification. But, the morale is really good, we've been working hard the whole week. The team has done a great job supporting me. I will give it 110% to honor this yellow jersey and the effort of my teammates to keep me in it."

Dumoulin put in an impressive ride to keep himself in second in the general classification, sitting only 28 seconds behind Martin, but was somewhat disappointed to miss out on a stage victory.

“It’s another second place and I don’t quite know what to think yet but it was a good performance and I was feeling good,” Dumoulin said. “For sure Tony is going really well here but to come second again is a bit frustrating. But focusing on the positives I paced myself well over quite a hard course and felt strong.

Costa’s third place was enough to move him into the same position in the overall standings, replacing Peter Sagan (Cannondale) who slipped down to sixth.

Fabian Cancellara, who set the early benchmark, would end the day in fourth place.

The second time trial of the Tour de Suisse would take the riders over two unclassified climbs as they rode out and back to Worb. With two tough hors categorie summit finishes to come this weekend, it was Martin’s last chance to put some time into his rivals.

Sky’s day got off to a bad start with Sergio Henao being taken to the hospital with a suspected broken knee. The Colombian had reportedly been hit by a vehicle during a recon of the course that morning.

Sitting second from last in the general classification, Cancellara was the second man to take to the 24.5 kilometre time trial. The four-time world time trial champion set a blistering pace, completing the course in a time of 32:18. I would be a long time before anyone would get close to him.

As the final riders began their time trial, Jérémy Roy (FDJ.fr) was sitting in second place 33 second behind Cancellara. Stef Clement (Belkin) would soon eclipse that. He cut the time to Cancellara down to 21 seconds, not enough to make the Swiss nervous.

Costa did that, however, when he went through the first checkpoint 18 seconds faster than anyone else. That had gone up to 26 second by the second check point and the Lampre man flew passed his minute-man Janier Acevedo (Garmin-Sharp).

Acevedo was able to hang onto the two-time Tour de Suisse champion on the descent, who lost a little bit of time to Cancellara. Despite that, he has managed to build up a significant enough lead to put him into the top spot by 13 seconds.

Third-placed Sagan didn’t pose a threat to Costa’s time, but Dumoulin would roll in and beat the Portuguese by a mere six seconds. His new fastest time would not last very long when the reigning time trial world champion hit the finish line, 22 seconds quicker.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:31:37 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:22 3 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:28 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:41 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:45 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:59 7 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:02 8 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:06 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:13 10 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:16 12 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:20 13 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 14 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:24 15 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:01:26 16 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:01:29 17 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:31 18 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:36 20 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:38 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 22 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:01:44 23 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:46 24 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:47 26 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:01:48 27 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:01:50 28 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:53 29 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:55 30 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:58 31 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:00 32 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 33 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:03 34 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:05 35 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:07 36 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:08 37 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 38 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 39 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 40 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:12 41 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:13 42 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:02:14 43 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:15 44 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:02:18 45 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:02:19 46 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:20 47 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:02:25 48 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:26 49 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:28 50 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 51 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:31 52 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:37 53 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:38 54 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:39 55 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:02:40 56 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 57 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 58 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:02:41 59 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 61 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:42 62 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:47 63 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 64 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:51 65 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:54 66 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 67 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 68 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:56 69 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:57 70 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 71 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:58 72 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:02 73 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:03:03 74 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:05 75 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:03:08 76 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:09 77 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:11 78 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 79 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:12 80 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 81 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:03:16 82 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 83 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:17 84 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:18 85 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:22 86 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 87 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:24 88 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:03:25 89 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:27 90 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:03:30 91 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 92 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:31 93 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:32 94 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:33 95 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:34 96 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:36 97 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:37 98 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:03:40 99 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:03:41 100 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:42 101 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:46 102 Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:03:48 103 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 105 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:03:50 106 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:53 107 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 108 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:54 109 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 110 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:56 111 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:03:59 112 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:02 113 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:04 114 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 115 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:05 116 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:06 117 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:07 118 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:14 119 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:15 120 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:04:16 121 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:21 122 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:22 123 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:25 124 Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:04:27 125 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:28 126 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:32 127 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:38 128 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:04:39 129 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:04:40 130 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:45 131 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:46 132 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 133 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:04:47 134 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 135 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:49 136 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:50 137 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:04:55 138 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 139 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:00 140 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 141 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:02 142 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:06 143 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:05:08 144 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:09 145 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:17 146 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:05:22 147 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:31 148 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:32 149 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:05:48 150 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:50 151 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:06:09 152 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:43 153 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:07:31 DNS Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky DNS John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano DNS Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing DNS Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 12 3 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 10 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 9 5 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 7 7 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 8 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 5 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 10 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 2 12 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Swiss riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:32:18 2 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:04 3 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:57 4 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:05 5 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:19 6 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 7 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:26 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:28 9 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:57 10 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:13 11 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:41 12 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 13 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:56 14 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:12 15 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:13 16 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:47

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Giant-Shimano 1:38:25 2 Lampre-Merida 0:00:25 3 FDJ.fr 0:00:49 4 IAM Cycling 0:00:57 5 Movistar Team 0:01:07 6 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 7 BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 8 Garmin Sharp 0:01:29 9 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:09 10 Trek Factory Racing 0:02:51 11 MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:09 12 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:13 13 Cannondale 0:03:16 14 Team Katusha 0:03:34 15 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:40 16 Team Sky 0:03:42 17 Orica Greenedge 0:03:58 18 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:06 19 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:36 20 Astana Pro Team 0:04:37 21 Team Europcar 0:04:53 22 Lotto Belisol 0:08:58

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 23:42:43 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:28 3 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:05 4 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:14 5 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:33 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:01:36 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:42 8 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:47 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:48 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:55 12 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:02 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:04 14 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:06 15 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:02:07 16 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 17 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:02:13 18 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:24 19 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:29 20 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:30 21 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:34 22 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:42 23 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:46 24 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:47 25 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:49 26 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:51 27 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:02:52 28 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:02 29 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:03:10 30 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:26 31 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:29 32 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:03:40 33 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:43 34 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:52 35 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:57 36 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:58 37 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:59 38 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:05 39 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:11 40 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:16 41 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:35 42 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:42 43 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:58 44 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:05:19 45 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:05:52 46 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:06:16 47 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:25 48 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:38 49 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:06:43 50 Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:06:46 51 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:07:07 52 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:07:12 53 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:07:37 54 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:40 55 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:57 56 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:30 57 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:51 58 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:08:55 59 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:19 60 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:21 61 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:10:21 62 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:47 63 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:10:59 64 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:03 65 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:06 66 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:26 67 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:08 68 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:16 69 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:12:54 70 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:14:37 71 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:41 72 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:15:49 73 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:51 74 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:17:17 75 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:23 76 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:21:06 77 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:22:04 78 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:22:14 79 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:23:10 80 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:24:11 81 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:24:27 82 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:54 83 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:25:09 84 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:25:45 85 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:25:58 86 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:00 87 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:16 88 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:51 89 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 90 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:53 91 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:28:08 92 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:36 93 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:29:47 94 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 95 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:10 96 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:39 97 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:30:46 98 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 99 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:30:56 100 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:31:15 101 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:32:18 102 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:32:38 103 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:34:13 104 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:34:27 105 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:34:41 106 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:36:48 107 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:37:12 108 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:37:34 109 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:38:13 110 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:38:20 111 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:38:43 112 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:38:49 113 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:39:05 114 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:42:58 115 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:43:31 116 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:43:34 117 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:43:52 118 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:44:31 119 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:44:40 120 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:45:05 121 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:46:08 122 Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:46:30 123 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:46:51 124 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:48:01 125 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:49:09 126 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:49:58 127 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:51:48 128 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:52:26 129 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:52:41 130 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:00 131 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:53:21 132 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:53:33 133 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:53:35 134 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:54:15 135 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:56 136 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:55:24 137 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:55:44 138 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:55:56 139 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:56:03 140 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:56:08 141 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:56:10 142 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:56:21 143 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:56:31 144 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:57:03 145 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:57:04 146 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:57:53 147 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:58:25 148 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:58:26 149 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:59:16 150 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:00:01 151 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 1:00:02 152 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:00:30 153 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:01:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 88 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 48 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 37 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 32 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 25 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 24 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 24 10 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 24 11 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 23 12 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 22 13 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 14 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 20 15 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 20 16 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 17 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 18 18 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 19 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 20 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 21 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 22 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 14 23 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 13 24 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 25 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 26 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 12 27 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 28 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 29 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 10 30 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 9 31 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 9 32 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 8 33 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 34 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 7 35 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 36 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 37 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 38 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 39 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 5 40 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 5 41 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 42 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 43 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 44 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 45 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 46 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 47 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 48 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 49 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 1 50 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 51 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 52 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 74 pts 2 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 37 3 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 4 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 24 5 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 6 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 7 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 14 8 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 12 9 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 10 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 12 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 11 12 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 13 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 8 14 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 15 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 8 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 6 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 18 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 5 19 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 5 20 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 21 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 4 22 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 23 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 24 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 25 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 26 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 29 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 30 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1

Swiss rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 23:43:57 2 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:28 3 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:37 4 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:29 5 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:51 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:57 7 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:11 8 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:16 9 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:05 10 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:52 11 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:10:12 12 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:37 13 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:20:50 14 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:23:40 15 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:29:25 16 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:55:17