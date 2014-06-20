Trending

Tour de Suisse: Martin victorious in stage 7 time trial

German extends race lead

Image 1 of 36

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 36

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) rides to the stage win in the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 36

Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 36

Two fingers up for Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto-Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 36

Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 36

Cameron Meyer (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 36

Latvian champion Gatis Smukulis (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 36

British champion Alex Dowsett (Movistar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 36

Joe Dombrowski (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 36

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 36

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 36

Tony Martin retained the race leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 36

Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 36

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 36

Portugal's time trial champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 36

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) has the road to himself

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 36

Roman Krueziger (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 36

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 36

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 36

Didi the Devil with a friend

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 36

Andy Schleck (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 36

Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 36

Louis Meintjes (MTN Qhubeka)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 36

Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 36

Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 36

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) crosses the lin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 36

Tony Martin rides his way to victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 36

Sergey Chernetsky (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 36

The effort is etched on Tony Martin's face

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 36

Tony Martin keeps his yellow jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 36

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) was just 22 seconds shy of the world champion

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 36

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) rides to second in the Tour de Suisse time trial

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 36

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) rides to 15th

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 36

Swiss time trial champion Fabian Cancellara (Trek)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 36

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) won the time trial by 22 seconds to extend his lead in the Tour de Suisse

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 36

Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida) put in a strong ride for tenth on the stage

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) took his second stage victory at the Tour de Suisse, in the time trial on stage 7, ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida).

Martin put everything into the 24.5 kilometre course, as he looked to secure his position in the leader’s jersey with two mountain stages to come. Ahead of the stage, Martin had said that he would like to put a minute into his rivals, to secure himself enough time in the mountains. It wasn’t as much as he would like, but he completed the undulation course 22 seconds faster than anyone and extended his lead in the general classification.

"Anything is possible," Martin said of the coming stages. "As for the stage tomorrow, it's easier of the two stages. I'm familiar with the Verbier finish from the Tour de France. The last climb I hope I can treat it like a TT, find a good rhythm and hang on to the other guys. I have the jersey, but it will not be easy. There are a lot of competitors, even the entire top 20 of the general classification. But, the morale is really good, we've been working hard the whole week. The team has done a great job supporting me. I will give it 110% to honor this yellow jersey and the effort of my teammates to keep me in it."

Dumoulin put in an impressive ride to keep himself in second in the general classification, sitting only 28 seconds behind Martin, but was somewhat disappointed to miss out on a stage victory.

“It’s another second place and I don’t quite know what to think yet but it was a good performance and I was feeling good,” Dumoulin said. “For sure Tony is going really well here but to come second again is a bit frustrating. But focusing on the positives I paced myself well over quite a hard course and felt strong.

Costa’s third place was enough to move him into the same position in the overall standings, replacing Peter Sagan (Cannondale) who slipped down to sixth.

Fabian Cancellara, who set the early benchmark, would end the day in fourth place.

The second time trial of the Tour de Suisse would take the riders over two unclassified climbs as they rode out and back to Worb. With two tough hors categorie summit finishes to come this weekend, it was Martin’s last chance to put some time into his rivals.

Sky’s day got off to a bad start with Sergio Henao being taken to the hospital with a suspected broken knee. The Colombian had reportedly been hit by a vehicle during a recon of the course that morning.

Sitting second from last in the general classification, Cancellara was the second man to take to the 24.5 kilometre time trial. The four-time world time trial champion set a blistering pace, completing the course in a time of 32:18. I would be a long time before anyone would get close to him.

As the final riders began their time trial, Jérémy Roy (FDJ.fr) was sitting in second place 33 second behind Cancellara. Stef Clement (Belkin) would soon eclipse that. He cut the time to Cancellara down to 21 seconds, not enough to make the Swiss nervous.

Costa did that, however, when he went through the first checkpoint 18 seconds faster than anyone else. That had gone up to 26 second by the second check point and the Lampre man flew passed his minute-man Janier Acevedo (Garmin-Sharp).

Acevedo was able to hang onto the two-time Tour de Suisse champion on the descent, who lost a little bit of time to Cancellara. Despite that, he has managed to build up a significant enough lead to put him into the top spot by 13 seconds.

Third-placed Sagan didn’t pose a threat to Costa’s time, but Dumoulin would roll in and beat the Portuguese by a mere six seconds. His new fastest time would not last very long when the reigning time trial world champion hit the finish line, 22 seconds quicker.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:31:37
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:22
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:28
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:41
5Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:45
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:59
7Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:02
8Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:06
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:13
10Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:16
12Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:20
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
14Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:24
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:01:26
16Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:01:29
17Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:31
18Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:36
20Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:38
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
22Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:01:44
23Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:46
24Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:47
26Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:01:48
27Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:01:50
28Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:53
29Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:01:55
30Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:58
31Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:00
32Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
33Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:03
34Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:05
35Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:07
36Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:08
37Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
38Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
39Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
40Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:12
41Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:13
42Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:02:14
43Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:15
44Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:02:18
45Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:02:19
46Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:20
47Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:02:25
48Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:26
49Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:02:28
50Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
51Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:31
52Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:37
53Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:02:38
54Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:39
55Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:02:40
56Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
57Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
58Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:02:41
59Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
60Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
61Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:42
62Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:47
63Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
64Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:51
65Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:54
66Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
67Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
68Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:56
69Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:57
70Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
71Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:58
72Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:02
73Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:03:03
74Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:03:05
75Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:03:08
76Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:03:09
77Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:11
78Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
79Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:12
80Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
81Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:03:16
82Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
83Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:17
84Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:18
85Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:22
86Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
87Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:24
88Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:03:25
89Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:03:27
90Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:03:30
91Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
92Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:31
93Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:32
94Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:33
95Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:34
96Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:36
97Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:03:37
98Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:03:40
99Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:03:41
100Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:42
101Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:46
102Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:03:48
103Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
104Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
105Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:03:50
106Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:53
107Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
108Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:54
109Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
110Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:56
111Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:03:59
112Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:02
113Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:04
114Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
115Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:05
116Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:06
117Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:07
118Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:14
119Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:15
120Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:04:16
121Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:21
122Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:22
123Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:25
124Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:04:27
125Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:28
126Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:32
127Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:38
128Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:04:39
129Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:04:40
130Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:45
131Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:46
132Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
133Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:04:47
134Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
135Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:49
136Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:04:50
137Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:04:55
138Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
139Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:00
140Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
141Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:02
142Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:06
143Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:05:08
144Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:09
145Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:17
146Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:05:22
147Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:31
148Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:32
149Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:05:48
150Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:50
151Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:06:09
152Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:43
153Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:07:31
DNSSergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
DNSJohn Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
DNSMatthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
DNSTom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15pts
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano12
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida10
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing9
5Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling8
6Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano7
7Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
8Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team5
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr4
10Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team2
12Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha1

Swiss riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:32:18
2Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:04
3Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:57
4Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:05
5Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:19
6Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
7Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:26
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:28
9Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:01:57
10Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:13
11Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:41
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
13Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:02:56
14Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:12
15Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:13
16Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:47

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano1:38:25
2Lampre-Merida0:00:25
3FDJ.fr0:00:49
4IAM Cycling0:00:57
5Movistar Team0:01:07
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
7BMC Racing Team0:01:25
8Garmin Sharp0:01:29
9CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:09
10Trek Factory Racing0:02:51
11MTN - Qhubeka0:03:09
12Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:13
13Cannondale0:03:16
14Team Katusha0:03:34
15Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:40
16Team Sky0:03:42
17Orica Greenedge0:03:58
18AG2R La Mondiale0:04:06
19Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:36
20Astana Pro Team0:04:37
21Team Europcar0:04:53
22Lotto Belisol0:08:58

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team23:42:43
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:28
3Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:05
4Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:14
5Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:33
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:01:36
7Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:42
8Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:01:47
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:48
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:55
12Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:02
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:04
14Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:06
15Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:02:07
16Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
17Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:02:13
18Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:02:24
19Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:29
20Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:30
21Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:34
22Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:42
23Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:46
24Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:47
25Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:49
26Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:51
27Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:02:52
28Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:02
29Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:03:10
30Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:26
31Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:29
32Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:40
33Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:43
34Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:52
35Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:03:57
36Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:58
37Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:59
38Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:05
39Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:11
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:16
41Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:35
42Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:42
43Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:04:58
44Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:05:19
45Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:05:52
46Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:06:16
47Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:25
48Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:38
49Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:06:43
50Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:06:46
51Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:07:07
52Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:07:12
53Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:07:37
54Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:40
55Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:57
56Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:30
57Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:51
58Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:55
59Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:19
60Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:21
61Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:10:21
62Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:47
63Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:10:59
64Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:03
65Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:11:06
66Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:26
67Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:08
68Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:12:16
69Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:12:54
70Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:14:37
71Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:41
72Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:15:49
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:51
74Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:17:17
75Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:17:23
76Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:21:06
77Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:22:04
78Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:22:14
79Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:23:10
80Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:24:11
81Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:24:27
82Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:24:54
83Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:25:09
84Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:25:45
85Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:25:58
86Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:00
87Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:16
88Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:26:51
89Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
90Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:53
91Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:28:08
92Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:36
93Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:29:47
94Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
95Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:10
96Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:30:39
97Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:30:46
98Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
99Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:30:56
100Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:31:15
101Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:32:18
102Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:32:38
103Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:34:13
104Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:34:27
105Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:34:41
106Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:36:48
107Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:37:12
108Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:37:34
109Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:38:13
110Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:38:20
111Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:38:43
112Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:38:49
113Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:39:05
114Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:42:58
115Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:43:31
116Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:43:34
117Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:43:52
118Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:44:31
119Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:44:40
120Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:45:05
121Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:46:08
122Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:46:30
123Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:46:51
124Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:48:01
125Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:49:09
126Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:49:58
127Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:51:48
128Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:52:26
129Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:52:41
130Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:00
131Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:53:21
132Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:53:33
133Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:53:35
134Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:54:15
135Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:56
136Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:55:24
137Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:55:44
138Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:55:56
139Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:56:03
140Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:56:08
141Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:56:10
142Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:56:21
143Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:56:31
144Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:57:03
145Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:57:04
146Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:57:53
147Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:58:25
148Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:58:26
149Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:59:16
150Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:00:01
151Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling1:00:02
152Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:00:30
153Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:01:10

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale88pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida48
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team37
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team32
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano25
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team24
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha24
10Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team24
11Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida23
12Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky22
13Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo20
14Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge20
15Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing20
16Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
17Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing18
18Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol18
19Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
20Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
21Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling15
22Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge14
23Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team13
24Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
25Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr12
26Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky12
27Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
28Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team10
29Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp10
30Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team9
31Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team9
32Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp8
33Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling8
34Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano7
35Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
36Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo6
37Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
38Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
39Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale5
40Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka5
41Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
42Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4
43Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha3
44Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr3
45Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
46Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp2
47Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
48Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2
49Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha1
50Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
51Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
52Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar74pts
2Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling37
3Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team28
4Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky24
5Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
6Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14
7Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha14
8Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge12
9Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
10Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge12
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge11
12Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
13Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing8
14Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
15Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka8
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano6
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
18Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale5
19Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka5
20Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
21Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky4
22Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
23Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3
24Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
25Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
26Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo1
29Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
30Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1

Swiss rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling23:43:57
2Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:28
3Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:37
4Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:29
5Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:51
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:57
7Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:11
8Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:16
9Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:05
10Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:09:52
11Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:10:12
12Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:37
13Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:20:50
14Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:23:40
15Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:29:25
16Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:55:17

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano71:13:08
2Lampre-Merida0:00:54
3IAM Cycling0:01:30
4Movistar Team0:01:32
5Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:50
6Garmin Sharp0:01:56
7BMC Racing Team0:02:53
8FDJ.fr0:03:07
9CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:21
10Team Sky0:05:00
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:16
12Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:32
13Orica Greenedge0:12:15
14Team Katusha0:13:46
15MTN - Qhubeka0:14:20
16Trek Factory Racing0:16:44
17Cannondale0:22:17
18Team Europcar0:30:34
19Astana Pro Team0:33:51
20AG2R La Mondiale0:34:47
21Lotto Belisol0:44:54
22Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:56:00

 

