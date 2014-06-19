Image 1 of 69 Marcus Burghardt (BMC) tried to animate the final kilometers of the stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 69 Niki Terpstra showing off his power outputs for stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 69 The Swiss cows on show (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 69 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 69 Matteo Trentin's pockets filled with gels (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 69 Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) in the best Swiss rider jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 69 Tinkoff target Bauke Mollema (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 69 One of the camera's being used this week on Fabian Cancellara's bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 69 Points leader Peter Sagan (Cannondale) showed strong form on the final climb during stage 6 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 69 Matteo Trentin wins stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 69 Fabian Cancellara's enjoying a gel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 69 Peter Kennaugh on the Pinerello F8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 69 Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 69 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 69 Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 69 Björn Thurau (Europcar) enjoys another trip to the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 69 Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 69 Sergio Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 69 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) holds on to the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 69 Matteo Trentin chaperoned after claiming the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 69 Laurens ten Dam (Belkin) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 69 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 69 World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) struggled with a mechanical on course today (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 69 Team Sky put pressure on the field in the closing kilometers (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 69 Philip Deignan leads Team Sky (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 69 Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 69 Niki Terpstra checks his Starve activity (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 69 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 69 Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) was in the day's breakaway (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 69 Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) is leading the best Swiss rider competition (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 69 Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar) is leading the mountains competition after stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 69 Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 69 Jacopo Guarnierie (Astana) was also in the breakaway during stage 6 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 69 Joseph Dombrowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 69 Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 69 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) just falls away from the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 69 Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) capitalized off of some fantastic teamwork to claim the stage 6 victory at the Tour de Suisse in Delémont, on Thursday. His team led him into the final few hundred meters in perfect position to sprint for the win, ahead of Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff Saxo) in second and Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) in third.

"Of course I am super happy about this victory," Trentin said. “At four kilometers to go, Tony looked at me and said 'OK, we do the sprint.' It was a question of one second time difference, so we knew the yellow jersey was safe at that point and we went. Tony did an unbelievable job. He split the peloton into two groups in the last kilometers, in the middle of the village. When he does a pull like that it is unbelievable the engine he has. He left me at 200 meters to go.

“The finish was slightly uphill. I accelerated and was able to do a good sprint. I like this kind of sprint. But of course I want to share this victory with the team and Tony who did a selfless, great job.”

Overall race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) led the peloton, with Trentin on his wheel, into the final few hundred meters. The huge effort cut a gap in the main field. His position also ensured that he made it safely to the finish line without losing any time in the overall classification. Martin leads the race into the seventh stage ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale).

Sagan tried to shake things up over the final climb and on the descent toward the finish line but ended the day in fifth place. He currently leads the points classification while Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar) leads the mountains competition and Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) leads the Swiss rider competition.

How it happened

The peloton tackled a 184km stage that started in Büren an der Aare and finished in Delémont with a shorter finishing circuit that included two of the day’s last ascents over Col des Rangiers and Le-Rond-Pré.

Six men formed an early lead with Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale), Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing), Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge), Benjamin King (Garmin-Sharp), Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) and Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka). The group didn’t survive and the attacking continued until the next breakaway slipped away.

The riders in the second and more successful move included Guarnieri, Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha Team), Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge), Jacobus Venter (MTN-Qhubeka) and Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling), who dropped out of the group shortly thereafter. The four riders continued on and managed to forge a four and a half minute lead heading into the first climb of the day over the Grand Chaumont, 57.5km into the stage.

Guarnieri was the first to the top of the climb and picked up full mountain points, however, the gap back to the field dropped as they crested the top.

Albasini, who was the best placed in the overall classification at over nine and a half minutes down, picked up the full points atop the second climb on the Col des Pontins, 73km into the race, but the gap continued to fall to three and a half minutes.

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) had to deal with a mechanical at the side of the road but got some valuable help from teammates Rafael Valls and Jose Serpa to get back in the field before the final circuit through Delémont. He was sitting in 16th place overall, 37 seconds down, at the start of the stage.

The breakaway headed through the finishing city of Delémont with a lead of two and half minutes. The peloton snaked through the city and Team Sky did much of the work to reduce the gap to the four guys out front, which continued to fall to just under a minute. Several riders crashed heading toward the third climb over Col des Rangiers. The mishap blocked the narrow roads and force other riders to dismount to get around the wreckage.

Albasini was the only breakaway rider to hang on to a small lead on the upper slopes of the climb but he too was caught near the top. Several fast-men showed their top form and made it up the third climb including Sagan and Ben Swift (Team Sky). Omega Pharma-QuickStep duo Tom Boonen and Mark Cavendish did not survive the fast-pace set over the climb and wound up out of contention for the stage sprint.

Giant-Shimano’s Warren Barguil attacked over the top of the ascent but was quickly followed by Team Europcar’s mountains leader Thurau, who only wanted to pick up the full points before sitting up and waiting for the rest of the field. Barguil pushed his limits to build a gap of 20 seconds with roughly 23km to the finish line in Delémont.

The rain started to fall during the final kilometers of the race, and so did Barguil’s gap until he was caught with 19km to go. Team Sky pushed hard with five riders who set the pace at the front of the field with sprinter Swift on their wheel. BMC Racing and IAM Cycling, for Mathias Frank, also had good representation heading the field into the last climb.

Martin, wearing the yellow leader’s jersey, sat tucked in safely near the front of the bunch.

Trentin noted that he almost didn't make it to the finish line with the front group after having some difficulty within the final 35 kilometers. "There was road work on the road and I was a little bit in the rear of the peloton. The road went from double lane to single lane when the first part of the peloton passed that area. I was stuck in the back and had to put my feet down when the pace came to a stop. So, I had to chase the group ahead after that situation. When I reached them again at the bottom of the second to last climb, I was always trying to recover. Then on the final climb I was in front of the group again and I helped Tony. I was always with him on the downhill.”

Some teams were not interested in allowing a bunch sprint to take place and riders like Laurent Didier (Trek factory Racing) jumped at the base for the final climb up Le-Rond-Pré. Didier’s short-lived attempt at a breakaway was countered by IAM Cycling’s lead out over the top of the ascent, 11km to go.

Set up by his teammates, Frank took a risk and jumped clear of the field with Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on his wheel. Sagan jumped across but continued on to build a small gap and crested the climb alone. The field managed to reattach themselves to his wheel on the descent back down to Delémont, however, he continued to set a fast pace on the way down hill. The peloton could barley stay on his wheel as he leaned sharply through each switchback.

Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing) was gutsy enough to latch back onto Sagan’s wheel and the pair held a small gap on the field by the bottom of the descent. Once on the flats and under three kilometers to go, several riders tried to leap across to the dangerous move. Team Sky, with Ben Swift on their wheel, pulled the field together under two kilometers to go.

Martin moved to the front of the race and led the field under the one kilometer to go banner and onto the finishing straightaway. The move put Trentin into a winning sprint position and he led the drag race to the line to win the sixth stage.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4:43:19 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 10 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 13 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 14 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 15 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 17 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 18 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 20 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 21 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 24 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 25 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 26 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 27 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 29 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 33 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 36 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 38 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 40 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 42 Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 43 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 44 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 45 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 46 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 48 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 49 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 50 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 51 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 53 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 54 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 55 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 56 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 57 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 58 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 59 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 61 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 62 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 63 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 64 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 65 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 66 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 67 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 68 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:29 69 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 70 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:44 73 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 74 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 75 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 76 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:47 77 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 78 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 79 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 80 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 81 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 82 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 83 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 84 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 85 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:02:20 87 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:09 88 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 89 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:36 90 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:15 91 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:40 92 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 93 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 94 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 95 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 96 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 97 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 98 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 99 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:39 100 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 101 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 102 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 103 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 104 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 105 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 107 Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 108 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 109 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 110 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 111 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 112 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 113 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 114 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 115 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 116 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 117 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 119 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 121 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 122 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 123 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 124 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 125 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 126 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 127 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:18:18 128 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 129 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 130 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 131 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 132 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 133 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 134 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 135 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 136 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 137 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 138 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 139 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 140 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 141 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 142 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 143 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 144 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:18:18 145 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 146 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 148 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 149 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 150 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 151 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 152 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 153 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 154 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 155 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 156 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 157 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:18:33 DNF Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team DNF Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale DNF Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNS Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team DNS Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 3 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 4 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 13 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 11 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 7 10 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 4 13 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 2 15 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 - Grand Chaumont # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 pts 2 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 8 3 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 6 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 4 5 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 2

Mountain 2 - Col des Pontis # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 8 pts 2 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 6 3 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 4 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 5 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 3- Col des Rangiers # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 8 pts 2 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 6 3 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 4 4 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 2 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1

Mountain 4 - Le Rond-Pre # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 5 pts 2 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Swiss riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4:43:19 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 3 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 10 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:47 12 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:15 13 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:40 14 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:39 16 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 14:09:57 2 Lampre-Merida 3 Team Giant-Shimano 4 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Team Sky 7 FDJ.fr 8 Movistar Team 9 Team Europcar 10 IAM Cycling 11 Garmin Sharp 12 Orica Greenedge 13 MTN - Qhubeka 14 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 15 CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 Team Katusha 0:01:44 17 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:53 18 Trek Factory Racing 0:09:40 19 Cannondale 0:17:39 20 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 21 Astana Pro Team 22 Lotto Belisol 0:21:27

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 23:11:06 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:06 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:10 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:00:23 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:27 7 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:28 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:29 10 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 12 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:31 13 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:35 14 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:36 15 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 16 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:37 17 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 0:00:38 18 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 19 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 20 Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:43 21 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 22 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:44 23 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 24 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:46 25 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:47 26 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 27 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:00:52 28 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:53 29 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:55 30 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:58 31 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:00 32 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:02 33 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 34 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:10 36 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:11 37 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:16 38 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:17 39 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:19 40 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:23 41 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:26 42 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:43 43 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:02 44 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:12 45 Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:19 46 Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 47 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:32 48 Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:02:46 49 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:03:05 50 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:10 51 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:02 52 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:16 53 Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:04:18 54 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:23 55 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:26 56 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:04:27 57 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:04:59 58 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:05:17 59 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:53 60 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:57 61 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:40 62 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:07:10 63 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:07:11 64 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:14 65 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:32 66 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:28 67 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:49 68 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:05 69 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:17 70 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:09:29 71 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:03 72 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:27 73 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:11:29 74 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:29 75 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:35 76 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:14:08 77 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:16:45 78 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:22 79 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:18 80 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 81 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:20:30 82 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale 0:21:05 83 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:17 84 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:21:24 85 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:21:46 86 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky 0:21:59 87 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 88 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:05 89 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:23:40 90 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:07 91 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:24:14 92 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:25 93 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:30 94 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:25:31 95 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:25:53 96 Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol 0:26:06 97 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:28 98 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:00 99 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 0:27:06 100 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:27:17 101 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:50 102 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:28:34 103 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 0:29:05 104 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:29:21 105 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:29:26 106 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:29:58 107 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:30:26 108 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale 0:32:44 109 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:32:48 110 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 111 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:33:15 112 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:34:04 113 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:34:08 114 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:34:32 115 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:34:46 116 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:35:16 117 Edward King (USA) Cannondale 0:37:10 118 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:39:47 119 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:40:02 120 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:40:13 121 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:41:24 122 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:41:26 123 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:41:34 124 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:41:54 125 Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:42:42 126 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:12 127 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:43:17 128 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:46:41 129 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:52 130 Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:47:38 131 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:47:41 132 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:47:54 133 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:48:37 134 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:48:56 135 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:49:15 136 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:49:33 137 Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar 0:49:39 138 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:50:35 139 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:50:52 140 Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:08 141 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:51:13 142 Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team 0:51:14 143 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:51:18 144 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 0:51:24 145 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:53:27 146 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:53:28 147 Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:53:30 148 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:53:33 149 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:53:45 150 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:53:52 151 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:54:10 152 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:19 153 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:55:02 154 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:55:11 155 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:55:43 156 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:55:50 157 Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:56:02

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 88 pts 2 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 48 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 37 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 24 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 24 8 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 24 9 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 23 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 22 11 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 12 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 20 13 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 20 14 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 15 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 16 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 17 17 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 16 19 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 20 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 14 21 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 13 22 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 13 23 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 24 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 12 25 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 26 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 27 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 28 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp 10 29 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 9 30 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 8 31 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 32 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 33 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 35 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 6 36 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 37 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 5 38 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 5 39 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 40 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 41 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 42 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 43 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 3 44 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 45 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 46 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 2 47 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 48 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 2 49 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 2 50 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 51 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1 52 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 74 pts 2 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 37 3 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 28 4 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 24 5 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 6 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 7 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 14 8 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 12 9 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 10 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 12 11 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 11 12 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 13 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 8 14 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 15 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 8 16 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 6 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 18 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 5 19 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 5 20 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 21 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 4 22 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 23 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 24 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 25 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 2 26 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 27 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 28 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 30 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 31 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1

Swiss rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 23:11:35 2 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:15 3 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 4 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:42 5 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:14 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:33 7 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:03 8 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:33 9 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:45 10 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:03 11 Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:59 12 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:00 13 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:19:49 14 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:48 15 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:48 16 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:55:21