Tour de Suisse: Trentin wins in Delémont

Martin survives hills to keep race lead

Image 1 of 69

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) tried to animate the final kilometers of the stage

Marcus Burghardt (BMC) tried to animate the final kilometers of the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 69

Niki Terpstra showing off his power outputs for stage 6

Niki Terpstra showing off his power outputs for stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 69

The Swiss cows on show

The Swiss cows on show
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 69

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 69

Matteo Trentin's pockets filled with gels

Matteo Trentin's pockets filled with gels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 69

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) in the best Swiss rider jersey

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) in the best Swiss rider jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 69

Tinkoff target Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

Tinkoff target Bauke Mollema (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 69

One of the camera's being used this week on Fabian Cancellara's bike

One of the camera's being used this week on Fabian Cancellara's bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 69

Points leader Peter Sagan (Cannondale) showed strong form on the final climb during stage 6

Points leader Peter Sagan (Cannondale) showed strong form on the final climb during stage 6
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 69

Matteo Trentin wins stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse

Matteo Trentin wins stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 69

Fabian Cancellara's enjoying a gel

Fabian Cancellara's enjoying a gel
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 69

Peter Kennaugh on the Pinerello F8

Peter Kennaugh on the Pinerello F8
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 69

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano)

Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 69

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 69

Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing)

Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 69

Björn Thurau (Europcar) enjoys another trip to the podium

Björn Thurau (Europcar) enjoys another trip to the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 69

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 69

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 69

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) holds on to the yellow jersey

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) holds on to the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 69

Matteo Trentin chaperoned after claiming the win

Matteo Trentin chaperoned after claiming the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 69

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin)

Laurens ten Dam (Belkin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 69

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 69

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) struggled with a mechanical on course today

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) struggled with a mechanical on course today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 69

Team Sky put pressure on the field in the closing kilometers

Team Sky put pressure on the field in the closing kilometers
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 69

Philip Deignan leads Team Sky

Philip Deignan leads Team Sky
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 69

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 69

Niki Terpstra checks his Starve activity

Niki Terpstra checks his Starve activity
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 69

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 69

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) was in the day's breakaway

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) was in the day's breakaway
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 69

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) is leading the best Swiss rider competition

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) is leading the best Swiss rider competition
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 69

Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar) is leading the mountains competition after stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse

Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar) is leading the mountains competition after stage 3 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 69

Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

Christophe Riblon (Ag2r-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 69

Jacopo Guarnierie (Astana) was also in the breakaway during stage 6

Jacopo Guarnierie (Astana) was also in the breakaway during stage 6
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 69

Joseph Dombrowski (Team Sky)

Joseph Dombrowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 69

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 69

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) just falls away from the peloton

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) just falls away from the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 69

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on the stage 6 podium

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on the stage 6 podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 69

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins the sixth stage at the Tour de Suisse

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins the sixth stage at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 69

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) salutes to victory after stage 6 at the Tour de Suisse

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) salutes to victory after stage 6 at the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 69

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) is on his way to winning the sixth stage

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) is on his way to winning the sixth stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 69

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 69

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 69

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)

Bauke Mollema (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 69

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) launched an attack on the final descent

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) launched an attack on the final descent
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 69

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins stage 6 at Tour de Suisse

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins stage 6 at Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 69

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 69

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins stage 6 of the 2014 Tour de Suisse

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins stage 6 of the 2014 Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 69

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 69

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) finishes off the work and wins the stage

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) finishes off the work and wins the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 69

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) goes on the attack

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 69

Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) tucks on a descent during stage 6

Steven Kruijswijk (Belkin) tucks on a descent during stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 69

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) is rewarded for his daily efforts with a block of La Gruyères.

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) is rewarded for his daily efforts with a block of La Gruyères.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 69

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) stays in yellow heading into stage 7 on Friday

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) stays in yellow heading into stage 7 on Friday
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 69

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the breakaway on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse

Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the breakaway on stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 69

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickSte) wins ahead of Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Francesco Gavazzi (Astana)

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickSte) wins ahead of Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Francesco Gavazzi (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 69

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) is sitting in 4th overall after stage 6

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) is sitting in 4th overall after stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 69

Home rider Michael Albasini leads the escapees

Home rider Michael Albasini leads the escapees
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 69

Stage winner Matteo Trentin

Stage winner Matteo Trentin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 69

Peter Sagan and Alexander Kolobnev make it into a late break

Peter Sagan and Alexander Kolobnev make it into a late break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The sprint finish

The sprint finish

The sprint finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 69

Matteo Trentin had a perfect lead out for victory

Matteo Trentin had a perfect lead out for victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 69

Vladimir Isaichev spent the day in the break

Vladimir Isaichev spent the day in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 69

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins over Bennati

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins over Bennati
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 69

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins stage 6 in the Tour de Suisse

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins stage 6 in the Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 69

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) got the stage win

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) got the stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 69

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) kept his race lead

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) kept his race lead
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 67 of 69

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) drills it on the front

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) drills it on the front
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 69

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on lead-out duty while in the race lead

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on lead-out duty while in the race lead
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 69 of 69

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the wheel of Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma)

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the wheel of Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) capitalized off of some fantastic teamwork to claim the stage 6 victory at the Tour de Suisse in Delémont, on Thursday. His team led him into the final few hundred meters in perfect position to sprint for the win, ahead of Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff Saxo) in second and Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) in third.

"Of course I am super happy about this victory," Trentin said. “At four kilometers to go, Tony looked at me and said 'OK, we do the sprint.' It was a question of one second time difference, so we knew the yellow jersey was safe at that point and we went. Tony did an unbelievable job. He split the peloton into two groups in the last kilometers, in the middle of the village. When he does a pull like that it is unbelievable the engine he has. He left me at 200 meters to go.

“The finish was slightly uphill. I accelerated and was able to do a good sprint. I like this kind of sprint. But of course I want to share this victory with the team and Tony who did a selfless, great job.”

Overall race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) led the peloton, with Trentin on his wheel, into the final few hundred meters. The huge effort cut a gap in the main field. His position also ensured that he made it safely to the finish line without losing any time in the overall classification. Martin leads the race into the seventh stage ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale).

Sagan tried to shake things up over the final climb and on the descent toward the finish line but ended the day in fifth place. He currently leads the points classification while Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar) leads the mountains competition and Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) leads the Swiss rider competition.

How it happened

The peloton tackled a 184km stage that started in Büren an der Aare and finished in Delémont with a shorter finishing circuit that included two of the day’s last ascents over Col des Rangiers and Le-Rond-Pré.

Six men formed an early lead with Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale), Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing), Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge), Benjamin King (Garmin-Sharp), Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) and Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka). The group didn’t survive and the attacking continued until the next breakaway slipped away.

The riders in the second and more successful move included Guarnieri, Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha Team), Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge), Jacobus Venter (MTN-Qhubeka) and Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling), who dropped out of the group shortly thereafter. The four riders continued on and managed to forge a four and a half minute lead heading into the first climb of the day over the Grand Chaumont, 57.5km into the stage.

Guarnieri was the first to the top of the climb and picked up full mountain points, however, the gap back to the field dropped as they crested the top.

Albasini, who was the best placed in the overall classification at over nine and a half minutes down, picked up the full points atop the second climb on the Col des Pontins, 73km into the race, but the gap continued to fall to three and a half minutes.

World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) had to deal with a mechanical at the side of the road but got some valuable help from teammates Rafael Valls and Jose Serpa to get back in the field before the final circuit through Delémont. He was sitting in 16th place overall, 37 seconds down, at the start of the stage.

The breakaway headed through the finishing city of Delémont with a lead of two and half minutes. The peloton snaked through the city and Team Sky did much of the work to reduce the gap to the four guys out front, which continued to fall to just under a minute. Several riders crashed heading toward the third climb over Col des Rangiers. The mishap blocked the narrow roads and force other riders to dismount to get around the wreckage.

Albasini was the only breakaway rider to hang on to a small lead on the upper slopes of the climb but he too was caught near the top. Several fast-men showed their top form and made it up the third climb including Sagan and Ben Swift (Team Sky). Omega Pharma-QuickStep duo Tom Boonen and Mark Cavendish did not survive the fast-pace set over the climb and wound up out of contention for the stage sprint.

Giant-Shimano’s Warren Barguil attacked over the top of the ascent but was quickly followed by Team Europcar’s mountains leader Thurau, who only wanted to pick up the full points before sitting up and waiting for the rest of the field. Barguil pushed his limits to build a gap of 20 seconds with roughly 23km to the finish line in Delémont.

The rain started to fall during the final kilometers of the race, and so did Barguil’s gap until he was caught with 19km to go. Team Sky pushed hard with five riders who set the pace at the front of the field with sprinter Swift on their wheel. BMC Racing and IAM Cycling, for Mathias Frank, also had good representation heading the field into the last climb.

Martin, wearing the yellow leader’s jersey, sat tucked in safely near the front of the bunch.

Trentin noted that he almost didn't make it to the finish line with the front group after having some difficulty within the final 35 kilometers. "There was road work on the road and I was a little bit in the rear of the peloton. The road went from double lane to single lane when the first part of the peloton passed that area. I was stuck in the back and had to put my feet down when the pace came to a stop. So, I had to chase the group ahead after that situation. When I reached them again at the bottom of the second to last climb, I was always trying to recover. Then on the final climb I was in front of the group again and I helped Tony. I was always with him on the downhill.”

Some teams were not interested in allowing a bunch sprint to take place and riders like Laurent Didier (Trek factory Racing) jumped at the base for the final climb up Le-Rond-Pré. Didier’s short-lived attempt at a breakaway was countered by IAM Cycling’s lead out over the top of the ascent, 11km to go.

Set up by his teammates, Frank took a risk and jumped clear of the field with Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on his wheel. Sagan jumped across but continued on to build a small gap and crested the climb alone. The field managed to reattach themselves to his wheel on the descent back down to Delémont, however, he continued to set a fast pace on the way down hill. The peloton could barley stay on his wheel as he leaned sharply through each switchback.

Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing) was gutsy enough to latch back onto Sagan’s wheel and the pair held a small gap on the field by the bottom of the descent. Once on the flats and under three kilometers to go, several riders tried to leap across to the dangerous move. Team Sky, with Ben Swift on their wheel, pulled the field together under two kilometers to go.

Martin moved to the front of the race and led the field under the one kilometer to go banner and onto the finishing straightaway. The move put Trentin into a winning sprint position and he led the drag race to the line to win the sixth stage.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4:43:19
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
13Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
14Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
15Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
17Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
18Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
20Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
21Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
22Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
24Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
25Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
26Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
27Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
28Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
29Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
32Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
33Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
36Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
38Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
39Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
40Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
41Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
42Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
43Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
44Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
45Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
46Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
47Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
49Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
50Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
51Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
53Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
54Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
55Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
56Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
57Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
58Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
59Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
60Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
61Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
62Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
63Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
64Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
65Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
66Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
67Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:29
69Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
70Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
71Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
72Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:44
73Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
74Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
75Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
76Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:47
77Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
78Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
79Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
80Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
81Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
82Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
83Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
84Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
85Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
86Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:02:20
87Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:09
88Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
89Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:36
90Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:15
91Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:09:40
92Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
93Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
94Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
95Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
96Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
97Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
98Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
99Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:39
100Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
101Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
102Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
103Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
104Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
105Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
107Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
108Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
109Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
110Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
111Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
112Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
113Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
114Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
115Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
116Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
117Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
119Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
120Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
121Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
122Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
123Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
124Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
125Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
126Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
127Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:18:18
128Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
129Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
130Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
131Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
132Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
133Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
135Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
136Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
137Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
138Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
139Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
140Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
141Edward King (USA) Cannondale
142Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
143Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
144Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:18:18
145Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
146Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
147Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
148Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
149Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
150Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
151Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
152Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
153Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
154John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
155Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
156Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
157Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:18:33
DNFRuslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFMoreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
DNFJaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNSNiki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
DNSMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25pts
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo20
3Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
4Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky13
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale11
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
7Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team9
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
9Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky7
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team5
12Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida4
13Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team3
14Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge2
15Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 - Grand Chaumont
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team12pts
2Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha8
3Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka6
4Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge4
5Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar2

Mountain 2 - Col des Pontis
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge8pts
2Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha6
3Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
4Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
5Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar1

Mountain 3- Col des Rangiers
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar8pts
2Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano6
3Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky4
4Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky2
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1

Mountain 4 - Le Rond-Pre
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale5pts
2Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3
3Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Swiss riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4:43:19
2Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
3Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
4Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
5Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
6Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
7Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
9Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
10Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
11Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:47
12Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:15
13Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:09:40
14Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
15Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:17:39
16Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team14:09:57
2Lampre-Merida
3Team Giant-Shimano
4Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5Tinkoff-Saxo
6Team Sky
7FDJ.fr
8Movistar Team
9Team Europcar
10IAM Cycling
11Garmin Sharp
12Orica Greenedge
13MTN - Qhubeka
14Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15CCC Polsat Polkowice
16Team Katusha0:01:44
17AG2R La Mondiale0:04:53
18Trek Factory Racing0:09:40
19Cannondale0:17:39
20Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
21Astana Pro Team
22Lotto Belisol0:21:27

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team23:11:06
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:06
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:10
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:00:23
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale0:00:27
7Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:28
9Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:29
10Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
11Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
12Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:31
13Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:35
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:36
15Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
16Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:37
17Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp0:00:38
18Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
19Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
20Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:43
21Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
22Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:44
23Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
24Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:46
25Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:47
26Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
27Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:52
28Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:53
29Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:55
30Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:58
31Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
32Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:02
33Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
34Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:10
36Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:11
37Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge0:01:16
38Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:17
39Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:19
40Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:23
41Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:26
42Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:43
43Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:02
44Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:12
45Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:02:19
46Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
47Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:32
48Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp0:02:46
49Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:03:05
50Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:10
51Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:02
52Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:16
53Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:04:18
54Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:23
55Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:26
56Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:04:27
57Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:04:59
58Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:05:17
59Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:53
60Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:57
61Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:40
62Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp0:07:10
63Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:07:11
64Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:14
65Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:32
66Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:08:28
67Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:08:49
68Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:05
69Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:17
70Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:09:29
71Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:03
72Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:27
73Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:11:29
74Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:29
75Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:13:35
76Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:14:08
77Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:16:45
78Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:19:22
79Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:18
80Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
81Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:20:30
82Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale0:21:05
83Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:21:17
84Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:21:24
85Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr0:21:46
86Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky0:21:59
87Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
88Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:05
89Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:23:40
90Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:07
91Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:24:14
92Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:25
93Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:30
94Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar0:25:31
95Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:25:53
96Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol0:26:06
97Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:28
98Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:00
99Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:27:06
100Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:27:17
101Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:50
102Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:28:34
103Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale0:29:05
104Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:29:21
105Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:29:26
106Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:29:58
107Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:30:26
108Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale0:32:44
109John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:32:48
110Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
111Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:33:15
112Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:34:04
113Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:34:08
114Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:34:32
115Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:34:46
116Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:35:16
117Edward King (USA) Cannondale0:37:10
118Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:39:47
119Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:40:02
120Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:40:13
121Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:41:24
122Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:41:26
123Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:41:34
124Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:41:54
125Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:42:42
126Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:12
127Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:43:17
128Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr0:46:41
129Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:52
130Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:47:38
131Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:47:41
132Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:47:54
133Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:48:37
134Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:48:56
135Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:49:15
136Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:49:33
137Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar0:49:39
138Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:50:35
139Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:50:52
140Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:08
141Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:51:13
142Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team0:51:14
143Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:51:18
144Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:51:24
145Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:53:27
146Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:53:28
147Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:53:30
148Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:53:33
149Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:53:45
150Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:53:52
151Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:54:10
152Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:19
153Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:55:02
154Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:55:11
155Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:55:43
156Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:55:50
157Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:56:02

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale88pts
2Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida48
3Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team37
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team25
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team24
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha24
8Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team24
9Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky23
10Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky22
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo20
12Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge20
13Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing20
14Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team18
15Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol18
16Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team17
17Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano16
19Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
20Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge14
21Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano13
22Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida13
23Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
24Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky12
25Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
26Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
27Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team10
28Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp10
29Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing9
30Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp8
31Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr8
32Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling8
33Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling7
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo6
35Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano6
36Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
37Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale5
38Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka5
39Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
40Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
41Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4
42Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
43Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team3
44Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha3
45Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr3
46Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky2
47Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp2
48Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert2
49Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar2
50Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
51Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1
52Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar74pts
2Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling37
3Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team28
4Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky24
5Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
6Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14
7Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha14
8Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge12
9Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol12
10Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge12
11Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge11
12Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
13Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing8
14Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
15Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka8
16Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano6
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
18Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale5
19Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka5
20Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert5
21Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky4
22Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
23Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3
24Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
25Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky2
26Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
27Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
28Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo1
30Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
31Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1

Swiss rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling23:11:35
2Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:15
3Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
4Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:42
5Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:14
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:33
7Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:03
8Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:33
9Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:45
10Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:03
11Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:07:59
12Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:00
13Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:19:49
14Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:20:48
15Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:26:48
16Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:55:21

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano69:34:43
2Movistar Team0:00:25
3Garmin Sharp0:00:27
4Lampre-Merida0:00:29
5IAM Cycling0:00:33
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
7CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:12
8Team Sky0:01:18
9BMC Racing Team0:01:28
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:36
11FDJ.fr0:02:18
12Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:56
13Orica Greenedge0:08:17
14Team Katusha0:10:12
15MTN - Qhubeka0:11:11
16Trek Factory Racing0:13:53
17Cannondale0:19:01
18Team Europcar0:25:41
19Astana Pro Team0:29:14
20AG2R La Mondiale0:30:41
21Lotto Belisol0:35:56
22Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:52:47

 

