Tour de Suisse: Trentin wins in Delémont
Martin survives hills to keep race lead
Stage 6: Büren A.D. Aare - Delémont
Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) capitalized off of some fantastic teamwork to claim the stage 6 victory at the Tour de Suisse in Delémont, on Thursday. His team led him into the final few hundred meters in perfect position to sprint for the win, ahead of Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff Saxo) in second and Francesco Gavazzi (Astana) in third.
"Of course I am super happy about this victory," Trentin said. “At four kilometers to go, Tony looked at me and said 'OK, we do the sprint.' It was a question of one second time difference, so we knew the yellow jersey was safe at that point and we went. Tony did an unbelievable job. He split the peloton into two groups in the last kilometers, in the middle of the village. When he does a pull like that it is unbelievable the engine he has. He left me at 200 meters to go.
“The finish was slightly uphill. I accelerated and was able to do a good sprint. I like this kind of sprint. But of course I want to share this victory with the team and Tony who did a selfless, great job.”
Overall race leader Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) led the peloton, with Trentin on his wheel, into the final few hundred meters. The huge effort cut a gap in the main field. His position also ensured that he made it safely to the finish line without losing any time in the overall classification. Martin leads the race into the seventh stage ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Shimano) and Peter Sagan (Cannondale).
Sagan tried to shake things up over the final climb and on the descent toward the finish line but ended the day in fifth place. He currently leads the points classification while Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar) leads the mountains competition and Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) leads the Swiss rider competition.
How it happened
The peloton tackled a 184km stage that started in Büren an der Aare and finished in Delémont with a shorter finishing circuit that included two of the day’s last ascents over Col des Rangiers and Le-Rond-Pré.
Six men formed an early lead with Lloyd Mondory (AG2R La Mondiale), Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing), Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge), Benjamin King (Garmin-Sharp), Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana) and Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka). The group didn’t survive and the attacking continued until the next breakaway slipped away.
The riders in the second and more successful move included Guarnieri, Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha Team), Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge), Jacobus Venter (MTN-Qhubeka) and Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling), who dropped out of the group shortly thereafter. The four riders continued on and managed to forge a four and a half minute lead heading into the first climb of the day over the Grand Chaumont, 57.5km into the stage.
Guarnieri was the first to the top of the climb and picked up full mountain points, however, the gap back to the field dropped as they crested the top.
Albasini, who was the best placed in the overall classification at over nine and a half minutes down, picked up the full points atop the second climb on the Col des Pontins, 73km into the race, but the gap continued to fall to three and a half minutes.
World champion Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) had to deal with a mechanical at the side of the road but got some valuable help from teammates Rafael Valls and Jose Serpa to get back in the field before the final circuit through Delémont. He was sitting in 16th place overall, 37 seconds down, at the start of the stage.
The breakaway headed through the finishing city of Delémont with a lead of two and half minutes. The peloton snaked through the city and Team Sky did much of the work to reduce the gap to the four guys out front, which continued to fall to just under a minute. Several riders crashed heading toward the third climb over Col des Rangiers. The mishap blocked the narrow roads and force other riders to dismount to get around the wreckage.
Albasini was the only breakaway rider to hang on to a small lead on the upper slopes of the climb but he too was caught near the top. Several fast-men showed their top form and made it up the third climb including Sagan and Ben Swift (Team Sky). Omega Pharma-QuickStep duo Tom Boonen and Mark Cavendish did not survive the fast-pace set over the climb and wound up out of contention for the stage sprint.
Giant-Shimano’s Warren Barguil attacked over the top of the ascent but was quickly followed by Team Europcar’s mountains leader Thurau, who only wanted to pick up the full points before sitting up and waiting for the rest of the field. Barguil pushed his limits to build a gap of 20 seconds with roughly 23km to the finish line in Delémont.
The rain started to fall during the final kilometers of the race, and so did Barguil’s gap until he was caught with 19km to go. Team Sky pushed hard with five riders who set the pace at the front of the field with sprinter Swift on their wheel. BMC Racing and IAM Cycling, for Mathias Frank, also had good representation heading the field into the last climb.
Martin, wearing the yellow leader’s jersey, sat tucked in safely near the front of the bunch.
Trentin noted that he almost didn't make it to the finish line with the front group after having some difficulty within the final 35 kilometers. "There was road work on the road and I was a little bit in the rear of the peloton. The road went from double lane to single lane when the first part of the peloton passed that area. I was stuck in the back and had to put my feet down when the pace came to a stop. So, I had to chase the group ahead after that situation. When I reached them again at the bottom of the second to last climb, I was always trying to recover. Then on the final climb I was in front of the group again and I helped Tony. I was always with him on the downhill.”
Some teams were not interested in allowing a bunch sprint to take place and riders like Laurent Didier (Trek factory Racing) jumped at the base for the final climb up Le-Rond-Pré. Didier’s short-lived attempt at a breakaway was countered by IAM Cycling’s lead out over the top of the ascent, 11km to go.
Set up by his teammates, Frank took a risk and jumped clear of the field with Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on his wheel. Sagan jumped across but continued on to build a small gap and crested the climb alone. The field managed to reattach themselves to his wheel on the descent back down to Delémont, however, he continued to set a fast pace on the way down hill. The peloton could barley stay on his wheel as he leaned sharply through each switchback.
Marcus Burghardt (BMC Racing) was gutsy enough to latch back onto Sagan’s wheel and the pair held a small gap on the field by the bottom of the descent. Once on the flats and under three kilometers to go, several riders tried to leap across to the dangerous move. Team Sky, with Ben Swift on their wheel, pulled the field together under two kilometers to go.
Martin moved to the front of the race and led the field under the one kilometer to go banner and onto the finishing straightaway. The move put Trentin into a winning sprint position and he led the drag race to the line to win the sixth stage.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4:43:19
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|13
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|17
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|18
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|21
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|24
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|25
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|27
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|33
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|38
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|40
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|41
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|42
|Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|43
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|44
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|45
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|46
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|49
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|50
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|53
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|54
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|55
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|56
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|57
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|58
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|59
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|61
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|63
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|64
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|65
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|66
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|67
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:29
|69
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|70
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:44
|73
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|74
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|75
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:47
|77
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|78
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|79
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|80
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|81
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|83
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|84
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:02:20
|87
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:09
|88
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|89
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:36
|90
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:15
|91
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:40
|92
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|93
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|94
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|95
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|97
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|98
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|99
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:39
|100
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|102
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|103
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|105
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|107
|Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|108
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|109
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|110
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|111
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|112
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|113
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|114
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|115
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|116
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|117
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|119
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|122
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|123
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|124
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|125
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|126
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|127
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:18:18
|128
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|129
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|130
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|131
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|132
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|133
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|134
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|135
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|136
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|137
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|138
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|139
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|140
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|141
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|142
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|143
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|144
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:18
|145
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|146
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|148
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|149
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|150
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|151
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|152
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|153
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|154
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|155
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|156
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|157
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:18:33
|DNF
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNS
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|DNS
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|3
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|11
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|7
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|4
|13
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|15
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|3
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|5
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|pts
|2
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|4
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|5
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|8
|pts
|2
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|3
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|4
|4
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|2
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|5
|pts
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4:43:19
|2
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|10
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:47
|12
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:15
|13
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:40
|14
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:39
|16
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|14:09:57
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|3
|Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Team Sky
|7
|FDJ.fr
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|Team Europcar
|10
|IAM Cycling
|11
|Garmin Sharp
|12
|Orica Greenedge
|13
|MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:01:44
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:53
|18
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:40
|19
|Cannondale
|0:17:39
|20
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|21
|Astana Pro Team
|22
|Lotto Belisol
|0:21:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|23:11:06
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:06
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:10
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:23
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:27
|7
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:28
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:29
|10
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:31
|13
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:35
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:36
|15
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|16
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:37
|17
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:38
|18
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|19
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|20
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:43
|21
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|22
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:44
|23
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:46
|25
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|26
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|27
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:52
|28
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|29
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:55
|30
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|32
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:02
|33
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|34
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:10
|36
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:11
|37
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:16
|38
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:17
|39
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:19
|40
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:23
|41
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:26
|42
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:43
|43
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:02
|44
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:12
|45
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:19
|46
|Fernando S Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|47
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:32
|48
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:46
|49
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:05
|50
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:10
|51
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:02
|52
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:16
|53
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:18
|54
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:23
|55
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:26
|56
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:04:27
|57
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:04:59
|58
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|59
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:53
|60
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:57
|61
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:40
|62
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:10
|63
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:07:11
|64
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:14
|65
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:32
|66
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:28
|67
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:49
|68
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:05
|69
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:17
|70
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:29
|71
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:03
|72
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:27
|73
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:11:29
|74
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:29
|75
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:35
|76
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:14:08
|77
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:16:45
|78
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:22
|79
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:20:18
|80
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|81
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:20:30
|82
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale
|0:21:05
|83
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:17
|84
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:21:24
|85
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:21:46
|86
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Team Sky
|0:21:59
|87
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|88
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:05
|89
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:40
|90
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:07
|91
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:24:14
|92
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:25
|93
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:30
|94
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:25:31
|95
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:25:53
|96
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
|0:26:06
|97
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:28
|98
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:00
|99
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:27:06
|100
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:27:17
|101
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:50
|102
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:28:34
|103
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|0:29:05
|104
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:29:21
|105
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:26
|106
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:58
|107
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:30:26
|108
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:32:44
|109
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:32:48
|110
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:33:15
|112
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:34:04
|113
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:34:08
|114
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:32
|115
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:34:46
|116
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:35:16
|117
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale
|0:37:10
|118
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:39:47
|119
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:40:02
|120
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:40:13
|121
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:41:24
|122
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:41:26
|123
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:41:34
|124
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:41:54
|125
|Maximilian Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:42:42
|126
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:12
|127
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:43:17
|128
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:46:41
|129
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:52
|130
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:47:38
|131
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:47:41
|132
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:47:54
|133
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:48:37
|134
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:48:56
|135
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:49:15
|136
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:49:33
|137
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:49:39
|138
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:50:35
|139
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:52
|140
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:08
|141
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:51:13
|142
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:14
|143
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:51:18
|144
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:51:24
|145
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:53:27
|146
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:53:28
|147
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:53:30
|148
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:53:33
|149
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:53:45
|150
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:53:52
|151
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:54:10
|152
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:19
|153
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:55:02
|154
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:55:11
|155
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:55:43
|156
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:55:50
|157
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:56:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|88
|pts
|2
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|48
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|5
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|24
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|24
|8
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|23
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|12
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|13
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|14
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|15
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|16
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|17
|17
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|19
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|20
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|21
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|13
|22
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|13
|23
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|24
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|12
|25
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|26
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|27
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|28
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|10
|29
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|30
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|8
|31
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|32
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|8
|33
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|35
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|36
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|37
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|38
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|39
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|40
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|41
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|42
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|43
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|3
|44
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|45
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|46
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|47
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|48
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2
|49
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|50
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|51
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|52
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|74
|pts
|2
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|37
|3
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|28
|4
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|24
|5
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|6
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|7
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|8
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|9
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|10
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|11
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|12
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|13
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|14
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|15
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|16
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|5
|19
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|20
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|21
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|4
|22
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|23
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|24
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|2
|26
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|27
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|30
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|31
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|23:11:35
|2
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:15
|3
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|4
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:42
|5
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:14
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:33
|7
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:03
|8
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:33
|9
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:45
|10
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:03
|11
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:59
|12
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:00
|13
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:19:49
|14
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:48
|15
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:48
|16
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:55:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Shimano
|69:34:43
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Garmin Sharp
|0:00:27
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:29
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:33
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|7
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:12
|8
|Team Sky
|0:01:18
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:28
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:36
|11
|FDJ.fr
|0:02:18
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:56
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|0:08:17
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:10:12
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:11
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:53
|17
|Cannondale
|0:19:01
|18
|Team Europcar
|0:25:41
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|0:29:14
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:41
|21
|Lotto Belisol
|0:35:56
|22
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:52:47
