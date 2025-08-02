Yellow jersey Kim Le Court-Pienaar overcooks high-speed, technical corner and crashes on descent during stage 8 at the Tour de France Femmes

Kim Le Court-Piennar had a close call when she overcooked a high-speed and technical corner on a descent off of the Col de Fréne on stage 8 at the Tour de France Femmes.

The AG Insurance-Soudal rider, who is currently leading the overall classification, was leading the peloton on the descent with 66km to go, but TV footage shows her accidentally going off the road through a sharp left-hand bend at high speeds.

"Yellow Jersey, Kim Le Court, crashes on the descent by locking up into the hairpin. However, she is back on the bike and under a minute behind the group she was in," race organiser posted to Twitter during the stage.

Le Court-Pienaar took a few seconds to catch her breath and did not appear to be injured when she remounted her bike with the help of neutral support.

As she tried to reconnect with the main field, which was about four minutes behind a breakaway, she was visibly shaken by the accident and so descended with caution.

Le Court-Pienaar rejoined the back end of the main peloton 18km later, with 48km to go, as the peloton raced toward the centre-piece of this Tour de France Femmes - Col de la Madeleine.

However, the main peloton had split in two, with several seconds between the groups, but they reconnected inside 30km to go, still more than three minutes behind the breakaway.

She was leading the overall classification by 26 seconds ahead of Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike), 30 seconds ahead of Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto), and 31 seconds ahead of Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) at the start of stage 8.

She was also supporting teammate Sarah Gigante in her GC bid during the last two mountain stages this weekend - stage 8 to Col de la Madeleine and stage 9 to Chatel.

AG Insurance-Soudal have not yet released a medical update.

More to follow...

