Yellow jersey Kim Le Court-Pienaar overcooks high-speed, technical corner and crashes on descent during stage 8 at the Tour de France Femmes

AG Insurance-Soudal leader back on her bike and reconnects with the main peloton, AG Insurance-Soudal yet to release medical update

CHAMBERY, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Kimberley Le Court Pienaar of Mauritius and Team AG Insurance - Soudal - Yellow Leader Jersey competes during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 7 a 159.7km stage from Bourg-en-Bresse to Chambery / #UCIWWT / on August 01, 2025 in Bourg-en-Bresse, France.
Kim Le Court at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Le Court-Piennar had a close call when she overcooked a high-speed and technical corner on a descent off of the Col de Fréne on stage 8 at the Tour de France Femmes.

The AG Insurance-Soudal rider, who is currently leading the overall classification, was leading the peloton on the descent with 66km to go, but TV footage shows her accidentally going off the road through a sharp left-hand bend at high speeds.

