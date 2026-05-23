Vuelta a Burgos Féminas: Mischa Bredewold claims stage 3 victory in two-up sprint against Mireia Benito

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Lorena Wiebes third in Medina de Pomar as SD Worx-Protime win 400th race of team history

Vuelta a Burgos Féminas stage 3: Mischa Bredewold wins
Vuelta a Burgos Féminas stage 3: Mischa Bredewold wins (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 3 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas, beating Mireia Benito (AG Insurance-Soudal) in a sprint of two riders after an exciting final around Medina de Pomar. Bredewold's teammate Lorena Wiebes completed the podium for what is the 400th victory of the team's history.

Benito had attacked 27km from the finish and quickly got a gap of 1:24 At the top of the Alto de Bocos with 14km to go, Benito was still 40 seconds up on a select group that had formed on the climb.

Bredewold attacked from that group, taking Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek) and Silke Smulders (Liv AlUla Jayco) with her on the chase and steadily getting closer to Benito. When the gap was down to 12 seconds, Bredewold attacked again to chase down Benito on her own, reaching the Spaniard with six kilometres to go.

Benito continued to take turns with Bredewold to keep the other chasers behind, but Bredewold easily won the sprint. Having caught Spratt and Smulders on the finishing straight, Wiebes clinched the sprint of a chase group of 14 riders for third place.

Vuelta a Burgos F&amp;eacute;minas stage 3: Mireia Benito during her solo move

Vuelta a Burgos Féminas stage 3: Mireia Benito during her solo move (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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