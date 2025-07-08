'Our only goal is yellow in Paris' – Tim Wellens explains why he 'captured' Tour de France mountain classification lead from teammate Tadej Pogačar

Belgian swaps national champion's jersey for polka dots on stage 4

Tour de France 2025: Tim Wellens in the polka-dot jersey after stage 3
Tour de France 2025: Tim Wellens in the polka-dot jersey after stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) has explained why he broke away on stage 3 of the Tour de France to capture the lead of the mountains classification from teammate and top GC favourite Tadej Pogačar.

The Belgian all-rounder was the one rider to move ahead of the peloton in a planned break on stage 3, taking off briefly before the fourth-category Mont Cassel ascent to secure the lone point on offer in the mountains classification on Tuesday, and thus claim the top spot in the ranking.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

