The current GC standings at the 2023 Tour de France

The first yellow jersey of the 2023 Tour de France was awarded to UAE Team Emirates in Bilbao following a day of dramatic action. However, the recipient of the maillot jaune was perhaps not the rider that was favourite to take it from that team.

The Emirati team were aggressive heading into the final two climbs of the day and though Tadej Pogačar crested the Côte de Pike first, with his closest rival Jonas Vingegaard in his wheel, it was his teammate Adam Yates, along with Team Jayco-Alula's Simon Yates, who went clear and rode their way to first and second on the stage.

With his stage 1 victory, Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) leads the general classification.

In second place, his brother Simon Yates (Team Jayco-Alula), carrying a deficit of 4 seconds.

The next 12 riders are all 12 seconds back from Adam Yates, following a day which pulled the GC favourites to the fore, rather than the punchy stage hunters as predicted.

In third place, Adam's teammate Tadej Pogačar makes it two out of the top three for UAE, and takes first blood in the battle between the two top favourites.

Groupama-FDJ are another team with two riders in the top ten. In fourth, also at 12 seconds, is Thibaut Pinot, following a spirited push for the line. The top 5 are rounded out by Michael Woods of Israel-Premier Tech.

Victor Lafay of Cofidis showed his mettle on the Côte de Pike, playing the unlikely third wheel alongside the two pre-race favourites. He sits in 6th position, followed in 7th by Bora Hansgrohe's Jai Hindley. The Australian former winner of the Giro d'Italia was solid on the opening day in the Basque Country. So too is Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), who leads his compatriot Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo-Visma) in the current standings - the Danes sit 8th and 9th respectively. David Gaudu rounds out the top ten, the second of two riders from Groupama-FDJ.

Four more riders sit at 12 seconds in positions 11-14: Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious), Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) and Wilco Kelderman (Jumbo-Visma). The Dutch team have three riders in the top 15, the most of any team after stage 1, with a strong ride from Israel-Premier Tech's Corbin Strong leading the Australian into 15th position.

From there, there is a gap back to 16th position, with a large group of 41 riders all 33 seconds back from the leader Adam Yates, including a number of other GC hopefuls, including Maxim van Gils (Lotto-Dstny) in 17th, Romain Bardet (Team DSM-Firmenich) in 22nd, Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in 23rd, Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious) in 32nd and Ben O'Connor (AG2R-Citroen) in 33rd.

There was heartbreak for Movistar's leader Enric Mas, who abandoned the race after a crash, which also involved Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost). Carapaz finished the stage but in 153rd position, shipping 15:24 and ending his hopes of a GC challenge.

Other riders who may have been considered among the leading hopefuls for the overall win but who lost time on today's stage include Ineos Grenadiers' Dani Martinez (56th position, 3:13 down) and Astana-Qazaqstan's Alexey Lutsenko (91st, 9:42 down).

The Tour de France classifications

Here's a rundown of all the ongoing competitions at the Tour de France. Click here for a more comprehensive explainer, including minor competitions such as the intermediate sprints prize and the fighting spirit prize. Speaking of prizes, click here to find out how much the riders can win during the Tour de France.

Yellow Jersey/Maillot Jaune – The yellow jersey is worn by the overall race leader on the general classification who has completed the stages so far in the lowest accumulated time.

Green Jersey – The green jersey is the points classification. Riders accrue points at one of the two intermediate sprints during stages and also at stage finishes, and the man with the most points leads the ranking.

Polka Dot Jersey – The red and white polka dot jersey is the mountain classification. Points are handed out to the first riders over certain hills and climbs during the Tour de France, with the hardest mountains giving the most points. Once again, the man with the most points leads the ranking.

White jersey – The white jersey is the best young rider classification. It works the same way as the yellow jersey, but only riders aged 25 or under are eligible to win.