Tour de France stage 7 - Live coverage

Anyway, back in the race we're coming to the end of the neutral zone and.... yep, there's Christian Prudhomme, sticking out of the sunroof, waving his little flag. We're underway!

In case you missed it, Cavendish won yesterday in Chateauroux, the scene of his first ever Tour de France win back in 2008, and scene of another victory in 2011. He has pulled the same hands-on-head celebration all three times. Don't believe me? We did a feature on his Tour de France stage wins, with photos and quotes from all of them. We didn't know it would require such updates so soon... Mark Cavendish and his Tour de France stage wins – Gallery

Cavendish still doing the celebration this morning. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are gathering on the start line and we'll soon be on the move. We've got a 15-minute neutral zone coming up, just to add to the distance.

Victor Campenaerts has predicted a fierce battle for the breakaway in the early kilometres today. He also says he and every one of his Qhubeka NextHash teammates has the same ambition: to be in there. Here's the full story.

It's also the time to have a read of our stage preview, with insight from BikeExchange DS Matt White. Tour de France 2021: Stage 7 preview

Before we get going, now's the time to catch up on yesterday's action. Report, results, and photos all in the link below. Tour de France: History repeats as Cavendish wins stage 6 in Châteauroux

It's a hot sunny morning as we prepare to head across central France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are signing-on for the stage and the pre-race podium ceremony is well underway. The roll-out is coming up on the hour, at 11am local time.

Today's stage is a pretty open one. The terrain is rugged late on and, despite there being just a few minor-category climbs, the total elevation for the day is a surprising 3000 metres. Couple that with the distance and you have a very wearing day in the saddle. There should be decent interest in a breakaway, given the demands of controlling a peloton here. However, there are a number of more robust sprinters - Sagan, Matthews, Colbrelli, Van der Poel, Van Aert - who should also be interested in this, so we could see a reduced bunch sprint... or we could even see attacks in the finale and a smaller group or even a solo at the finish. You call it.