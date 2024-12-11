Remco Evenepoel targets return on bike in February following training crash

By
published

'We're aiming for mid-April to really start competing again' says Belgian as he recovers from multiple fractures following dooring incident

Remco Evenepoel in action at Il Lombardia
Remco Evenepoel in action at Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel has said that he is aiming to return to racing in mid-April following last week's training crash which saw him suffer multiple fractures.

The Belgian broke a rib, shoulder blade and his right hand after the driver of a postal van opened the door in front of him, known as dooring, causing him to crash. He underwent surgery swiftly after the incident, with his Soudal-QuickStep team reporting that a "two-week period of immobilisation" would follow.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.