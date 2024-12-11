Remco Evenepoel targets return on bike in February following training crash

Remco Evenepoel has said that he is aiming to return to racing in mid-April following last week's training crash which saw him suffer multiple fractures.

The Belgian broke a rib, shoulder blade and his right hand after the driver of a postal van opened the door in front of him, known as dooring, causing him to crash. He underwent surgery swiftly after the incident, with his Soudal-QuickStep team reporting that a "two-week period of immobilisation" would follow.

The team – minus Evenepoel – is currently in Spain at a pre-season training camp. Meanwhile, the double Olympic champion gave an update on his recovery, speaking to Studio Brussel on Wednesday.

"I'm not allowed to do anything for a good month," Evenepoel said, according to Het Nieuwsblad. "On January 6, I have another scan to see if everything is growing together properly.

"Only then can we draw up a new plan, but I hope to be back on the bike in early February."

Evenepoel added that he's hoping to be back racing again in the middle of April, likely ruling him out of top form for a bid at a third Liège-Bastogne-Liège title. He said that it would be "difficult" to take on May's Giro d'Italia.

"For now, we're aiming for mid-April to really start competing again. The Giro d'Italia will probably be difficult to reach, but we'll see."

Evenepoel was first taken to Erasmus Hospital in Anderlecht following the incident on December 3, then was moved to hospital in Herentals where team doctors made a decision for him to have surgery on his clavicle that evening. He reported that his operation "went well" but noted that he still faces a long road back and he's taking recovery "day by day" with months left to run before he can return to the peloton.

"The painkillers are doing their job, but I've broken quite a lot. Still, I can't complain, the operation in Herentals went well. We're taking it day by day," Evenepoel said.

"I wake up from the pain, especially at night. In the morning, I wake up feeling quite knocked out, also from the painkillers. But that's what happens after a serious injury."