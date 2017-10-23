Tour de France 2018: Stage 14 preview
Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Mende, 188km
Stage 14: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux - Mende
In the wake of the parliamentary revelations in 2013 that the first Tour de France stage winner in Mende on Bastille Day in 1995 wasn't exactly an exemplary sportsman in his glory days, the 3km ascent at 10% to the airport runway isn't called Montée Laurent Jalabert anymore.
Because of this uphill finish, sprinters can't have missed out on the previous day in Valence. Stage 14 is a crucial day for the green jersey though.
Peter Sagan and Michael Matthews can target the victory in Mende - or at least a worthy top 10 - to make it up for the points possibly lost to the specialists of the flat finishes.
The punchy finale is one of the most spectacular on the route. Whether it's for the stage win or the GC, it guarantees something special like the first Tour de France success for Joaquim Rodriguez (in 2010) and Stephen Cummings (who scored the first-ever stage win for an African team on Mandela Day, July 18, in 2015).
The wind on top of the hill is also an important factor besides the usual heat in this southern part of France in summer.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy