Stage 14: Limoux - Foix
Distance: 191km
Highest point: 1,517m
Category: High mountains
A Pyrenean hors d’oeuvre
This is not a full-on Pyrenean stage and is unlikely to have any major effect on the overall classification, but it’s no less interesting for all that. The Port de Lers is a good test, as is the Mur de Péguère. Like many other climbs in this year’s Tour, it’s new to the race, although featured on the itinerary in 1973. On that occasion, the riders were due to tackle it in the other direction but successfully protested against its inclusion because they felt the descent was too dangerous. It’s been resurfaced since then but is no less steep than it was 39 years ago. France’s biggest names could be in the picture.
Sean Yates: "By this stage, the race will have settled and there will be certain time gaps, so the likes of Thomas Voeckler can take a decent lead and stay away until the finish. It’s a hard day, with two Cols and the Port de Lers, but not one that will be decisive."
