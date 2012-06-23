Tour de France: Stage 10 preview
Stage 10: Mâcon - Bellegarde-sur-Valserine
Mâcon – Bellegarde-sur-Valserine
Distance: 194.5km
Highest point: 1,501m
Category: High mountains
Into the unknown
Tour director Christian Prudhomme and his route team have really mixed up the mountain challenges in the first half of the race, sending the riders into unfamiliar terrain that presents plenty of opportunities for the attack-minded. The main complicating factor on this one is the Col du Grand Colombier, which has never appeared on the Tour before. Logic suggests that it’s too far out from the finish to be decisive but there are some very steep ramps on its 17km ascent. Will the climbers cook something up? If they’ve lost a lot of time in the TT they might have to. If not, a small group will contest the uphill finale.
Janez Brajkovic: "This will be the first time we ride the Grand Colombier and there will only be a small selection of riders at the top. Some will come back on the descent but it will be full gas as it’s only 20km from the Richemonde’s summit to the finish."
