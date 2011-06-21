Stage 2 preview
Les Essarts – Les Essarts
Stage 2: Les Essarts (TTT) -
Early test for the favourites
Measuring just 23km and on flat roads all the way, this team time trial test is designed to split up the contenders for the yellow jersey but not to the point where any of them end up totally out of contention. The equivalent stage run over 19.3km on the opening day of May's Giro d'Italia ended with just 73 seconds separating HTC in first place and Euskaltel in last. On that basis the gap between top and bottom today shouldn't be as much as two minutes, but that same Giro stage also suggests that euskaltel leader Samuel Sánchez is likely to be the main loser here.
Details -
Distance: 23 km
Highest point: 76m
Category: Team time-trial
Vin Denson says...
"It's a great spectacle, even though it's short and flat. It won't make any major difference unless somebody crashes. Garmin and Liquigas are in the frame but I wouldn't look beyond HTC. They're super-powerful and they'll be really motivated…"
Stage map
Stage profile
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy