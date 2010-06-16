Stage 11 - Thursday, July 15 2010, Sisteron - Bourg-lès-Valence, 180 km
Leaving the Alps behind for backwater breaks
Stage 11: Sisteron - Bourg-les-Valence
This appears a relatively straightforward stage, but one with an intriguing look. It links two towns that have never hosted the Tour before on roads that rarely see the race come by.
Like the Jura, which was visited just before the Alps, the Drôme region that hosts most of today’s route is a relative backwater in France, but that makes it excellent cycling country.
Although classed as flat, this stage features regular ups and downs including the cat three Col de Cabre. This is good terrain for breakaways, but the sprinters will be eager to strut their stuff again after four days in the Alps.
Stage map
Stage profile
