Recommended reading

The Hutchinson Caracal Allroad tyres made me wonder if I should ever bother with slicks again

A brilliant tyre on road, and fast and fun off road: These have the power to make so many bikes much more fun

By published
Standert Pfadfinder
(Image: © Will Jones)

Cyclingnews Verdict

Pros

  • +

    So good on road you wouldn't know they aren't a true slick

  • +

    Good enough off road to get up to mischief

  • +

    Relatively inexpensive

Cons

  • -

    Only one width option

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

Hutchinson Caracal Allroad

Price: £43.99 / $45.99

Weight: 452.5g / 15.9oz

Widths available: 35c

Tubeless ready: Yes

Hookless compatible: Yes

This was meant to be a slightly different review. I had originally planned to review the standard, more established Hutchinson Caracal Race (the 40mm wide one) at The Traka. However, the sudden emergence of a thunderstorm meant a hasty do-over of my tyre strategy. Basically it wasn’t the time to be riding a nearly slick gravel tyre if I wanted to remain rubber side down.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes

Attributes

Notes

Rating

Design and aesthetics

Hard to fault here, they are a well thought out design and cleverly draw from the brand's pre existing tyres to create something novel.

9/10

Performance

For true allroad performance they're as good on road as a big slick, and better off road too.

9/10

Tubeless setup

Easy setup, though they lost some air over time

9/10

Weight

Competitive for a non-cotton tyre

8/10

Value

For what you get I think they're great value

9/10

Overall rating

Row 5 - Cell 1

88%

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.