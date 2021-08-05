Olympics: Katy Marchant and Laurine van Riessen crash out of Keirin quarter finals

She was one of the favourites to win gold in the women’s Keirin at the Tokyo Olympics but Katy Marchant (Great Britain) crashed out of the competition in the quarter finals. She was making her way around Dutch rider Laurine van Riessen in the bell lap of their quarter final round when Van Riessen, avoiding a touch of wheels, moved into Marchant’s path causing both riders to fall.

Marchant got back on the bike and finished the race, but Van Riessen was reported to have been momentarily knocked unconscious after the crash. She was stretchered off the track and has since been taken to hospital. There have been no further reports as yet on the Dutch rider’s condition.

“I think that’s just bike racing, wrong place wrong time but I just hope everyone’s alright that was in the crash. I think I’m alright, just a bit battered and bruised but yeah I’m alright,” Marchant said afterwards.



“I’m not really sure what happened, I was so focused on moving forward and I’m not sure whether she clipped somebody at the side and as she fell her wheels just took mine out.

“I needed to finish the race in case there was something that came up on the results of a relegation or anything. I’m not really sure what happened but it was just wrong place, wrong time and I just got caught up in it.”

Marchant, who began her sporting career as a heptathlete before switching to cycling in 2013, won a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics in the individual sprint. “Just not my day, is it?” Marchant said of Thursday’s Keirin, adding: “I think I’m alright, there’s a bit of blood but I think I’m alright.”

The 28-year-old will return for Friday’s track session where she will be hoping to better her result from Rio in the individual sprint.



“Back tomorrow to start the sprint competition,” she said.