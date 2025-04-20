'When Tadej goes, you normally ride for second' – Mattias Skjelmose in disbelief after stunning superstars Pogačar and Evenepoel

'I think it's going to take some time before I actually realise just what happened' says Dane after career-best victory

"I think I won… Guys, I think I won," is what Mattias Skjelmose repeated to the Lidl-Trek team staff awaiting him past the finish line of the Amstel Gold Race, where he took the biggest win of his career on Sunday. 

In total disbelief at the feat he'd just managed by outsprinting the world champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) to what will no doubt become a famous victory, the photo finish confirmed that Sjkelmose had defeated the two most complete riders in the world on their favoured terrain. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

