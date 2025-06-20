Recommended reading

Copenhagen Sprint praised for parity in prize money for new men's and women's WorldTour races this weekend

Newest events on WorldTour calendars set to take place in Danish capital on Saturday and Sunday

A sprint for the line in a stage of the 2022 Tour of Scandinavia, which local riders say was one of the rare recent opportunities for top-level women's racing in Denmark (Image credit: Getty Images)

The freshly created Copenhagen Sprint races have drawn praise from local riders for their decision to award equal prize money for the women's and men's events.

The two newest events on the respective WorldTour calendars, the Copenhagen Sprint kicks off on Saturday with a 151-kilometre women's race, then concludes on Sunday with a 235.60-kilometre men's race. Both events start in the city of Roskilde and end with a series of 10-kilometre laps in the Danish capital.

