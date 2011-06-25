Image 1 of 34 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 34 Giovanni Visconti is congratulated by a teammate (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 34 Paolo Bettini has nothing but love for Visconti (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 4 of 34 Celebration all around for Visconti's third title (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 5 of 34 Visconti celebrates with his Sicilian fans (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 34 Daniele Colli (Geox-TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 34 Nibali marks Cunego mid-race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 34 They're off! (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 34 The riders faced hot conditions in Sicily (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 34 The BMC riders await the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 34 Vincenzo Nibali in action (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 34 The Italian peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 34 Another Sicilian native: Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 34 Visconti gets ready to start the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 34 Visconti wears an Italian flag and a big smile (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 34 Time to celebrate (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 34 Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 34 The start in Aci Catena (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 34 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) heads to the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 34 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 34 Daniele Calligarin (Team Type 1) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 34 Sacha Modolo (Colnago CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 34 Visconti gets ready for the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 34 Fabio Felline (Geox-TMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 34 Visconti savours the moment during the Italian national anthem (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 26 of 34 The podium (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 27 of 34 Visconti dominated the sprint (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 28 of 34 Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) wins the 2011 Italian national road race title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 34 Visconti puts his arms in the air (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 34 Three - Visconti counts his tricolore (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 34 Visconti points to the 2011 winner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 34 Visconti got a huge cheer from his native Sicily as he crossed the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 34 The podiu: Santambrogio, Visconti, Ponzi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 34 2011 Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) has won his third Italian national road race title after a hard fought race in his native Sicily.

Visconti forced the decisive split in the final 20km, controlled several strong attacks and then won the sprint to the line, beating Mauro Santambrogio (BMC) and Simone Ponzi (Liquigas-Cannondale).

Visconti won the Italian in 2007 and again last year. This third victory was even more special because it came in his home region of Sicily.

“I can’t believe I’ve won at home and that I’ve kept hold of the jersey I love so much,” an emotional Visconti said immediately after his victory.

“At the start I was doubtful I’d win again because of the heat and the course but my teammates helped me. This win pays me back for all the disappointments of the last few months. It’s my third jersey and so it’s a good season. If I hadn’t been relegated in the sprint at the Giro d’Italia it would have been even better but now I’ve put all of that behind me.”

Surprisingly only 93 riders started the road race, with the likes of Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-ISD), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Danilo Di Luca (Katusha) and Davide Rebellin (Miche) blocked from competing by the new Italian Cycling Federation ruling baring riders who have tested positive and been banned from competition for at least six months.

The race was delayed due to traffic problems and reduced by one lap after it was rumoured tacks had also been thrown on the roads. The final race distance was reduced to 209km.

The race was decided on the final lap when Visconti attacked with Alessandro Ballan, Santambrogio, and Ivan Santaromita (BMC), Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha), Ponzi, Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago-CSF Inox), Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago CSF), Paolo Bailetti (De Rosa Flaminia) and Fortunato Baliani (D'Angelo & Antenucci-Nippo).

The BMC trio tried to distance Visconti before the sprint but the attacks were neutralised and Visconti used his superior speed to win his third tricolore jersey.

Despite a dozen top three placing this season, it was only Visconti third win after GP Insubra and the last stage of the Settimana Coppi & Bartali.