Trending

Mammini wins espoir title

Coledan, Cattaneo podium

Image 1 of 12

Matteo Mammini on his way to the espoir time trial title

Matteo Mammini on his way to the espoir time trial title
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 12

Matteo Mammini tops the U23 podium

Matteo Mammini tops the U23 podium
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 3 of 12

Marco Tizza (Casati - Named) is traditionally a climber, and it showed on the flat TT course around Paterno.

Marco Tizza (Casati - Named) is traditionally a climber, and it showed on the flat TT course around Paterno.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 12

Gianluca Leonardi (Marchiol)

Gianluca Leonardi (Marchiol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 12

Adriano Frare (Brisot)

Adriano Frare (Brisot)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 12

Omar Saronni (U.C. Pregnana)

Omar Saronni (U.C. Pregnana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 12

Omar Saronni (U.C. Pregnana) had a support car but was unable to pull off the win.

Omar Saronni (U.C. Pregnana) had a support car but was unable to pull off the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 12

Alessandro Stocco (Trevigiani - Dynamon - Bottoli) was outside the top ten.

Alessandro Stocco (Trevigiani - Dynamon - Bottoli) was outside the top ten.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 12

Moreno Moser (Lucchini)

Moreno Moser (Lucchini)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 12

Even with his tongue out Coledan could only manage silver.

Even with his tongue out Coledan could only manage silver.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 12

Massimo Coledan (Trevigiani - Dynamon - Bottoli) rode solidly to take second place on the day.

Massimo Coledan (Trevigiani - Dynamon - Bottoli) rode solidly to take second place on the day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 12

Mateo Mammini (Mastromarco) rides to his second straight U/23 title.

Mateo Mammini (Mastromarco) rides to his second straight U/23 title.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Mammini (Mastromarco Chianti Sensi Benedetti)0:36:24
2Massimo Coledan (Uc Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli)0:00:31
3Mattia Cattaneo (Uc Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli)0:01:00
4Gianluca Leonardi (S.I.T.E. Marchiol Tassullo)0:01:01
5Innocenzo Di Lorenzo (Monturano -Civitanova-Casci)0:01:03
6Nicola Boem (Zalf Desirée Fior)0:01:07
7Luca Sterbini (Mastromarco Chianti Sensi Benedetti)0:01:08
8Matteo Azzolini (Gsc Viris Vigevano)0:01:14
9Mirko Trosino (Hopplà Truck IT. Mavo Valdarno)0:01:20
10Claudio De Benedictis (Casati Named)0:01:21

Latest on Cyclingnews