Wiggins leads Team Sky clean sweep
Thomas and Kennaugh take second and third
Bradley Wiggins has been crowned the new British national road race champion after a race dominated by his Team Sky squad, who claimed the first four places.
2010 National Champion Geraint Thomas was the runner-up, with an in-form Peter Kennaugh third. It’s the third time in a row the 22-year-old from the Isle of Man has been on the national road race podium. Ian Stannard finished fourth and Ian Bibby of Motorpoint Pro Cycling was the first rider to break the Team Sky hegemony, finishing fifth, but over eight minutes behind Wiggins.
HTC-Highroad’s sprinter Mark Cavendish punctured early on at the course centred on the village of Stamfordham near Newcastle-upon-Tyne and spent most of the race in the peloton. He eventually abandoned.
Wiggins was very proud to pull on the white national champion’s jersey.
“It hasn’t hit home yet really. It means everything to me. You see how I wear that time trial jersey with pride and so to go into the Tour in the jersey is fantastic, it really is. This was all or nothing today. Everyone wants to win this race.”
Sky’s dominance of the race began on the first lap when they set the pace up the Ryals climb, the major obstacle of the 197km race. The team forced a break of a dozen riders, which included six from Team. These included Ian Stannard, Chris Froome, and Alex Dowsett. On the final ascent of Ryals, Kennaugh, Wiggins and Thomas broke clear and soon built up a two-minute advantage over the chasers.
The trio made light work of the four remaining laps of the 22km finishing circuit and the race was essentially over with only the final podium places to be decided. On the final lap team hierarchies were put aside and the three were left to battle for the win without intervention.
Kennaugh disappointed
A disappointed Kennaugh, who opened the hostilities on the final lap said: “He (David Brailsford) called us back to the car gave us a bottle and said may the best man win. I’ll win it one day hopefully.”
Thomas said: “I just tried to gamble a bit because I knew Pete really wanted it. When Brad went, he gapped me and I just hoped Pete would close it for me, but Brad’s Brad. You give him 20 metres and it’s hard to close.”
The Welshman said he was happy the jersey is going back to the Tour de France with Team Sky.
“It’s good the jersey’s going to be at the front and going for the win. Morale’s good, the teams good, we’re in the best position to do well,” he said.
The Nationals championships were held on a course called the Beaumont Trophy. Wiggins used it in his programme leading up to the 2009 Tour where he finished fourth, but didn’t ride last year.
“This was on the programme and part of the taper for the Tour de France. I had it two years ago and I had a good Tour. It was something Shane Sutton (his coach at Team Sky) said he wanted me to ride win or lose.”
Wiggins' victory means he now holds both the national road race and the time trial jersey.
|1
|Bradley Wiggins (Sky Pro Cycling)
|4:41:08
|2
|Geraint Thomas (Sky Pro Cycling)
|0:00:35
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (Sky Pro Cycling)
|4
|Ian Stannard (Sky Pro Cycling)
|0:05:41
|5
|Ian Bibby (Motorpoint Pro Cycling)
|0:08:02
|6
|Kristian House (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|0:08:05
|7
|Ben Swift (Sky Pro Cycling)
|0:08:13
|8
|Yanto Barker (Pendragon - Le Col - Colnago)
|0:08:20
|9
|Scott Thwaites (Endura Racing)
|0:08:28
|10
|Andrew Fenn (An-Post)
|11
|Erick Rowsell (100% ME)
|12
|Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)
|13
|Simon Yates (100% ME)
|0:09:56
|14
|Luke Rowe (100% ME)
|0:10:44
|15
|David Clarke (Endura Racing)
|16
|Tom Moses (100% ME)
|0:10:47
|17
|James Sampson (Motorpoint Pro Cycling)
|0:10:51
|18
|Andrew Tennant (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|0:11:16
|19
|Joshua Hunt (UVCA Troyes)
|20
|Ben Stockdale (Team Qoroz)
|21
|Tom Last Sigma (Sport-Specialized CT)
|0:11:21
|22
|Joe Perrett (Twenty3c-Orbea)
|0:11:25
|23
|Simon Richardson (Sigma Sport-Specialized CT)
|0:11:27
|24
|Adam Yates (Maxgear RT)
|0:11:29
|25
|Andrew Griffiths (Twenty3c-Orbea)
|0:11:31
|26
|Robert Partridge (Endura Racing)
|0:11:42
|27
|Andrew Hawdon (Herbalife/Wheelbase)
|0:12:09
|28
|Matt Gee (Team Raleigh)
|29
|James Stewart (Team UK Youth)
|30
|Will Berjgfelt (Motorpoint Pro Cycling)
|31
|Robert Hassan (Endura/Pedal Power Development)
|32
|Tomas Swift-Metcalfe (Tavira/Prio)
|0:12:11
|33
|Rob Carter (Velo 29 CT)
|34
|Alex Coutts (Giant Kenda Racing Team)
|0:12:13
|35
|Ben Greenwood (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|36
|Steve Lampier (Sigma Sport-Specialized CT)
|37
|Richard Cartland (Team Corley Cycles)
|0:12:20
|38
|Ian Wilkinson (Endura Racing)
|39
|Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh)
|40
|Jack Adams (Forme Procycliste SanLamere)
|-1lap
|41
|Evan Oliphant (Endura Racing)
|42
|Pete Williams (Motorpoint Pro Cycling)
|43
|David Lines (Endura/Pedal Power Development)
|44
|Ross Creber (CyclePremier.com-Metaltek)
|45
|Mark McNally (AN Post Sean Kelly)
|46
|Daniel Patten (Asfra Racing Team)
|47
|Russell Hampton (Sigma Sport-Specialized CT)
|48
|Junior Heffernan (Pendragon - Le Col - Colnago)
|49
|Russell Downing (Sky Pro Cycling)
|50
|Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)
|51
|Simon Thomas (Asfra Flanders RT)
|52
|Daniel Smith (Velo29 Cycling Team)
|53
|Steve Adams (Sigma Sport-Specialized CT)
|54
|Jack Kirk (Cyclisme Competition Multipole)
|55
|Perry Bowater (Asfra RTR)
|56
|Tom Murray (Sigma Sport-Specialized CT)
|57
|James McLaughlin (Pendragon - Le Col - Colnago)
|58
|Ian Knight (Team Corley Cycles)
|59
|Lee Davies (Motorpoint Pro Cycling)
|60
|Jonathan Mould (100% ME)
|61
|Jack Pullar (Vanilla Bikes)
|62
|Matt Jones (Team Raleigh)
|63
|Nathan Edmondson (USP Issoirenne)
|64
|Tom Copeland (Sigma Sport-Specialized CT)
|65
|Alex Higham (WyndyMilla Maxifuel)
|66
|Duncan Moralee (Team Sportcover Strategic Altur)
|67
|Dexter Gardias (Forme Procycliste SanLamere)
|68
|Joseph Kelly (100% ME)
|69
|Dan Duguid (Sigma Sport-Specialized CT)
|70
|Gary Hand (Endura/Pedal Power Development)
|71
|Ian Taylor (Herbalife/Wheelbase)
|72
|Matthew Green (VL Technics-Abutriek)
|73
|Jake Tanner (Team Sportcover Strategic Altur)
|74
|Tom Barras (CyclePremier.com-Metaltek)
|75
|Jake Hales (Team Corley Cycles)
|76
|Mike Cuming (Twenty3c-Orbea)
|77
|Daniel McLay (Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo)
