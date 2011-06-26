Trending

Wiggins leads Team Sky clean sweep

Thomas and Kennaugh take second and third

Image 1 of 23

Podium left to right: Peter Kennaugh, Bradley Wiggins and Geraint Thomas

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 2 of 23

The chasing trio

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 3 of 23

Welsh and Manx by the roadside

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 4 of 23

The Sky trio start the final lap in Stamfordham

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 5 of 23

Cavendish congratulates Wiggins after his win

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 6 of 23

Wiggins gives his podium flowers to his kids

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 7 of 23

Wiggins celebrates with champagne

(Image credit: Ted Huang)
Image 8 of 23

Big crowds line the route as the British national road race heads out of Stamfordham

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 9 of 23

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) before the start

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 10 of 23

Wiggins approaches the finish

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 11 of 23

Geraint Thomas takes his turn to lead the Sky trio

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 12 of 23

Then there were three - the breakaway is now all Sky with Wiggins leading Peter Kennaugh and Geraint Thomas

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 13 of 23

Wiggins points to the sky

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 14 of 23

Cavendish collects his race numbers

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 15 of 23

Mark Cavendish signs on at Stamfordham Village Hall

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 16 of 23

The Brit Pack head to sign on - left to right: Russell Downing, Bradley Wiggins, Roger Hammond

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 17 of 23

Dave Brailsford looks confident as Sky team car heads out behind bunch

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 18 of 23

Adam Blythe, Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish on start line

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 19 of 23

The ever popular Bradley Wiggins takes time to greet a young fan at start

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 20 of 23

Big crowds line the route as the British national road race heads out of Stamfordham

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 21 of 23

Wiggins leads over the second climb of the Ryals with Ian Bibby on his wheel

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 22 of 23

Cavendish leads the group chasing the breakaway including Wiggins

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)
Image 23 of 23

Wiggins celebrates his lone victory

(Image credit: Robert Lampard)

Bradley Wiggins has been crowned the new British national road race champion after a race dominated by his Team Sky squad, who claimed the first four places.

2010 National Champion Geraint Thomas was the runner-up, with an in-form Peter Kennaugh third. It’s the third time in a row the 22-year-old from the Isle of Man has been on the national road race podium. Ian Stannard finished fourth and Ian Bibby of Motorpoint Pro Cycling was the first rider to break the Team Sky hegemony, finishing fifth, but over eight minutes behind Wiggins.

HTC-Highroad’s sprinter Mark Cavendish punctured early on at the course centred on the village of Stamfordham near Newcastle-upon-Tyne and spent most of the race in the peloton. He eventually abandoned.

Wiggins was very proud to pull on the white national champion’s jersey.

“It hasn’t hit home yet really. It means everything to me. You see how I wear that time trial jersey with pride and so to go into the Tour in the jersey is fantastic, it really is. This was all or nothing today. Everyone wants to win this race.”

Sky’s dominance of the race began on the first lap when they set the pace up the Ryals climb, the major obstacle of the 197km race. The team forced a break of a dozen riders, which included six from Team. These included Ian Stannard, Chris Froome, and Alex Dowsett. On the final ascent of Ryals, Kennaugh, Wiggins and Thomas broke clear and soon built up a two-minute advantage over the chasers.

The trio made light work of the four remaining laps of the 22km finishing circuit and the race was essentially over with only the final podium places to be decided. On the final lap team hierarchies were put aside and the three were left to battle for the win without intervention.

Kennaugh disappointed

A disappointed Kennaugh, who opened the hostilities on the final lap said: “He (David Brailsford) called us back to the car gave us a bottle and said may the best man win. I’ll win it one day hopefully.”

Thomas said: “I just tried to gamble a bit because I knew Pete really wanted it. When Brad went, he gapped me and I just hoped Pete would close it for me, but Brad’s Brad. You give him 20 metres and it’s hard to close.”

The Welshman said he was happy the jersey is going back to the Tour de France with Team Sky.

“It’s good the jersey’s going to be at the front and going for the win. Morale’s good, the teams good, we’re in the best position to do well,” he said.

The Nationals championships were held on a course called the Beaumont Trophy. Wiggins used it in his programme leading up to the 2009 Tour where he finished fourth, but didn’t ride last year.

“This was on the programme and part of the taper for the Tour de France. I had it two years ago and I had a good Tour. It was something Shane Sutton (his coach at Team Sky) said he wanted me to ride win or lose.”

Wiggins' victory means he now holds both the national road race and the time trial jersey.

Full Results
1Bradley Wiggins (Sky Pro Cycling)4:41:08
2Geraint Thomas (Sky Pro Cycling)0:00:35
3Peter Kennaugh (Sky Pro Cycling)
4Ian Stannard (Sky Pro Cycling)0:05:41
5Ian Bibby (Motorpoint Pro Cycling)0:08:02
6Kristian House (Rapha Condor Sharp)0:08:05
7Ben Swift (Sky Pro Cycling)0:08:13
8Yanto Barker (Pendragon - Le Col - Colnago)0:08:20
9Scott Thwaites (Endura Racing)0:08:28
10Andrew Fenn (An-Post)
11Erick Rowsell (100% ME)
12Richard Handley (Team Raleigh)
13Simon Yates (100% ME)0:09:56
14Luke Rowe (100% ME)0:10:44
15David Clarke (Endura Racing)
16Tom Moses (100% ME)0:10:47
17James Sampson (Motorpoint Pro Cycling)0:10:51
18Andrew Tennant (Rapha Condor Sharp)0:11:16
19Joshua Hunt (UVCA Troyes)
20Ben Stockdale (Team Qoroz)
21Tom Last Sigma (Sport-Specialized CT)0:11:21
22Joe Perrett (Twenty3c-Orbea)0:11:25
23Simon Richardson (Sigma Sport-Specialized CT)0:11:27
24Adam Yates (Maxgear RT)0:11:29
25Andrew Griffiths (Twenty3c-Orbea)0:11:31
26Robert Partridge (Endura Racing)0:11:42
27Andrew Hawdon (Herbalife/Wheelbase)0:12:09
28Matt Gee (Team Raleigh)
29James Stewart (Team UK Youth)
30Will Berjgfelt (Motorpoint Pro Cycling)
31Robert Hassan (Endura/Pedal Power Development)
32Tomas Swift-Metcalfe (Tavira/Prio)0:12:11
33Rob Carter (Velo 29 CT)
34Alex Coutts (Giant Kenda Racing Team)0:12:13
35Ben Greenwood (Rapha Condor Sharp)
36Steve Lampier (Sigma Sport-Specialized CT)
37Richard Cartland (Team Corley Cycles)0:12:20
38Ian Wilkinson (Endura Racing)
39Dan Fleeman (Team Raleigh)
40Jack Adams (Forme Procycliste SanLamere)-1lap
41Evan Oliphant (Endura Racing)
42Pete Williams (Motorpoint Pro Cycling)
43David Lines (Endura/Pedal Power Development)
44Ross Creber (CyclePremier.com-Metaltek)
45Mark McNally (AN Post Sean Kelly)
46Daniel Patten (Asfra Racing Team)
47Russell Hampton (Sigma Sport-Specialized CT)
48Junior Heffernan (Pendragon - Le Col - Colnago)
49Russell Downing (Sky Pro Cycling)
50Liam Holohan (Team Raleigh)
51Simon Thomas (Asfra Flanders RT)
52Daniel Smith (Velo29 Cycling Team)
53Steve Adams (Sigma Sport-Specialized CT)
54Jack Kirk (Cyclisme Competition Multipole)
55Perry Bowater (Asfra RTR)
56Tom Murray (Sigma Sport-Specialized CT)
57James McLaughlin (Pendragon - Le Col - Colnago)
58Ian Knight (Team Corley Cycles)
59Lee Davies (Motorpoint Pro Cycling)
60Jonathan Mould (100% ME)
61Jack Pullar (Vanilla Bikes)
62Matt Jones (Team Raleigh)
63Nathan Edmondson (USP Issoirenne)
64Tom Copeland (Sigma Sport-Specialized CT)
65Alex Higham (WyndyMilla Maxifuel)
66Duncan Moralee (Team Sportcover Strategic Altur)
67Dexter Gardias (Forme Procycliste SanLamere)
68Joseph Kelly (100% ME)
69Dan Duguid (Sigma Sport-Specialized CT)
70Gary Hand (Endura/Pedal Power Development)
71Ian Taylor (Herbalife/Wheelbase)
72Matthew Green (VL Technics-Abutriek)
73Jake Tanner (Team Sportcover Strategic Altur)
74Tom Barras (CyclePremier.com-Metaltek)
75Jake Hales (Team Corley Cycles)
76Mike Cuming (Twenty3c-Orbea)
77Daniel McLay (Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo)

