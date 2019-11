It's another win for Fabian Cancellara of Leopard Trek (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) took his second Swiss national road title on Sunday. The 30-year-old out-sprinted Steve Morabito, of the BMC Racing Team. Third place went to BMC's Martin Kohler, who won the time trial title earlier.

It was an exceptionally hot day in Switzerland, and a group of 15, including most of the big names, got away on the the second of 20 laps, never to be caught.

The race was reduced by two laps to only 176 km, but still only 31 riders, out of 82 starters, ended the race.

On the third-to-last lap, a number of riders were dropped from the group. Cancellara pulled away on the penultimate climb, and only Morabito could go with him. They opened up a comfortable gap and Cancellara had no problem out-sprinting the BMC climber for the victory.

Full Results