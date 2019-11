Image 1 of 23 Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Geoffroy Lequatre (Radioshack) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 2 of 23 The men's podium in France (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 3 of 23 Sylvain Chavanel had the best podium kisses ever. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 4 of 23 Sylvain Chavanel happy on the podium (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 5 of 23 Pierre Rolland and Guillaume Le Floch chase. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 6 of 23 Sylvain Chavanel and his children celebrate his victory (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 7 of 23 Sylvain Chavanel solos to the win (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 8 of 23 The chase was futile. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 9 of 23 Roux leads Voeckler to the finish (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 10 of 23 Roun and Voeckler on the final lap (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 11 of 23 Roun and Voeckler didn't cooperate well enough to catch Chavanel (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 12 of 23 Armindo Fonesca and Romain Hardy (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 13 of 23 Sylvain Chavanel and Paul Poux (Saur Sojasun) on the last lap (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 14 of 23 Sylvain Chavanel and Paul Poux (Saur Sojasun) in the finale (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 15 of 23 Sylvain Chavanel gets ready for the podium ceremony, bringing a special prize along (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 16 of 23 Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 17 of 23 Christophe Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo) leads the chase. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 18 of 23 Anthony Roux and Thomas Voeckler could not reach Chavanel (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 19 of 23 Sylvain Chavanel spent some time off the front. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 23 The French podium: Anthony Roux, Sylvain Chavanel and Thomas Voeckler (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 21 of 23 Anthony Roux (FDJ), Sylvain Chavanel (Quickstep) and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) on the podium (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 22 of 23 Sylvain Chavanel with his biggest supporters (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 23 of 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) wins the French title (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) won the Elite men’s French road race title with a brave solo attack on the hilly circuit in northern France.

The ever-aggressive Frenchman got across to the front of the race in the finale and then attacked alone with two laps and 27km to go. 2010 French champion Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and Anthony Roux (FDJ) set off in pursuit but they failed to work together to close the gap and Chavanel climbed to the finish, knowing he was about to take his first ever French national title.

Roux took the sprint for second place, 38 seconds down, with Voeckler a disappointed third.

“There couldn’t have been a better way to win,” Chavanel said. “Arriving solo you get the chance to savour the victory. I attacked from far away because there were many riders ahead and if I had waited any longer I would have risked getting shut out of the final.

"Jeje [Jerome Pineau -ed.] did a great job for me. The two of us made a fantastic team,” said Chavanel. “I’m really happy, it will be a huge honour for me to wear this jersey on the roads in the Tour. I’ll try to honour it as best I can, showing my fans a good time by attacking my way.”

