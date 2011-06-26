Brammeier takes his second title
HTC-highroad rider completes championship double
Elite Men Road Race: Emyvale -
|1
|Matt Brammeier (HTC Highroad)
|4:01:30
|2
|Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervélo)
|3
|David McCann (Giant Kenda Pro Cycling)
|0:00:18
|4
|Nicolas Roche (AG2R)
|0:00:21
|5
|Sam Bennett (An Post Sean Kelly Team)
|0:00:28
|6
|Ronan McLoughlin (An Post Sean Kelly Team)
|0:01:51
|7
|Philip Lavery (An Post Sean Kelly Team)
|8
|Martyn Irvine (Giant Kenda Pro Cycling)
|0:02:39
|9
|Peter Hawkins (Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Morsele)
|0:04:47
|10
|Mark Cassidy (An Post Sean Kelly Team)
|0:04:49
|11
|Sean Lacey (The Edge Sports Team)
|0:04:54
|12
|Colm Cassidy (UCD CC)
|13
|Fiachra O'Muire (Team Dectek Dunboye Clonee CC)
|14
|Keith Gater (Waterford CC)
|0:05:10
|15
|Connor McConvey (XMTB)
|0:05:45
|16
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Team Dectek Dunboye Clonee CC)
|0:05:47
|17
|Ryan Sherlock (Team Sportactive Racing)
|18
|Damien Shaw (Lakeside Wheelers Mullingar)
|19
|Michael O'Reilly (The Edge Sports Team)
|20
|John Dempsey (Carrick Wh CC)
|21
|Aaron Buggle (UV Aube)
|22
|Neill Delahaye (Team Dectek Dunboye Clonee CC)
|23
|Conor Dunne (VI Technics-Abutriek)
|0:07:10
|24
|Dom Jelfs (Asfra RT)
|25
|Andrew Meehan (Team Dectek Dunboye Clonee CC)
|0:07:18
|26
|Felix English (Science in Sport)
|27
|Daniel Clifford (Team Sportactive Racing)
|28
|Tim O'Regan (Team Dectek Dunboye Clonee CC)
|0:10:24
|29
|Anthony Walsh (UCD CC)
|0:10:51
|30
|Derek Finnegan (Liverpool Century CC)
|0:11:03
|31
|Gary Cranston (East Antrim CC)
|32
|Frank O'Leary (Slaney CC)
|33
|Stuart Henry (Herbalife Wheelbase)
|34
|Mark McKinley (Team Sportactive Racing)
|35
|Ciaran O'Conluain (UCD CC)
|36
|Niall Brosnan (The Edge Sports Team)
|37
|Craig Sweetman (Stamullan M.D. RC)
|38
|Michael McCarthy (Team Dectek Dunboye Clonee CC)
|0:11:07
|39
|Cathal Smyth (Phoenix CC)
|40
|Frank O'Connor (Stamullan M.D. RC)
|41
|Michael Duffy (Amicale Cycliste Bisontine)
|42
|John Horgan (USM Gagny - France)
|0:11:15
|43
|Stephen Clancy (Limerick CC)
|0:12:23
|44
|Philip Bremner
|45
|Anthony Doyle
|46
|Steven McAllister (Ballymoney)
|47
|Christopher Greene
|48
|Conor McAllister (Slane Cycles)
|49
|Fergus Rooney (Phoenix CC)
|0:12:26
|50
|Stuart Cox (Lakeside Wheelers Mullingar)
|51
|Paul Brady (Manchester Wheelers)
|52
|Mike Brookfiled (UCD CC)
|53
|Dane Dunlop (Lakeland CC)
|54
|Cathal McCarthy (The Edge Sports Team)
|55
|Richard Hooton (Kanturk CUCC)
|56
|Damien Barry (Blarney CC)
|57
|Keith Fox (Shannonside CC)
|58
|James Davenport (South Dublin CC)
|0:12:30
|59
|Bryan McCrystal (Cuchulainn CC)
|60
|Peter Williams (Orchard Wh)
|0:12:31
|61
|Joe Barr (Italian Heart Cycle)
