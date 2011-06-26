Trending

Brammeier takes his second title

HTC-highroad rider completes championship double

Irish national champion Matt Brammeier (HTC-Highroad)

Irish national champion Matt Brammeier (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Full Results
1Matt Brammeier (HTC Highroad)4:01:30
2Dan Martin (Garmin-Cervélo)
3David McCann (Giant Kenda Pro Cycling)0:00:18
4Nicolas Roche (AG2R)0:00:21
5Sam Bennett (An Post Sean Kelly Team)0:00:28
6Ronan McLoughlin (An Post Sean Kelly Team)0:01:51
7Philip Lavery (An Post Sean Kelly Team)
8Martyn Irvine (Giant Kenda Pro Cycling)0:02:39
9Peter Hawkins (Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Morsele)0:04:47
10Mark Cassidy (An Post Sean Kelly Team)0:04:49
11Sean Lacey (The Edge Sports Team)0:04:54
12Colm Cassidy (UCD CC)
13Fiachra O'Muire (Team Dectek Dunboye Clonee CC)
14Keith Gater (Waterford CC)0:05:10
15Connor McConvey (XMTB)0:05:45
16Stephen O'Sullivan (Team Dectek Dunboye Clonee CC)0:05:47
17Ryan Sherlock (Team Sportactive Racing)
18Damien Shaw (Lakeside Wheelers Mullingar)
19Michael O'Reilly (The Edge Sports Team)
20John Dempsey (Carrick Wh CC)
21Aaron Buggle (UV Aube)
22Neill Delahaye (Team Dectek Dunboye Clonee CC)
23Conor Dunne (VI Technics-Abutriek)0:07:10
24Dom Jelfs (Asfra RT)
25Andrew Meehan (Team Dectek Dunboye Clonee CC)0:07:18
26Felix English (Science in Sport)
27Daniel Clifford (Team Sportactive Racing)
28Tim O'Regan (Team Dectek Dunboye Clonee CC)0:10:24
29Anthony Walsh (UCD CC)0:10:51
30Derek Finnegan (Liverpool Century CC)0:11:03
31Gary Cranston (East Antrim CC)
32Frank O'Leary (Slaney CC)
33Stuart Henry (Herbalife Wheelbase)
34Mark McKinley (Team Sportactive Racing)
35Ciaran O'Conluain (UCD CC)
36Niall Brosnan (The Edge Sports Team)
37Craig Sweetman (Stamullan M.D. RC)
38Michael McCarthy (Team Dectek Dunboye Clonee CC)0:11:07
39Cathal Smyth (Phoenix CC)
40Frank O'Connor (Stamullan M.D. RC)
41Michael Duffy (Amicale Cycliste Bisontine)
42John Horgan (USM Gagny - France)0:11:15
43Stephen Clancy (Limerick CC)0:12:23
44Philip Bremner
45Anthony Doyle
46Steven McAllister (Ballymoney)
47Christopher Greene
48Conor McAllister (Slane Cycles)
49Fergus Rooney (Phoenix CC)0:12:26
50Stuart Cox (Lakeside Wheelers Mullingar)
51Paul Brady (Manchester Wheelers)
52Mike Brookfiled (UCD CC)
53Dane Dunlop (Lakeland CC)
54Cathal McCarthy (The Edge Sports Team)
55Richard Hooton (Kanturk CUCC)
56Damien Barry (Blarney CC)
57Keith Fox (Shannonside CC)
58James Davenport (South Dublin CC)0:12:30
59Bryan McCrystal (Cuchulainn CC)
60Peter Williams (Orchard Wh)0:12:31
61Joe Barr (Italian Heart Cycle)

Latest on Cyclingnews