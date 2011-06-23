Image 1 of 19 Jeannie Longo, the French time trial champion (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 19 The U23 women's podium: Ferrand-Prevot, Cordon and Lesueur (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 3 of 19 Pauline Ferrand Prevot took silver. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 4 of 19 Pauline Ferrand Prevot on her way to the U23 silver. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 5 of 19 Mélodie Lesueur (ESGL 93) was third fastest espoir (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 6 of 19 Julie Krasniak (A.C Competition) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 7 of 19 Jeannie Longo (AS Palais Sports Alpexpo) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 8 of 19 Jeannie Longo and Audrey Cordon on the podium (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 9 of 19 Jeannie Longo with another gold medal in her national championships (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 10 of 19 Edwige Pitel (AS Palais Sports Alpexpo) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 11 of 19 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Beziers Mediterranee Cyclisme) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 12 of 19 Béatrice Thomas (Velo Sprint Narbonnais) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 13 of 19 Audrey Cordon on the podium (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 14 of 19 Audrey Cordon (VC Pays De Loudeac) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 15 of 19 Jeannie Longo powers her way to her 58th national title. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 16 of 19 Jeannie Longo surrounded by the press after her time trial victory (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 17 of 19 Another medal to add to Longo's impressive collection. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 18 of 19 The 2011 French women's time trial podium: Christel Ferrier-Bruneau, Jeannie Longo and Audrey Cordon (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 19 of 19 The elite women's podium: Ferrier-Bruneau, Longo and Cordon (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

The "eternal" Jeannie Longo has added yet another national championship victory to what is arguably the most impressive palmarès ever in women's cycling. At 52 years of age, Longo snatched her 58th national championship crown, taking her fourth consecutive of a total of 11 victories in the women's time trial.

On the 19km-course around Boulogne-sur-Mer, Longo was 42 seconds faster than her runner-up Christel Ferrier Bruneau. Third-placed Audrey Cordon was 52 seconds down, and fourth-placed Pauline Ferrand Prévot - hailed as Longo's successor at 19 years of age - conceded 57 seconds.

Longo had been preparing to defend her title, notably in Canada and in the United States where she took part in several time trials including the Iron Horse Classic, Colorado. "I've been working the time trial a lot. Since this spring, Patrice [Ciprelli - her husband and trainer - ed.] succeeded in motivating me once again by finding time trials all over the place. It's true that it starts to get difficult finding objectives that change a little from routine," she had told L'Equipe ahead of the event, before revealing her next goal.

"I still have an eye on the Worlds in Denmark this year, it'll be pancake-flat. So I'm working a lot on raw power."

Ferrand Prévot, the new star of French women's cycling, took the start of the time trial diminished due to illness. "I got a cold last weekend," she explained afterwards. "I felt really bad and even considered not to start at the championships. But I talked to Gerard Brocks [her and Julien Absalon's trainer - ed.] this morning who told me I could still do the 19 kilometres on my 'class' be going flat out."

Ferrand Prévot clocked the best intermediate time mid-race, but then had trouble holding her pace until the end. "The first part of the parcours was good but then I had difficulties in the climb," she confirmed.

